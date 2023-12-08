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Video Experience

The premium video experience your fans deserve

Blow away your audiences with a world-class video experience - all with your own content.

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Try 14 days free, cancel anytime.

Netflix’s catalog meets YouTube’s engagement

Showcase your on-demand content in a Netflix-inspired layout for easy discovery. Drive interactions with each video and ongoing viewing, just like the YouTube experience you love.

Amanda Blauer Pilates

A flawless video experience on every device

Uscreen’s powerful video catalog lets you customize how you organize, sell and stream content in a beautiful interface across web, mobile and TV apps.

Binge-watching made easy

Organize your content however you want and let your fans delight in endless viewing with our auto-play feature. Your members can even curate their own playlists.

Stream freely anytime, anywhere.

Your own app ensures your content is always within reach. Members can download for offline enjoyment or cast to larger screens for immersive watching.

MK9 Pro video membership information
An image showcasing the ability to chrome cast and air play content from a phone to a tv device. The content displays a sleeping dog with the caption, 'The Science Behind Sleep'.

Simplify your content discovery

Direct your members using customizable filters - by author, topic, or any category you choose. Plus, a fast, direct search option is always available.

Film Makers Academy video membership information
An image of 'Film Makers Academy' video experience, showcasing their catalog's content discover system, filters, and videos.

Keep your members coming back

Comments, video-embedded posts, and challenges put video at the heart of your community. Native calendar and push notifications make sure members never miss a new release.

Protect your content and your revenue

Take control of who watches your content, where, and how. Cap concurrent logins with device limits, restrict access by region with geo-blocking, and add DRM for studio-grade protection on your highest-value videos.

Join the ranks of successful video content creators utilizing Uscreen.

Explore success stories of Uscreen customers who built thriving six and seven-figure businesses by fostering engaged viewership communities with a premium video experience.

Filming my classes is low overhead with maximum impact. I love teaching and filming, and with this platform, I feel like I can reach way more people in the same amount of time.

Meegan Gregg

Founder of Backbody Project

$20K+

Monthly Revenue

336+

Paid Subscribers

189%

Revenue Increase

View case study
An image of Justin Rhodes, the founder of Abundance Plus
Abundance Plus Logo

When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance+

$100K+

MONTHLY REVENUE

2x

Membership Growth

4.5*

Average App Store Ratings

View case study

Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features

Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.

Mobile + TV Apps

Launch your own Mobile + TV Apps, no coding skills required.

Live Streaming

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Video Experience

Upload, organize and distribute your videos all in one place.

Video Monetization

Earn recurring revenue from your content.

Membership Tools

Unlock the true potential of your videos.

Community

Forge a strong bond with your audience using community features.

Get more out of Uscreen

Power features and resources to elevate your brand and membership to the next level. Let us help you on your way.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

What Is the Video Catalog?

The catalog is essentially your content gateway. Every storefront has a catalog where your content is purchasable by your customers. There are a few ways to customize your catalog, you can have featured content, a library for customers to see what they've purchased, and of course the content itself which can be organized in a few different ways.

Simply upload a video, assign a category to a video, and then publish the video. That's it!

How can my customers find the content they're looking for on my Uscreen Catalog page?

Powerful search features make it easy! Customers can use keywords in titles, descriptions, and tags to find relevant videos or collections. Help them navigate further by creating custom filters, like categories or authors. Remember, filters are single-select, so customers can choose one at a time.

How can I bring my community to life with video?

Unleash the power of user-generated videos! This feature lets your community members share their own short (up to 60 seconds) videos directly in posts. It's a great way to boost engagement, encourage participation, and create a more dynamic and connected environment.

User-generated videos don't count towards your storage quota, so let the creativity flow!

Get started for free

Whether you have 200 or 200,000 members, we have all the tools that you need.