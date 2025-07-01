After migrating from Vimeo OTT in 2023, Felicity didn’t just switch platforms, she shifted her entire approach.

She knew what her members needed and made intentional choices to elevate the experience, increase retention, and grow her revenue. Uscreen gave her the flexibility and tools to execute that vision.

1. Streamlined the experience without sacrificing creative control

Felicity understood that a smooth, well-designed platform could make or break the member experience. So she prioritized creating a space that felt polished, intuitive, and easy to navigate.

Unlike Vimeo, Uscreen gave Felicity full control over how her membership looked and functioned.

"The design was so much better, more customizable, more polished," she said.

More importantly, the back-end experience became smoother. “It’s super easy to use from my side. Very logical,” Felicity said.

With hundreds of classes in her library, structure became essential. Felicity used Uscreen’s categories and filtering tools to help members navigate her large library, making it easier for them to choose what they wanted to focus on.

2. Using engagement and retention features to reduce overwhelm for members

To help new members get started and returning members stay consistent, Felicity leaned into structure.

Her biggest win?

Using a calendar-based class schedule that eliminated decision fatigue.

“My library has over 500 classes, so when a new member joins, it can be overwhelming. But now, they just check the calendar, see it’s Monday, and jump into that class. It removes the decision fatigue.”

She also built a vibrant community where members could connect, ask questions, and share progress—turning her membership into more than just a content library.

“It really makes it feel like a supportive space.”

3. Launched mobile apps as a retention strategy

Felicity knew her members needed convenience to stay engaged, so she launched branded apps for iOS and Android with Uscreen.

“I knew the app would be a huge retention tool. Sure, people don’t necessarily join because of the app, but once they have it on their phone, it’s easier to access, so they use it more. And if they’re using it more, they’re more likely to stick around.”

4. Took control of pricing and opened new revenue streams

Now that Felicity was out of Vimeo’s stringent revenue and pricing cloud, she could finally experiment with different pricing models and revenue streams to see what sticks best for her business.

After migrating to Uscreen, Felicity revised her pricing strategy and introduced tiered memberships, giving members flexible options while increasing average revenue per user.

“I introduced two pricing tiers, which made a massive difference.”

She also began selling short-form bundles, like beginner courses, using dedicated landing pages to create easy entry points for new audiences.

“Being able to create specific landing pages for my beginners' course and short-term bundles has opened up a new revenue stream. Those smaller courses act as a gentle introduction. People try them, love the experience, and then upgrade to the full membership.”

5. Focused on growth with the right support behind her

On Vimeo OTT, Felicity often felt like her feedback disappeared into a void. In contrast, with Uscreen, she’s felt heard from day one.

“The team just got me. They understood my business, were open to feedback, and helped me think long-term.”

I don’t feel like I’m trying to figure everything out on my own anymore,” she said.

With regular check-ins, feature updates, and someone to brainstorm with, she was able to stay focused on growing her business without getting bogged down in technical issues.

“It offers so much more than before, not just because of the content, but because of the experience I’ve been able to build around it. The past few years were about laying the foundation. Now, it’s time to grow and I know I have the right tools and support to do that.”

"I would 100% recommend Uscreen—hands down, it’s the best decision I’ve made. I can’t even imagine what it would be like if I wasn’t with Uscreen now."





Story written by: Aarushi Singh