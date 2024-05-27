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Industry News

Stay up-to-date with the latest membership business industry news, trends and updates for creators.

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Industry News Top 10 Creator Economy Trends

The creator economy is booming. It’s become an estimated $100 billion industry over the last few years. Here are 10 trends to follow in 2025.

Eden Metzler
Eden Metzler
13 Min Read