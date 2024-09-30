Book a Demo

What to expect
during your migration

Our migration process is designed to make the move to Uscreen easy and stress-free, so you can focus on what you do best.

The four stages of a Uscreen Migration

Get to know the ins-and-outs of the Uscreen Migration process so you can feel confident in your move.

A thumbnail image for stage one of the migration process with the text that reads "Understanding your needs".

Stage 1: Understand your needs

Hop on a call with our Migration experts where we’ll evaluate what is needed to help you migrate your content & users.

Stage 2: Develop tailored migration plan

Together we’ll outline the migration timeline, specific capabilities of the platform you’re migrating from, and create a detailed plan to action.

Stage 3: Secure content & user migration

We'll begin bulk migrating your content and users. Let us worry about the technical stuff so you can focus on your customer experience.

Stage 4: Launch & celebrate!

We guide you through a successful platform launch, ensuring your audience is informed and excited.

Fittest Core shares their experience migrating to Uscreen

Learn about the challenges they faced, the benefits they gained, and how Uscreen helped them take their business to the next level.

Everything your business needs, all in one place

Create a stunning video catalog, connect with your audience through live streaming and a thriving community, and easily scale your membership business with our mobile and TV apps. These are just some of the reasons why creators love Uscreen.

How Uscreen stacks-up against the competition

Compare customer reviews and the key feature differences between Uscreen, Vimeo OTT, Kajabi, and a custom DIY platform.

Uscreen

Vimeo OTT

Kajabi

Custom | DIY

Customer Reviews

G2

4.8
3.7
4.3

Trustpilot

4.7
1.2
4.4

Capterra

4.8
4.6
4.4
Learn why these businesses made the switch to Uscreen

Learn how these businesses unlocked growth and streamlined their memberships by migrating to Uscreen.

Abundance Plus Logo

When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance+

$100K+

MONTHLY REVENUE

2x

Membership Growth

4.5*

Average App Store Ratings

In the Lab+ Membership Logo

Originally we were with Vimeo for our first app. I remember being so mad that I found Uscreen afterwards because you guys had so many of the basic features that I wanted. I was like, Vimeo’s so much bigger, why don’t they already have this basic feature?

Navin Ramharak

Co-founder of In The Lab+

4.6*

Average App Store Rating

2x

Paid Subscribers (Past Year)

79%

App Viewership

Learn more about the possibilities of a Uscreen membership

Still on the fence? Our creator membership team at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about migrating your membership? Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

Is there an additional cost to migrate?

No, there is no additional cost associated with migration from a different platform.

Will I lose customers during a migration?

The short answer is no. We will be working on the technical side of the migration in parallel with you running your platform. Your customers won't feel a thing during the process. And most businesses that switch report an increase in customers after moving to Uscreen.

Once you’re ready to launch a new and better experience, your customers won’t need to sign up again. Your existing customers won’t need to sign up or input their payment information again. All they have to do is reset their passwords on your website. If your customers subscribed through your app, they’ll simply click “restore purchases” natively on the app instead of logging in or signing up again.

How long does a migration to Uscreen take?

A migration can take between 30-60 days. If you are migrating a website only, it will take ~30 days. If you are migrating with apps, it can take ~60 days.

What kind of support will I receive during the migration?

Our dedicated team of migration experts has helped ~1000 customers move from platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, Arketa, and more. We’ll handle all the technical stuff and support you in communicating this valuable change to your customers early to get them excited about your upcoming new look & feel.

We can also support bulk updating your video metadata, giving you the opportunity to organize your content and use our content library features like filters.

