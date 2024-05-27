The creator economy is booming. It’s become an estimated $100 billion industry over the last few years. Here are 10 trends to follow in 2025.
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Stay up-to-date with the latest membership business industry news, trends and updates for creators.
Understand the importance of owning your audience amidst recent platform changes. Stay empowered as a content creator.
Explore the latest OTT statistics and trends for 2025, including insights on apps, advertising, streaming services, and consumer behavior.
Discover the top video trends for 2025 every video business owner needs to know. Stay ahead with new tech, content strategies, and engagement tactics.
How much does TikTok pay? Find the answers to this question and more. Learn about TikTok monetization options + money making alternatives.
We've rounded up these 134 subscription statistics to share everything you need to know before you build your successful creator business.
Pore over more than 113 live streaming statistics you should know as a video creator in 2025, plus best practices for live streaming.
Pore over 50+ Twitch statistics you should know as a content creator in 2025.
Pore over more than 100 YouTube statistics you should know as a content creator, plus tips on how to grow your YouTube audience.
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YouTube creators are seeing a huge drop in revenues despite the streaming boom. Read our article to learn more about the dark side of AVOD.
OTT TV is how people watch and enjoy their favorite TV content via the internet. But what exactly is it? Let's take a look.
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