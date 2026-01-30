Quick Answer: The best Patreon alternative depends on your content type. Video businesses get the most from Uscreen, writers from Substack, musicians from Bandcamp, and artists from Ko-fi. The fees, ownership, and customization vary widely across all these platforms.

Patreon takes 8-12% of your earnings on top of payment processing fees, owns your audience relationship, and limits how you brand the experience for your fans. If you’ve hit those walls, you’re not alone. Thousands of video businesses move off Patreon every year for better ownership, stronger tools, or more sustainable revenue.

This guide compares the 14 best Patreon alternatives for 2026, sorted by creator type, fees, and what each platform is actually built for. By the end, you’ll know exactly which option fits your audience, your content, and your growth stage.

Key Takeaways

Patreon charges 8% to 12% plus payment processing on all earnings.

Most video businesses leave Patreon for better ownership, lower fees, or video features.

Membership platforms like Uscreen and Mighty Networks offer branded experiences.

Tip-based platforms like Ko-fi charge lower fees.

Uscreen is the top pick for video businesses ready to launch a subscription business.

Best alternatives to Patreon overview

What is Patreon?

Patreon is a membership platform that helps creators earn recurring income from their content. Fans support creators through monthly subscriptions in exchange for exclusive access, making it a common starting point for turning creative work into a business.

What is Patreon used for? Creators use it to:

Offer digital products, memberships, and free trials.

Host videos, audio, and other media.

Set up dedicated pages for different types of content.

Share updates and promote their work with content posts.

Patreon is a good option for monetizing content for creators without a technical background. They can sign up, set their tiers, and start posting. That’s why over 295,000 creators (opens in new tab) have used it to build fan-funded businesses.

Is Patreon right for you?

Patreon offers a great option for creators looking to monetize their content. All types of creators use it, from artists and musicians to podcasters and video creators. The platform helps your most dedicated fans support your work through a monthly membership.

So, is Patreon worth it (opens in new tab) ? That really depends on what you’re looking for. Patreon is a good choice if you want to start earning money directly from your fans without any upfront or monthly fees. You also gain access to a potential audience of 8 million members who support creators on the platform.

If you’re wondering how Patreon stacks up against other options, we break it all down in this video below:

Why are people leaving Patreon?

Patreon has its drawbacks, including:

Low and confusing earning model: Patreon’s pricing model relies on your biggest fans to support your work, but that limits your growth.

Patreon’s pricing model relies on your biggest fans to support your work, but that limits your growth. High fees: While you can start for free, Patreon takes a cut of your earnings: 8% if you’re on the Pro plan and 12% for Premium. You’ll also incur additional charges for payment processing, currency conversion, payout fees, and applicable taxes. So the more money you make on Patreon, the more they take from that income.

While you can start for free, Patreon takes a cut of your earnings: 8% if you’re on the Pro plan and 12% for Premium. You’ll also incur additional charges for payment processing, currency conversion, payout fees, and applicable taxes. So the more money you make on Patreon, the more they take from that income. Limited customization: You don’t have total ownership of your page on Patreon since it hosts it on its website, and you have limited flexibility to customize your offering.

You don’t have total ownership of your page on Patreon since it hosts it on its website, and you have limited flexibility to customize your offering. Less than ideal user experience: Users need to sign up with Patreon to become a member and download the Patreon app for mobile access. This is similar to paying for a YouTube membership rather than a creator-owned experience, which is a key reason creators seek out other community apps (opens in new tab) like Patreon.

Users need to sign up with Patreon to become a member and download the Patreon app for mobile access. This is similar to paying for a YouTube membership rather than a creator-owned experience, which is a key reason creators seek out other community apps like Patreon. Lack of engagement with members: A lack of audience ownership makes building real connections on Patreon tough. Without direct access to your members, you limit your community engagement strategies (opens in new tab) , leaving you stuck offering exclusive content without deeper ways to interact or add value.

A lack of audience ownership makes building real connections on Patreon tough. Without direct access to your members, you limit your community engagement strategies , leaving you stuck offering exclusive content without deeper ways to interact or add value. No branded apps for your members: Patreon requires your fans to download the Patreon app, not yours. Your members see Patreon’s branding, not your business.

Review

I like how I am offering exclusive content. I like how you are able to set different tiers and prices based on your business. I also like how Patreon handles the financial portion. [However], it takes a little bit of learning to navigate. It takes a while to build an audience Tamarah B., Validated Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Let’s take a look at some of the best Patreon alternatives that can help scale an audience, starting with Uscreen.

Best for: Video creators

G2 rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Uscreen is an all-in-one membership business platform for video businesses. It’s best suited for creators with an established brand and audience who want to grow their business and launch a branded streaming service or build a video membership site (opens in new tab) .

Uscreen supports over 4,000 video businesses across the following niches:

Fitness and yoga

YouTubers and influencers

Media companies

Coaches and educators

Event broadcasting

With Uscreen, you can build your own Netflix-style video-on-demand (VOD) (opens in new tab) service with a customizable website, community space, and branded apps. You can monetize your content through subscriptions, rentals, and one-time purchases, giving you complete control over your content and setup.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

Features you’ll love

Reach members on every screen with branded mobile and TV apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV

Turn viewers into a community that keeps coming back, with channels, live chat, challenges, and user-generated video

Build real-time connection through native live streaming with interactive chat, RSVP, and donations

Grow and retain members with a built-in CRM, unlimited contacts, email automations, and lead capture

Give members a binge-ready experience with a Netflix-style catalog, chapters, and auto-captions in 31 languages

Switch without the headache, thanks to free migration support and a dedicated specialist team

Reasons to try Uscreen

Uscreen is an all-in-one, video-first platform built to help you grow and scale a recurring revenue business beyond what Patreon can offer.

Here’s why Uscreen is worth it:

Branded apps fans actually download: Native mobile and TV apps published to your own developer account, with no Uscreen branding shown to your members. 3,500+ branded apps launched on the platform to date.

Native mobile and TV apps published to your own developer account, with no Uscreen branding shown to your members. 3,500+ branded apps launched on the platform to date. Free, dedicated migration: Our team has completed approximately 1,000 migrations across platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, and Patreon. Content, members, and payment history all transfer at no cost.

Our team has completed approximately 1,000 migrations across platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, and Patreon. Content, members, and payment history all transfer at no cost. Community that lowers churn: Customers using community see 2x less churn and 50% higher engagement. 73% of community-engaged members are still active at 3 months, compared to 46% without.

Customers using community see 2x less churn and 50% higher engagement. 73% of community-engaged members are still active at 3 months, compared to 46% without. Marketing automation that compounds revenue: Customers using automations earn 2.5x more monthly revenue.

🌟

Creator Spotlight: Abundance+

Founder Justin Rhodes scaled his membership from $30K to $100K/month after migrating to Uscreen.

His goal: Launch a Netflix-style show that his audience could enjoy as a family. With Uscreen, he made it happen.

Review

When I decided it was time for me to expand my business to include an app, I looked at a bunch of different companies, but from start to finish Uscreen impressed me with their customer service, their quick responses and wealth of knowledge. Once I signed on, I continued to be impressed with everything they do: my amazing onboarding specialist and all the wonderful assistance she gave me, the vast library of marketing, sales and website creation assistance was incredibly helpful, and my CSM and marketing cohort leaders have been a huge boost to my success. I highly recommend Uscreen to anyone looking to get into this kind of business! Nicholas Robinson (opens in new tab)

Uscreen pricing

Starter: $49/month (100 subscriber limit, $0 subscriber fee)

$49/month (100 subscriber limit, $0 subscriber fee) Growth: $149/month billed yearly (plus $1.99 subscriber fee)

$149/month billed yearly (plus $1.99 subscriber fee) App Essentials: $449/month billed yearly (plus $0.99 subscriber fee)

$449/month billed yearly (plus $0.99 subscriber fee) Custom: Contact sales

2. Substack

Best for: Writers

G2 rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Substack is one of the top Patreon alternatives for writers. It’s a newsletter platform built specifically for publishing written content. You can share essays, stories, or serialized work directly with your audience, and they can support you through monthly subscriptions.

It’s a good alternative to Patreon because readers heavily support the platform. Its audience wants to find and support good writing, and there’s a large community of writers there for you to connect with.

Features we love

Subscription model

Easy setup

Scheduling integration

Collaborative editorial calendars

Reasons to try Substack

Substack is a free Patreon alternative, so getting started is low-risk; you don’t pay anything until you start earning money through the subscription model.

Here’s why creators love it:

No setup headaches: You’ll find it easier than launching a blog or website, with no extra tools or tech to manage.

You’ll find it easier than launching a blog or website, with no extra tools or tech to manage. Direct-to-inbox delivery: Your content lands right in your subscribers’ inboxes, so no algorithm or noise.

Your content lands right in your subscribers’ inboxes, so no algorithm or noise. Built-in audience: With tens of millions of people reading, watching, and listening every week, there’s huge potential to get discovered. In fact, more than 30% of paid subscriptions come from within Substack’s own network.

With tens of millions of people reading, watching, and listening every week, there’s huge potential to get discovered. In fact, more than 30% of paid subscriptions come from within Substack’s own network. Fast and simple to start: You can create an account and start writing in minutes.

If you already have a following elsewhere, you’ll need to actively guide them to your Substack. But once they’re there, you have a direct, distraction-free line to your readers.

Reasons to avoid Substack

Substack isn’t perfect. Below are some reasons you may want to reconsider Substack:

Higher fees: Substack charges a 10% fee plus additional Stripe and credit card fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and 0.7% for recurring payments). This potentially makes it more expensive than Patreon (depending on your plan).

Substack charges a 10% fee plus additional Stripe and credit card fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and 0.7% for recurring payments). This potentially makes it more expensive than Patreon (depending on your plan). Limited features: Substack is built to be simple to use, but that means you have little opportunity for any advanced customization. If you want to create a bespoke space, this might not be the place for it. Users also report limited integration capabilities.

Substack is built to be simple to use, but that means you have little opportunity for any advanced customization. If you want to create a bespoke space, this might not be the place for it. Users also report limited integration capabilities. Competitive space: Over 5 million paid subscriptions (opens in new tab) exist on Substack, and while there’s a large audience on the platform, you may find it challenging to get noticed and gain paid subscribers among the big names and popular accounts.

Review

What I like best about Substack is that it gives me a simple and focused platform to share my design work and ideas without distractions. I use it to publish my creative posts, which helps me present my work in a clean and professional way. It also allows me to connect with other designers and creatives, which makes it easier to learn, share knowledge, and get inspired. Overall, it supports me in building my creative presence and helping others through my design insights Muzammil M. (opens in new tab)

Substack pricing

10% fee plus additional Stripe and credit card fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and 0.7% for recurring payments).

3. Bandcamp

Best for: Musicians

Trustpilot rating: 1.9 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Bandcamp is an online record store and part of a music community designed for artists who want to share their work and connect directly with fans. The platform puts musicians in control, letting them sell digital tracks, vinyl, merch, and more, all while building a loyal audience.

Fans have paid over $1.74 billion to artists and labels on Bandcamp. On average, 82% of each sale goes directly to the artist or their label, making it one of the most artist-friendly platforms.

Features we love

Customizable direct-to-fan store

Messaging and auto fan notifications

Listening parties

Live streaming

Reasons to try Bandcamp

If you’re a musician looking to sell your work, connect with real fans, and earn a fair share, Bandcamp is worth a look.

If you choose the Pro plan, you can access batch uploads, ad-free video hosting, and private streams. It’s also pretty straightforward when it comes to uploading music.

Reasons to avoid Bandcamp

While Bandcamp is a beloved platform for independent musicians, it comes with some drawbacks, especially if you’re looking to scale your business.

High fees: High shipping and delivery fees can eat into your profit margins fast, especially for physical products like vinyl, CDs, or merch.

High shipping and delivery fees can eat into your profit margins fast, especially for physical products like vinyl, CDs, or merch. Lack of support: Many users also report shipping delays, missing packages and limited customer support, which can damage trust with your fans and hurt repeat sales.

Many users also report shipping delays, missing packages and limited customer support, which can damage trust with your fans and hurt repeat sales. Fewer features: Compared to Patreon and other creator platforms, Bandcamp lacks key tools for automation, customization, and integration, making it harder to build a branded experience, set up recurring revenue, or connect with your audience beyond the storefront.

If you want more streaming options, check out our guide on the best live streaming platforms (opens in new tab) .

Review

Brilliant all round service I was skeptical about buying from them after reading the reviews but people only want to review a bad experience, not a good one. I bought this for my son for his birthday. Communication was good and it came in record time (no pun intended). The record was packed well along with a lovely hand written note thanking us for our purchase. Would definitely buy again from there. Emma (opens in new tab)

Bandcamp pricing

Free plan: $0/month

$0/month Pro for Artists: $10 per month

$10 per month Label Accounts: $20 per month

4. Riverside.fm

Best for: Podcasters

G2 rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Riverside.fm serves podcasters and creators who want studio-quality recordings without needing to be in the same room. It simplifies remote recording, capturing audio and video locally on each guest’s device. This ensures you get crystal clear files even if someone’s Wi-Fi cuts out.

It also includes AI-powered editing tools and automatic transcriptions. Whether you’re recording interviews, solo episodes, or video podcasts, Riverside.fm simplifies the process from start to finish, all from your browser or phone.

Features we love

AI-powered video editing

Stream in full HD

Automatic video transcription

Simulcasting and omnichat options

Reasons to try Riverside.fm

If you’re serious about leveling up your podcast or video production, Riverside.fm gives you pro tools in a user-friendly package. Other reasons to try Riverside.fm include:

Studio-quality recordings: Capture 4K video and uncompressed audio, with separate tracks for each guest.

Capture 4K video and uncompressed audio, with separate tracks for each guest. AI-enhanced editing: Save hours with text-based editing that lets you cut, clean up filler words, and polish your content with just a few clicks.

Save hours with text-based editing that lets you cut, clean up filler words, and polish your content with just a few clicks. Automatic transcriptions: Quickly generate transcripts and edit your recordings.

Quickly generate transcripts and edit your recordings. Smart timeline navigation: Riverside.fm breaks your content into chapters automatically, so you can jump between sections and edit faster.

Riverside.fm breaks your content into chapters automatically, so you can jump between sections and edit faster. Live streaming in HD: Host events or webinars directly on Riverside, and stream in full HD without third-party software.

Reasons to avoid Riverside.fm

While Riverside.fm offers powerful tools for podcasters and video creators, it’s not without its drawbacks, especially if you’re on a tight budget or need more visual customization. Here are a few potential limitations:

Key features locked behind higher-tier plans: Tools like advanced editing and higher-resolution exports are only available on more expensive subscriptions.

Tools like advanced editing and higher-resolution exports are only available on more expensive subscriptions. Freezing issues during recording: Some users report occasional glitches or freezing, especially when they record with multiple remote guests.

Some users report occasional glitches or freezing, especially when they record with multiple remote guests. Limited visual customization: Riverside.fm doesn’t currently offer background blur or virtual background options, which can be a downside for creators who want more control over how their space looks on camera.

Review

One of the things that first stood out to me was the ability to auto-save the host’s and guest’s video and audio files. I lived in the mountains for about 100 episodes, and sometimes the internet would be intermittent. On more than a handful of occasions, Riverside saved us from having a great conversation that was never aired. One episode in particular I thought was a total loss, but because our files were auto-saved to the cloud, the episode aired smoothly, and no one would EVER know there was any problem to start with. I’ve watched the software progress as their user interface has gotten more intuitive and the additions to their features are always nicely well done and seemingly made from someone who is actually a user. Plus the monthly price it’s a no brainer for all the features you get on top of the recording platform. I implore all of my clients, and every podcaster I connect with, to use riverside because it doesn’t make any sense not to! Nick M. (opens in new tab)

Riverside.fm pricing

Pro: $29/month (Monthly)

$29/month (Monthly) Grow: $39/month (Monthly)

$39/month (Monthly) Webinar: $99/month (Monthly)

$99/month (Monthly) Business: Contact sales

5. Ko-fi

Best for: Artists

Trustpilot rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab) Ko-fi is one of the best Patreon alternatives for artists because you can create your page on their site, and it gives your fans a way to support you directly, but it offers more flexibility and lower fees. Fans can give one-off donations or pay you a monthly membership fee, and you can sell digital products or your services as a freelancer on the platform.

Ko-fi offers two fee options. With Ko-fi Free, you pay 0% on tips and 5% on memberships, shop sales, and commissions. With the Contributor plan, the default for new creators, a 5% fee applies to all payment types including tips, but you unlock extra tools like supporter-only content and scheduled posts.

If you choose the Gold plan, which is $12/month, you don’t pay the platform fee. Ko-fi also allows you to get started for free, so you don’t pay anything unless you’re earning, which is the same as Patreon.

Features we love

Instant payouts

One-off donations

Customized pricing for membership tiers and products

Embed Ko-fi on your website and integrate with YouTube and Twitch

Reasons to try Ko-fi

Ko-fi gives you more flexibility than Patreon, offering lower fees, instant payouts, and the option to accept one-off donations (something Patreon doesn’t allow). Many creators love how easy it is to earn directly from fans without jumping through hoops.

You can set your own prices for membership tiers (opens in new tab) and products, suggest donation amounts, and even embed your Ko-fi page on your site. It also integrates with YouTube and Twitch, so fans can tip you right where they’re already watching. It’s also very easy to set up a Ko-fi page — you just need to create an account and follow the steps to get started.

If you’re after a simple, low-fee Patreon alternative to collect tips and donations, Ko-fi is a solid option. But if you’re ready to grow beyond fan-led support and build a more stable, recurring income, a full membership platform may serve you better.

Reasons to avoid Ko-fi

Ko-fi works well for collecting tips, but it comes with some limitations:

Limited customization: You can’t build a full membership site or offer branded streaming and online community features (opens in new tab) .

You can’t build a full membership site or offer branded streaming and online community features . Fees still apply: While donations are fee-free, Ko-fi takes a 5% cut from memberships, product sales, and commissions.

While donations are fee-free, Ko-fi takes a 5% cut from memberships, product sales, and commissions. No mobile app: Despite promising one years ago, a Ko-fi app still doesn’t exist, and they have provided no recent updates on when (or if) it’s coming.

Review

Best help I’ve ever received: I asked for help to respond back to my email quickly and solved my issue with no problem. SeffTheWolf (opens in new tab)

Ko-fi pricing

Contributor plan: $0/month + 5% platform fee

$0/month + 5% platform fee Gold plan: $12/month + 0% platform fee

6. Twitch

Best for: Streamers

G2 rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Twitch lets creators livestream to a global audience and monetize through subscriptions, ads, donations, and sponsorships. While the platform is best known for gaming, it has also become a hub for musicians, artists, podcast hosts, and other creators who want to connect with their audience in real time.

You can build a loyal fanbase by engaging with viewers during live streams, and Twitch’s built-in monetization tools make it easier to turn that engagement into income.

With features like tiered subscriptions, Bits (Twitch’s tipping system), and community-building tools like live chat and raids, creators can grow both their presence and revenue without needing an outside platform.

Features we love

Easy streamer setup (opens in new tab)

Stream collaboration

VOD features

Channel customization

Reasons to try Twitch

Beyond just streaming, Twitch provides a space where creators can deepen audience relationships and keep fans coming back. Here’s what makes it worth considering:

Interactive features: Twitch offers features like custom emotes, badges, channel points, and polls to help you personalize your community experience.

Twitch offers features like custom emotes, badges, channel points, and polls to help you personalize your community experience. Flexible content options: This means you’re not limited to gaming. You can stream music sessions, art creation, podcasts, and more.

This means you’re not limited to gaming. You can stream music sessions, art creation, podcasts, and more. Strong content longevity: Clips, highlights, and past broadcasts help keep your content discoverable even when you’re offline.

Clips, highlights, and past broadcasts help keep your content discoverable even when you’re offline. Cross-platform potential: You can easily repurpose your Twitch streams into YouTube content, podcasts, or social clips.

You can easily repurpose your Twitch streams into YouTube content, podcasts, or social clips. Supportive ecosystem: Twitch features built-in moderation tools, third-party integrations, and community extensions to enhance your stream.

If your goal is to create a two-way experience with your audience, Twitch gives you the infrastructure to connect, create, and grow all in one place.

Reasons to avoid Twitch

Twitch has some trade-offs that may not work for every creator, especially those just starting out or looking to build across multiple platforms.

Here’s what to watch out for:

Limited discoverability: Twitch’s algorithm doesn’t actively promote new or small creators, making it harder to grow without an existing audience.

Twitch’s algorithm doesn’t actively promote new or small creators, making it harder to grow without an existing audience. Challenging moderation: Harassment and trolling can be common, and it’s up to you to moderate or assign moderators during live streams.

Harassment and trolling can be common, and it’s up to you to moderate or assign moderators during live streams. Content exclusivity: If you’re a Twitch Affiliate or Partner, your content must remain exclusive to Twitch for 24 hours. That means you cannot immediately upload it to YouTube or other platforms.

If you’re a Twitch Affiliate or Partner, your content must remain exclusive to Twitch for 24 hours. That means you cannot immediately upload it to YouTube or other platforms. Time-intensive format: Streaming requires you to show up live for long stretches, which can be hard to maintain without burning out.

Review

I enjoy watching streams and earning rewards on Twitch through Prime. This enhances the connection between streamers and viewers and helps streamers build strong communication with their audience. I also appreciate the opportunity to play with streamers and donate to them, as it allows me to support creators in developing their communities. Additionally, Twitch makes the process simple: the initial setup is straightforward and doesn’t require complex configurations, just easy access via a web browser. Akdogan B. (opens in new tab)

Twitch pricing

Free to stream, but there are subscription tier options with fees:

Tier 1: $5.99

Tier 2: $9.99

Tier 3: $24.99

7. iNDIEFLIX

Best for: Filmmakers

G2 rating: No reviews available

iNDIEFLIX is a global streaming platform that helps filmmakers distribute and monetize their work, with a strong focus on independent and social impact films. It gives creators a way to reach a worldwide audience without needing to go through traditional gatekeepers.

Whether you’re a first-time filmmaker or an industry vet, iNDIEFLIX makes getting your work seen and earning money easy. Filmmakers are paid based on the number of minutes their content is watched, giving you a direct way to earn as your audience grows.

Features we love

Global streaming and screening

Fair monetization model

Download movies for offline viewing

Stream on an unlimited number of devices

Reasons to try iNDIEFLIX

With iNDIEFLIX, you keep creative control, and they handle the distribution. Here are other factors that make it worth trying:

Unlimited streams and mobile downloads: Viewers can watch your films anytime, anywhere.

Viewers can watch your films anytime, anywhere. Multiple subscription options: Audiences can subscribe monthly or annually or access content through educational institutions.

Audiences can subscribe monthly or annually or access content through educational institutions. Affordable pricing: Compared to some competitors, iNDIEFLIX is budget-friendly for viewers and accessible for creators.

Compared to some competitors, iNDIEFLIX is budget-friendly for viewers and accessible for creators. Mission-driven audience: This platform is perfect if your work is socially conscious or community-focused.

Reasons to avoid iNDIEFLIX

indieFlix comes with some limitations that may not work for every filmmaker or viewer, especially if you expect premium-level features or wide exposure. Here’s where it falls short:

Lower video quality: Content doesn’t always stream in high definition, which can hurt the viewing experience.

Content doesn’t always stream in high definition, which can hurt the viewing experience. Lacks accessibility features: It offers no subtitle options or closed captioning, which limits who can enjoy your content.

It offers no subtitle options or closed captioning, which limits who can enjoy your content. Basic platform design: The interface is simple, but it can feel outdated compared to modern streaming tools.

The interface is simple, but it can feel outdated compared to modern streaming tools. Limited brand recognition: Most of the available shows and films aren’t well-known, which can affect audience interest.

Most of the available shows and films aren’t well-known, which can affect audience interest. No parental controls: Viewers can’t filter or restrict content.

What users are saying

There are currently no reviews for indieFlix on G2 or Trustpilot, but we encourage you to check out Reddit threads or articles from other users to get a better sense of the platform.

iNDIEFLIX pricing

7-day free trial

$4.99/ month for full access monthly

$39.99/ yearly plan

8. Ghost

Best for: Publishers

G2 rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Ghost gives writers and publishers the ability to create, grow, and monetize their content without relying on third-party platforms. It’s open source, independent, and funded by users, not investors or ads, so you can focus on building your business, not chasing algorithms.

You can easily set up your site with built-in signup forms that turn anonymous visitors into logged-in members. As one of the most effective membership management software options (opens in new tab) , Ghost lets you publish content, send newsletters, and manage memberships from one place.

The best part? Ghost doesn’t take a cut of your earnings. Publishers using Ghost collectively earn over $25 million a year, and they keep every dollar thanks to 0% platform fees.

Features we love

Website builder

Offers and promotions

Engagement analytics

Member management tools

Reasons to try Ghost

Ghost gives you everything you need to run an independent publication and turn your audience into paying subscribers, all without writing a single line of code. If you use Ghost, you can enjoy these benefits:

Custom website: Launch a custom website with themes and design flexibility to match your brand.

Launch a custom website with themes and design flexibility to match your brand. Simple newsletter process: Deliver posts by email without using a separate newsletter tool; Ghost handles it all in one place.

Deliver posts by email without using a separate newsletter tool; Ghost handles it all in one place. Advanced analytics: Track detailed engagement analytics so you can see who’s signing up, what they’re reading, and how they’re interacting with your content.

Track detailed engagement analytics so you can see who’s signing up, what they’re reading, and how they’re interacting with your content. Member-centric features: Own your audience with a fully integrated membership and subscription system.

Reasons to avoid Ghost

While Ghost is great for indie publishers who want control, it’s not the most beginner-friendly platform, especially if you go the self-hosted route. You’ll need some technical know-how (or developer support) to manage updates, security, and setup.

Below are some other reasons you may want to avoid Ghost:

More technical than other options: Self-hosting requires technical skills and can frustrate you without developer experience.

Self-hosting requires technical skills and can frustrate you without developer experience. Minimal offerings: It offers a limited feature set compared to all-in-one platforms. There’s no built-in video hosting, coaching tools, or online courses.

It offers a limited feature set compared to all-in-one platforms. There’s no built-in video hosting, coaching tools, or online courses. Lacking multilingual capabilities: An English-first design makes it harder for global creators to offer content in other languages.

If you need something plug-and-play with broader capabilities or multilingual support, Ghost might feel too minimal.

Review

I like that Ghost is easy to use. There are almost no plugins to install or maintain as most features I use are built into the core software. Installing Ghost was a breeze. I use an SAAS cloud platform called Cloudron which helps tremendously with installing, backing up and updating to the latest Ghost version. I have Ghost run daily for the visitors on my blog. Integrating with Stripe for the subscription feature was also super easy thanks to the Ghost team. I am self-hosting Ghost, but have received a ton of support from the folks over at their community forum. Got most of my questions answered and even some features explained and helped out, and some other great advice. Couldn’t have set things up or sorted it out successfully without them. I like writing in the Ghost editor interface. Simple and hassle-free. Ghost is very actively developed and well-maintained. They listen to the users to an acceptable degree, and I think there’ll be more features you’ll love in future. Hien L. (opens in new tab)

Ghost pricing

Starter: $15/month billed yearly

$15/month billed yearly Publisher (1,000 members, 3 users): $29/month billed yearly

(1,000 members, 3 users): $29/month billed yearly Business (10,000 members, 15 users): $199/month billed yearly

(10,000 members, 15 users): $199/month billed yearly Custom (unlimited users): Contact sales

9. Sellfy

Best for: Digital products

G2 rating: 4 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Sellfy offers another great Patreon alternative that lets you sell stuff online. With Sellfy, you can sell digital goods, physical products, and subscriptions in one place. You can also manage how your products look on Google, use Facebook Messenger, and add a Facebook Pixel to your store right from the dashboard.

Overall, it’s a good platform for artists who want to sell their work in various ways. You can also tap into Sellfy’s email marketing, upsell, and cart abandonment tools to increase sales in your store.

Features we love

Print-on-demand services

Email marketing

Upselling

Cart abandonment tools

Reasons to try Sellfy

Sellfy stands out from platforms like Patreon by offering full e-commerce functionality, including print-on-demand, instant payouts, and built-in marketing tools. Here’s what makes it worth trying:

One-stop shop: Sell digital products (opens in new tab) , physical goods, and subscriptions from one place.

Sell digital products , physical goods, and subscriptions from one place. Built-in marketing: Use email campaigns, upsells, and cart abandonment recovery to boost sales.

Use email campaigns, upsells, and cart abandonment recovery to boost sales. Affiliate program: Let others promote your products and expand your reach.

Let others promote your products and expand your reach. Fast setup: Launch your store in just a few minutes, no tech skills required.

If you’re looking for more control and flexibility over what you sell and how you market it, Sellfy is a good contender.

Reasons to avoid Sellfy

Sellfy has some drawbacks to consider, like:

Limited customer interaction: Sellfy is purely a transactional site, so it’s not best suited for memberships. This is a drawback if you’re already offering this on Patreon and want to keep connecting with your audience.

Sellfy is purely a transactional site, so it’s not best suited for memberships. This is a drawback if you’re already offering this on Patreon and want to keep connecting with your audience. More fees than other platforms: Sellfy charges a monthly fee, instead of taking a percentage from what you make, so it’s more of an upfront commitment in comparison to Patreon.

Review

I like Sellfy for its simplicity and straightforwardness, making it a great entry-level solution for non-techies. I appreciate how easy the initial setup was, with hardly any setup required other than connecting PayPal or Stripe. The way Sellfy handles file delivery is also impressive, especially with its file stamping feature that watermarks PDF files with the buyer’s email to help prevent unwanted sharing. Luis P. (opens in new tab)

Sellfy pricing

Starter plan: $22/month, $264 billed yearly

$22/month, $264 billed yearly Business plan: $59/month, $708 billed yearly

$59/month, $708 billed yearly Premium plan: $119/month, $1,428 billed yearly

10. Podia

Best for: Online courses

G2 rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Podia lets creators sell online courses, memberships, and digital downloads from one place. It’s a great Patreon alternative for creators and entrepreneurs who want a unified place for their online business.

Unlike Patreon, Podia helps content creators manage email marketing, webinars, and other aspects of their business in one platform. Also, Podia’s interface is incredibly easy to use and provides a clean, minimalist experience that looks great.

Features we love

Online store

Website builder with customizable templates

Email marketing

Online courses

Reasons to try Podia

Podia offers a range of possibilities to sell online products, courses, coaching, and downloadable resources. You can build a website through the platform with built-in email marketing to build email marketing funnels (opens in new tab) , help you reach new customers, and communicate with your existing ones.

Here are some other pros that stand out:

Flexible bundling: Package content however you like: one-off or recurring.

Package content however you like: one-off or recurring. Smart marketing tools: Use discounts, upsells, and pre-sell pages to boost conversions.

Use discounts, upsells, and pre-sell pages to boost conversions. Predictable pricing: Fixed plans start at $33/month with a 30-day free trial.

Unlike Patreon’s percentage-based fees, Podia’s flat monthly rate makes it easier to budget as your business grows.

Podia also has a migrations team to handle the process for all paying customers. After you sign up for a plan, you can fill out a migration request, and their team will handle the technical side of it for you.

Reasons to avoid Podia

Podia is a great entry-level platform, but it has some limitations, especially if you plan to scale or build a video-first membership business:

Limited video features: There are no built-in tools for on-demand streaming or full video memberships.

There are no built-in tools for on-demand streaming or full video memberships. Basic functionality: Podia lacks advanced features like mobile apps, in-depth analytics, and audience segmentation.

Podia lacks advanced features like mobile apps, in-depth analytics, and audience segmentation. Pricing tiers feel restrictive: Affiliate marketing is only available on the $75/month Shaker plan.

Affiliate marketing is only available on the $75/month Shaker plan. Hidden costs: The cheaper Mover plan charges 5% in transaction fees, which can add up as you grow.

If video is core to your content, or you want more flexibility and tools as you scale, Podia may not be the best long-term fit.

Review

It combines so many features into one platform: web site creation, memberships, email marketing, blog Michael G. (opens in new tab)

Podia pricing

Mover: $49/month + 5% fees

$49/month + 5% fees Shaker: $99/month + no transaction fees

$99/month + no transaction fees Earthquaker: $179/month + no transaction fees

11. Mighty Networks

Best for: Online communities

G2 rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

With Mighty Networks, you can bring community, content, courses, and subscriptions together, creating your own branded space independent of big social networks.

Mighty Networks is not just a funding platform. It’s also a community-building tool, which offers more customization and control to creators. You can build personalized courses, host exclusive communities, and integrate seamless payments.

Features we love

Post and chat spaces

AI-powered community connections

Customizable welcome checklist

Live streaming access on all plans

Reasons to try Mighty Network

Mighty Networks excels in community-building, integrating content, courses, and subscriptions in one customizable space. Unlike Patreon, it offers a higher level of personalization and control, allowing creators to build their own branded communities.

Here are other factors that make it stand out:

Flexible monetization: With features like direct messaging, personalized courses, and built-in payments, Mighty Networks supports a variety of monetization models beyond just subscriptions and donations.

With features like direct messaging, personalized courses, and built-in payments, Mighty Networks supports a variety of monetization models beyond just subscriptions and donations. Advanced features: It offers advanced features including article posts, quizzes and polls, live cohorts, group chats, and video hosting. It also offers AI tools to help with content creation and community engagement.

It offers advanced features including article posts, quizzes and polls, live cohorts, group chats, and video hosting. It also offers AI tools to help with content creation and community engagement. Migration support: The platform has an internal migration team to help you move over to the platform. They do it on a case-by-case basis, so they’ll tailor the migration plan to suit your community’s needs, based on the size of your current network and the amount of content you have.

Reasons to avoid Mighty Network

Mighty Networks has a lot to offer, but it might not be the right fit for everyone, especially if you’re looking for something simpler or more budget-friendly:

Too complex for simple setups: It best suits creators running active communities, not those offering one-off courses or lightweight memberships.

It best suits creators running active communities, not those offering one-off courses or lightweight memberships. Limited integrations and analytics: You’ll find fewer options if you want to connect your favorite tools or dig into detailed data.

You’ll find fewer options if you want to connect your favorite tools or dig into detailed data. Pay more to unlock key features: You’ll find advanced tools and functionality locked behind higher-tier plans.

You’ll find advanced tools and functionality locked behind higher-tier plans. Transaction fees on all sales: Unlike platforms with flat pricing, you’ll lose a cut on every sale.

Unlike platforms with flat pricing, you’ll lose a cut on every sale. Expensive branded apps: White-labeled apps start at $2,000/month (with a two-year commitment), compared to Uscreen’s $499/month app package.

Curious about what else is out there? Check out our video below on Mighty Networks alternatives (opens in new tab) to help find the best solution for your community.

Reviews

What I like best about Mighty is its versatility and ability to bring many important functions into one platform. We’re able to host courses, organize collections, run events, manage community discussions, and handle member management in one place. The integrations with Zoom and Stripe help simplify live sessions and payments, which saves time and reduces the need for multiple outside tools. I also appreciate the clean member experience, mobile accessibility, and professional look and feel it offers our community. While some backend features can take time to learn, overall it helps reduce tech overwhelm by giving us a central hub to grow, serve, and manage everything more efficiently. Adelle A. (opens in new tab)

Mighty Network pricing

Launch Plan: $79/month billed annually

$79/month billed annually Scale Plan: $179/month billed annually

$179/month billed annually Growth Plan: $354/month billed annually

$354/month billed annually Mighty Pro: Contact sales

12. Kickstarter

Best for: Crowdfunding

G2 rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Kickstarter is a popular crowdfunding platform that creators and small organizations use to fund projects. Backing a project on Kickstarter helps provide the artist with the means to produce their work, and in return, supporters receive a reward.

This is usually tiered based on the amount they pledge (say you backed a comic book publication, then the obvious reward would be a copy of the book).

Features we love

Free to set up

Robust help center resources

Backer surveys

Pre-launch editor

Reasons to try Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a great choice if you have a specific project and need upfront funding to make it happen. It’s free to launch a campaign, and you can raise more than your goal if your idea takes off.

Other reasons why creators use Kickstarter include:

No upfront fees: You only pay fees if your project is fully funded.

You only pay fees if your project is fully funded. Scalable funding: Raise more than your goal if your campaign gains traction.

Raise more than your goal if your campaign gains traction. Built-in credibility: A successful Kickstarter can help you land future brand deals or media features.

A successful Kickstarter can help you land future brand deals or media features. Simple setup: Creating a campaign page is easy; promoting it is where the work comes in.

Creating a campaign page is easy; promoting it is where the work comes in. Strong support: Kickstarter’s creator handbook includes step-by-step guidance for setting goals, writing your story, and budgeting for platform fees.

If you’ve got a clear vision and an engaged audience, Kickstarter can help you bring your next big project to life.

Reasons to avoid Kickstarter

Below are some factors to consider if you’re thinking about using Kickstarter:

Operates with an “all-or-nothing” mindset: If you don’t reach your funding goal, donors won’t be charged for their pledge, and you won’t get any funding.

If you don’t reach your funding goal, donors won’t be charged for their pledge, and you won’t get any funding. Limited time frame: You cannot change the funding goal once your campaign is live for more than 60 days.

You cannot change the funding goal once your campaign is live for more than 60 days. Not suitable for long-term and consistent income: Once a Kickstarter campaign ends, you would need to have another way to monetize your project if you want to generate income after that date (and it takes two to three weeks to receive your funds).

The crucial part is the planning stage, where you can nail down your project’s compelling messaging and story, giving supporters a reason to back it.

Review

What is most helpful about kickstarter is that it helps the ideas and projects of people come to reality through the funds they receive. Joel A. (opens in new tab)

Kickstarter pricing

Kickstarter fee: 5% of total funds raised

5% of total funds raised Payment processing fees: 3% + $0.20/pledge;pledges under $10 have a discounted micropledge fee of 5% + $0.05 per pledge

13. Fourthwall

Best for: Merchandise

Trustpilot rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

If you’re a creator looking to sell merchandise, Fourthwall might be your best bet. It’s an all-in-one platform that makes it easy to launch a branded online shop, sell physical and digital products, and connect directly with your audience. Think of it as a plug-and-play storefront built specifically for creators who want to grow their business and fan base.

With Fourthwall, you can create a custom homepage, sell merchandise, offer memberships, and even distribute digital content. The platform handles product production, shipping, and customer support, so you can focus on creating while they manage the backend. Over 200,000 creators already use Fourthwall to monetize their brand, and its tools make it easy to scale as your audience grows.

Features we love

No-code website builder

Custom apps and promo codes

Public posts

Accept donations

Reasons to try Fourthwall

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to upgrade from a clunky merch solution, Fourthwall helps ease everything from product creation to customer engagement.

Why creators love it:

No-code website builder: You can set up your storefront quickly without technical know-how with one of the best membership website builders (opens in new tab) .

You can set up your storefront quickly without technical know-how with one of the best membership website builders . Upload custom designs: Sell high-quality, print-on-demand products like t-shirts, mugs, and hoodies.

Sell high-quality, print-on-demand products like t-shirts, mugs, and hoodies. Brand customization: Customize your homepage and product pages to match your brand aesthetic.

Customize your homepage and product pages to match your brand aesthetic. Built-in audience rewards: Offer perks, exclusive content, and discounts to your most loyal fans.

Offer perks, exclusive content, and discounts to your most loyal fans. User-friendly product designer: Easily create and showcase your merch with a visual editor.

Fourthwall takes the friction out of launching a merch line, making it a smart, accessible option for creators who want a storefront that looks great and works hard behind the scenes.

Reasons to avoid Fourthwall

While Fourthwall is a solid option for creators launching their first online shop, it does come with some limitations that may make it less ideal as you grow, such as:

High shipping fees: This might deter some customers or eat into your margins.

This might deter some customers or eat into your margins. Commission fees: These fees apply to certain products, so you’re not keeping 100% of your sales.

These fees apply to certain products, so you’re not keeping 100% of your sales. Lacking features: Limited advanced features make it harder to scale beyond basic merch. This is great for getting started, but potentially restrictive in the long term.

Limited advanced features make it harder to scale beyond basic merch. This is great for getting started, but potentially restrictive in the long term. Site issues: Site stability issues have been reported by users, including occasional crashes during high-traffic periods.

Review

I’ve had a great experience using Fourthwall to build my apparel store. The setup process was straightforward, and I like how everything is managed in one place. The product quality has been good, and the print quality has met my expectations. Customer support has also been responsive and helpful whenever I’ve had questions. Overall, it’s been a solid platform for selling merch, and I look forward to continuing to grow my store with it. Rave (opens in new tab)

Fourthwall pricing

Free: $0/month

$0/month Pro: $15/month billed yearly

14. Etsy

Best for: Selling crafts

Trustpilot rating: 1.4 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Etsy is a global e-commerce platform. It’s best known for handmade goods, vintage items, and unique, creative products. It’s a go-to marketplace for artists and crafters who want to sell one-off items rather than build a membership or subscription business model (opens in new tab) .

While it doesn’t directly compete with Patreon, Etsy offers a solid option for creators who produce physical goods and want a built-in audience ready to buy.

Features we love

Shipping service

Built-in marketing tools

Easy product listing process

Global customer base

Reasons to try Etsy

If you’re new to e-commerce or want a straightforward way to sell physical goods, Etsy offers a strong starting point. Here are some reasons to consider Etsy:

Built-in customer base: Millions of global users actively search for handmade and one-of-a-kind items on the platform.

Millions of global users actively search for handmade and one-of-a-kind items on the platform. Quick to launch: Etsy provides an easy setup and an intuitive interface.

Etsy provides an easy setup and an intuitive interface. Helpful resources: The platform offers educational resources like seller handbooks, forums, and online courses to help you optimize your shop and boost sales.

The platform offers educational resources like seller handbooks, forums, and online courses to help you optimize your shop and boost sales. Marketing support: Etsy provides this through its ad network and SEO-friendly listings to help your products get discovered.

Reasons to avoid Etsy

Etsy comes with some limitations for creators looking to build a brand or long-term community, like:

High fees: Commission fees for Etsy (6.5%) are higher and cut into your profits, especially for small-batch sellers.

Commission fees for Etsy (6.5%) are higher and cut into your profits, especially for small-batch sellers. Not as customizable: You have limited brand-building opportunities since your shop exists as part of Etsy’s marketplace, not as a standalone destination.

You have limited brand-building opportunities since your shop exists as part of Etsy’s marketplace, not as a standalone destination. Lacking community features: Etsy offers no built-in community tools like Patreon provides. You have no way to nurture deeper relationships with your audience or offer ongoing perks.

Review

Mom and Me Decor went out of their way to help me create a banner for my daughter’s birthday. The banner was more than expected and I would highly recommend them. Carol Hoag (opens in new tab)

Etsy pricing

Listing fee: $0.20 per listing

$0.20 per listing Transaction fee: 6.5%

6.5% Payment processing fee: 3% + $0.25

A note on our methodology

We believe in radical transparency, so let’s address this upfront:

Yes, Uscreen is a Patreon alternative, so it’s fair to question our objectivity. Our goal is simple: help creators succeed, whether they choose Uscreen or not.

This guide is based on expert reviews, interviews with multi-platform creators, survey data, and over a decade of experience in the creator economy.

We don’t rank platforms from best to worst because there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Sometimes, Uscreen is the right fit. Sometimes, it isn’t. If Uscreen isn’t right for your stage or content type, we’d rather tell you that than waste your time. What matters is choosing the platform that helps you grow.

How to choose the best Patreon alternative for you

Plenty of Patreon competitors exist; some platforms focus on fan donations, while others specialize in full-blown memberships. To help you navigate the landscape of the best membership site platforms (opens in new tab) , the right fit depends on your current creator journey and what you plan to build next.

Start by asking yourself:

Do you already have an audience and niche?

Are you monetizing your content?

Do you want to scale beyond your current setup?

If so, define your goals:

Are you launching a video membership?

Selling courses or digital products?

Raising funds for a one-time project?

Then, compare platforms based on:

Fees and revenue sharing: How much earnings do you keep?

How much earnings do you keep? SVOD/TVOD (opens in new tab) options: Can you offer subscriptions or one-off purchases?

Can you offer subscriptions or one-off purchases? Content control: Do you own your content and audience data?

Do you own your content and audience data? Customization: Can you tailor the customer experience with your branding?

Can you tailor the customer experience with your branding? Audience reach: Does the platform help you grow?

Does the platform help you grow? Engagement tools: Can you connect directly with members?

Whether you want a simple tip jar or a full-scale business platform, you’ll find a Patreon alternative that matches what you want to build and what you can realistically manage.

Find the best platform to support your growth

At the end of the day, the right platform gives you control. That means owning your audience, choosing how you monetize, and using tools that support long-term growth, not just short-term income. No matter your niche, there’s a Patreon alternative that aligns better with your goals and helps you build a real business on your terms.

Ready to graduate from Patreon? Try Uscreen free for 14 days. Our team will migrate your content, members, and payment history for you, at no cost. See what a real branded membership business looks like.

FAQ