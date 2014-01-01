We power independent video businesses to build sustainable revenue and scale their impact. These are the five values we hold ourselves to in getting there.

01 / 05 Customer Obsessed. We treat every creator's business like it's our own. We go above and beyond because helping our customers succeed is what drives us. We surprise and delight through our responsiveness, care, and willingness to do whatever it takes. Creators are consistently surprised by how far we go. We're not.

02 / 05 Push the Pace. We push past what we think is possible. We move quickly to make progress. Momentum matters. We launch, learn, and make it better every day.

03 / 05 Own the Outcome. We take ownership of outcomes and do what we say we'll do because great execution is how we win. We hold ourselves and each other accountable to deliver results that move the business forward.

04 / 05 Simplicity Wins. Simplicity creates clarity. We communicate and build in ways that make complex things easy to understand, decide, and use.