Netflix’s catalog meets
YouTube’s engagement
Showcase your on-demand content in a Netflix-inspired layout for easy discovery.
Drive interactions with each video and ongoing viewing, just like the YouTube experience you love.
A flawless video experience on every device
Uscreen’s powerful video catalog lets you customize how you organize, sell and stream content
in a beautiful interface across web, mobile and TV apps.
Binge-watching made easy
Organize your content however you want and let your fans delight in endless viewing with our auto-play feature. Your members can even curate their own playlists.
Stream freely anytime, anywhere.
Your own app ensures your content is always within reach. Members can download for offline enjoyment or cast to larger screens for immersive watching.
Simplify your content discovery
Direct your members using customizable filters - by author, topic, or any category you choose. Plus, a fast, direct search option is always available.
Comments and community
integrated into your video experience
Place videos at the core of your community. Allow comments, embed your videos into community posts or launch video-based Challenges to enhance engagement and viewership.
Make a splash with new content
Hype up releases through Calendar feature and App push notifications. Keep your members excited about what’s new!
Join the ranks of successful video content creators utilizing Uscreen.
Explore success stories of Uscreen customers who built thriving six and seven-figure
businesses by fostering engaged viewership communities with a premium video experience.
Filming my classes is low overhead with maximum impact. I love teaching and filming, and with this platform, I feel like I can reach way more people in the same amount of time.
Meegan Gregg
Founder of Backbody Project
$20K+
Monthly Revenue
336+
Paid Subscribers
189%
Revenue Increase
I was already a consumer of other Uscreen platforms, and they were great to use. When I looked through those other sites, [...] and saw what the experience was like, I realized subscribing is super simple and the content’s right there - that was the answer.
Matt Allen
Founder of Adjusters TV
$16K+
Monthly Revenue
409%
Revenue Increase (past year)
480+
Paid Subscribers
Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features
Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your
journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.
Get more out of Uscreen
Power features and resources to elevate your brand and membership to the next level.
Let us help you on your way.
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about stating your
own Uscreen memberships. Check out the
FAQ’s for answers.
What Is the Video Catalog?
The catalog is essentially your content gateway. Every storefront has a catalog where your content is purchasable by your customers. There are a few ways to customize your catalog, you can have featured content, a library for customers to see what they've purchased, and of course the content itself which can be organized in a few different ways.
Simply upload a video, assign a category to a video, and then publish the video. That's it!
How can my customers find the content they're looking for on my Uscreen Catalog page?
Powerful search features make it easy! Customers can use keywords in titles, descriptions, and tags to find relevant videos or collections. Help them navigate further by creating custom filters, like categories or authors. Remember, filters are single-select, so customers can choose one at a time.
How can I bring my community to life with video?
Unleash the power of user-generated videos! This feature lets your community members share their own short (up to 60 seconds) videos directly in posts. It's a great way to boost engagement, encourage participation, and create a more dynamic and connected environment.
User-generated videos don't count towards your storage quota, so let the creativity flow!