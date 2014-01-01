We help creators build something that lasts.
Uscreen is the video monetization platform that helps experts, coaches, creators, and entertainers build sustainable businesses and thriving communities in their own branded app.
Ten years bootstrapped. Now built to last.
Uscreen started in 2014 with two people, a hosting bill, and a question we kept hearing from creators: how do I sell my videos on my own site, on my own terms, without handing the relationship to somebody else?
We couldn't raise venture capital. Nobody wanted to bet on creator-owned businesses yet, so we bootstrapped. For ten years, the product had to work well enough that customers paid for it, because there was no safety net and no growth runway.
That's the future we're building for: sharper product bets, deeper investment in apps and community, and long-term stability for every creator who chose to own their business with us. If you're a builder and a bootstrapper, we're the same DNA, and we're still just getting started.
We measure our success in the revenue creators keep.
Figures reported by Uscreen, rounded conservatively. We only publish numbers we can point to in a customer's bank account.
Unlock potential through the power of video and connection.
We power independent video businesses to build sustainable revenue and scale their impact. These are the five values we hold ourselves to in getting there.
106 people. 33 countries. One obsession.
We're builders, operators, and creators ourselves, united by one job: helping creators and independent media companies thrive.
Build the thing that lets other people build theirs.
We hire for taste, judgement, and the willingness to stay in a problem longer than is comfortable. Remote-first and only.
Don't see your role? If you're a 10x designer, engineer, product mind, marketer, salesperson, or customer champion, write to us directly at careers@uscreen.tv.