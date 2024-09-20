Compare Uscreen
How Uscreen stacks up against its competition
Explore how Uscreen compares as a video monetization platform to build recurring revenue. See for yourself why Uscreen is the most chosen and loved platform for subscription business success.
Compare top video monetization solutions
See how Uscreen stacks as an end-to-end partner for your business
Uscreen
Vimeo OTT
Kajabi
Custom - D.I.Y
Video Experience
Netflix-style video catalog
Intuitive catalog experience that matches Netflix and YouTube. Group videos into a series based on themes, topics or audience.
Additional fee
Live Streaming with live chat
Go live directly from your web or mobile platform.
Just web
via plug-in
Built-in LMS
Create, deliver, manage online courses and quizzes, while tracking student progress and facilitating communication.
Additional fee
Native Apps
Your own mobile apps
Android & iOS
Additional fee
Your own TV apps
Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV* *coming soon
Additional fee
Calendar
Customizable content calendar by you and your members.
Non-native integration
Additional fee
Native Community
Community Challenges
Gamification feature to boost engagement & retention.
Community Channels
Organize discussions based on audience or topic and create knowledge bases for your members.
Non-native integration
Direct Messaging
Creator-to-member, and member-to-member messaging functionality.
Currently Beta
Dedicated Support
Tech & Billing support (24/7)
Troubleshoot any tech, media, or billing problems with our support team. 30-minute response time.
Personal Success Manager
Get your own personalized onboarding specialist and customer success manager for customized strategic growth advice.
Limited to a group session
End-user support (24/7)
Focus on what you do best while we answer support questions from your members
Membership Tools
Robust Analytics
Dynamic data for your content performance, member behavior, and business that is filterable and exportable.
Basic analytics
Basic analytics
via plug-in
Growth & retention tools
Set up & go tools for lead gen, acquisition, and retention.
via plug-in
Multi-tiered subscriptions
Offer several subscription plans with different access levels.
Additional fee
Instant payouts
Own your payment methods and get paid instantly through Stripe Billing & PayPal
Depends on payment gateway
Why Uscreen is a better choice for your customers and business
We’re a human-centered company dedicated to growing your business. Our team of experts have
helped ~1000 customers move from platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, Arketa, and more!
Quality support throughout your journey
Comprehensive support system to guide you through every step of your launch from migration & onboarding to continuous strategic and tech support for you and your customers!
A more premium end-user experience
A true all-in-one platform that offers members a unified experience where your content and community live side by side. We’re a video-first platform that provides an intuitive, uninterrupted experience for your subscribers, no matter what device they’re using.
Evolving platform that’ll keep you competitive
An agile team of developers that release new features and improvements on a monthly basis. We’ll keep you competitive and give your membership platform an edge.
Scalable plans to unlock your growth
Scalable pricing that grows with you, and plans that make live streaming and branded apps more accessible, while offering flexible monetization options to suit your business needs.
Learn why these businesses made the switch to Uscreen
Learn how these businesses unlocked growth and streamlined their memberships by migrating to Uscreen.
When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.
Justin Rhodes
Founder of Abundance+
$100K+
MONTHLY REVENUE
2x
Membership Growth
4.5*
Average App Store Ratings
Originally we were with Vimeo for our first app. I remember being so mad that I found Uscreen afterwards because you guys had so many of the basic features that I wanted. I was like, Vimeo’s so much bigger, why don’t they already have this basic feature?
Navin Ramharak
Co-founder of In The Lab+
4.6*
Average App Store Rating
2x
Paid Subscribers (Past Year)
79%
App Viewership
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions or queries about migrating your membership? Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Is there an additional cost to migrate?
No, there is no additional cost associated with migration from a different platform.
Will I lose customers during a migration?
The short answer is no. We will be working on the technical side of the migration in parallel with you running your platform. Your customers won't feel a thing during the process.
How long does a migration to Uscreen take?
A migration can take between 30-60 days. If you are migrating a website only, it will take ~30 days. If you are migrating with apps, it can take ~60 days.
What kind of support will I receive during the migration?
Our dedicated team of migration experts has helped ~1000 customers move from platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, Arketa, and more. We’ll handle all the technical stuff and support you in communicating this valuable change to your customers early to get them excited about your upcoming new look & feel.
We can also support bulk updating your video metadata, giving you the opportunity to organize your content and use our content library features like filters.