The best platform for your membership business
Boost your brand
Build white-labeled apps and landing pages easily. Fully control your audience and billing, paving the way for your next big move.
Deliver unmatched value
Upload videos, host live events, and create community challenges. You'll never run out of ways to monetize and engage your members.
Grow your revenue
From generating leads to reporting performance, we offer various tools to grow your membership. Our team of experts is always ready to support you.
Why Event Streamers choose Uscreen
Unleash the power of your own apps
Launch powerful, 5-star, white-labeled mobile & TV apps in 30 days. Increase engagement and revenue with our always-up-to-date features.
Event scheduling and notifications
Effortlessly schedule events with our integrated calendar feature and ensure your audience never misses out with timely push notifications.
World-class, enterprise-grade live streaming
Seamlessly integrate with industry-standard tools like RTMP and OBS, allowing you to broadcast directly from your preferred setup. This ensures smooth and reliable delivery of your content, even at high resolutions and bitrates, guaranteeing a flawless experience for your viewers on any device.