Book a Demo

Educational Creator

Build your own MasterClass

Create in-depth online courses, host live sessions, and foster meaningful discussions all under your own brand.

Start free trial

No credit card required to get started.

An image of Creative Fam Academy's Membership Experience. Specifically, an image depicting thier video catalog on a tv screen and a mobile live stream.

The best platform for your membership business

An image of a Uscreen Mobile and Table Membership experience. A mobile phone showing a video playlist, along side a table with a video catalog. Both contain thumbnails of yoga and fitness professionals and the headline "Your Brand Here".

Boost your brand

Build white-labeled apps and landing pages easily. Fully control your audience and billing, paving the way for your next big move.

An image of a Mobile and TV membership experience. The Mobile phone displays a Uscreen Community experience, while the TV displays a live stream of a video maker along side live chat messages.

Deliver unmatched value

Upload videos, host live events, and create community challenges. You'll never run out of ways to monetize and engage your members.

An image of a uscreen video catalog, showing different videos and live stream images of agriculture. Three charts overlaid showing membership, viewer time, and revenue growth.

Grow your revenue

From generating leads to reporting performance, we offer various tools to grow your membership. Our team of experts is always ready to support you.

Why Educational Creators choose Uscreen

End the revenue rollercoaster

Offer comprehensive courses alongside ongoing content, live coaching sessions, and community discussions, fostering deeper engagement and recurring revenue.

An image of In the Lab+ Membership Information and Logo
An image of In the Lab+ Live Streaming with Live Chat

More support and accountability with Community

Deliver your knowledge with a top-notch, on-demand video library and a community space that provides more accountability and an engaging user experience.

An image of Guitar 365 Membership Community experience on a tablet, along side a mobile phone with a live streaming playlist.

Cater to all your users with flexible content formats

Offer live classes across web and mobile, or let members download content for on-the-go learning. Uscreen adapts to your teaching style to their learning needs.

OMBE Surf School Membership Start date and logo
OMBE Surfing's Membership Experience across multiple devices. Specifically, a tv displaying a surfing video, an tablet displaying a surfing video catalog, and a Mobile and Watch app experience.

Diversify your revenue streams

Craft varied subscription plans, offer single courses, or start with free trials. Enjoy optimized, high-conversion checkouts and payments, web and app-ready.

An image of different payment integrations and subscription checkout.

Educational Creators using Uscreen for their memberships

An image of Creative Fam Academy Mobile and Desktop Membership Experience
An image of Creative Fam Academy App Logo

Creative Fam Academy

Explore App Visit Website
An image of Abundace Plus Mobile and Desktop Membership Experience
Abundance Plus Logo

Abundance+

Explore App Visit Website
Filmmakers academy Mobile and Desktop Membership Experience
An image of Filmmakers academy logo

Filmmakers Academy

Explore App Visit Website
An image of In The Lab+ Mobile and Desktop Membership Experience
In the Lab+ Membership Logo

In the Lab+

Explore App Visit Website

Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features

Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.

Mobile + TV Apps

Launch your own Mobile + TV Apps, no coding skills required.

Live Streaming

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Video Experience

Upload, organize and distribute your videos all in one place.

Video Monetization

Earn recurring revenue from your content.

Membership Tools

Unlock the true potential of your videos.

Community

Forge a strong bond with your audience using community features.

Get more out of Uscreen

Still on the fence? Our creator membership nerds at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Join Uscreen’s family of successful creators

Ready to finally feel supported by your membership platform? Request a free, no-obligation demo today. Discover how Uscreen transforms content businesses like yours into thriving, profitable communities.