Book a Demo

Uscreen lifestyle Memberships

Craft your unique lifestyle membership with Uscreen. Discover the real-life examples of creators who turned their passions into engaging and profitable memberships.

Get Started

No credit card required to get started.

AllYogaFitness & SportsEducationEntertainment
Lifestyle
Faith & Spirituality
Desktop and mobile view of what the Art for Kids Hub membership platform looks like
Art for Kids Hub App Logo

Art for Kids Hub

Explore App Visit Website
Desktop and mobile view of what the BDC Online membership platform looks like
BDC Online App Logo

BDC Online

Explore App Visit Website
Desktop and mobile view of what the Sprout Studio membership platform looks like
Sprout Studio App Logo

Sprout Studio

Visit Website
Desktop and mobile view of what the Tiffany's Crochet Club membership platform looks like
Tiffany's Crochet Club App logo

Tiffany's Crochet Club

Visit Website
Desktop and mobile view of what the Your Book of Memories membership platform looks like
Your Book of Memories App Logo

Your Book of Memories

Explore App Visit Website
Desktop and mobile view of what the Etchr Studio membership platform looks like
Etchr Studio App Logo

Etchr Studio

Explore App Visit Website

Uscreen For
Lifestyle Creators

Easy to follow routines

Intuitive catalog experience enhanced by downloadable guides and a calendar to keep members on track.

On-the-go
audience

Bring programmes to their screens enhanced by offline viewing, playlists, and mobile streaming. 

Safe space
to connect

Built in community for members to connect with you and each other.

View case study

Don’t just take our word for it. See how our customers have built six & seven figure businesses by building their memberships with Uscreen.

Brooke Coates, founder of Studio Bloom
Studio Bloom App Logo

With Uscreen we can expand and scale the business without expanding our workload and we can reach more people.

Brooke Cates

Founder of Studio Bloom

$40K+

Monthly revenue

62%

app users

61%

Increase in viewer growth

View case study
Justin Rhodes, founder of Abundance+
Abundance Plus Logo

If I want to grow the business every year, it comes down to getting my own platform and my own app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance+

$100K+

Monthly revenue

2X

Membership growth

4.5

Average App Store ratings

View case study

Join the Uscreen family today

Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features

Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.

Mobile + TV Apps

Launch your own Mobile + TV Apps, no coding skills required.

Live Streaming

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Video CMS

Upload, organize and distribute your videos all in one place.

Video Monetization

Earn recurring revenue from your content.

Marketing + Analytics

Unlock the true potential of your videos.

Community

Forge a strong bond with your audience using community features.

Get more out of Uscreen

Power features and resources to elevate your brand and membership to the next level. Let us help you on your way.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Join the Uscreen family today

Join the Uscreen family and start building your online membership business today.