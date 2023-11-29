Unleash the power of your own apps
Elevate your brand’s engagement and supercharge your growth potential by providing an
effortless, anytime connection to your membership content and community to your fans.
Give your fans what they want
Customers with their own apps see a 2x increase in monthly recurring
revenue because audiences love having their membership on their phones.
Your content across every platform
Connect to your audience across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and even Apple Watch. Broad accessibility ensures you’re where your audience needs you, enhancing your engagement and reach.
Maximize revenue with in-app purchases
Mobile apps are the best way to to simplify the buying process for your fans -- Customers are 150% more likely to purchase with a click of a button on their phone.
Premium features unique to your
native apps
Your apps will be chock full of premium features that your fans will love -- customizable playlists, offline viewing, content calendars, instant live stream access, community and more.
Push notifications to keep your brand
top of mind
Keep your members active and engaged by using custom push notifications and messages to notify members of new content, livestreams and community updates.
Your apps in 30 days - zero tech skills required
Our team of specialists will handle everything. From development, to launch, to maintenance -- it’s all covered. You own the app, we do the work.
Hear From Thriving Creators Who Leverage Uscreen Apps
Learn how our customers use their own mobile and TV apps as an integral part
of their six and seven figure membership businesses.
Apps gave us an air of legitimacy and got rid of any barriers to accessing the content. We’re available on all the same platforms as the big streaming services, and pose a real alternative option.
Nick Hayes
Founder of Means TV
$40K+
Monthly revenue
>65%
Viewership from apps
6
Total app platforms
Discover what else you can do with Uscreen
Apps are just one aspect of running a profitable, sustainable membership business. Check
out the other critical features that are included in Uscreen’s platform.
Learn more about the possibilities of a membership
Still on the fence? Our creator membership nerds at have spent hundreds of hours
creating and compiling the best resources around running a membership business,
available for free.
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about stating your
own Uscreen memberships. Check out the
FAQ’s for answers.
How do I turn my catalog into an App?
Uscreen offers native Mobile and TV apps as a part of both the Pro and Plus plan packages. When you have amazing content that your customers want to watch, native apps make it easiest for them to consume that content, on-the-go, or on the big screen!
To get started, request a demo, visit our plans and pricing page and select the Pro or Plus plan, or visit the Mobile & TV Apps page in your admin area.
What's the difference: Web Platform vs. Native Apps?
With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.
The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).
Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.
Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.
What types of Apps does Uscreen offer?
We currently offer native apps for: IOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, and Apple Watch.
Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement, which is why we recommend apps!