The four stages of a Uscreen Migration
Get to know the ins-and-outs of the Uscreen Migration process so you can feel confident in your move.
Stage 1: Understand your needs
Hop on a call with our Migration experts where we’ll evaluate what is needed to help you migrate your content & users.
Stage 2: Develop tailored migration plan
Together we’ll outline the migration timeline, specific capabilities of the platform you’re migrating from, and create a detailed plan to action.
Stage 3: Secure content & user migration
We'll begin bulk migrating your content and users. Let us worry about the technical stuff so you can focus on your customer experience.
Stage 4: Launch & celebrate!
We guide you through a successful platform launch, ensuring your audience is informed and excited.
Learn why these businesses made the switch to Uscreen
Learn how these businesses unlocked growth and streamlined their memberships by migrating to Uscreen.
When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.
Justin Rhodes
Founder of Abundance+
$100K+
MONTHLY REVENUE
2x
Membership Growth
4.5*
Average App Store Ratings
Originally we were with Vimeo for our first app. I remember being so mad that I found Uscreen afterwards because you guys had so many of the basic features that I wanted. I was like, Vimeo’s so much bigger, why don’t they already have this basic feature?
Navin Ramharak
Co-founder of In The Lab+
4.6*
Average App Store Rating
2x
Paid Subscribers (Past Year)
79%
App Viewership
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about migrating your membership? Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Is there an additional cost to migrate?
No, there is no additional cost associated with migration from a different platform.
Will I lose customers during a migration?
The short answer is no. We will be working on the technical side of the migration in parallel with you running your platform. Your customers won't feel a thing during the process. And most businesses that switch report an increase in customers after moving to Uscreen.
Once you’re ready to launch a new and better experience, your customers won’t need to sign up again. Your existing customers won’t need to sign up or input their payment information again. All they have to do is reset their passwords on your website. If your customers subscribed through your app, they’ll simply click “restore purchases” natively on the app instead of logging in or signing up again.
How long does a migration to Uscreen take?
A migration can take between 30-60 days. If you are migrating a website only, it will take ~30 days. If you are migrating with apps, it can take ~60 days.
What kind of support will I receive during the migration?
Our dedicated team of migration experts has helped ~1000 customers move from platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, Arketa, and more. We’ll handle all the technical stuff and support you in communicating this valuable change to your customers early to get them excited about your upcoming new look & feel.
We can also support bulk updating your video metadata, giving you the opportunity to organize your content and use our content library features like filters.