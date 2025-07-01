Case Study
How Felicity Wood Yoga grew her membership’s MRR by +43%
Felicity’s journey from community halls to in-person teaching and now into a thriving online yoga membership
Key Success Metrics
Member growth: 18.5%
Easier navigation and structure brought in more members.
Paid members: 28.2%
Tiered pricing and app access boosted conversions.
MRR: 43%
New offerings and upgrades drove higher revenue.
Where it all started
Felicity Wood has been teaching yoga for over a decade. She started by hosting in-person classes at community centers and church halls, slowly building a dedicated student base. But she kept hearing the same question from her students: “How can I continue practicing at home?” And that’s how Felicity Wood Yoga was born.
Today, Felicity Wood Yoga brings in $3,100 in monthly recurring revenue and keeps growing since she switched to Uscreen. With two branded apps (for Android and iOS), students can practice anywhere. Since moving to Uscreen in August 2023, she’s seen an 18.5% increase in total membership, a 28.2% jump in paid subscribers, and a 43% boost in monthly recurring revenue.
CHALLENGES
Trapped in a platform that couldn’t keep up
Felicity launched her membership with Vimeo OTT in 2019, but as her membership scaled, so did her challenges with the platform. She shares how optimistic she was throughout her time at Vimeo OTT and hoped things would get better eventually. But they didn’t.
With Vimeo, Felicity faced multiple challenges:
- Lack of UK market support: There was no option to offer VAT-exclusive pricing for non-VAT registered companies, and there was a lack of transparency with currency conversion for payouts.
- Poor user experience for members: With a growing library of over 500 classes, members needed structure. “There was no calendar, content filtering, or way to guide people. It made things harder than they needed to be.”
- Lack of proactive customer support: When issues arose, Felicity struggled to get timely help. "If something went wrong in real-time, there was no one to call. It just felt like a constant struggle," she said. Besides, Felicity felt her concerns went into a black hole. "Everything I suggested was ignored. They weren’t evolving, they weren’t forward-thinking, and they didn’t seem to want feedback," she explained.
- Revenue limitations and hidden costs: Vimeo’s pricing structure took a significant cut of her earnings, and even offering free trials or discounts came at a cost. "I wasn’t just paying for members, I was paying for free users too," she recalled.
It became clear that if she wanted to scale her business and create a better experience for her members, she needed to switch to a platform designed for growth.
THE PIVOT
Migrating from Vimeo OTT to Uscreen
By chance, Felicity stumbled across Uscreen through a fellow yoga teacher—and that conversation changed everything.
“Another yoga teacher had mentioned Uscreen to me, so that’s how I found out. And then I just got in touch and spoke to somebody about it.”
In 2023, she decided to migrate from Vimeo OTT to Uscreen, and it completely changed how she ran her business.
“The migration from Vimeo OTT to Uscreen was a big process because I had a lot of stuff in the background. So I had a lot of integrations with automation, for example, for email and that kind of thing. I personally had a lot of work to do from that side, just because of the complexity of what I set up in terms of making sure that the right comms would go out.
I also made sure that from a transition point of view with my current members, I really needed there to be a proper process for communicating it and making sure that everybody knew exactly what was going on and it was very seamless.
A lot of the hard lifting was done by the Uscreen team, so that was really welcomed— they did all of the taking of all the content, transferring everything, getting everything sorted. So that was a huge help.
It definitely could have been a lot more stressful had it not been for the way that the Uscreen migrations team helped migrate all of the content over and the thumbnails and obviously the subscriptions and the customer data was all transferred and everything for me, so that made it quite simple.”
SOLUTION & STRATEGIES
Better control over member experience, engagement, and growth
After migrating from Vimeo OTT in 2023, Felicity didn’t just switch platforms, she shifted her entire approach.
She knew what her members needed and made intentional choices to elevate the experience, increase retention, and grow her revenue. Uscreen gave her the flexibility and tools to execute that vision.
1. Streamlined the experience without sacrificing creative control
Felicity understood that a smooth, well-designed platform could make or break the member experience. So she prioritized creating a space that felt polished, intuitive, and easy to navigate.
Unlike Vimeo, Uscreen gave Felicity full control over how her membership looked and functioned.
"The design was so much better, more customizable, more polished," she said.
More importantly, the back-end experience became smoother. “It’s super easy to use from my side. Very logical,” Felicity said.
With hundreds of classes in her library, structure became essential. Felicity used Uscreen’s categories and filtering tools to help members navigate her large library, making it easier for them to choose what they wanted to focus on.
2. Using engagement and retention features to reduce overwhelm for members
To help new members get started and returning members stay consistent, Felicity leaned into structure.
Her biggest win?
Using a calendar-based class schedule that eliminated decision fatigue.
“My library has over 500 classes, so when a new member joins, it can be overwhelming. But now, they just check the calendar, see it’s Monday, and jump into that class. It removes the decision fatigue.”
She also built a vibrant community where members could connect, ask questions, and share progress—turning her membership into more than just a content library.
“It really makes it feel like a supportive space.”
3. Launched mobile apps as a retention strategy
Felicity knew her members needed convenience to stay engaged, so she launched branded apps for iOS and Android with Uscreen.
“I knew the app would be a huge retention tool. Sure, people don’t necessarily join because of the app, but once they have it on their phone, it’s easier to access, so they use it more. And if they’re using it more, they’re more likely to stick around.”
4. Took control of pricing and opened new revenue streams
Now that Felicity was out of Vimeo’s stringent revenue and pricing cloud, she could finally experiment with different pricing models and revenue streams to see what sticks best for her business.
After migrating to Uscreen, Felicity revised her pricing strategy and introduced tiered memberships, giving members flexible options while increasing average revenue per user.
“I introduced two pricing tiers, which made a massive difference.”
She also began selling short-form bundles, like beginner courses, using dedicated landing pages to create easy entry points for new audiences.
“Being able to create specific landing pages for my beginners' course and short-term bundles has opened up a new revenue stream. Those smaller courses act as a gentle introduction. People try them, love the experience, and then upgrade to the full membership.”
5. Focused on growth with the right support behind her
On Vimeo OTT, Felicity often felt like her feedback disappeared into a void. In contrast, with Uscreen, she’s felt heard from day one.
“The team just got me. They understood my business, were open to feedback, and helped me think long-term.”
I don’t feel like I’m trying to figure everything out on my own anymore,” she said.
With regular check-ins, feature updates, and someone to brainstorm with, she was able to stay focused on growing her business without getting bogged down in technical issues.
“It offers so much more than before, not just because of the content, but because of the experience I’ve been able to build around it. The past few years were about laying the foundation. Now, it’s time to grow and I know I have the right tools and support to do that.”
"I would 100% recommend Uscreen—hands down, it’s the best decision I’ve made. I can’t even imagine what it would be like if I wasn’t with Uscreen now."
Story written by: Aarushi Singh
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We were so impressed with Uscreen and we knew that we needed to break free from the confines of what at the time Vimeo was as an LTT platform and we wanted the freedom that Uscreen really offered us.
Brooke Cates
Founder of Studio Bloom
$1M+
annual revenue
>76%
higher viewership on apps
6
TV & mobile apps launched