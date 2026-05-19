15 Best Membership Site Platforms To Build Your Community

Key takeaways Choosing the right platform depends on your content type, monetization goals, and member engagement strategy.

Built-in tools such as marketing automation, branded apps, and community features set serious membership platforms apart from basic content delivery tools.

set serious membership platforms apart from basic content delivery tools. Free membership site platforms work for early-stage creators, but dedicated software becomes essential once you are ready to scale.

Uscreen is the best membership site platform for video creators ready to scale recurring revenue.

ready to scale recurring revenue. Kajabi suits course-focused businesses, Circle fits community-first memberships, and Mighty Networks works well for branded community experiences.

Once you have an established audience, a membership site platform gives you the tools to deepen those relationships and unlock multiple revenue streams. Creators who did just that generated an average of $107,646 last year.

The best membership site platforms bring together flexible monetization, community engagement, and automations in one place, so selling memberships and growing your business doesn’t require managing a stack of separate tools.

We reviewed 15 of the top options across features, pricing, and migration support to help you find the right fit for your goals, audience, and content type.

So, let’s dive in and explore some of the top contenders. We’ll unpack their features, discuss their strengths and weaknesses, and help you find the perfect fit for your unique vision, audience, and goals.

Best membership site software overview

The membership site builder you choose should match how you plan to deliver content, engage members, and monetize your audience.

Below is a high-level membership site software comparison of today’s most popular platforms, organized by primary use case.

Platform Best for G2 rating Monthly starting price (billed annually) Uscreen Video memberships 4.7 out of 5 $49/month Kajabi Online digital courses 4.1 out of 5 $143/month Vimeo Streaming Basic memberships 4.3 out of 5 $1 per subscriber/month Circle Community interaction 4.7 out of 5 $89/month Mighty Networks Branded, community memberships 4.6 out of 5 $79/month Thinkific Educational content creators 4.5 out of 5 $74/month Podia Budget-conscious course creators 4.4 out of 5 $33/month Teachable Online coaching 3.9 out of 5 $29/month MemberSpace Adding memberships to existing sites 4.7 out of 5 $39/month + 5% fee Memberful Turning sites into membership portals 4.5 out of 5 $49/month + 4.9% fee MemberPress WordPress users 4.6 out of 5 $199.50/year Patreon Fan-supported memberships 4.1/5 Free + 10% of earnings Dacast Live streaming businesses 4.3/5 $39/month Muvi One Enterprise OTT platforms 4.5/5 $399/month Wistia Marketing-focused video hosting 4.6/5 $79/month

1. Uscreen

Best for: Community-focused video membership

G2 rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Uscreen is an all-in-one membership platform that brings together video hosting, live streaming, community tools, branded membership apps, and marketing automation, so you don’t have to piece together multiple tools to run your membership.

With everything centralized, you can focus on growing your business. Diversify your revenue across subscriptions, live events, and rentals, keep members engaged through community features and branded apps, and let built-in automations handle onboarding and re-engagement over time.

Uscreen is a full membership business platform that combines community engagement, diversified monetization, and marketing automation in one place.

Pros

All-in-one platform: Includes built-in email broadcasts, marketing automations, a member CRM, and a landing page builder so you can manage your entire member lifecycle from acquisition to retention without leaving the platform.

Includes built-in email broadcasts, marketing automations, a member CRM, and a landing page builder so you can manage your entire member lifecycle from acquisition to retention without leaving the platform. Netflix-style video experience: Uscreen’s video catalog makes it easy for members to browse, discover, and watch your videos or courses, providing a premium experience.

Uscreen’s video catalog makes it easy for members to browse, discover, and watch your videos or courses, providing a premium experience. Flexible monetization options: Earn the way you want by charging for streaming live events, premium memberships, one-time rentals, or even exclusive community access.

Earn the way you want by charging for streaming live events, premium memberships, one-time rentals, or even exclusive community access. Built-in commu nity: You can create a dedicated space for your audience with discussion forums, live streams, and exclusive member interactions to build engagement and loyalty.

You can create a dedicated space for your audience with discussion forums, live streams, and exclusive member interactions to build engagement and loyalty. Branded apps: Launch your own apps across iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, with push notifications, offline viewing, and a fully branded experience that keeps your content front and center on every screen.

Pricing

Starter plan: $49/month (only available as a monthly plan)

$49/month (only available as a monthly plan) Growth plan: $149/month (plus $1.99 subscriber fee)

$149/month (plus $1.99 subscriber fee) App Essentials plan: $449/month (plus $0.99 subscriber fee)

$449/month (plus $0.99 subscriber fee) Custom plan: Custom pricing; contact sales

Refer to the Uscreen pricing page for more details.

Migratability

Switching platforms feels daunting, but Uscreen’s dedicated migration team handles the technical side so you can stay focused on your content.

The process typically takes 30 to 60 days, depending on whether you are migrating a website only or including apps, and the team manages everything from content and member data to payments.

Before you make the move, our platform migration strategy guide walks you through transitioning without losing members or momentum.

What customers say about Uscreen

After struggling with limited customization and a lack of responsive support on Vimeo OTT, Felicity Wood Yoga switched to Uscreen in 2023. Since moving, her yoga membership has grown monthly recurring revenue (MRR) by 43%, total membership by 18.5%, and paid subscribers by 28.2%.

Uscreen just offers so much more — for me and my members. The platform is easy to use, beautifully designed, and packed with features that make a real difference. The calendar helps people structure their practice, the community space keeps everyone connected, and tiered pricing helps me offer more value. It’s not just a content library anymore, it’s a complete membership experience. Felicity Wood, Founder of Felicity Wood Yoga

A big part of that growth came from giving members a better experience. Felicity used Uscreen’s calendar-based scheduling to help members navigate her 500-class library, launched branded iOS and Android apps to make content easier to access, and introduced tiered pricing alongside short-form bundles to open new revenue streams.

The community feature brought discussions and content sharing in one place, with push notifications keeping members engaged between sessions.

Uscreen’s automations, email broadcasts, and built-in member CRM let Felicity manage her full member lifecycle without leaving the platform. Creators who use automations see 5.5x more viewers and 4x more watch time than those who do not.

Moderators can control who joins based on their membership level and can set up private or public channels as needed.

It offers so much more than before, not just because of the content, but because of the experience I’ve been able to build around it. The past few years were about laying the foundation. Now, it’s time to grow, and I know I have the right tools and support to do that. Felicity Wood, Founder of Felicity Wood Yoga

Review

While Uscreen makes it super easy to learn their platform, you have to spend a decent amount of time hunting and pecking away at the interface to truly grasp what features are available to you and, especially if you’re evaluating against another platform, what’s not there. Jeremy H., Verified G2 Reviewer

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

2. Kajabi

Best for: Online digital courses

G2 Rating: 4.1/5

Kajabi is a great membership platform, especially if you’re looking to create and launch the best video course platforms or digital products. It offers a strong marketing funnel that complements these courses/products.

You can easily customize your website, courses, emails, and the works to match your brand without extensive coding knowledge. Plus, you get detailed analytics on your courses, memberships, and sales.

Kajabi works best for course-first creators who need strong marketing built in, but falls short for memberships built around community or live video.

Pros

All-in-one platform: Kajabi has everything you need to create, market, and sell courses and memberships — all in one place. No need for third-party tools, which makes managing your membership site way easier!

Kajabi has everything you need to create, market, and sell courses and memberships — all in one place. No need for third-party tools, which makes managing your membership site way easier! Built-in marketing tools: Kajabi’s got your marketing covered with email marketing, automated campaigns, sales funnels (they call them Pipelines), and advanced segmentation. These tools will help you get the word out and grow your membership.

Kajabi’s got your marketing covered with email marketing, automated campaigns, sales funnels (they call them Pipelines), and advanced segmentation. These tools will help you get the word out and grow your membership. Mobile accessibility: Ensure members can connect and learn on the go with a user-friendly mobile app.

Ensure members can connect and learn on the go with a user-friendly mobile app. Strong support and community: You’ll have access to tons of resources, including help centers, community forums, and regular training webinars.

Cons

Specialized focus: Primarily designed for courses and coaching, Kajabi might not suit those looking to build other types of membership sites.

Primarily designed for courses and coaching, Kajabi might not suit those looking to build other types of membership sites. Premium pricing: Kajabi’s premium pricing may be a barrier for newcomers or those with limited budgets.

Kajabi’s premium pricing may be a barrier for newcomers or those with limited budgets. Customization limits: Despite its range of options, Kajabi’s customization capabilities may not meet the needs of those seeking highly unique designs or specific functionalities.

Despite its range of options, Kajabi’s customization capabilities may not meet the needs of those seeking highly unique designs or specific functionalities. No native forum support: The platform lacks traditional forum tools, essential for detailed, threaded discussions.

For more options, we’ve shared some additional tools in our Kajabi alternatives guide.

Kajabi pricing

Basic: $143/month, billed annually

$143/month, billed annually Growth: $199/month, billed annually

$199/month, billed annually Pro: $399/month, billed annually

Migratability

Kajabi offers a range of resources, including guides and tutorials, to help you migrate your content and members from other platforms. They don’t have a specific team for this, but their resources can guide you through it. Your migration might be a bit tricky depending on your current setup.

If you’re interested, we’ve shared our extensive analysis about whether or not Kajabi is worth it.

Review

It truly is a comprehensive, all-in-one solution with everything we need for a digital product business (website, landing pages, marketing automation, easy integration with Meta CAPI for tracking FB ads, upsells/downsells that boost AOV). Jonathan W., Validated Reviewer

3. Vimeo Streaming (formerly Vimeo OTT)

Best for: Basic membership features

G2 rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Vimeo Streaming is known for its video on demand (VOD) streaming and ability to build and launch well-designed, branded OTT channels with high-quality playback. Vimeo Streaming also supports different ways to make money, like subscriptions, rentals, and one-time purchases, so you can choose what works for you. It’s also one of the best website builders for subscription services.

You also get advanced video analytics to see how viewers interact with your content. Plus, it has live streaming with chat, so you can get your viewers involved in real time.

Vimeo Streaming is a solid starting point for branded video delivery, but lacks the community tools and marketing automation needed to scale a serious membership business.

You also get advanced video analytics to see how viewers interact with your content. Plus, it has live streaming with chat, so you can get your viewers involved in real time.

Pros

Easy setup: Getting your membership site up and running is fairly straightforward. Vimeo Streaming guides you through the process, and you don’t need to be a tech wizard to figure it out.

Getting your membership site up and running is fairly straightforward. Vimeo Streaming guides you through the process, and you don’t need to be a tech wizard to figure it out. Integrated payment processing: Vimeo Streaming handles payments and subscriptions, so you don’t need to set up a separate system.

Vimeo Streaming handles payments and subscriptions, so you don’t need to set up a separate system. Marketing tools : They offer basic features like coupons and email capture forms to help you grow your audience.

: They offer basic features like coupons and email capture forms to help you grow your audience. Branded apps: This is a big plus for branding. You can create apps for mobile and TV platforms (like iOS, Android, Roku) that have your own branding, not Vimeo’s.

Cons

Limited customization: While you can customize your site, the options are somewhat limited, especially on the lower-priced plans. This can be frustrating if you have a very specific vision for your membership site’s design.

While you can customize your site, the options are somewhat limited, especially on the lower-priced plans. This can be frustrating if you have a very specific vision for your membership site’s design. Customer support can be lacking: Several users report slow response times and sometimes unhelpful support from Vimeo Streaming. This can be a major pain point when you’re dealing with technical issues or need quick assistance.

Several users report slow response times and sometimes unhelpful support from Vimeo Streaming. This can be a major pain point when you’re dealing with technical issues or need quick assistance. Expensive pricing: While the starter plan is affordable, the price jumps significantly if you need more features or have a large number of subscribers. This can make it less appealing for creators who are just starting or have a limited budget.

While the starter plan is affordable, the price jumps significantly if you need more features or have a large number of subscribers. This can make it less appealing for creators who are just starting or have a limited budget. App limitations: The mobile and TV apps are functional, but they can be a bit clunky and lack some features that users might expect.

Be sure to check out our guide on Vimeo OTT alternatives for more options.

Pricing

Starter: $1/subscriber/month (unlimited bandwidth) + upload and transaction fees

$1/subscriber/month (unlimited bandwidth) + upload and transaction fees Enterprise: Contact team

Migratability

Vimeo Streaming helps creators move from other membership website software by transferring their content and subscriber data. This way, they try to make the switch as smooth as possible. They don’t share specifics about how the migration works or how long it takes, so it’s best to contact their support for the details.

Compare Uscreen vs. Vimeo OTT to get an idea of what’s better suited for your membership needs.

Review

The lightweight and responsive player, which doesn’t have a lot of overhead when loading, makes it user-friendly. I like the basic and straightforward UI, and the customization features are particularly beneficial for matching different branding styles on my sites. Justin A., Validated Reviewer

4. Circle

Best for: Community interaction

G2 rating: 4.7 out of 5

Circle is a community-first membership platform built for creators and businesses that want meaningful interaction, not just content delivery. It works well for memberships centered around discussion, live events, and peer connection, with monetization tools layered on top.

Creators use Circle to host paid communities, courses paired with discussion, and subscription-based groups. If your goal is to bring people together around shared interests, coaching, or education, Circle is worth considering.

Circle falls short for those who need robust video hosting or advanced marketing automation. If it doesn’t feel like the right fit, explore some Circle alternatives.

Pros

Strong community tools: Circle offers chat, discussion spaces, live events, and messaging that help members connect and stay active. This makes it a good fit for community-led memberships.

Circle offers chat, discussion spaces, live events, and messaging that help members connect and stay active. This makes it a good fit for community-led memberships. Flexible monetization: You can create multiple membership tiers, subscriptions, and gated spaces, giving you control over what you charge and how.

You can create multiple membership tiers, subscriptions, and gated spaces, giving you control over what you charge and how. Clean member experience: The interface is simple and intuitive, reducing friction for new members and improving engagement.

The interface is simple and intuitive, reducing friction for new members and improving engagement. Extensive integrations: Circle connects with thousands of popular tools, making it easier to automate workflows without relying on custom code.

Cons

Limited advanced B2B features: Circle does not yet support complex team-based memberships or multi-user bundles, which can be limiting for B2B or enterprise-focused communities.

Circle does not yet support complex team-based memberships or multi-user bundles, which can be limiting for B2B or enterprise-focused communities. No native course certificates: If you need built-in course completion certificates for educational programs, you may need a workaround or third-party tool.

If you need built-in course completion certificates for educational programs, you may need a workaround or third-party tool. Fewer event-specific tools: Hosting large virtual conferences or multi-track events may require additional platforms or integrations.

Hosting large virtual conferences or multi-track events may require additional platforms or integrations. Feature depth varies by use case: While Circle covers many core needs, some advanced functionality depends on integrations or future product updates.

Pricing

Professional: $89/month, billed annually

$89/month, billed annually Business: $199/month, billed annually

$199/month, billed annually Plus Branded App: Custom pricing

Migratability

Circle is easy to learn and is designed to reduce friction during setup and migration. The platform offers fully managed migrations, where course structures, lessons, and files move over without manual work. This process happens behind the scenes, so members don’t lose access or experience downtime.

Creators can migrate content from platforms like:

Kajabi

Teachable

Thinkific

Once Circle receives the required information, migrations typically finish within a few weeks, depending on content volume. By consolidating community, payments, and content into a single platform, Circle simplifies your tech stack and improves engagement after the move.

Review

The Circle team is the most amazing part! They are online and interacting with community builders, and help us learn and grow. And the community builders are also an incredible source of information and inspiration. Paul C., Validated Reviewer

5. Mighty Networks

Best for: Branded, community memberships

G2 rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Mighty Networks takes a unique approach by putting community at the heart of everything. You can host virtual events, run challenges, create activity feeds, and foster discussions.

It supports live streaming, events, member directories, unlimited subgroups, and sophisticated engagement tools that make your community feel alive and dynamic. Members can even build their own profiles, find others with shared interests, and form meaningful connections.

Mighty Networks is the strongest fit for community-first memberships, but falls short on content delivery and marketing tools.

Pros

Advanced engagement tools: Built-in features for live events, challenges, polls, and discussions help keep members active and connected. Members can create their own profiles, connect with others, and even run their own groups within your community.

Built-in features for live events, challenges, polls, and discussions help keep members active and connected. Members can create their own profiles, connect with others, and even run their own groups within your community. Native mobile app: Members can access your community through branded iOS and Android apps, making engagement more accessible and frequent.

Members can access your community through branded iOS and Android apps, making engagement more accessible and frequent. Flexible monetization options: You can charge for the overall community, specific groups, courses, or events separately. This flexibility lets you create multiple revenue streams and test different offerings on a single platform.

You can charge for the overall community, specific groups, courses, or events separately. This flexibility lets you create multiple revenue streams and test different offerings on a single platform. Event hosting and live streaming: Whether it’s a virtual meetup or a live Q&A, Mighty Networks lets you organize and run events directly on the video membership platform, boosting real-time engagement.

Cons

Limited content delivery: While you can host courses and content, the features aren’t as robust as dedicated course platforms. Content organization and delivery options are more basic than those in education-focused alternatives.

While you can host courses and content, the features aren’t as robust as dedicated course platforms. Content organization and delivery options are more basic than those in education-focused alternatives. Limited integrations: While it integrates with tools like Kit (formerly ConvertKit) and Stripe, the overall integration options are fewer than those of some competitors, which might limit workflows for creators who rely on multiple tools.

While it integrates with tools like Kit (formerly ConvertKit) and Stripe, the overall integration options are fewer than those of some competitors, which might limit workflows for creators who rely on multiple tools. Higher price point: The platform’s more advanced features and mobile app capabilities come at a premium price, which might be challenging for creators just starting. We’ve rounded up some Mighty Networks alternatives if you need more cost-friendly options.

The platform’s more advanced features and mobile app capabilities come at a premium price, which might be challenging for creators just starting. We’ve rounded up some Mighty Networks alternatives if you need more cost-friendly options. Steeper learning curve: The abundance of community features and engagement tools adds to the complexity of setup and management. It requires more active moderation and strategy to make the most of the platform’s capabilities.

Mighty Networks pricing

Launch Plan: $79/month, billed annually

$79/month, billed annually Scale Plan: $179/month, billed annually

$179/month, billed annually Growth Plan: $354/month, billed annually

Mighty Pro: Custom pricing

Migratability

Mighty Networks allows creators to build communities and courses, but detailed information about migrating existing content from other platforms is not extensively covered. The process may involve manual data transfer, and reaching out to their support team can offer more personalized assistance.

Review

I really appreciate Mighty’s personal approach and the easy access to their entire team through the Mighty Community. They are always working to improve the platform, regularly updating it to address user needs and respond to feedback. Jennifer L., Validated Reviewer

6. Thinkific

Best for: Educational content creators

G2 rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Thinkific is more aligned for educational creators who focus heavily on courses. They’ve got a fantastic course builder that lets you create assignments, question banks, and certificates.

You can upload various content types (videos, audio files, PDFs, quizzes, and more). Plus, you can set up recurring subscriptions for your members.

Thinkific works best for course-first creators who need strong learning tools, but falls short for memberships built around community or live video.

Pros

Integrated with course platform: If you’re already using Thinkific for courses, adding a membership component is seamless. You can easily bundle courses into membership tiers and manage everything within a single platform.

If you’re already using Thinkific for courses, adding a membership component is seamless. You can easily bundle courses into membership tiers and manage everything within a single platform. Content gating and drip scheduling: You can control access to your membership content, releasing it gradually over time to keep members engaged and coming back for more.

You can control access to your membership content, releasing it gradually over time to keep members engaged and coming back for more. Customization options: You can customize the look and feel of your membership site with different themes and branding options to match your overall aesthetic.

You can customize the look and feel of your membership site with different themes and branding options to match your overall aesthetic. Marketing and sales tools: Thinkific provides marketing tools like email marketing, coupons, and upsells to help you promote your membership and grow your audience.

Cons

Limited community features: While Thinkific offers basic community features, they may not be as robust as those of dedicated community platforms, especially if you’re looking to foster deep engagement and interaction among your members.

While Thinkific offers basic community features, they may not be as robust as those of dedicated community platforms, especially if you’re looking to foster deep engagement and interaction among your members. Less focus on membership-specific features: Thinkific’s primary focus is on courses, so some membership-specific features might be less developed compared to dedicated membership platforms.

Thinkific’s primary focus is on courses, so some membership-specific features might be less developed compared to dedicated membership platforms. Pricing: Thinkific’s pricing can get expensive, especially if you need access to all the features and have a large number of members.

Thinkific’s pricing can get expensive, especially if you need access to all the features and have a large number of members. Transaction fees: Thinkific charges transaction fees on their lower-tier plans, which can eat into your profits, especially when you’re just starting.

Thinkific pricing

Start: $74/month, billed annually

$74/month, billed annually Grow: $149/month, billed annually

$149/month, billed annually Expand: $374/month, billed annually

$374/month, billed annually Thinkific Plus: Contact sales

Migratability

Thinkific supports migrations from other platforms by offering bulk student import and enrollment. They also provide resources to help you migrate your courses and connect third-party tools.

However, there’s limited information on migrating existing memberships, and you’ll likely be responsible for transferring your actual course content.

Review

I like how customizable Thinkific is. It’s really helpful that it’s kind of like a blank canvas where I can add my own graphic header and the questions I like. Thinkific has been really helpful as a space to make a creative learning process with a landing page where people can opt in when they want and go through the curriculum at their own pace. It has been great to use Thinkific as a centralized learning platform because it saves a lot of coaching calls and face-to-face meetings. After trying a learning platform with WordPress that was too clunky and didn’t have the right tools we needed, we tried Thinkific, and it worked great. Issac R., Validated Reviewer

7. Podia

Best for: Budget-conscious course creators

G2 rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Podia is a one-stop shop for managing your website, products, and emails. You can easily create different membership levels with various perks, schedule content in advance, and interact with your members through email marketing tools.

Podia’s dashboard is clean and well-organized, making it easy to navigate the platform’s features. You can quickly access your products, sales data, email marketing tools, and community settings from the main dashboard.

Podia is also a great video hosting site with unlimited uploads, downloadable files, product bundling, and community engagement. You can integrate payment gateways like Stripe and PayPal for hassle-free transactions, and the best part is, Podia doesn’t charge any transaction fees.

Podia works best for budget-conscious creators who want an all-in-one starting point, but it falls short for memberships that need advanced community features.

Pros

All-in-one solution: Podia has courses, downloads, webinars, email marketing, and community features all together. This means you don’t need to pay for multiple subscriptions, which makes things easier to manage and better for your members.

Podia has courses, downloads, webinars, email marketing, and community features all together. This means you don’t need to pay for multiple subscriptions, which makes things easier to manage and better for your members. Zero transaction fees: Podia doesn’t charge any additional transaction fees beyond the standard payment processing fees. This clear pricing helps you know exactly how much money you’re making, especially as your membership grows.

Podia doesn’t charge any additional transaction fees beyond the standard payment processing fees. This clear pricing helps you know exactly how much money you’re making, especially as your membership grows. Built-in email marketing: The platform includes email marketing tools, so you can manage member communication, automated emails, and marketing campaigns without additional software.

The platform includes email marketing tools, so you can manage member communication, automated emails, and marketing campaigns without additional software. Flexible content delivery: Podia works with many content formats and has different ways to share content. You can drip-feed content, schedule posts in advance, and create special content just for members. This keeps things interesting and gives members what they want at every membership level.

Cons

Higher starting price point: While the all-in-one approach is great, it means you’ll be paying for a full suite of tools even if you only need a few of them. The pricing also starts higher than some competitors, which might be a concern if you’re just starting or testing their membership concept.

While the all-in-one approach is great, it means you’ll be paying for a full suite of tools even if you only need a few of them. The pricing also starts higher than some competitors, which might be a concern if you’re just starting or testing their membership concept. Basic community features: Though functional, the community tools aren’t as sophisticated as dedicated membership platforms. If you need an advanced community management feature, you might find the offerings somewhat limited.

Though functional, the community tools aren’t as sophisticated as dedicated membership platforms. If you need an advanced community management feature, you might find the offerings somewhat limited. Learning curve for all features: The comprehensive nature of the platform means there’s more to learn initially. Some creators might find it overwhelming if they only need basic membership functionality.

The comprehensive nature of the platform means there’s more to learn initially. Some creators might find it overwhelming if they only need basic membership functionality. Limited customization options: While you can brand your membership space, the customization options aren’t as extensive as some specialized platforms. This might be limiting for creators who want highly unique or branded experiences.

Pricing

Podia Email: Free for fewer than 100 subscribers

Free for fewer than 100 subscribers Mover: $33/month, billed annually

$33/month, billed annually Shaker: $75/month, billed annually

Migratability

Podia offers a free migration service for new customers who sign up for their Mover or Shaker plans. They’ll transfer your online courses, digital downloads, subscribers, email campaigns, and other important stuff from your old platform to Podia.

Podia’s team handles the migration process, aiming to make the switch smooth and with minimal disruption to your business. But remember that this service is only available after you’ve subscribed to a paid plan, and what they can migrate may depend on the complexity of your content and how much you have.

Review

Easy to use. To build a site, a landing page, a course can go really fast. It looks good, clean, and it’s also user-friendly for clients. I moved from a WordPress site because it’s easier with Podia, no need for updates or solving problems, and, in the end, it isn’t that much more expensive (if it actually is). Raquel D., Validated Reviewer

8. Teachable

Best for: Online coaching

G2 rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars

Teachable is built with a strong focus on creating and selling online courses. From a membership POV, it supports video uploads, community engagement, content scheduling, course bundles, and multiple membership tiers. It also includes essential features like quizzes, certificates, and automated content delivery to improve your members’ experience.

Building your membership site on Teachable is also straightforward. You can create different membership tiers, set pricing, and control access to your content. However, the membership features are fairly basic compared to dedicated membership platforms.

Teachable works best for creators building a membership around structured courses and coaching, but falls short for those who need advanced community tools or live video. For more options, check out Teachable alternatives.

Pros

Free plan to start small: Teachable’s free plan is a great way to test the platform without any upfront investment. You can sell one course, one coaching product, and one digital download — perfect for trying out your membership idea before committing.

Teachable’s free plan is a great way to test the platform without any upfront investment. You can sell one course, one coaching product, and one digital download — perfect for trying out your membership idea before committing. Built for coaches: The platform comes with tools tailored for coaches, like intake forms, annotatable files for feedback, and built-in Calendly integration for easy scheduling, making it an excellent option for those offering coaching memberships.

The platform comes with tools tailored for coaches, like intake forms, annotatable files for feedback, and built-in Calendly integration for easy scheduling, making it an excellent option for those offering coaching memberships. Guided course launch support: The Launch Accelerator, included in all paid plans, provides step-by-step guidance on planning, creating, and promoting your membership or course. It’s especially useful for first-timers.

The Launch Accelerator, included in all paid plans, provides step-by-step guidance on planning, creating, and promoting your membership or course. It’s especially useful for first-timers. Diverse content options: Teachable allows you to add a variety of content types — video, audio, text, images, and quizzes — to lessons. This flexibility helps keep memberships engaging and dynamic, especially if your focus is on education.

Cons

Lacks advanced membership tools: Features like live streaming, branded mobile apps, and detailed analytics aren’t available, making it less appealing for creators focused on dynamic, interactive memberships.

Features like live streaming, branded mobile apps, and detailed analytics aren’t available, making it less appealing for creators focused on dynamic, interactive memberships. Transaction fees on lower plans: The Starter plan includes a 7.5% transaction fee, which can cut into your earnings, especially if you’re just starting out. Higher-tier plans don’t have this issue.

The Starter plan includes a 7.5% transaction fee, which can cut into your earnings, especially if you’re just starting out. Higher-tier plans don’t have this issue. Limited community engagement : While Teachable offers basic tools like comments and discussions, it doesn’t provide advanced community-building features like live chats, member forums, or gamification.

While Teachable offers basic tools like comments and discussions, it doesn’t provide advanced community-building features like live chats, member forums, or gamification. No live streaming: If you’re a fitness instructor or host live workshops, Teachable’s lack of native live-streaming capabilities can be a dealbreaker, forcing you to rely on external tools.

Pricing

Starter: $29/month + 7.5% transaction fee, billed annually

$29/month + 7.5% transaction fee, billed annually Builder: $69/month + 0% transaction fee, billed annually

$69/month + 0% transaction fee, billed annually Growth: $139/month + 0% transaction fee, billed annually

$139/month + 0% transaction fee, billed annually Custom: Contact sales

Migratability

Teachable does not offer a built-in migration tool for exporting courses to other platforms. Migrating from Teachable typically involves manually exporting your course content, student data, and other relevant information.

This process can be time-consuming and may require technical expertise to ensure data integrity during the transfer. Additionally, certain Teachable-specific features may not have direct equivalents on other platforms, necessitating adjustments or workarounds.

Review

Teachable makes it incredibly easy to transform your knowledge into a course you can sell. The editor is straightforward, setup is quick, and you don’t need any technical expertise to easily create something that looks professional. Michael H., Validated Reviewer

9. MemberSpace

Best for: Adding memberships to existing sites

G2 rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Instead of building everything from scratch, MemberSpace gives you the tools to add memberships to your existing website. This means you can keep your current design and branding while adding members-only areas. It works with popular website platforms like WordPress, Squarespace, Wix, or even your own custom-built site.

You can create flexible membership options, whether it’s free trials, paid plans, one-time purchases, or bundled packages to suit your audience. You can also lock specific pages, posts, downloads, and videos to ensure only paying members get access.

MemberSpace includes tools like coupons, upsells, and affiliate programs to help you grow, but it works best for creators who want to add memberships to an existing site rather than build a full membership business from scratch.

Pros

Integrates with existing websites: MemberSpace works with platforms like WordPress, Squarespace, Webflow, and more, letting you add membership features without rebuilding your website.

MemberSpace works with platforms like WordPress, Squarespace, Webflow, and more, letting you add membership features without rebuilding your website. Customizable access control: You can easily gate content, drip-feed it over time, or restrict access based on member status, providing a personalized experience.

You can easily gate content, drip-feed it over time, or restrict access based on member status, providing a personalized experience. Integrations for better workflows: MemberSpace connects with popular tools like Zapier, Stripe, and Mailchimp, streamlining tasks like automation, payment processing, and email marketing.

MemberSpace connects with popular tools like Zapier, Stripe, and Mailchimp, streamlining tasks like automation, payment processing, and email marketing. Member management tools: Features like member analytics, exportable lists, and secure login controls help you keep your community well-organized and efficient.

Cons

Not an all-in-one platform: If you need features beyond memberships, like built-in email marketing or a full-fledged course creation platform, you’ll need to integrate with other tools. This might involve managing multiple subscriptions and potentially a bit more technical setup.

If you need features beyond memberships, like built-in email marketing or a full-fledged course creation platform, you’ll need to integrate with other tools. This might involve managing multiple subscriptions and potentially a bit more technical setup. Limited design customization: While you can customize the member experience to some extent, MemberSpace prioritizes seamless integration with your existing website. This means you might have slightly less design flexibility compared to platforms that offer extensive customization options.

While you can customize the member experience to some extent, MemberSpace prioritizes seamless integration with your existing website. This means you might have slightly less design flexibility compared to platforms that offer extensive customization options. Lack of mobile apps: Currently, MemberSpace doesn’t offer dedicated mobile apps for members to access content on the go. This might be a drawback if mobile accessibility is a priority for your audience.

Currently, MemberSpace doesn’t offer dedicated mobile apps for members to access content on the go. This might be a drawback if mobile accessibility is a priority for your audience. Limited video features: While MemberSpace supports video hosting, it may lack some advanced video-specific features found in dedicated video platforms, such as detailed analytics, interactive elements, or live streaming capabilities.

Pricing

Starter: $39/month + 5% transaction fee, billed annually

$39/month + 5% transaction fee, billed annually Growth: $99/month + 2% transaction fee, billed annually

$99/month + 2% transaction fee, billed annually Unlimited: Contact team + 1% transaction fee, billed annually

Migratability

MemberSpace can be added to your website without too much hassle, and it lets you add membership features without needing to rebuild your site from scratch.

They don’t have built-in migration tools, but their flexible approach means you can add the membership features to your current site without starting over. If you need help with specific migration strategies, you can reach out to their support team.

Review

MemberSpace is a great tool in general, but the customer service really stands out as top-notch. Very friendly and very responsive. We will absolutely recommend this service to our clients and friends. Virginia B., Validated Reviewer

10. Memberful

Best for: Turning sites into membership portals

G2 rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

If you already have a website and want to layer memberships on top without overhauling everything, Memberful is worth a look. It’s designed for creators who want to keep control of their branding and content while adding the power of memberships, subscriptions, and community-building tools.

You can manage member accounts from a clean dashboard, sync your community with Discord, run multiple communities, sell premium content, and even launch a referral program to help your fans bring in more fans.

Memberful works best for creators who want a lightweight membership layer on an existing site, but it doesn’t work for those who need an all-in-one platform with built-in course creation or advanced marketing tools.

Pros

Straightforward pricing: Memberful is transparent about its pricing and offers a simple $49-per-month plan.

Memberful is transparent about its pricing and offers a simple $49-per-month plan. Website builder: If you don’t already have a website, Memberful offers a lightweight site builder so you can get started without having to use a third-party platform.

If you don’t already have a website, Memberful offers a lightweight site builder so you can get started without having to use a third-party platform. Preview mode: You can show non-members a sneak peek of your content, which is a smart way to drive sign-ups without giving everything away for free.

Cons

Integration overload: Memberful leans heavily on third-party tools, which can be a challenge if you’re hoping for an all-in-one solution. Managing all the moving parts can get complicated fast, especially for creators without a technical background.

Memberful leans heavily on third-party tools, which can be a challenge if you’re hoping for an all-in-one solution. Managing all the moving parts can get complicated fast, especially for creators without a technical background. No course feature: If online courses are a big part of your business model, you’ll need a workaround. Memberful doesn’t offer native course-building tools; you’ll need to use something like LearnDash for that.

If online courses are a big part of your business model, you’ll need a workaround. Memberful doesn’t offer native course-building tools; you’ll need to use something like LearnDash for that. Lacks a password sign-in: Members sign in through a link sent to their email, which can feel a little clunky compared to traditional logins.

Take a look at these Memberful alternatives for more options.

Memberful pricing

$49/month; free trial available

Migratability

Memberful offers a free, human-supported migration service, making it easy to bring your audience over from platforms like Substack or Hype. If you’re not super tech-savvy or just want a white-glove experience, their team will help ensure your migration is smooth and stress-free.

Review

From the very beginning, without any commitment yet on my part, they helped me feel so confident in my decision to move platforms. Their response time was (and continues to be) lightning fast, their interactions are warm and personable, and you can tell that they care. Jessica Z., Validated Reviewer

11. MemberPress

Best for: WordPress users

G2 rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

MemberPress is a powerful WordPress membership plugin built for creators and businesses that want full control over their site. It works best for users who already run on WordPress and want to add paywalls, subscriptions, and gated content without switching platforms.

MemberPress gives you granular control over who can access what. You can set up content rules, drip schedules, and expiration dates, then pair them with flexible payment options. It also supports courses, forums, member directories, and upsells, making it a versatile option for WordPress-based membership sites.

MemberPress works best for WordPress users who want deep control over their membership site, but requires technical comfort and falls short for creators who want an all-in-one platform without managing plugins and hosting.

Pros

Deep WordPress integration: MemberPress works seamlessly inside WordPress, making it a natural fit for existing sites that want to add memberships and subscriptions.

MemberPress works seamlessly inside WordPress, making it a natural fit for existing sites that want to add memberships and subscriptions. Flexible content control: You can create detailed access rules, drip content over time, and expire access automatically, which supports many membership models.

You can create detailed access rules, drip content over time, and expire access automatically, which supports many membership models. Built-in courses and coaching tools: The platform supports online courses, coaching programs, and community features without requiring a separate LMS.

The platform supports online courses, coaching programs, and community features without requiring a separate LMS. Strong monetization features: Order bumps, coupons, bulk memberships, and recurring billing help increase revenue and support B2B use cases.

Cons

Learning curve for new users: With many features available, it can take time to understand what MemberPress offers and how to configure it properly.

With many features available, it can take time to understand what MemberPress offers and how to configure it properly. Limited design customization: Branding and layout changes often require custom CSS or additional plugins, which may be challenging for non-technical users.

Branding and layout changes often require custom CSS or additional plugins, which may be challenging for non-technical users. Advanced features cost more: Some capabilities, such as gifting or certain payment gateways, are only available on higher-priced plans.

Some capabilities, such as gifting or certain payment gateways, are only available on higher-priced plans. Registration forms need customization: Native forms are basic, and many users rely on third-party form tools for a better signup experience.

Pricing

Launch: $199.50 + transaction fees, billed annually

$199.50 + transaction fees, billed annually Growth: $349.50, billed annually

$349.50, billed annually Scale: $499.50, billed annually

Migratability

MemberPress makes it relatively easy to move from another membership or learning platform. The MemberPress Importer add-on allows you to transfer features like:



Members

Subscriptions

Content from other plugins or platforms

For WordPress users, this process helps preserve existing data and avoid rebuilding your site from scratch. While setup still requires some technical skill, the migration tools reduce friction and make MemberPress a practical option for creators who want to consolidate memberships and courses inside WordPress.

Review

I appreciate how easy it is for me to create courses and programs, and I enjoy having a wide range of options for customizing their appearance. Kristine Maria Almas K., Validated Reviewer

12. Patreon

Best for: Fan-supported memberships

G2 rating: 4.1/5

Patreon is one of the most recognized platforms for creators looking to monetize their audience through recurring support. It removes the technical barriers of building a membership site from scratch, letting you focus on creating while fans subscribe to tiers in exchange for exclusive access and perks.

As your membership grows, the limitations become harder to ignore. There are no branded apps, basic video hosting, and community tools that don’t go much deeper than comments and posts.

Patreon is a strong starting point for fan-supported memberships, but it falls short for creators who need robust community tools, branded experiences, or more control over how they monetize and grow. For more options, explore our guide to Patreon alternatives.

Pros

No monthly fee: Patreon charges a percentage of earnings rather than a flat monthly fee, making it low-risk to get started.

Patreon charges a percentage of earnings rather than a flat monthly fee, making it low-risk to get started. Brand recognition: Members are already familiar with the platform, reducing friction as you grow your audience.

Members are already familiar with the platform, reducing friction as you grow your audience. Simple setup: You can be up and running in hours without any technical knowledge.

You can be up and running in hours without any technical knowledge. Tiered memberships: Create multiple membership tiers with different perks and price points.

Cons

High transaction fees: Patreon takes 8% to 12% of your earnings, which compounds quickly as you scale.

Patreon takes 8% to 12% of your earnings, which compounds quickly as you scale. Limited community tools: Member interaction is largely limited to comments and posts, with no native forums or discussion spaces.

Member interaction is largely limited to comments and posts, with no native forums or discussion spaces. No branded apps: Members access your content through Patreon’s platform, not a branded experience you own.

Members access your content through Patreon’s platform, not a branded experience you own. Basic video hosting: Patreon is not built for video-first memberships and lacks the infrastructure for a premium viewing experience.

Pricing

Free to get started

10% of earnings plus payment processing fees

Migratability

Patreon does not offer a dedicated migration team or built-in tools for moving to another platform. You can export your member list, but transferring content, billing history, and community data typically requires manual work.

If you need more support, contacting their team directly is the best starting point.

Review

Positive experience overall where it is a great tool that allows you to showcase your creative content while generating a source of revenue. Rachael M, Capterra review

13. Dacast

Best for: Live streaming businesses

G2 rating: 4.3/5

Dacast is built around one thing: delivering high-quality video at scale. It handles live streaming, pay-per-view, and on-demand content with broadcast-grade reliability, making it a strong fit for organizations running large-scale events or managing extensive video libraries.

Where it differs from most platforms on this list is that it is infrastructure-first. Community, marketing, and member management all live outside the platform, which means more tools to manage but more flexibility in how you build your stack.

Dacast works best for businesses that need professional live streaming infrastructure and are comfortable building community and marketing separately.

Pros

Professional live streaming: Dacast supports high-quality, low-latency live streaming with multi-bitrate delivery for reliable playback across devices.

Dacast supports high-quality, low-latency live streaming with multi-bitrate delivery for reliable playback across devices. Flexible monetization: Supports pay-per-view, subscriptions, and ad-based monetization for both live and on-demand content.

Supports pay-per-view, subscriptions, and ad-based monetization for both live and on-demand content. White-label player: Fully branded video player with no Dacast branding, giving you a professional viewer experience.

Fully branded video player with no Dacast branding, giving you a professional viewer experience. Security features: Password protection, geographic restrictions, and token-based access control keep your content secure.

Cons

Not a traditional membership platform: Dacast lacks built-in community tools, member management, and marketing automation.

Dacast lacks built-in community tools, member management, and marketing automation. Bandwidth and storage limits: Each plan comes with strict caps that can make scaling expensive.

Each plan comes with strict caps that can make scaling expensive. No mobile apps: Dacast does not offer branded mobile or TV apps for your audience.

Dacast does not offer branded mobile or TV apps for your audience. Limited marketing tools: You will need third-party tools for email marketing, landing pages, and member engagement.

Pricing

Starter: $39/month

$39/month Event: $63/month

$63/month Scale: $165/month

$165/month Custom: Contact sales

Migratability

Dacast does not offer a dedicated migration service. Moving content to or from the platform typically involves manual uploads and data transfers. If you are considering Dacast as part of a larger membership setup, plan for additional technical work to connect it with your other tools.

Review

Dacast helps our team keep focus and lets us fully control our content, while keeping videos private and only accessible to our team. I’ve been quite pleased with how seamlessly we were able to integrate it into our training materials in the place of YouTube. Gus M., Capterra review

14. Muvi One

Best for: Enterprise OTT platforms

G2 rating: 4.5/5

Muvi is what you build when you want your own Netflix. It gives media businesses a fully managed, white-label streaming service across web, mobile, and TV without requiring a development team. Every touchpoint carries your brand, and monetization options span subscriptions, pay-per-view, rentals, and ads.

The trade-off is scale and cost. Muvi is built for organizations with the budget and resources to match, starting at $399 per month and scaling well into enterprise territory.

Muvi works best for media businesses ready to invest in a fully managed OTT platform, but the pricing and complexity put it out of reach for most independent creators.

Pros

Fully white-labeled: Every touchpoint, from your website to your mobile and TV apps, carries your brand with no Muvi branding.

Every touchpoint, from your website to your mobile and TV apps, carries your brand with no Muvi branding. Multi-device support: Launch across web, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV from one platform.

Launch across web, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV from one platform. Flexible monetization: Supports subscriptions, pay-per-view, rentals, and ad-based revenue models.

Supports subscriptions, pay-per-view, rentals, and ad-based revenue models. Built-in CDN and transcoding: Muvi handles video infrastructure, so you do not need separate hosting or delivery tools.

Cons

Enterprise pricing: Starting at $399/month, Muvi is cost-prohibitive for most independent creators.

Starting at $399/month, Muvi is cost-prohibitive for most independent creators. Complexity: The platform is feature-rich but requires significant setup time and technical resources.

The platform is feature-rich but requires significant setup time and technical resources. Not built for community: Muvi lacks the community engagement and member management tools that membership-focused creators need.

Muvi lacks the community engagement and member management tools that membership-focused creators need. Limited marketing tools: Growing and retaining a membership requires third-party tools for email, automation, and analytics.

Pricing

Standard: $399/month

$399/month Professional: $1,247/month

$1,247/month Enterprise: $3,315/month

$3,315/month Ultimate: Custom

Migratability

Muvi does not offer a dedicated migration service for creators moving from other platforms. Setting up a Muvi-based platform typically requires significant technical work upfront, including configuring apps, payment gateways, and content libraries. For businesses with the resources to manage that process, Muvi provides strong documentation and customer support to guide the setup.

Review

I really appreciate how Muvi One serves as an all-in-one platform to host, manage, and distribute our video content. What I like most is how everything just works together in one place, so we’re not jumping between tools anymore. The integration of AI-powered tasks like subtitles, clips, and metadata makes our workflow faster, simpler, and much easier to scale without adding more effort.

This automation removes a lot of manual work, allowing us to go from upload to publish much faster and enabling easy scaling of output without adding complexity. The initial setup was fairly smooth with self-sufficient onboarding guides, and the support team was quick and really helpful whenever we needed assistance. Antony W., Verified Review

15. Wistia

Best for: Marketing-focused video hosting

G2 rating: 4.6/5

Wistia is a video hosting and marketing platform that helps creators use their content to attract and convert new members. Rather than hosting your membership itself, it sits earlier in the funnel, giving you the tools to embed branded video on your site, capture leads, and track exactly how prospects engage with your content before they sign up.

For creators running a membership on another platform, Wistia can strengthen the top of your funnel. Built-in email capture, CRM integrations, and engagement analytics make it easier to understand what content drives conversions and where potential members drop off.

Wistia works best as a lead generation tool that sits alongside your membership platform, helping you convert video viewers into paying members.

Pros

Advanced video analytics: Track watch time, engagement, and drop-off rates to understand exactly how viewers interact with your content.

Track watch time, engagement, and drop-off rates to understand exactly how viewers interact with your content. Lead generation tools: Built-in email capture, CTAs, and integrations with HubSpot, Marketo, and Salesforce turn video views into leads.

Built-in email capture, CTAs, and integrations with HubSpot, Marketo, and Salesforce turn video views into leads. Clean, branded player: Ad-free, fully customizable video player with no third-party branding.

Ad-free, fully customizable video player with no third-party branding. A/B testing: Test thumbnails, CTAs, and player colors to optimize what drives the most sign-ups.

Cons

Not a membership platform: Wistia does not support gated content, recurring payments, or member management on its own.

Wistia does not support gated content, recurring payments, or member management on its own. No community features: There are no discussion spaces, member profiles, or engagement tools built in.

There are no discussion spaces, member profiles, or engagement tools built in. Storage limits: Each plan caps the number of videos, which can become restrictive as your content library grows.

Each plan caps the number of videos, which can become restrictive as your content library grows. Best used alongside another tool: To run a full membership business, you will need a dedicated membership platform in addition to Wistia.

Pricing

Free: Up to 10 videos

Up to 10 videos Pro: $79/month

$79/month Advanced: $319/month

$319/month Premium: Contact sales

Migratability

Wistia is typically used alongside a membership platform rather than as a replacement for one. If you are already using Wistia for lead generation and want to move your video library to a full membership platform, your content can be downloaded and re-uploaded to a dedicated tool like Uscreen, which also handles the migration process from end to end.

Review

I use Wistia quite a bit to host all the videos on our website and for capturing on-demand webinars because I think the video quality is better than Zoom and other tools. Version control with Wistia is huge for us; we can keep updating videos, replacing them easily, and they update across all locations automatically, which is ultra nice. The recording studio in Wistia is much easier to use than QuickTime or other video tools we’ve been using. I recently used it to edit a video for our CEO, and the final product turned out great. Implementation was super easy, which made the initial setup less of a hassle. Matt B., Verified Review

Other platforms for building a membership site

Some creators opt to build a membership site using a content management system (CMS) rather than a dedicated membership site platform.

These options work best for tech-savvy users who feel comfortable managing plugins, updates, and integrations. Most require additional themes or third-party tools to unlock full membership functionality.

WordPress: WordPress gives you full control over your site, but it relies on plugins like MemberPress, Memberful, or WooCommerce Memberships to manage subscriptions. You may also need video hosting, security plugins, and custom themes to create a polished member experience.

WordPress gives you full control over your site, but it relies on plugins like MemberPress, Memberful, or WooCommerce Memberships to manage subscriptions. You may also need video hosting, security plugins, and custom themes to create a polished member experience. Wix: Wix includes basic membership features out of the box, making it easy to launch quickly. However, advanced features like gated video libraries, community tools, and scalable monetization often require third-party apps or custom workarounds.

Squarespace: Squarespace supports member areas and paid content, but customization options are limited. Creators typically add external tools for payments, community, or course delivery to meet more complex needs.

Squarespace supports member areas and paid content, but customization options are limited. Creators typically add external tools for payments, community, or course delivery to meet more complex needs. Webflow: Webflow offers design flexibility but doesn’t include native membership functionality. Building a membership site usually requires integrations with tools like Memberstack or Outseta, which adds complexity and ongoing costs.

When comparing a membership CRM vs. a membership platform, CMS-based setups often act more like a membership CRM — they help you manage members, subscriptions, and analytics, but you have to integrate other tools to handle content, video hosting, and community. A dedicated membership site platform, on the other hand, combines all these features into one solution, letting creators focus on content, community, and growth without the extra technical overhead.

How to choose the best platform for a membership site

The platform you choose shapes how members experience your content and how efficiently you can grow. Keep these in mind as you make your decision.

Know your offering: Define what your membership includes and what makes it worth paying for month after month. As Carmen Salazar, Onboarding Specialist at Uscreen, puts it:

Clearly outline what makes your offering unique. This will shape your homepage messaging and marketing communications. Carmen Salazar Onboarding Specialist at Uscreen

Know your audience: Think about how your members prefer to consume content. A fitness creator has different platform needs than an education creator delivering structured courses.

Think about how your members prefer to consume content. A fitness creator has different platform needs than an education creator delivering structured courses. Set your goals: Get clear on your priorities and make sure the platform can help you achieve them. Some platforms excel at one more than the other.

Get clear on your priorities and make sure the platform can help you achieve them. Some platforms excel at one more than the other. Assess core features: Look for a platform that covers content hosting, access controls, community tools, analytics, and native mobile apps without relying on third-party tools.

Look for a platform that covers content hosting, access controls, community tools, analytics, and native mobile apps without relying on third-party tools. Be realistic about tech: If your focus is content and members rather than infrastructure, an all-in-one membership site platform will save you significant time.

If your focus is content and members rather than infrastructure, an all-in-one membership site platform will save you significant time. Consider pricing options: Choose a platform that supports multiple pricing models, including subscriptions, one-time purchases, free trials, and upsells, so you can build a monetization strategy that fits your business.

Evaluate integrations: Your platform should work with the tools you already use and offer strong native CRM features to reduce how much you manage externally.

Your platform should work with the tools you already use and offer strong native CRM features to reduce how much you manage externally. Look at marketing tools: Built-in email automation, landing pages, and referral programs make it easier to grow without adding more software to your stack.

Built-in email automation, landing pages, and referral programs make it easier to grow without adding more software to your stack. Prioritize scalability: What works for 50 members may not work for 5,000. Choosing a scalable platform early helps you avoid painful migrations later and sets you up for long-term growth.

Choose the best membership site for your brand

Whether you’re launching your first membership or upgrading from a platform you’ve outgrown, the right membership site platform matches how you deliver content, engage your audience, and plan to grow.

For video-first creators ready to scale recurring revenue, Uscreen is a video course platform that gives you everything you need to launch, grow, and monetize in one place.

A note on our methodology

Uscreen is a membership site platform, so it’s fair to question whether this list is objective. Our position is simple: we want creators to find the right platform for their business, whether that’s Uscreen or not.

These recommendations are based on in-depth reviews, direct input from creators who have used multiple platforms, and over a decade of experience working with creators across fitness, education, and entertainment.

No single platform is best for everyone. Each one here excels at something specific, and we’ll tell you what that is, including where Uscreen falls short.

FAQs