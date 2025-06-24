The membership platform for serious health & wellness brands
Create the sacred space yogis yearn for
Scale your yoga membership without sacrificing your zen. Uscreen provides user-friendly apps that help 1000s of yogis foster intentionality and interaction through:
- Community tools to cultivate a kula of mindful yogis
- Video notes for intentions, journaling, and reflection during practice
- Calendar to boost usage with streaks, badges, and flow recommendations
Take the guesswork out of your members’ workout routines
With momentum-boosting features like streaks, Apple Watch, Music Integration, and badges, Uscreen makes fitness members sweat in ways other platforms can't.
- Community promotes accountability & fun, propelling members toward their goals
- Apple Watch & Music Integration for tracking workouts & tailored playlists
- Calendar streaks & badges to gamify progress & reward achievements
Strengthen your profits without working longer hours
Deliver pilates exercises members can do anywhere, anytime. Attach resources like nutrition guides and movement tips to help members reach their goals, faster.
- Community features to hold members accountable and boost retention
- Video notes for members to make notes on their milestones or questions, privately
- Calendar so members can plan, log, and track progress (includes streaks & badges!)
- 200 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- Unlimited seats for admin users
Health & Wellness Success Stories
Uscreen creators earned over $100M collectively in 2024
Find What Feels Good
More content, less complexity. FWFG found their solution with Uscreen, achieving a streamlined platform that drove significant increases in member engagement, content views, and membership growth.
201%
Monthly Growth
46k+
Active Members
4.5%
MRR Growth
Fittest Core
Unlock predictable growth and build a vibrant community. See how Fittest Core overcame platform bottlenecks with Uscreen, resulting in improved member retention, trial conversions, and financial stability.
826
Active Members
15%
Monthly Revenue Growth
58%
Membership Engagement
Frequently Asked Questions
Wondering if the Power Plan is right for you? Browse our FAQs or reach out to our team by clicking the button below.
Is Uscreen right for me?
If you're a yoga, pilates, or fitness creator with an engaged following on platforms like YouTube or Instagram, Uscreen was specifically built to help YOU gain more stability in your revenue while saving time through a leveraged, 1-to-many business model.
With built-in marketing tools, VIP support, community, mobile apps, native livestreaming, and other usage-boosting features like Calendar, Streaks, Badges, Apple Watch, and more, our health and wellness customers generated over $100M in 2024 (with nearly 40% earning more than five figures through their memberships).
So if you're tired of inconsistent months financially and crave a premium, delightful experience for you AND your members, ask any of our customers and they'll tell you that no platform matches Uscreen's ease of use and profit-producing potential.
Why choose Uscreen over a competing platform?
We interviewed some of our ~1,000 customers who migrated from platforms like Vimeo OTT, Kajabi, and Arketa (to name a few) to learn more about what motivated them to migrate.
Here are some of the common reasons why membership owners moved to Uscreen:
- Specialized insights and data: Because we've worked with hundreds of yoga, pilates and fitness brands, we've accumulated a wealth of nuanced insights that allow us to support your business growth in ways other platforms can't.
- Monthly feature updates: If your current platform doesn’t develop the features you need to grow or keep members engaged, you'll be glad to hear that Uscreen ships new features every month, allowing you to stay at the bleeding-edge of your niche. The Power Plan, for example, offers brand-new features like Spotify Integration and gamification tools to make your membership delightful to use and, in turn, increase retention and revenue.
- A more premium user experience: Uscreen provides a sleek and gorgeous Netflix-style video catalog, native livestreaming capabilites, a built-in community, and interactive content calendar in one place — allowing you to deliver an end-user experience you'll be proud of (without having to worry about any technical headaches!).
- Better ratings across the board: At Uscreen, you're more than just a number to us — and our customer reviews reflect it. Across G2, Trustpilot, and Capterra, Uscreen's average rating is 4.77 stars versus Vimeo OTT's 3.17 stars, Kajabi's 4.37 stars, and Arketa's 4.5 stars.
- Superior value for money: Uscreen's special, time-sensitive offer on the new Power Plan allows you to save $4,800+ in your first year on all the tools and support you need to catapult your membership growth. You'll also lock in at a lower $999/mo rate for year 2 onwards so you'll still be saving vs. the $1,198/mo regular rate. Plus, act today to claim complimentary enrollment in our Growth Accelerator program (valued at $5,000), giving you hands-on coaching from video monetization experts who have helped build and grow 6-figure businesses, providing a clear path to follow.
To learn more about what sets Uscreen apart, refer to this competitor comparison page.
What is the Power Plan?
The Power Plan is Uscreen's latest offering for online yoga, pilates, and fitness instructors. This first-of-its-kind bundle helps you unlock recurring subscription revenue while building a premium brand through these powerful features:
- Netflix Style Catalog & Website
- Unlimited Bandwidth
- 2 Mobile Apps (iOS & Android)
- Community + Calendar & Streaks
- 200 Storage Hours
- Integrations & Code Editor
- Fitness-focused features like Spotify Integration + Apple Watch + Workout notes
- VIP Support (CSM & End User support)
Originally $1,198/month, now get all these tools and support for a special price of $799/month or $8,629/year during your first year — and $999/month in year 2 and beyond
How much does the Power Plan cost?
Originally $1,198/mo, new Uscreen users can now claim everything in the Power Plan for an introductory price of just $799/mo (or $8,629/year) for your first year. The plan moves to $999/mo in year 2 and beyond. This means you'll save $4,800+ if you act now!
Can I migrate to Uscreen from another platform easily?
Yes! Migrating from other membership platforms to Uscreen is easy because our experienced migrations team will handle the logistics FOR you — at no extra cost.
To learn more about how seamless our migration process is, refer to our guide titled, What to expect during your migration.
