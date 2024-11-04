Book a Demo

Video Monetization

Simple video monetization, big results

A complete video monetization platform with subscriptions, one-time sales, live streaming, and branded apps.

Build lovable subscriptions that keeps revenue flowing

With features designed to convert and retain long-term subscribers, your business will gain sustainable, recurring income.

Power your 6-figure business

Whether you’re just starting or scaling, we empower video creators of all sizes to build profitable, thriving businesses.

Seamless checkout for your audience, hassle-free payouts for you

Integrate with Stripe and PayPal for greater flexibility, simpler financial planning with daily payments and more payment options no matter where your audience is. Our seamless, secure checkout process means fewer drop-offs and more paying customers.

Offer more, earn more

Create multiple subscription tiers, run free trials, or sell/rent individual videos. Whatever fits your audience best, Uscreen helps you maximize your earning potential.

Your big financial win is just ahead

Say goodbye to the unpredictability of social media monetization. Own your audience and enjoy the stability of recurring income for true financial freedom. Uscreen customers earn over $200M annually.

Smart analytics for smarter decisions

Count on our comprehensive financial, subscriber, and content reports to spot trends, identify growth areas, and even gain insights for author payouts.

Marketing tools for every stage of the funnel

Enjoy powerful marketing tools and automation to convert and retain. Our customers see 2.5x more monthly earnings using our marketing tools.

Join the ranks of successful creators selling videos online with Uscreen

Explore success stories of Uscreen customers who built thriving six and seven-figure businesses by utilizing Video Monetization.

Filming my classes is low overhead with maximum impact. I love teaching and filming, and with this platform, I feel like I can reach way more people in the same amount of time.

Meegan Gregg

Founder of Backbody Project

$20K+

Monthly Revenue

336+

Paid Subscribers

189%

Revenue Increase

I was already a consumer of other Uscreen platforms, and they were great to use. When I looked through those other sites, [...] and saw what the experience was like, I realized subscribing is super simple and the content’s right there - that was the answer.

Matt Allen

Founder of Adjusters TV

$16K+

Monthly Revenue

409%

Revenue Increase (past year)

480+

Paid Subscribers

Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features

Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.

Mobile + TV Apps

Launch your own Mobile + TV Apps, no coding skills required.

Live Streaming

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Video Experience

Upload, organize and distribute your videos all in one place.

Video Monetization

Earn recurring revenue from your content.

Membership Tools

Unlock the true potential of your videos.

Community

Forge a strong bond with your audience using community features.

We partner with you every step of the way

We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your membership and provide dedicated expert onboarding and account managers. We make your success our success.

An image of Kula Collective's membership mobile app along side a quote about Uscreen's incredible support.

Free, fast and easy migrations

Thousands of creators have had seamless transitions to Uscreen thanks to our expert Migrations team. We’ll take care of all the hard work, free of charge.

A team of memberships experts has your back

Work with your very own Success Manager for a worry-free journey. Launch and manage your membership effortlessly with Uscreen’s friendly, responsive team in your back pocket.

24/7 support for you and your members

Seamless issue resolution and instant answers to all your inquiries with our speedy customer support, for both you and your end users. Leave the boring, painful stuff to us so you can focus on what you do best—creating content.

The market’s first community for membership operators

Get strategies, tips, and case studies specifically for membership success. Connect with top creators and exchange best practices in our community.

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

How can I monetize my videos?

With Uscreen, your monetization options are almost endless. From subscriptions, and rentals, to one-time buys and in-app purchases, you can sell your videos online. And make the money you want to make.

Can I set my own price for my content?

Yes. You have full control of your pricing and video monetization strategy. You can set up subscriptions, rentals, or one-time buys for access to your videos and live streams. You can also mix and match offers on your VOD service.

Are there any hidden fees?

At Uscreen, we are proud of our transparent pricing policies that give you one predictable fee every time. Payment processors have their own fees affiliated with their services and you can read about it in our help guide.

