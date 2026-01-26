10 Kajabi Alternatives for Online Course Creators in 2026

Quick Answer: The best Kajabi alternatives in 2026 depend on your business model. Uscreen leads for video-first memberships and branded apps, Mighty Networks for large communities, Thinkific for course depth, and Podia for simple digital storefronts. Most Kajabi users switch for better video monetization, lower pricing, or a stronger community engine.

Kajabi is one of the biggest names in online courses, coaching programs, and membership sites, but it isn’t the best fit for everyone.

The learning curve is steep, monetization options are rigid for video-heavy businesses, and pricing tiers force upgrades faster than most creators expect. If you’re running a subscription video business or planning to launch one, Kajabi’s course-first design may already be limiting your retention and revenue.

And that’s exactly where the following alternatives will help you out.

Key Takeaways

Uscreen is the top pick for video memberships and branded mobile/TV apps

Mighty Networks and Circle lead for community-driven businesses

Thinkific and Teachable offer stronger course-building tools than Kajabi

Podia and Passion.io are budget-friendly options for digital products and apps

Uscreen offers free migration support and has completed over 1,000 platform migrations

Best alternatives to Kajabi overview

Thinking about making the switch? Below is our list of the best Kajabi alternatives to consider:

Is Kajabi right for you?

Kajabi is a popular all-in-one platform for creators selling courses, memberships, coaching, and more. It offers built-in marketing tools like funnels, automations, and AI features, along with integrated payments.

Businesses with an existing audience and a desire for powerful, all-in-one marketing features will find it a strong fit.

Reasons to avoid Kajabi

Is Kajabi worth it? (opens in new tab) While Kajabi is a good choice for many online course creators who need marketing automations, it lacks key features for growth and scalability. Here are some drawbacks:

Too many unused features: Kajabi tries to be an all-in-one tool, but many users pay for features they never touch. Christopher M., a G2 reviewer (opens in new tab) , says, “For what we use it for, it is probably not worth it unless you are really selling eLearning a lot to your customers.”

Kajabi tries to be an all-in-one tool, but many users pay for features they never touch. Christopher M., a G2 reviewer , says, “For what we use it for, it is probably not worth it unless you are really selling eLearning a lot to your customers.” Basic analytics and integrations: Users often note the lack of advanced analytics or native integrations with popular tools. Anastasia C. writes on G2 (opens in new tab) that, “There are a few tools it doesn’t integrate with, such as a webinar platform, that require use of a service like Zapier.”

Users often note the lack of advanced analytics or native integrations with popular tools. Anastasia C. writes on G2 that, “There are a few tools it doesn’t integrate with, such as a webinar platform, that require use of a service like Zapier.” Customization is restricted: More advanced users may hit a wall when trying to customize landing pages or add plugins. Maria S. states on G2 (opens in new tab) that, “If you are an advanced user and want to customize the blocks in the landing page or add some plugins, there are not many possibilities.”

More advanced users may hit a wall when trying to customize landing pages or add plugins. Maria S. states on G2 that, “If you are an advanced user and want to customize the blocks in the landing page or add some plugins, there are not many possibilities.” Pricing jumps quickly: Lower-tier plans come with strict product limits, often pushing users to upgrade sooner than expected. Felipe V. notes on G2 (opens in new tab) , “If you want to add more products, you will have to move to a much higher plan with a price outside the market.”

Lower-tier plans come with strict product limits, often pushing users to upgrade sooner than expected. Felipe V. notes on G2 , “If you want to add more products, you will have to move to a much higher plan with a price outside the market.” Limited monetization options: If your business relies heavily on video, Kajabi’s monetization features might feel too rigid compared to platforms built specifically for video creators. For creators building subscription-based video businesses, these limitations can impact long-term retention and scalability.

If your business relies heavily on video, Kajabi’s monetization features might feel too rigid compared to platforms built specifically for video creators. For creators building subscription-based video businesses, these limitations can impact long-term retention and scalability. Weak for video-first businesses: Kajabi treats video as a course component, not the centerpiece. If you’re building a subscription video business, you’ll hit walls around catalog presentation, on-demand library structure, and native live streaming with chat.

Kajabi treats video as a course component, not the centerpiece. If you’re building a subscription video business, you’ll hit walls around catalog presentation, on-demand library structure, and native live streaming with chat. Underwhelming automation tools: Liz Kohler Brown (opens in new tab) , who ran The Studio Membership on Kajabi, told us the automation tools didn’t meet her needs and ultimately held her business back:

Automation on Kajabi often failed — 20% of the time. I got unhelpful replies like ‘Sorry, sometimes automations fail.’ It was frustrating because in their marketing campaigns, ‘powerful automations’ seemed like a huge selling point, but on the backend, I could see not enough money was being spent towards improving the product’s functionality. Liz Kohler Brown, Founder of The Studio Membership

We considered all these factors when looking at the best Kajabi competitors. We haven’t ranked them from best to worst; instead, we’ll highlight which platform suits specific use cases best.

Thinking about switching from Kajabi? See the Uscreen vs Kajabi (opens in new tab) comparison before making your decision.

The best Kajabi alternatives in 2026

1. Uscreen

Best for: Building premium video membership communities

G2 rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Uscreen is the video monetization platform purpose-built for subscription video businesses. Members access your full content library, live streams, and community through your website and your own branded mobile and TV apps, so they keep coming back, engaging, and renewing. You control your memberships, free trials, rentals, one-time purchases, and group access from a single dashboard.

Where Kajabi treats video as a course component, Uscreen is video-first. You get a Netflix-style catalog, native live streaming (opens in new tab) with interactive chat, automated email broadcasts, behavioral segmentation, and lifecycle automations in one platform.

Creators using Uscreen’s automations earn 2.5x more monthly revenue, and community-engaged stores see 2x less churn.

Want to see how Uscreen can help your business?

Read about how Liz Kohler Brown switched from Kajabi to Uscreen (opens in new tab) and now earns $75,000 in monthly revenue.

Features we love

Netflix-style content library

Branded mobile and TV apps

Video CDN

Built-in community features (opens in new tab)

With Uscreen, everything’s integrated—analytics, subtitles, community tools—so I don’t have to juggle multiple platforms or deal with technical issues anymore. It lets me focus on creating content, not the backend. Liz Kohler Brown Creator and Founder of The Studio

Reasons to try Uscreen

Premium video experience: Uscreen’s video catalog is inspired by Netflix and makes for easy browsing, discovery, and watching of videos and video courses.

Uscreen’s video catalog is inspired by Netflix and makes for easy browsing, discovery, and watching of videos and video courses. Flexible monetization: Earn your way with options like paid live streams (opens in new tab) , memberships, rentals, one-time purchases, and gated community access — more variety than Kajabi offers.

Earn your way with options like paid live streams , memberships, rentals, one-time purchases, and gated community access — more variety than Kajabi offers. Fantastic support: Uscreen offers fast, reliable customer service, including one-on-one onboarding with higher tier paid plan.

Uscreen offers fast, reliable customer service, including one-on-one onboarding with higher tier paid plan. Creator-owned branded apps: Fully white-labeled native apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV. Published on your own developer account, with no Uscreen branding visible to members. Apps maintain a 4.9 average rating across the App Store and Google Play. Kajabi does not offer branded TV apps.

Fully white-labeled native apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV. Published on your own developer account, with no Uscreen branding visible to members. Apps maintain a 4.9 average rating across the App Store and Google Play. Kajabi does not offer branded TV apps. Lifecycle marketing & member management: Uscreen includes built-in marketing and lifecycle automations to help you onboard new members, win-back inactive subscribers, promote upgrades, and reduce churn.

Uscreen includes built-in marketing and lifecycle automations to help you onboard new members, win-back inactive subscribers, promote upgrades, and reduce churn. Free migration from Kajabi: Uscreen’s migration (opens in new tab) team has completed more than 1,000 platform migrations. Content, subscribers, and payment mode transfer for you. Most creators are live on Uscreen within 30 days with no downtime.

See our full Uscreen vs Kajabi (opens in new tab) comparison to explore how they differ in video experience, retention tools, and long-term growth features.

Reasons to avoid Uscreen

Works best with an existing audience: To get the most out of a membership, you’ll want an audience already in place and a solid library of content to offer them.

To get the most out of a membership, you’ll want an audience already in place and a solid library of content to offer them. Requires time and effort: Because Uscreen is built for serious membership businesses and includes sophisticated monetization options, you’ll need to invest more setup time to run the platform well compared to Kajabi.

Because Uscreen is built for serious membership businesses and includes sophisticated monetization options, you’ll need to invest more setup time to run the platform well compared to Kajabi. Lacks advanced course features: Uscreen focuses on video monetization (opens in new tab) and community engagement, so you won’t find features like assessments or compliance tracking for your courses.

With that in mind, Uscreen is worth it (opens in new tab) if you’re a creator who’s ready to launch a business with content (and a willing audience).

What users are saying

Here’s what customers are saying, according to G2:

Users like:

I’ve been using Uscreen since the end of last year, and I’m really happy with it. I recently moved my membership over to Uscreen, and it’s been a great decision for both me and my members. Since I run a video membership, finding a platform that focuses on video and streaming was super important to me. Uscreen has been exactly what we needed. The video integration is smooth, and the platform is really easy to use, which makes my life a lot easier. XayLi B., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

I was not a fan of the user dashboard. It was a bit confusing at times. In addition, I had trouble figuring out the marketing tools to retain my customers. I’d like to see this become more user-friendly. My subscribers also had difficulty accessing their accounts at times. Cornelius J., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Uscreen pricing

Starter plan: $49/month, billed monthly

$49/month, billed monthly Growth plan: $149/month (plus $1.99 subscriber fee), billed annually

$149/month (plus $1.99 subscriber fee), billed annually App Essentials plan: $449/month (plus $0.99 subscriber fee), billed annually

$449/month (plus $0.99 subscriber fee), billed annually Custom-made plan: Custom pricing; contact sales

Review the Uscreen pricing (opens in new tab) page for more details.

2. Mighty Networks

Best for: Large online communities

G2 rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

If community is more of a focus than online courses, video on demand (opens in new tab) , or marketing automation, Mighty Networks could be your Kajabi alternative. This platform has a strong emphasis on connecting users with each other and fostering relationships, both crucial for user retention.

Mighty Networks’ visual approach to relationship-building also distinguishes it from sites like Kajabi.

Want to see how Mighty Networks compares to Kajabi (opens in new tab) specifically? Mighty has published a comparison of the two platforms, which you can check out for more insights.

Features we love

Online store

Customizable website builder

Online courses

Email marketing

Reasons to try Mighty Networks

People Magic: Mighty Networks community-building features (called “People Magic”) connect users who share interests or other characteristics, building connections among your users.

Mighty Networks community-building features (called “People Magic”) connect users who share interests or other characteristics, building connections among your users. Unlimited spaces and members: Every paid Mighty Networks plan includes unlimited spaces and members, whereas Kajabi’s communities limit you based on your chosen plan (though their pricing page doesn’t specify how).

Every paid Mighty Networks plan includes unlimited spaces and members, whereas Kajabi’s communities limit you based on your chosen plan (though their pricing page doesn’t specify how). Native live streaming: Go live from any space in your Mighty Network without having to integrate Zoom or Google Meet.

Go live from any space in your Mighty Network without having to integrate Zoom or Google Meet. Automated engagement: Higher-level Mighty Networks plans include access to the Infinite Question Engine, and customers on any plan can use an engaging Welcome Checklist to guide new members through important community features.

Reasons to avoid Mighty Networks

Difficult user experience for customers: Some reviewers dislike the user interface for creating and managing Mighty Networks, and many struggle to find what they need.

Some reviewers dislike the user interface for creating and managing Mighty Networks, and many struggle to find what they need. One community at a time: While you receive unlimited spaces, your Mighty Networks plan only includes one community, which creators seeking separate networks for different member bases might find challenging.

While you receive unlimited spaces, your Mighty Networks plan only includes one community, which creators seeking separate networks for different member bases might find challenging. Fewer marketing tools: Mighty Networks lacks built-in features like Kajabi’s advanced landing page builder and automated marketing funnels, which could make you look for Mighty Networks alternatives (opens in new tab) if marketing is a priority.

What users are saying

Here’s what users are saying, according to G2:

Users like:

What I like best about Mighty is its versatility and ability to bring many important functions into one platform. We’re able to host courses, organize collections, run events, manage community discussions, and handle member management in one place. The integrations with Zoom and Stripe help simplify live sessions and payments, which saves time and reduces the need for multiple outside tools. Adelle A., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

I would like to be able to integrate pre-recorded audio and video links inside of posts without requiring users to click to another site to hear/watch the audio/video. I would also like to be able to have more than one page/feed/etc. in a single space. Even more importantly, I need Mighty Networks to allow me to add a Facebook Pixel to my account so I can track our ads. Right now, the pixel does not stick and is not at all helpful. Jennifer C., Validated G2 reviewer (opens in new tab)

Mighty Networks pricing

Launch Plan: $79/month, billed annually

$79/month, billed annually Scale Plan: $179/month, billed annually

$179/month, billed annually Growth Plan: $354/month, billed annually

$354/month, billed annually Mighty Pro: Contact sales

3. Circle

Best for: Private communities

G2 rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Circle is a community-first platform that enables you to create private spaces where members can engage, learn, and connect. While Kajabi offers community features as an add-on, Circle was designed with community at its core, making it a better fit if group interaction and discussion are central to your business.

Unlike Kajabi, which separates course delivery and community into different apps, Circle keeps everything in one place, accessible from the same browser or mobile app.

Features we love

Live streaming

Member profiles

Reporting and analytics

Email hub

Reasons to try Circle

Direct messaging and discussion boards: Foster real-time conversation, Q&As, and feedback loops between members and course creators.

Foster real-time conversation, Q&As, and feedback loops between members and course creators. Highly rated for customer service: Users consistently praise Circle’s support team for quick, helpful responses.

Users consistently praise Circle’s support team for quick, helpful responses. Simple to use: Clean design and intuitive UX make setup and daily use easy for both creators and members.

Clean design and intuitive UX make setup and daily use easy for both creators and members. Comprehensive features: From content hosting to live events, Circle has all the tools needed to build a thriving online community.

Reasons to avoid Circle

Limited course-building tools: Unlike Kajabi, Circle doesn’t offer robust tools for building full online courses, so those focused on course creation may want to find Circle alternatives (opens in new tab) .

Unlike Kajabi, Circle doesn’t offer robust tools for building full online courses, so those focused on course creation may want to find Circle alternatives . Doesn’t come with a website builder: You’ll need to connect Circle to an existing website or use a third-party builder.

You’ll need to connect Circle to an existing website or use a third-party builder. Relies on more third-party tools: For things like landing pages, checkout, or advanced automation, you’ll likely need to integrate with other platforms and juggle additional tools.

For things like landing pages, checkout, or advanced automation, you’ll likely need to integrate with other platforms and juggle additional tools. Calendar sync issues: Users report challenges syncing Circle events with external calendars, which can affect attendance for live sessions.

What users are saying

Here’s what customers are saying, according to G2:

Users like:

My most favorite feature is that Circle allows to play around with Access Spaces and create your own little infrastructure within circle without having to depend on the integrated paywall system. Furkan A., VAlidated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

My most disliked issue is the workflow limitations, I feel like there is so much more possible, whole workflow sets that you could create, but all of it is just running based on ONE trigger only for ONE small thing, or Im using it wrong idk. And not only that then you pay around 2K annually just to get 20 workflows, like dude it’s not even a proper “AI” feature, it doesn’t use up tokens, just runs a task based on a predefined set of rules. Furkan A. ., Validated G2 Reviewer

Circle pricing

Professional: $89/month billed annually

$89/month billed annually Business: $199/month billed annually

$199/month billed annually Enterprise: $419/month billed annually

$419/month billed annually Plus Branded App: Custom plan, contact sales

4. Teachable

Best for: Simple online courses

G2 rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Teachable offers simple online courses and website building. This platform focuses more on course-building than Kajabi, which offers a wide variety of other products and monetization options.

You’ll trade a larger list of features, like podcasts and marketing automation, for a simpler interface and lower monthly payments.

For a deeper dive into Teachable, be sure to check out our detailed comparison of Teachable and Thinkific (opens in new tab) .

Features we love

Built-in payment processing

Drag-and-drop course builder

Student progress tracking

Certificates of completion

Reasons to try Teachable

Coaching support: Coaches will enjoy Teachable’s built-in intake forms, the ability to send annotatable files to coaches, and native support for Calendly.

Coaches will enjoy Teachable’s built-in intake forms, the ability to send annotatable files to coaches, and native support for Calendly. Flexible lesson types: Because Teachable is focused more on course-building, you’ll get a wider variety of content types that you can add to lessons (including audio, video, text, images, and quizzes), while Kajabi limits you to one type of content per lesson.

Because Teachable is focused more on course-building, you’ll get a wider variety of content types that you can add to lessons (including audio, video, text, images, and quizzes), while Kajabi limits you to one type of content per lesson. Launch Accelerator: Teachable’s Launch Accelerator is included with all paid plans, and gives you access to a four-module course that breaks down how to plan, create, launch, and promote your online course.

Reasons to avoid Teachable

Limited customization: Teachable’s course-building has some advantages over Kajabi’s, but you’ll find that you have fewer customization options when it comes to website building and marketing.

Teachable’s course-building has some advantages over Kajabi’s, but you’ll find that you have fewer customization options when it comes to website building and marketing. Poor support: G2 reviewers rarely praise Teachable’s support team, and only Pro plan users or higher receive live chat support. Kajabi offers live chat support for all of its paid plans, but hours are limited on lower plans.

G2 reviewers rarely praise Teachable’s support team, and only Pro plan users or higher receive live chat support. Kajabi offers live chat support for all of its paid plans, but hours are limited on lower plans. Transaction fees: Teachable’s Starter plan includes a 7.5% transaction fee; above that, you won’t pay transaction fees, and all of Kajabi’s paid plans feature 0% fees.

What users are saying

Here’s what users are saying, according to G2:

Users like:

We’ve been on the platform since 2020. Overall, it’s an easy way to create and sell courses and I appreciate that they’ve continued to add features that help creators grow. The price is comparable to other LMSs and overall performance for clients is pretty good. Rachael W., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

Since October 2025, Teachable’s media infrastructure has been broken for Android users globally Milda S., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Teachable pricing

Starter: $29/month + 7.5% transaction fee, billed annually

$29/month + 7.5% transaction fee, billed annually Builder: $69/month, billed annually

$69/month, billed annually Growth: $139/month, billed annually

$139/month, billed annually Custom: Custom plan, contact sales

5. Podia

Best for: Courses with integrated payment and marketing tools

G2 rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Podia, like Kajabi, is an all-in-one platform that offers a website builder, online store for digital products, online courses, coaching products, marketing features, and more.

Its simple, straightforward customization options and only two price plans mean you sacrifice some flexibility. Still, small businesses that want an online storefront with easy setup should consider Podia.

We’ve published a more detailed comparison of Podia vs. Kajabi (opens in new tab) that can help you if these platforms are high on your list.

Features we love

All-in-one platform

Built-in email marketing

Unlimited products and customers

Customer messaging

Reasons to try Podia

Simple site builder: Reviewers like Podia’s easy-to-use website builder and marketing tools, which may be more beginner-friendly than Kajabi’s.

Reviewers like Podia’s easy-to-use website builder and marketing tools, which may be more beginner-friendly than Kajabi’s. Easy online storefront: Podia offers online courses and coaching, with a strong focus on digital storefronts. If you’re selling digital products, this could be a great choice.

Podia offers online courses and coaching, with a strong focus on digital storefronts. If you’re selling digital products, this could be a great choice. Automated email marketing: Like Kajabi, Podia emphasizes integrated email marketing, including automations, landing pages, and lead magnets.

Like Kajabi, Podia emphasizes integrated email marketing, including automations, landing pages, and lead magnets. Simple pricing: With only two plans (plus an add-on for email marketing), it’s easy to figure out what you need. You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Reasons to avoid Podia

No integrated live streaming: You can run live webinars via Zoom or Google Meet, but there’s no native live streaming in Podia.

You can run live webinars via Zoom or Google Meet, but there’s no native live streaming in Podia. Limited customization: Podia’s sites and store pages look good, but there’s not much you can do if you want to stand out from other sites built on the platform.

Podia’s sites and store pages look good, but there’s not much you can do if you want to stand out from other sites built on the platform. No apps: Kajabi offers branded mobile apps on Growth and Pro, but Podia doesn’t offer any apps at all, so accessing your courses on the go may be difficult for students.

Be sure to check out our list of Podia alternatives (opens in new tab) if you need different but similar options.

What users are saying

Here’s what users are saying, according to G2:

Users like:

It combines so many features into one platform: web site creation, memberships, email marketing, blog. Michael G., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

If using only for creating a web site, it is a little pricey. Also, the inability to add code to pages is a negative. Michael G., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Podia pricing

Mover: $33/month + 5% transaction fees, billed annually

$33/month + 5% transaction fees, billed annually Shaker: $75/month, billed annually

6. Thinkific

Best for: Budget-friendly tools

G2 rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Thinkific provides course builders more options than Kajabi when it comes to online course platforms (opens in new tab) . Random question banks, assignments, support for Storyline and Captivate files, and course compliance tools are available on most plans.

If you need SCORM compliance, you can also get that on the Thinkific Plus plan. If online courses are a strong focus and you seek extensive options for online learning content, Thinkific is a great choice.

We’ve compared these platforms directly in our Thinkific vs. Kajabi (opens in new tab) article, so head there for a more detailed head-to-head comparison.

Features we love

Learning paths and prerequisites

Built-in quizzes and assignments

Custom certificates

Drag-and-drop page builder

Reasons to try Thinkific

Industry-standard multimedia: If you need advanced interactive content in your learning materials, you can host Storyline and Captivate files on Thinkific, giving you the industry’s best options for interactive video.

If you need advanced interactive content in your learning materials, you can host Storyline and Captivate files on Thinkific, giving you the industry’s best options for interactive video. Course compliance tools: Want to make one course a prerequisite for another or require that students watch a certain percentage of a video before it’s marked complete? Thinkific lets you do that.

Want to make one course a prerequisite for another or require that students watch a certain percentage of a video before it’s marked complete? Thinkific lets you do that. More customizability: Thinkific allows advanced HTML and CSS editing, so you control the presentation of your online courses more than with Kajabi.

Thinkific allows advanced HTML and CSS editing, so you control the presentation of your online courses more than with Kajabi. App-based learning: Like Kajabi, your members can download a free app to access the courses you build. You can also add a branded mobile app for $199 per month.

Reasons to avoid Thinkific

No integrated live streaming: To run live classes, webinars, or coaching sessions, you’ll need to use an integration, which could add extra costs. For more comprehensive streaming options, look at Thinkific alternatives (opens in new tab) .

To run live classes, webinars, or coaching sessions, you’ll need to use an integration, which could add extra costs. For more comprehensive streaming options, look at Thinkific alternatives . Limited spaces in communities: Each Thinkific plan comes with a limit on the number of spaces you can add to your community, which may pose a challenge if you prioritize significant community engagement.

Each Thinkific plan comes with a limit on the number of spaces you can add to your community, which may pose a challenge if you prioritize significant community engagement. Full analytics require upgrading: While you can access standard course and marketing analytics, Thinkific only provides its more detailed reports at the Grow plan.

What users are saying

Here’s what users are saying, according to G2:

Users like:

Over the years, Thinkific has expanded and evolved into a more robust, education-oriented platform that facilitates the development of an educational business. I rarely, if ever, encounter issues when utilizing this platform. The integrated AI feature for constructing landing pages has significantly conserved time and eliminated uncertainties associated with adhering to the latest best practices in copywriting. Maria M., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

There are still a few apps and integrations that could greatly improve the experience, but their partners like Rob Galvin and updates have lessened the needs for these integrations. Most of the improvements are still based around hybrid learning models and live training. Marc M., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Thinkific pricing

Basic: $36/month, billed annually

$36/month, billed annually Start: $74/month, billed annually

$74/month, billed annually Grow: $149/month, billed annually

$149/month, billed annually Thinkific Plus: Custom plan; contact sales

7. Passion.io

Best for: App-based courses

Trustpilot rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

Passion.io has a very clear focus: building branded mobile apps to share your courses and communities. You won’t get many customization options, but with plans starting at $99/month, it’s a minimal upfront investment.

If you’re curious whether Passion.io is the right Kajabi alternative for you, be sure to check out our Passion.io vs. Kajabi (opens in new tab) article.

Note: While we relied on G2 reviews for the other Kajabi alternatives, Passion.io has very few on G2, so we used the Trustpilot rating here instead.

Features we love

App builder

Community features

Interactive courses

Reasons to try Passion.io

Drag-and-drop app builder: Passion.io’s app builder is basic and very easy to use, even for reviewers who call themselves “non-techy.”

Passion.io’s app builder is basic and very easy to use, even for reviewers who call themselves “non-techy.” Affordable branded apps: Passion.io offers its own app for $99/month (paid annually), making it one of the most affordable options.

Passion.io offers its own app for $99/month (paid annually), making it one of the most affordable options. Onboarding calls: With the Launch, Scale, and Expand plans, you receive an onboarding call to quickly learn how to use the platform.

With the Launch, Scale, and Expand plans, you receive an onboarding call to quickly learn how to use the platform. Responsive customer support: Reviewers like Passion.io’s helpful customer service team, and many highlight specific staff members for their helpfulness and quick responses.

Reasons to avoid Passion.io

Very limited web interface: Passion.io’s browser-based interface offers far less customization or user experience than Kajabi — the focus here is on branded apps.

Passion.io’s browser-based interface offers far less customization or user experience than Kajabi — the focus here is on branded apps. Basic community features: Community features keep users engaged and coming back for more, but Passion’s community interaction tools are pretty basic compared to Kajabi’s

Community features keep users engaged and coming back for more, but Passion’s community interaction tools are pretty basic compared to Kajabi’s Limited course tools: You won’t find features like quizzes, assessments, compliance tools, and other elements that help course creators offer a great learning experience.

What users are saying

Here’s what customers are saying, according to Trustpilot:

Users like:

Building the app comes with a step by step guide, with loads of during and aftercare, as well as an incredible community. If like me you are not a tech wiz kid, there is a team of fantastic App managers which you can hire to stick with you through your journey. Amanda Cho, Trustpilot Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

I am an experienced web marketer and this is a very basic app. Doesn’t offer anything more than what Substack can do. They are very keen to push their marketing style (and sell you coaching for how to do that this is the real game) which does not work for everyone. Maria, Trustpilot Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Passion.io pricing

Launch: $99/month, billed annually

$99/month, billed annually Scale: $239/month, billed annually

$239/month, billed annually Expand: $599/month, billed annually

$599/month, billed annually Passion Plus: Custom pricing; contact sales

LearnDash

Best for: Selling WordPress courses

G2 rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

If you already have a website on WordPress and are considering a move to Kajabi, LearnDash could be an interesting alternative for you. This plugin lets you use your existing WordPress site to create and sell online courses (opens in new tab) . You can also offer memberships to your users and add memberships to your site (opens in new tab) with the MemberDash plugin.

Features we love

Advanced LMS tools

Full WordPress control

Flexible pricing models

Extensive add-ons

Reasons to try LearnDash

Direct WordPress integration: Migrating an entire website to Kajabi demands significant effort, and using a plugin could save you a lot of time.

Migrating an entire website to Kajabi demands significant effort, and using a plugin could save you a lot of time. Learning management system features: LearnDash lets you approve, comment on, and grade assignments, and you can create learning paths and prerequisites for your courses.

LearnDash lets you approve, comment on, and grade assignments, and you can create learning paths and prerequisites for your courses. Sell courses or memberships: Offer single-course access, subscriptions, pre-sales, and bundles. The MemberDash plugin also enables memberships.

Offer single-course access, subscriptions, pre-sales, and bundles. The MemberDash plugin also enables memberships. Lots of add-ons: While Kajabi is an all-in-one platform, LearnDash splits its features up into different add-ons, so you pay only for the student note-taking features, advanced analytics, or front-end course creation you need, avoiding costs for unused features.

Reasons to avoid LearnDash

Requires WordPress: Kajabi makes it easy to launch a functional website with its built-in site builder. LearnDash, on the other hand, requires you to already have a WordPress site and know how to manage it. If you’re comfortable with WordPress, no problem, but getting everything set up may take more advanced know-how.

Kajabi makes it easy to launch a functional website with its built-in site builder. LearnDash, on the other hand, requires you to already have a WordPress site and know how to manage it. If you’re comfortable with WordPress, no problem, but getting everything set up may take more advanced know-how. No community features: Keeping students engaged and connected helps learning and encourages users to return for more courses and subscriptions. You’ll need to build out your community features in WordPress if you need them.

Keeping students engaged and connected helps learning and encourages users to return for more courses and subscriptions. You’ll need to build out your community features in WordPress if you need them. Basic interface: The student user experience in LearnDash is consistent and distraction-free, but the interface feels dated and unexciting.

What users are saying

Here’s what customers are saying, according to G2:

Users like:

The course progression and que course building is easy. Marcio B., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

Hosting videos can be challenging; you need to have third-party video hosting. Sarita C., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

LearnDash pricing

1 Site: $199/year, 1 site license

10 Sites: $399/year, 10 site license

Unlimited: $799/year, unlimited

9. ClickFunnels

Best for: Marketing and sales automation

G2 rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

If you’re wondering how to market online courses with a high-converting, sales-first approach, ClickFunnels was built with you in mind. This platform is laser-focused on helping creators turn visitors into paying customers using automated funnels, landing pages, and email sequences.

While ClickFunnels2.0 is an all-in-one marketing platform, it excels particularly in lead generation and upselling compared to Kajabi.

Features we love

Build and manage sales funnels

Email marketing

Customizable templates

Analytics and reporting

Reasons to try ClickFunnels

Conversion-focused: Everything is designed to drive leads and sales, from landing page design to email automation and upsells.

Everything is designed to drive leads and sales, from landing page design to email automation and upsells. Extensive integrations: ClickFunnels works with major payment gateways, CRMs, webinar tools, and more.

ClickFunnels works with major payment gateways, CRMs, webinar tools, and more. Highly specialized sales funnel builder: You can build, clone, and optimize funnels fast using a drag-and-drop interface.

You can build, clone, and optimize funnels fast using a drag-and-drop interface. Website builder: Build entire sites, not just landing pages, with templates for every step of the customer journey.

Reasons to avoid ClickFunnels

Support can be hit or miss: Many users report slow responses from customer service.

Many users report slow responses from customer service. Weak SEO features: If you’re trying to grow organically or add a blog, you’re better off pairing it with WordPress.

If you’re trying to grow organically or add a blog, you’re better off pairing it with WordPress. Pricey if underused: You get a lot of features, but if you’re not actively selling, the costs can outweigh the value.

You get a lot of features, but if you’re not actively selling, the costs can outweigh the value. Limited design flexibility: Compared to more open platforms, the templates and editor can feel rigid.

Read more about how Kajabi compares to ClickFunnels (opens in new tab) in our latest guide.

What users are saying

Here’s what customers are saying, according to G2:

Users like:

ClickFunnels makes it very easy to build and launch funnels without needing technical setup. The UI/UX is straightforward, and once you understand the flow, it’s simple to move from landing page → checkout → upsell sequence without getting lost in complexity. JT M., Validated Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

CF 2.0 is a wonderful idea, with a terrible implementation. It’s slow, it’s complicated and if you want to build anything outside of a simple sales funnel (something that was possible with CF Classic), then all hell breaks loose and you run into wall after wall and problem after problem. Martin O., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

ClickFunnels pricing

Launch: $97/month, billed annually

$97/month, billed annually Scale: $197/month, billed annually

$197/month, billed annually Optimize: $297/month, billed annually

10. LearnWorlds

Best for: Creating interactive videos

G2 rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab)

LearnWorlds markets itself as the #1 AI-powered learning management system. This platform combines video interactivity, advanced assessment tools, and full course customization to help creators deliver engaging, professional-looking online learning experiences.

Whether you’re a solo creator or managing a large team, LearnWorlds offers tools that scale. The platform also includes robust learner analytics and white-label options, making it a strong contender for enterprise-level online education.

Features we love

AI-powered video creation

Online course builder

Interactive video features

Advanced assessment builder

Reasons to try LearnWorlds

Customizable design templates: Tweak your course pages with flexible layouts, colors, and branding.

Tweak your course pages with flexible layouts, colors, and branding. Mobile app builder: Build and brand your own iOS and Android app with no extra dev work.

Build and brand your own iOS and Android app with no extra dev work. Enterprise-level capability: It includes SCORM support, user segmentation, and detailed analytics built for large-scale teams.

Reasons to avoid LearnWorlds

Heavily focused on AI: LearnWorlds leans hard into AI tools, which may not suit every creator’s workflow.

LearnWorlds leans hard into AI tools, which may not suit every creator’s workflow. Interface issues: Some users report a learning curve with design customization and clunky navigation.

Some users report a learning curve with design customization and clunky navigation. Outdated templates: While customization is possible, several built-in templates feel dated and overly complex according to some users.

What users are saying

Here’s what customers are saying, according to G2:

Users like:

I think LearnWorlds is easy to navigate. I like the tools available, just the layout, and how it helps me work out the courses. The AI support and interactive video capabilities are exciting. The platform itself is quite rich with features, including statistics and reports, making it very robust. It’s great for marketing and communication, and I appreciate the inclusion of blogs. Overall, these elements make LearnWorlds a valuable tool for my academy. Paul C., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

Users don’t like:

We struggled a little bit in setting up the process, especially in transitioning from another job into doing this full-time. Makumba M., Validated G2 Reviewer (opens in new tab)

LearnWorlds pricing

Starter: $24/month + $5 per course enrollment, billed annually

$24/month + $5 per course enrollment, billed annually Pro Trainer : $79/month, billed annually

: $79/month, billed annually Learning Center: $249/month, billed annually

$249/month, billed annually High Volume & Corporate: Custom plan; contact sales

How to choose a Kajabi alternative

With so many Kajabi alternatives, the right choice comes down to what you’re actually building. The five-step framework below helps you cut through the noise and pick the platform that fits your business model, not just your feature wishlist.

If pricing is the issue, check out Podia (plans from $33/month) or Mighty Networks, which provides unlimited courses at $179/month.

Need more control over your site? LearnDash integrates with WordPress, giving you full design and customization freedom.

Looking for teaching tools like quizzes, student tracking, and interactive content? Consider Teachable or Thinkific.

If your strategy centers on video monetization and memberships, Uscreen provides robust tools for growing recurring revenue.

And if you want to prioritize mobile-first delivery, Passion.io is built for app-based course experiences.

Every platform here offers a strong alternative to Kajabi; your priorities simply guide the choice. Start by getting clear on what you need, then compare the pros and cons to find your best fit.

You can do this in five simple steps:

1. Match the platform to your business model

Before comparing features, get honest about what you’re selling and how. Your business model should drive platform choice more than any feature wishlist.

Video subscription business (fitness, wellness, niche media, faith, entertainment): You need a video-first platform with branded apps, live streaming, and community. Look for a strong video catalog display (opens in new tab) , flexible monetization options, and high-quality streaming. Kajabi is built around courses, not ongoing video libraries. Uscreen is purpose-built for this model.

You need a video-first platform with branded apps, live streaming, and community. Look for a strong video catalog display , flexible monetization options, and high-quality streaming. Kajabi is built around courses, not ongoing video libraries. Uscreen is purpose-built for this model. Course-based business (structured curriculum, certifications, B2B training): Stick with course-first platforms like Thinkific, Teachable, or LearnWorlds. If you also need coaching support (opens in new tab) with scheduling and intake forms, Teachable handles that well.

Stick with course-first platforms like Thinkific, Teachable, or LearnWorlds. If you also need coaching support with scheduling and intake forms, Teachable handles that well. Community-first business (discussion, events, peer learning): Circle or Mighty Networks lead here.

Circle or Mighty Networks lead here. Digital product business (templates, ebooks, one-time downloads): Podia keeps it simple.

Once you’ve matched the model, shortlist two or three platforms and compare specifics in the next steps.

2. Compare features

Focus on a few key features to narrow your list to three or four platforms. Check reviews and feature lists, and pay special attention to customer support, especially if you’ll be live streaming, as it’s a major differentiator among Kajabi alternatives.

Especially considering the ease of migration. Some platforms make it easier to move your content and audience without disruption.

(You can get a quick Kajabi comparison with Uscreen, Vimeo Streaming, and custom solutions on our comparison page (opens in new tab) .)

3. Examine pricing

You’ll probably be down to two or three platforms now, and it’s time to examine pricing. Check out the plans offered by each platform and honestly assess which one suits you best.

Even if you can get away with a free plan that works for you now, it may not remain viable for long. Look for:

Transaction fees

Storage and bandwidth limits

Subscriber fees

Anything else that will add to the base-level monthly price

4. Consider migration

Don’t overlook how easy (or painful) it’ll be to switch. Some platforms make it simple to move your videos, products, and audience without downtime. Migration support can save you hours of work and help keep revenue flowing. If you’re thinking of making the switch, be sure to read our guide on migrating from Kajabi (opens in new tab) .

5. Choose and start building

At some point, you’ll need to make a decision and start building your online business. Double-check that your chosen platform meets your feature needs, sign up for a free trial if one’s available, and get started!

See Uscreen in Action Watch our quick platform demo to see how Uscreen can help you monetize your videos and grow your audience. Watch the Demo

Find the right Kajabi alternative today

There’s no one-size-fits-all platform. The best Kajabi alternative for you depends on what you’re building, how you want to grow, and which tools you’ll actually use. Whether you’re focused on community, coaching, or video course platforms (opens in new tab) , there’s potentially a better platform out there, and now you’ve got the roadmap to find it.

If you’re leaning toward a powerful, video-first platform that gives you complete control over your brand, try Uscreen. It’s built for creators who want to scale without the tech headaches.

Start your free trial today and see how easy it is to launch, grow, and monetize your content on your terms.

Kajabi alternatives FAQ

Why is Kajabi so expensive?

Kajabi combines multiple tools (courses, email marketing, funnels, payments, and more) into one platform, which increases the price. You’re paying for convenience, even if you don’t use every feature.

What is the best alternative to Kajabi?

The best alternative to Kajabi depends on what you need a membership site platform for. Uscreen is a great fit for video creators focused on engaging and monetizing their communities, while other platforms offer different advantages depending on your priorities.

Which is better, ClickFunnels or Kajabi?

Kajabi is better for course creators and educators, while ClickFunnels is built for sales funnels and lead generation. The right choice depends on whether you’re focused on teaching or selling.

Which is better, Kajabi or LearnWorlds?

Neither platform is “better” because Kajabi and LearnWorlds have different focuses. Kajabi functions better for creators focused on marketing and sales funnels, while LearnWorlds is best for educational creators who want interactive learning experiences and robust course engagement features.

Is Circle better than Kajabi?

Circle is better for building private communities, while Kajabi is more focused on teaching. If community is central to your business, Circle is the stronger choice.

How do I migrate from Kajabi to Uscreen?

Uscreen offers free migration support and has completed more than 1,000 platform migrations. The team transfers your content, subscribers, and payment history. Most creators are fully live on Uscreen within about 30 days.

Which Kajabi alternative is best for video memberships?

Uscreen is the strongest Kajabi alternative for video membership businesses. It includes a Netflix-style catalog, native live streaming with chat, branded mobile and TV apps, and built-in community features. Creators using Uscreen’s automations earn 2.5x more monthly revenue.