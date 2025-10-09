Building an online community is one of the strongest ways to earn your audience’s trust, keep them engaged, and turn that engagement into recurring revenue. For example, video businesses on Uscreen have collectively generated more than $1 billion in subscription revenue, which shows the financial impact of choosing the right Mighty Networks alternative.

Pick the wrong platform, though, and it costs you. Mighty Networks is a popular option, but it may lack features you need, be harder to navigate than you’d like, and cost more than your budget allows, and all of that can drag down the online community (opens in new tab) you’re working to grow.

If you’re weighing whether to stick with Mighty Networks or switch to something that fits better, you’re in the right place. Let’s walk through the best Mighty Networks alternatives to take your community further.

TL;DR

Mighty Networks works well for course-and-community businesses, but it lacks the deep video features a content-driven membership needs.

If video is the heart of your offering, a purpose-built video membership platform protects your engagement and revenue better than a general community tool.

Watch the fees: many alternatives take a percentage of every sale (Patreon 10%, Podia’s entry plan 5%, Circle 1% to 2%), while Uscreen charges a flat plan fee plus a predictable per-subscriber cost and takes no cut of your subscription revenue.

Uscreen powers 4,000+ video businesses, and its App Essentials plan ($449/month) gives you fully branded iOS and Android apps, so your members watch inside an app that carries your name, not someone else’s.

Why Mighty Networks might not be the right choice for you

Mighty Networks (opens in new tab) is a well-established name in the online community space. They have a comprehensive online community platform, with an advanced suite of tools, that can be great for building your premium online offering.

But, if you’re on the fence or feel that it’s not the right fit, we completely understand why. Mighty Networks can also be overwhelming to use.

Here’s what one G2 Reviewer had to say:

Despite its strengths, Mighty Networks does have some drawbacks. I have noticed that the menu options can be poorly organized, which may lead to a less intuitive navigation experience.

Furthermore, some automation features are lacking; for instance, there are no options for auto-enrollments or action-based triggers for members, which can make managing larger communities more cumbersome.

Lastly, while the platform has made significant improvements over time, I still on occasion have issues with basic functionalities, indicating that there is room for further enhancement.

– Jayson B., Verified User (opens in new tab)

Some limitations to consider, and reasons you might explore alternatives:

Steep learning curve

Limited content features

Lack of automation features

Complex menu navigation

Other platforms offer more features for the price

If your focus is on delivering high-value content, rather than just community engagement (opens in new tab) , then you’ll also find their platform limiting. Especially if you’ve established a solid foundation of video content that’s driving your business and audience growth.

If you’re looking for a feature-rich platform and don’t mind a steep learning curve, then you might be well-aligned with their offering. But, if you want a flexible and content focused tool, other options may be a better fit.

Top 10 Mighty Network alternatives overview

When exploring alternatives to Mighty Networks, consider the specific features and capabilities you need in a community platform partner.

Best For: Video creators and coaches who want a fully branded app G2 Rating: 4.7/5 (opens in new tab)

Uscreen (opens in new tab) is an all-in-one video membership platform for businesses that want to build a Netflix-style video library (opens in new tab) , live stream, and grow a community their members actually show up for.

It helps you turn an audience from platforms like Instagram or YouTube into paying memberships. You also get branded mobile and TV apps plus built-in community features (opens in new tab) , so you can run your own membership platform instead of renting space on someone else’s.

With built-in automations and a member CRM, Uscreen powers the full member lifecycle from one place, which makes engagement, growth, and retention easier to manage as you grow. Think of it as the system that helps your subscriptions scale.

Uscreen is one of the top video membership platforms (opens in new tab) , built with a focused feature set, the must-haves and the nice-to-haves, designed around video-first membership businesses.

Featured Creator: How Abundance Plus 2x’ed Their Revenue With Uscreen

Justin Rhodes (opens in new tab) is a YouTuber who creates homesteading content, sharing his own experiences and lessons with over 1,000,000 followers on the platform.

His goal was to give his subscribers a premium experience that YouTube couldn’t offer by bringing his content and community together on one platform. So, in 2021, he launched his own paid membership platform — Abundance Plus (opens in new tab) — with Uscreen.

This platform gave Justin total control over how he delivers value to his community through video content. Because Uscreen is video-first, he could put his most important premium content behind a paywall, while still continuing to create free content on his public YouTube channel.

For example, Justin will release some of his exclusive content for free on his YouTube channel. An example of this is his exclusive docu-series, Rooted.

Before episodes of Rooted were released for free on YouTube, he released the series exclusively behind a paywall, and then — cleverly — promoted it to his YouTube following.

Justin funneled tons of fans from his free YouTube channel (opens in new tab) to his paid membership, where they could watch Rooted as it was released to the rest of his community.

The Abundance Plus streaming service not only generated a lot of new leads for their recurring membership plans, but they also got a bump in revenue from viewers who were specifically interested in the Rooted series.

Creating a content-first ‘funnel’ like this has allowed Justin to generate $1 million+ in annual recurring revenue (opens in new tab) and foster a powerful community on his platform.

Features we love

Reasons to try Uscreen

Sell one-off or membership access to your content

Built-in community space and marketing features

Customize your own private membership site

Robust live-streaming and on-demand hosting

Integration with existing payment and subscription management tools

Full-service launch, including migration

24/7 support for you and your community

Reasons to avoid Uscreen

Higher price point if you want to grow

No LMS-style features like progress tracking and certification features

Unable to embed videos on external websites

What users are saying

The features that Uscreen offers have been the best I’ve found: Community, calendar, filters, and more. They make it a fantastic experience for users and creators. Their customer support is quick, kind, and helpful. The app is easy to follow and use, most of my members are using it daily. – Macy P., Verified User (opens in new tab)

It goes without saying that even the most thoughtful products are useless without a great team behind them. Uscreen has both a great product and a great team. It has become my go-to for all of my community and content distribution. The easy feature set make it possible to get set up quickly–even if this is your first time working with this kind of platform. Plus their staff is always there to help, even if you’re in the “trial mode” free plan. – Jeremy H., Verified User (opens in new tab)

Uscreen pricing

Starter: $49 per month with $0 per paid member. Best for creators just starting out with less than 100 subscribers.

$49 per month with $0 per paid member. Best for creators just starting out with less than 100 subscribers. Growth: $149 per month + $1.99 per paid member, per month. Best for creators focused on growing a small video membership online.

$149 per month + $1.99 per paid member, per month. Best for creators focused on growing a small video membership online. App Essentials: $449 per month + $0.99 per paid member, per month. Best for serious creators growing a robust community on mobile & web.

$449 per month + $0.99 per paid member, per month. Best for serious creators growing a robust community on mobile & web. Plus: Custom pricing. Best for established creators needing full brand control on all devices.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

2. Disco

Best For: Training businesses and bootcamps running cohort programs G2 Rating: 4.4/5 (opens in new tab)

Disco is not for everyone. It’s for the creator who runs a real program. Think a 12-week accelerator. A cohort of 50 people. Weekly assignments. A live call every Tuesday. Actual curriculum. Structure.

In 2025, Disco stopped trying to be a general community platform. It went all-in on AI-powered learning. And that focus shows in the product.

The AI Canvas tool builds a full course curriculum for you. You put in your topic and it produces a week-by-week structure in minutes. You still do the teaching. Disco just handles the groundwork.

One thing to know about the rating. You’ll see 4.4 here, but older articles say 4.6. Both numbers are real, just from different moments in time. Disco rebuilt its G2 profile during a 2025 rebrand. The count reset to 24 reviews. The old 4.6 is gone. With only 24 reviews in the sample, treat this score carefully and check newer sources.

Key Features

AI Canvas for building course curricula

Built-in AI learning assistant

Cohort and self-paced courses

Community channels and events

Zoom and Slack integrations

Automation tools

No transaction fees

Why Try Disco

The AI tools actually work. They’re not a marketing checkbox. They shape the whole product experience. If you run programs and want to stop building curriculum from scratch, Disco is worth a serious look.

Why You Might Hesitate

$399 a month is a significant commitment before you know if your program works. API and webhook access sits behind custom Enterprise pricing only, so if you have complex integration needs, you’ll need to call sales. Not a fit for video memberships or creator businesses without structured curriculum.

What Users Say

A verified G2 user in March 2025: “A super user friendly platform, easy to navigate and customise to suit whatever your needs are.“

Disco Pricing (Annual Billing)

Organization: $399/month (up to 500 members, full AI toolkit, 100 hours/month video storage)

$399/month (up to 500 members, full AI toolkit, 100 hours/month video storage) Enterprise: Custom pricing (100k+ members, API, SSO, dedicated success manager)

Note: Some articles still cite $359/month. That price no longer exists.

Free Trial: Yes, 14 days. No credit card needed.

3. Circle

Best For: Creators who want a clean, all-in-one community platform. G2 Rating: 4.5/5 (opens in new tab)

Circle is what most creators picture when they think “community platform.”

Clean design. Works on mobile. Handles courses, events, live streams, and discussions in one place. Circle 3.0 launched in 2024 and added points, levels, and leaderboards, with the full rollout continuing through 2025. It’s genuinely good.

But here’s what the pricing page won’t tell you upfront.

Every plan charges transaction fees. Professional takes 2% of everything you sell. Business takes 1%. Those add up fast once you’re doing real volume.

Email marketing costs extra too. You get a small free allowance. Then you pay as your list grows.

And most of the features people actually want; workflows, automation, custom branding, API access, live on the Business plan at $199/month. Not the $89 entry plan.

Most people who sign up for $89 end up at $199 within a few months. Budget for that going in.

Key features

Spaces for discussions, courses, and events

Live rooms and live streaming

Payments through Stripe

Workflows and automations (Business plan and above)

AI Agents (Circle Plus only)

Gamification tools

Branded apps (Circle Plus, custom pricing)

Why Try Circle

If your website is mostly for talking and making friends, not for videos. Circle has really good tools for that, and it doesn’t cost too much money. Support is responsive and well-reviewed.

Why You Might Hesitate

The transaction fees and email add-on costs make Circle more expensive than the headline pricing suggests. Key features are gated behind the $199 Business plan. Transaction fees are not shown on Circle’s pricing page. You have to dig into the help docs to find them. Email marketing also costs extra: the Email Hub add-on starts at $99/month for up to 10,000 contacts.

What Users Say

A verified G2 user: “It is expensive for new communities, but once you build your audience, it will pay for itself.“

Circle Pricing (Annual Billing)

Professional: $89/month (2% transaction fee; community, courses, events, live streaming)

$89/month (2% transaction fee; community, courses, events, live streaming) Business: $199/month (1% transaction fee)

$199/month (1% transaction fee) Circle Plus: Custom pricing (0.5% transaction fee; AI Agents, SSO, branded iOS and Android apps)

Free Trial: Yes, 14 days. No credit card needed.

4. Disciple

Best For: Creators who want a fully branded community app with no trace of another company’s name G2 Rating: 4.2/5 (opens in new tab)

Here’s the appeal of Disciple in one sentence: your members download an app with your name on it, not Disciple’s.

No “powered by” badge. No shared platform. Just your brand, your content, your community. Members get iOS and Android apps. You can live stream inside the app. They can post, chat, and pay subscriptions, all in one place.

For creators who are tired of building on rented land, that independence is worth real money.

One thing to know before you go any further, though.

The G2 score. The ~4.2 here is historical. Disciple doesn’t actively manage its G2 profile. The live review count is low. That doesn’t mean the product is bad. It means you can’t compare it to Circle’s 217 reviews like they carry the same weight. Use Capterra and ask Disciple directly for customer references.

Key features

Fully branded iOS and Android apps

No-code app builder

In-app live streaming

Groups, feeds, and DMs

Courses and paywalled content

Podcast support

Subscriptions and one-time purchases

Why Try Disciple

The white-labeling is excellent. In-app live streaming without a third-party tool is a genuine plus. If your audience lives on mobile, this is built for them.

Why You Might Hesitate

It’s expensive. The mandatory demo call adds friction before you even see the product. App Store approval takes about four weeks once you’re ready to launch. Desktop features are more limited than mobile.

What Users Say

Someone who used Mighty Networks for six years said: “I love that I can do live videos right inside the app. I don’t need to use any other app to do it, and it makes things really fun and special for our members! It’s a little pricey in comparison to other platforms.”

Disciple Pricing (Annual Billing)

Branded App : $399/month

: $399/month Branded App Plus : $599/month

: $599/month Branded App Pro : $999/month

: $999/month Organisation : Custom pricing

: Custom pricing No Disciple transaction fees on any plan

Figures are approximate. Pricing is region-dependent and confirmed by demo only.

Free Trial: No. A demo call is required to get started.

5. Bettermode

Best For: Software companies building a customer community G2 Rating: 4.6/5 (opens in new tab)

Quick test.

Are you a creator? Skip this one. Are you a software company that wants a support hub, a knowledge base, and a customer community all in one place? Keep reading.

Bettermode is built for B2B businesses. It’s not a creator tool. It’s a platform for companies that want their customers to help each other, get answers, and engage with the product. The block-based page builder is flexible. The integration list is long: Salesforce, HubSpot, Intercom, Slack, Zapier. You can embed it directly inside your existing website.

On the rating: older articles say 4.7. The current verified score is 4.6 across 118 reviews. This is a real gradual drift, not a reset like Disco. With 118 reviews in the sample, a 0.1 drop carries genuine signal.

Now the pricing, and this needs its own paragraph.

Bettermode used to offer plans from $24 to $119 a month. Self-serve. No sales call required. Those tiers are gone. The official pricing page in 2026 shows Starter at $399/month and Growth at $1,500/month. That’s a different product aimed at a different buyer.

One more thing: the free plan ended on March 15, 2026. New accounts start on paid tiers only.

There’s also an active source conflict worth knowing about. One widely-cited third-party review site still lists old tiers at $49/$199/$599/month. We confirmed the figures above against bettermode.com/pricing in June 2026. Treat all third-party figures as outdated.

Key features

No-code design studio with block-based page builder

Discussions, Q&A, events, and groups

Gamification and reputation system

Embeddable community widgets

API and webhooks

Salesforce, HubSpot, Intercom, Slack, Zapier integrations

SOC 2 Type II certified

Why Try Bettermode

Strong customization. Modern design. Quick setup for how much it offers. A genuine fit for SaaS companies that want a community tied directly to their product.

Why You Might Hesitate

The price jumped significantly. The free plan is gone. Pricing sources conflict across the web. If you’re a small team, this is probably not for you at current pricing.

What Users Say

Dr. F. Gianmichael Salvato said: “It is really easy to change things and make them look the way you want. There are also lots of ready-made designs you can pick from to help you get started fast!”

Bettermode Pricing (Annual Billing)

Starter: $399/month

$399/month Growth: $1,500/month

$1,500/month Premium: Custom pricing

Some third-party sites still list older tiers at $49/$199/$599/month. The figures above are confirmed against bettermode.com/pricing as of June 2026. .

Free Trial: No free plan as of March 15, 2026. Contact Bettermode for current trial options.

6. Podia

Best For: New creators who want to sell courses without complicated tech G2 Rating: 4.4/5 (opens in new tab)

You have a course idea. You want to sell it. You don’t want to spend six weeks learning a new platform first.

Podia is for you.

It gives you a website, a course builder, email marketing, a checkout, and a community space. All in one place. Small learning curve. You can be up and running in a day.

In 2025, Podia added the Earthquaker plan as a top tier at $150/month on annual billing. Note: as of June 2026, Earthquaker is no longer publicly listed on Podia’s main pricing page. Confirm current availability and monthly pricing directly with Podia before factoring it into your decision.

Key features

Website builder and landing pages

Online courses with unlimited students on every plan

Digital downloads and coaching

Community spaces

Email marketing (included up to plan limits)

Affiliate marketing (Shaker plan and above)

Blog

Free migrations on paid plans

Why Try Podia

Affordable. All-in-one. Unlimited students on every plan (rare). Great support reviews. Free migrations make switching easy.

Why You Might Hesitate

The Mover plan charges 5% on every sale. That adds up. Jump to Shaker at $75/month and you pay zero percent. For anyone selling regularly, the upgrade pays for itself quickly. Email marketing also costs more once your list grows past the per-plan limits.

What Users Say

A Capterra reviewer: “Podia’s customer support is like no other. Responsive and thorough until the issue is resolved.”

Podia Pricing (Annual Billing)

Mover: $33/month (5% transaction fee; 50 products, 25 community spaces)

$33/month (5% transaction fee; 50 products, 25 community spaces) Shaker: $75/month (0% fee; affiliate tools, Zoom and PayPal integrations, 150 products)

$75/month (0% fee; affiliate tools, Zoom and PayPal integrations, 150 products) Earthquaker: $150/month annual (0% fee; unlimited everything). Currently not listed on main pricing page; confirm availability with Podia”

Free Trial: Yes, 30 days. No credit card needed.

7. Hivebrite

Best For: Universities, alumni networks, and large professional organizations G2 Rating: 4.4/5 (opens in new tab)

You are probably not Hivebrite’s customer.

Unless you run a university alumni network. Or a professional body with thousands of members. Or a nonprofit managing events, fundraising, and a member directory across 25 languages.

In that case, Hivebrite is exactly what you need.

It handles complexity that smaller platforms can’t touch. Multi-language support. Ticketed events. Donation campaigns. A mentoring module. Salesforce and HubSpot integrations. Sub-communities within sub-communities. A mobile app included.

And the customer support? Reviewers bring it up constantly. Not polite “it’s fine” mentions. Real praise. That matters when your community has 10,000 members and something breaks right before your annual conference.

The downside is price and setup time. The starting price is about $799 every month, but this comes from other websites, not from Hivebrite itself. Hivebrite doesn’t show their prices on their website, so this is just a guess. It’s best to ask them directly to find out the real price. The implementation process is also thorough but lengthy.

Key features

Member directory and interactive map

Groups, sub-communities, and live feed

Free and ticketed events management

Fundraising and donation tools

Mentoring module

Support for 25+ languages

Salesforce and HubSpot CRM integrations

SSO and custom branding

Mobile app included

Why Try Hivebrite

Deep feature set for large, complex communities. Exceptional customer support and onboarding. Purpose-built for the alumni and professional association use case.

Why You Might Hesitate

Expensive and complex to implement. No free trial. The email builder and analytics get called out as weak spots in user reviews.

What Users Say

A Capterra reviewer in December 2025: “My overall experience with Hivebrite has been positive… the customer support exceeded expectations. Hivebrite offers a strong product and exceptional service.”

Hivebrite Pricing

No public pricing. Third-party aggregators estimate entry-level at around $799/month. Request a direct quote from Hivebrite.

Free Trial: No. A demo is required before signing up.

8. Membership.io

Best For: Coaches and educators sitting on a large library of recorded content G2 Rating: Not rated

Most platforms let your members watch your videos.

Membership.io lets them search inside them.

Type “shoulder mobility” and it finds the exact moment in session 47 where you mentioned it. That’s the kind of AI-powered search Membership.io is built around. No other platform on this list does it quite like this.

It used to be called Searchie. The rebrand happened. The co-founder is Stu McLaren, well known in the membership world. The product reflects that background. It’s built by people who actually understand how membership businesses run.

One important recommendation from us. The storage is described in total upload hours per plan, so confirm whether this resets monthly or is a lifetime pool before buying. Upload a one-hour video and that hour counts toward your total limit forever. It doesn’t reset each month. For heavy video creators, this becomes a real problem on lower plans.

And on the rating: Membership.io has no aggregate G2 score. Some articles cite ~4.1. That number can’t be verified, so we don’t recommend using it to make a decision.

Key features

AI search inside video and audio content

AI tagging, chaptering, and copywriting

Personalized learning paths

Community tools and gamification

Achievements and progress tracking

Zoom, Google Drive, and Facebook integrations

Custom branding and domains (Grow plan and above)

No transaction fees

SOC 2 Type II certified

Why Try Membership.io

$41/month to start. No transaction fees. AI content tools that actually differentiate it. Built specifically for memberships, not retrofitted to them.

Why You Might Hesitate

The storage pool surprises people after they buy. The native mobile app is on higher tiers only. No public API below the Scale plan.

What Users Say

My customers and I love the experience. Navigating their hub is easy for users, and setting everything up to make it a great experience is easy for me. Everything inside Membership.io is thought out to simplify processes like organizing content, building engagement, and growing your business. The whole team is the best. Customer support is fast. Every time I have a question or a request, I get a quick, courteous, and professional response. – Ana Edna GO, Trustpilot

Membership.io Pricing (Annual Billing)

Start: $41/month (1 Hub, unlimited members, AI content library, 50+ upload hours)

$41/month (1 Hub, unlimited members, AI content library, 50+ upload hours) Grow: $99/month (3 Hubs, automations, custom branding and domains, gamification, 5 team members)

$99/month (3 Hubs, automations, custom branding and domains, gamification, 5 team members) Scale: $183/month (10 Hubs, API and webhooks, dedicated success advisor, 10 team members)

$183/month (10 Hubs, API and webhooks, dedicated success advisor, 10 team members) Enterprise: $5,000/year (unlimited hours and hubs, done-for-you mobile app)

Free Trial: 30-day money-back guarantee; confirm current trial availability directly with Membership.io.

9. Patreon

Best For: Creators just starting to charge their audience G2 Rating: 4.1/5 (opens in new tab)

Patreon is the easiest place to start.

No monthly fee. No setup cost. You post content. Fans pay you. Patreon takes a cut. That’s the whole model.

If you make podcasts, art, or stories and have never made money from them before, Patreon is the easiest and fastest way to start getting paid.

Here’s what changed in 2025, though.

Now for the pricing there’s one flat rate: 10% for all new creators who publish after August 4, 2025. Existing creators keep their old rates. Start a new page today and you’re paying 10%.

Stack on payment processing (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction), and your actual take-home lands around 85-87 cents on every dollar.

That’s fine when you’re small. It stings when you’re doing volume. At $5,000/month in revenue, Patreon takes over $500 before payment fees. Most flat-fee platforms on this list cost less than that. Run the math before you decide to stay.

One more note. Patreon’s Trustpilot score is 1.2 out of 5. That sounds terrible. But almost all of those reviews are from fans (patrons) complaining about billing. The G2 score of 4.1 from actual creators is the more useful number here.

Key features

Membership tiers and one-time purchases

Creator shop

Video hosting (up to 100 hours/month free, per Patreon’s own materials)

Live streaming

Community chats and DMs

Email newsletters

Podcast tools

Analytics

Discovery features (Patreon’s own data reports this drives over $200 million to creators per year)

Why Try Patreon

Free to start. Easy to use. Millions of people already trust the brand. A natural fit for artists, podcasters, and writers.

Why You Might Hesitate

10% plus processing fees adds up fast at scale. No branded app of your own. Limited customization options.

What Users Say

A G2 reviewer: “Patreon is well-known, so users aren’t scared of signing up. As I grow, paying a percentage as commission made the platform really expensive for me.”

Patreon Pricing

Free to start. Patreon takes 10% of earnings for new creators who publish after August 4, 2025. Payment processing and payout fees apply on top. Existing creators keep their legacy rates.

Free Trial: Not applicable. Free to start.

10. Kajabi

Best For: Established creators doing $5,000+/month who want everything in one place G2 Rating: 4.1/5 (opens in new tab)

Kajabi is for serious creators.

Courses, coaching, email marketing, sales funnels, communities, podcasts, and a website. All from one login. If you are paying for five different apps and trying to make them all work together, Kajabi might actually save you money. And save you a lot of time.

But in January 2026, Kajabi raised prices for the first time in ten years.

On annual billing, Basic went from $119 to $143/month. Growth went from $159 to $199/month. Pro went from $319 to $399/month. If you pay month-to-month, the numbers are higher: Basic $179, Growth $249, Pro $499.

The price hike got the headlines. The contact limit cut didn’t.

Kajabi slashed the contact limit on the Basic plan from 10,000 to 2,500. That’s a 75% cut. If your email list has 3,000 people, the Basic plan is no longer an option. You’re on Growth at $199/month. Whether you wanted to be or not.

That change pushed a huge number of existing users to a higher tier with no announcement about it. Know this before you sign up or renew.

The old Kickstarter plan was rebranded as Starter at $71/month (annual billing). It’s still technically available, but it’s not on the main pricing page. It includes just 1 product and 250 contacts. Enough to test. Not enough to run a real business.

Key features

Online courses: cohort-based and self-paced (both added in 2025)

Coaching and memberships

Communities

Email marketing and automations

Sales funnels and landing pages

Branded mobile app (Pro plan only)

Podcasts and newsletters

AI content creation tools

Video transcriptions and translations (added 2025)

No revenue share on subscriptions, but payment processing fees always apply (2.9% + $0.30 on Basic, 2.8% + $0.30 on Growth, 2.7% + $0.30 on Pro via Kajabi Payments; third-party processors incur an additional 0.5%–5% surcharge)

Why Try Kajabi

One platform. No patchwork of tools. Strong marketing features. No revenue share on subscriptions. For creators with consistent income, the consolidated workflow is worth the price.

Why You Might Hesitate

The January 2026 price hike. The quiet contact limit cut. Variable support quality. Video tools that work but aren’t specialized for large libraries.

What Users Say

Someone who has used the Growth plan for five years said: “They keep making it better and adding new things almost every month!”

Kajabi Pricing (Annual Billing)

Starter: $71/month (1 product, 250 contacts)

$71/month (1 product, 250 contacts) Basic: $143/month (5 products, 2,500 contacts)

$143/month (5 products, 2,500 contacts) Growth: : Growth: $199/month (50 products, 25,000 contacts, affiliate program, 10 admin users)

: Growth: $199/month (50 products, 25,000 contacts, affiliate program, 10 admin users) Pro: $399/month (unlimited products, 100,000 contacts, 3 websites, branded mobile app)

Monthly billing is higher: $89, $179, $249, $499. No revenue share with Kajabi Payments, though processing fees of 2.9%–2.7% + $0.30 still apply per transaction. Third-party processor fees apply otherwise.

Free Trial: Yes, 14 days (sometimes 30 days through affiliate links).

What to look for in a Mighty Networks alternative

Before you switch, it helps to know what actually separates a good fit from an expensive mistake. The right alternative depends on whether community is your whole product or one piece of a larger video business. If video is central to what you sell, use the checklist below to weigh your options.

Branded apps on every screen: Look for native mobile and TV apps that carry your name, not the platform’s. Members are far more likely to show up daily when your content lives in an app on their phone and living-room TV, and that daily habit is what protects retention.

Look for native mobile and TV apps that carry your name, not the platform’s. Members are far more likely to show up daily when your content lives in an app on their phone and living-room TV, and that daily habit is what protects retention. Real video infrastructure: Community is only half the story. Look for a platform built for video first, with a Netflix-style library, dependable hosting, and native live streaming, so your most valuable content gets a premium home instead of being bolted onto a discussion tool.

Community is only half the story. Look for a platform built for video first, with a Netflix-style library, dependable hosting, and native live streaming, so your most valuable content gets a premium home instead of being bolted onto a discussion tool. Community tied to your content: The point of community is to keep members engaged and subscribed, not just talking. Look for built-in tools like live chat, challenges, and a group calendar that sit right next to your videos. Uscreen reports that creators using community features see 2x less churn and 50% higher engagement, which is the kind of measurable impact worth looking for.

The point of community is to keep members engaged and subscribed, not just talking. Look for built-in tools like live chat, challenges, and a group calendar that sit right next to your videos. Uscreen reports that creators using community features see 2x less churn and 50% higher engagement, which is the kind of measurable impact worth looking for. A member CRM and automations: Growth and retention get a lot easier when the platform handles them for you. Look for a built-in CRM and behavior-based automations for onboarding, win-back, and abandoned-cart recovery, so you are not stitching together separate email and marketing tools.

Growth and retention get a lot easier when the platform handles them for you. Look for a built-in CRM and behavior-based automations for onboarding, win-back, and abandoned-cart recovery, so you are not stitching together separate email and marketing tools. Hands-on migration: Switching is where most people stall. Look for a full-service migration that moves your existing content, members, and revenue across without downtime. Uscreen has handled roughly 1,000 migrations, so it is worth asking any platform how much of that work they actually do for you.

Switching is where most people stall. Look for a full-service migration that moves your existing content, members, and revenue across without downtime. Uscreen has handled roughly 1,000 migrations, so it is worth asking any platform how much of that work they actually do for you. Transparent, predictable pricing: Look for pricing you can forecast, a flat plan fee and a clear per-member cost, rather than percentage cuts that grow as you do. Platforms that take 5% to 10% of every sale quietly tax your success as you scale.

How we built this list of Mighty Networks alternatives

With so many platforms serving different needs, from course-led businesses to video-first memberships, we built this list on independent review data and hands-on research, not opinion.

We start with public ratings from G2 (opens in new tab) , Capterra (opens in new tab) , and Trustpilot (opens in new tab) , each an independent score out of five stars based on real customer reviews. We then combine those ratings with our own review of every platform’s features, plan limits, and pricing, pulled directly from each vendor’s website. Where a review count is thin or a score looks out of date, we flag it in the write-up rather than treat every rating as equal.

We review this list quarterly and update pricing, plan changes, and ratings as platforms revise them, because this market moves quickly. Several platforms changed their pricing between 2025 and 2026 alone, so an outdated comparison can cost you real money.

A note on independence: Uscreen publishes this article, and Uscreen appears on the list because it competes directly in the video membership category. We held it to the same scoring criteria as every other platform here, including an honest “reasons to avoid” section, so you can judge the fit for yourself.

Develop a thriving community with Uscreen

After building its membership on Uscreen, Abundance+ grew from $30,000 a month to more than $130,000 a month by bringing premium video content and community together in one place.

That is exactly what Uscreen is built for. If you want to host your videos on your own video-on-demand platform and monetize them on your terms, Uscreen gives you branded mobile and TV apps, native live streaming to engage your audience in real time, built-in community features that keep members active and loyal, and every revenue stream managed from one dashboard.

When you are weighing Mighty Networks alternatives (opens in new tab) , that mix of video, community, and true ownership is what separates a video-first platform from a community-first one.

See why video businesses choose Uscreen → (opens in new tab)

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