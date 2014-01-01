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We help creators build something that lasts.

Uscreen is the video monetization platform that helps experts, coaches, creators, and entertainers build sustainable businesses and thriving communities in their own branded app.

Founded
2014 · Washington, DC
Growth partner
PSG · $150M, 2025
End users reached
15M+ across creator apps
Creator earnings
$1B+ earned on-platform
Origin

Ten years bootstrapped. Now built to last.

Uscreen started in 2014 with two people, a hosting bill, and a question we kept hearing from creators: how do I sell my videos on my own site, on my own terms, without handing the relationship to somebody else?

We couldn't raise venture capital. Nobody wanted to bet on creator-owned businesses yet, so we bootstrapped. For ten years, the product had to work well enough that customers paid for it, because there was no safety net and no growth runway.

In 2025, we partnered with PSG for a $150M growth investment. Our first institutional capital, secured on our own terms after a decade of profitable growth.

That's the future we're building for: sharper product bets, deeper investment in apps and community, and long-term stability for every creator who chose to own their business with us. If you're a builder and a bootstrapper, we're the same DNA, and we're still just getting started.

The receipts

We measure our success in the revenue creators keep.

Figures reported by Uscreen, rounded conservatively. We only publish numbers we can point to in a customer's bank account.

$1B +
Total earned by creators on Uscreen, paid directly by their members, not by us.
15M +
End users watching Uscreen-powered apps around the world
3,000 +
Branded mobile, TV, and OTT apps launched for creators and media companies
$150M
Growth investment from PSG in 2025. Our first institutional partner, patient capital.
Mission, vision, values

Unlock potential through the power of video and connection.

We power independent video businesses to build sustainable revenue and scale their impact. These are the five values we hold ourselves to in getting there.

01 / 05
Customer Obsessed.
We treat every creator's business like it's our own. We go above and beyond because helping our customers succeed is what drives us. We surprise and delight through our responsiveness, care, and willingness to do whatever it takes. Creators are consistently surprised by how far we go. We're not.
02 / 05
Push the Pace.
We push past what we think is possible. We move quickly to make progress. Momentum matters. We launch, learn, and make it better every day.
03 / 05
Own the Outcome.
We take ownership of outcomes and do what we say we'll do because great execution is how we win. We hold ourselves and each other accountable to deliver results that move the business forward.
04 / 05
Simplicity Wins.
Simplicity creates clarity. We communicate and build in ways that make complex things easy to understand, decide, and use.
05 / 05
Go Further Together.
The quality of our relationships defines our success. We invest in our community of teammates, customers, and partners to build trust and enjoy the work we do together.
Our team

106 people. 33 countries. One obsession.

We're builders, operators, and creators ourselves, united by one job: helping creators and independent media companies thrive.

Sydney H.SalesPatrick G.Client ServicesHarries H.ProductPJ T.Founder & Executive ChairmanJenna D.MarketingIan M.Client ServicesDanica N.MarketingAhmed J.MarketingNick K.Client ServicesAlisa K.ProductDan K.MarketingSamira A.Client ServicesJohnny M.Client ServicesDanielle T.Client ServicesMert E.ProductPatrick L.Client ServicesRachel H.SalesMackenzie L.SalesMackenzie M.Client ServicesPage H.Client ServicesVitor P.ProductPhilipp T.ProductAarushi S.MarketingTomás F.ProductKonstantin E.ProductGarrett G.ProductCarmen S.Client ServicesTima R.ProductFaith H.Client ServicesPete P.MarketingAndrii A.ProductEvgenii E.ProductIsabella M.FinanceMiltiadis P.Client ServicesAdaire S.MarketingTom L.Finance
Dmitry R.ProductAlexander T.ProductIvan K.ProductJacob P.SalesValery K.ProductHarry K.ProductCatherine F.CFOMila K.ProductMaria A.Client ServicesEmily R.SalesRonalyn L.Client ServicesDiana U.Client ServicesIsaac H.SalesJeed A.Client ServicesMichael E.ProductJuliana S.ProductJames C.SalesAllison Y.CEOJuan M.ProductRachelle W.Client ServicesViktor M.ProductEugene S.ProductMark W.Client ServicesRachael R.CROArturo C.Client ServicesLyndsey B.Client ServicesNikolay L.ProductVladislav K.ProductAnna C.MarketingJoe H.VP, Growth & AnalyticsGalina B.ProductAndrew C.Client ServicesMarcos S.Client ServicesOli N.ProductKamahnie B.SalesMatt W.Product
Marco M.Client ServicesBruno C.ProductAngelica R.Client ServicesPeri E.MarketingAlex T.MarketingChan C.MarketingMarsel M.ProductDima B.ProductNatalie W.Client ServicesKarim G.ProductRob B.SalesKylie L.MarketingKerry C.Client ServicesUmut E.ProductLeonid C.ProductMorgan E.SalesEden M.MarketingDaniel K.MarketingMark K.ProductAmir S.MarketingHeloisa M.MarketingKacey W.SalesDaniel P.Client ServicesTiago F.Client ServicesNaomi F.MarketingAshley H.Client ServicesSergey S.ProductAdrian G.Client ServicesNikita S.Co-Founder & CTOImmaani F.Client ServicesDiego Q.Client ServicesSvyat M.ProductAlexandra T.Chief of StaffJoe G.Product
Careers

Build the thing that lets other people build theirs.

We hire for taste, judgement, and the willingness to stay in a problem longer than is comfortable. Remote-first and only.

Support Team Lead
Support · Remote (US Only)

Don't see your role? If you're a 10x designer, engineer, product mind, marketer, salesperson, or customer champion, write to us directly at careers@uscreen.tv.

Take control. Build your home. Own your future.

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