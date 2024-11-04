Build lovable subscriptions that
keeps revenue flowing
With features designed to convert and retain long-term subscribers,
your business will gain sustainable, recurring income.
Power your 6-figure business
Whether you’re just starting or scaling, we empower video creators
of all sizes to build profitable, thriving businesses.
Seamless checkout for your audience,
hassle-free payouts for you
Integrate with Stripe and PayPal for greater flexibility, simpler financial planning with daily payments and more payment options no matter where your audience is. Our seamless, secure checkout process means fewer drop-offs and more paying customers.
Offer more, earn more
Create multiple subscription tiers, run free trials, or sell/rent individual videos. Whatever fits your audience best, Uscreen helps you maximize your earning potential.
Your big financial win is just ahead
Say goodbye to the unpredictability of social media monetization. Own your audience and enjoy the stability of recurring income for true financial freedom. Uscreen customers earn over $200M annually.
Smart analytics for smarter decisions
Count on our comprehensive financial, subscriber, and content reports to spot trends, identify growth areas, and even gain insights for author payouts.
Marketing tools for every stage of the funnel
Enjoy powerful marketing tools and automation to convert and retain. Our customers see 2.5x more monthly earnings using our marketing tools.
Join the ranks of successful creators selling videos online with Uscreen
Explore success stories of Uscreen customers who built thriving six and seven-figure
businesses by utilizing Video Monetization.
Filming my classes is low overhead with maximum impact. I love teaching and filming, and with this platform, I feel like I can reach way more people in the same amount of time.
Meegan Gregg
Founder of Backbody Project
$20K+
Monthly Revenue
336+
Paid Subscribers
189%
Revenue Increase
I was already a consumer of other Uscreen platforms, and they were great to use. When I looked through those other sites, [...] and saw what the experience was like, I realized subscribing is super simple and the content’s right there - that was the answer.
Matt Allen
Founder of Adjusters TV
$16K+
Monthly Revenue
409%
Revenue Increase (past year)
480+
Paid Subscribers
Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features
Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your
journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.
We partner with you every step of the way
We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your membership
and provide dedicated expert onboarding and account managers.
We make your success our success.
Free, fast and easy migrations
Thousands of creators have had seamless transitions to Uscreen thanks to our expert Migrations team. We’ll take care of all the hard work, free of charge.
A team of memberships experts has your back
Work with your very own Success Manager for a worry-free journey. Launch and manage your membership effortlessly with Uscreen’s friendly, responsive team in your back pocket.
24/7 support for you and your members
Seamless issue resolution and instant answers to all your inquiries with our speedy customer support, for both you and your end users. Leave the boring, painful stuff to us so you can focus on what you do best—creating content.
The market’s first community for membership operators
Get strategies, tips, and case studies specifically for membership success. Connect with top creators and exchange best practices in our community.
Get more out of Uscreen
Power features and resources to elevate your brand and membership to the next level.
Let us help you on your way.
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the
FAQ’s for answers.
How can I monetize my videos?
With Uscreen, your monetization options are almost endless. From subscriptions, and rentals, to one-time buys and in-app purchases, you can sell your videos online. And make the money you want to make.
Can I set my own price for my content?
Yes. You have full control of your pricing and video monetization strategy. You can set up subscriptions, rentals, or one-time buys for access to your videos and live streams. You can also mix and match offers on your VOD service.
Are there any hidden fees?
At Uscreen, we are proud of our transparent pricing policies that give you one predictable fee every time. Payment processors have their own fees affiliated with their services and you can read about it in our help guide.