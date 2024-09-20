Book a Demo

Compare Uscreen

How Uscreen stacks up against its competition

Explore how Uscreen compares as a video monetization platform to build recurring revenue. See for yourself why Uscreen is the most chosen and loved platform for subscription business success.

Cross-platform display of 'Yoga with Adriene' channel featuring a variety of yoga sessions including prenatal yoga, kids yoga, and yoga with pets, available on tablet, smartphone, and smartwatch.

Compare top video monetization solutions

See how Uscreen stacks as an end-to-end partner for your business

Uscreen

Vimeo OTT

Kajabi

Custom - D.I.Y

Video Experience

Netflix-style video catalog

Intuitive catalog experience that matches Netflix and YouTube. Group videos into a series based on themes, topics or audience.

Additional fee

Live Streaming with live chat

Go live directly from your web or mobile platform.

Just web

via plug-in

Built-in LMS

Create, deliver, manage online courses and quizzes, while tracking student progress and facilitating communication.

Additional fee

Native Apps

Your own mobile apps

Android & iOS

Additional fee

Your own TV apps

Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV* *coming soon

Additional fee

Calendar

Customizable content calendar by you and your members.

Non-native integration

Additional fee

Native Community

Community Challenges

Gamification feature to boost engagement & retention.

Community Channels

Organize discussions based on audience or topic and create knowledge bases for your members.

Non-native integration

Direct Messaging

Creator-to-member, and member-to-member messaging functionality.

Currently Beta

Dedicated Support

Tech & Billing support (24/7)

Troubleshoot any tech, media, or billing problems with our support team. 30-minute response time.

Personal Success Manager

Get your own personalized onboarding specialist and customer success manager for customized strategic growth advice.

Limited to a group session

End-user support (24/7)

Focus on what you do best while we answer support questions from your members

Membership Tools

Robust Analytics

Dynamic data for your content performance, member behavior, and business that is filterable and exportable.

Basic analytics

Basic analytics

via plug-in

Growth & retention tools

Set up & go tools for lead gen, acquisition, and retention.

via plug-in

Multi-tiered subscriptions

Offer several subscription plans with different access levels.

Additional fee

Instant payouts

Own your payment methods and get paid instantly through Stripe Billing & PayPal

Depends on payment gateway

Learn how Uscreen compares 1-on-1

With Uscreen, you can offer a world-class video catalog and viewing experience, an exclusive community space, and native live streaming – all in one place.

A thumbnail image of Uscreen vs. Vimeo OTT
A thumbnail image of Uscreen vs. Muvi
A thumbnail image of Uscreen vs. Kajabi
A thumbnail image of Uscreen vs. Mighty Network
A thumbnail image of Uscreen vs. Arketa
A thumbnail image of Uscreen vs. Patreon

Creators succeed with Uscreen

9.2 Million

USERS

3,500+

APPS LAUNCHED

$150M+

ANNUAL CREATOR EARNINGS

Why Uscreen is a better choice for your customers and business

We’re a human-centered company dedicated to growing your business. Our team of experts have helped ~1000 customers move from platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, Arketa, and more!

Quality support throughout your journey

Comprehensive support system to guide you through every step of your launch from migration & onboarding to continuous strategic and tech support for you and your customers!

An image of In the Lab+ Migration date and ios icon
An image of In the Lab+ Mobile App splash screen with a testimonial about uscreen support

A more premium end-user experience

A true all-in-one platform that offers members a unified experience where your content and community live side by side. We’re a video-first platform that provides an intuitive, uninterrupted experience for your subscribers, no matter what device they’re using.

An image of Means TV Membership Start date and Logo
An image of a Mobile phone showing a Means TV live stream, a video playlist, and a testimonial about apps.

Evolving platform that’ll keep you competitive

An agile team of developers that release new features and improvements on a monthly basis. We’ll keep you competitive and give your membership platform an edge.

An image of Studio Bloom Migration date and ios icon
An image of Studio Bloom's Mobile App splash screen with a testimonial about Uscreen's amazing feature development

Scalable plans to unlock your growth

Scalable pricing that grows with you, and plans that make live streaming and branded apps more accessible, while offering flexible monetization options to suit your business needs.

An image of Adjusters TV Plus Migration date and ios icon
An image of AdjusterTV+ Mobile Community Membership with a testimonial about the Cost benefits of migrating to Uscreen.

Learn why these businesses made the switch to Uscreen

Learn how these businesses unlocked growth and streamlined their memberships by migrating to Uscreen.

An image of Justin Rhodes, the founder of Abundance Plus
Abundance Plus Logo

When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance+

$100K+

MONTHLY REVENUE

2x

Membership Growth

4.5*

Average App Store Ratings

View case study
An image of Navin Ramharak, cofounder of In The Lab +
In the Lab+ Membership Logo

Originally we were with Vimeo for our first app. I remember being so mad that I found Uscreen afterwards because you guys had so many of the basic features that I wanted. I was like, Vimeo’s so much bigger, why don’t they already have this basic feature?

Navin Ramharak

Co-founder of In The Lab+

4.6*

Average App Store Rating

2x

Paid Subscribers (Past Year)

79%

App Viewership

View case study

Frequently Asked Questions

Got questions or queries about migrating your membership? Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

Is there an additional cost to migrate?

No, there is no additional cost associated with migration from a different platform.

Will I lose customers during a migration?

The short answer is no. We will be working on the technical side of the migration in parallel with you running your platform. Your customers won't feel a thing during the process.

How long does a migration to Uscreen take?

A migration can take between 30-60 days. If you are migrating a website only, it will take ~30 days. If you are migrating with apps, it can take ~60 days.

What kind of support will I receive during the migration?

Our dedicated team of migration experts has helped ~1000 customers move from platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, Arketa, and more. We’ll handle all the technical stuff and support you in communicating this valuable change to your customers early to get them excited about your upcoming new look & feel.

We can also support bulk updating your video metadata, giving you the opportunity to organize your content and use our content library features like filters.

Come join the Uscreen family

Ready to move you membership to Uscreen? Request a free, no-obligation demo today. Discover how Uscreen transforms content businesses like yours into thriving, profitable communities.