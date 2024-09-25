Uscreen Migration Reviews
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Is there an additional cost to migrate?
No, there is no additional cost associated with migration from a different platform.
Will I lose customers during a migration?
The short answer is no. We will be working on the technical side of the migration in parallel with you running your platform. Your customers won't feel a thing during the process. And most businesses that switch report an increase in customers after moving to Uscreen.
Once you’re ready to launch a new and better experience, your customers won’t need to sign up again. Your existing customers won’t need to sign up or input their payment information again. All they have to do is reset their passwords on your website. If your customers subscribed through your app, they’ll simply click “restore purchases” natively on the app instead of logging in or signing up again.
How long does a migration to Uscreen take?
A migration can take between 30-60 days. If you are migrating a website only, it will take ~30 days. If you are migrating with apps, it can take ~60 days.
What kind of support will I receive during the migration?
Our dedicated team of migration experts has helped ~1000 customers move from platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, Arketa, and more. We’ll handle all the technical stuff and support you in communicating this valuable change to your customers early to get them excited about your upcoming new look & feel.
We can also support bulk updating your video metadata, giving you the opportunity to organize your content and use our content library features like filters.