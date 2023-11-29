Book a Demo

Mobile + TV Apps

Your own premium apps, hassle-free

White-labeled mobile and TV apps that differentiate your brand and delight your fans, discoverable in all major app stores. You create the content, we’ll do all the tech stuff.

Cross-platform display of 'Yoga with Adriene' channel featuring a variety of yoga sessions including prenatal yoga, kids yoga, and yoga with pets, available on tablet, smartphone, and smartwatch.

Unleash the power of your own apps

Elevate your brand’s engagement and supercharge your growth potential by providing an effortless, anytime connection to your membership content and community to your fans.

Filmmakers Academy online educational platform interface displayed on a tablet and smartphone, featuring tutorial videos on film production techniques and a focused filmmaker with a camera.

Give your fans what they want

Customers with their own apps see a 2x increase in monthly recurring revenue because audiences love having their membership on their phones.

Your content across every platform

Connect to your audience across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and even Apple Watch. Broad accessibility ensures you’re where your audience needs you, enhancing your engagement and reach.

Power Nation video membership information
Multi-device display of Power Fitness Platform with a live workout session featuring fitness coach Tony, along with other fitness tutorials and exercise demonstrations for engaging home workouts.

Maximize revenue with in-app purchases

Mobile apps are the best way to to simplify the buying process for your fans -- Customers are 150% more likely to purchase with a click of a button on their phone.

Smartphone displaying 'Creator Film School' app interface promoting in-app purchases and subscription plans to watch premium content, with icons of payment services like Stripe, Apple, PayPal, and Google for frictionless subscriptions and revenue boost.

Premium features unique to your native apps

Your apps will be chock full of premium features that your fans will love -- customizable playlists, offline viewing, content calendars, instant live stream access, community and more.

Prodigies video membership information
Interface of the 'Playtime Prodigies' music education app on a smartphone, featuring colorful lesson thumbnails and a calendar, designed to teach young children through fun, engaging, and instrument-free music lessons.

Push notifications to keep your brand top of mind

Keep your members active and engaged by using custom push notifications and messages to notify members of new content, livestreams and community updates.

Kinrgy video membership information
Smartphone screen displaying 'KINRGY' fitness and wellness app with a variety of workout options like '30 Min Flow Body Recovery' and 'Dance Floor Cardio for Beginners', along with user testimonials and reminders for upcoming live classes.

Your apps in 30 days - zero tech skills required

Our team of specialists will handle everything. From development, to launch, to maintenance -- it’s all covered. You own the app, we do the work.

Crochet with Tiffany video membership information
Multi-device display of 'Crochet with Tiffany' showcasing a live crocheting session with Tiffany, surrounded by colorful yarns, with additional craft tutorials and community interaction, highlighting creative education and engagement.

Hear From Thriving Creators Who Leverage Uscreen Apps

Learn how our customers use their own mobile and TV apps as an integral part of their six and seven figure membership businesses.

Film professionals from Means TV with a camera on a stabilizer rig, representing a behind-the-scenes look at film production and equipment handling for the 'MEANS TV' project or educational platform
MEANS TV logo

Apps gave us an air of legitimacy and got rid of any barriers to accessing the content. We’re available on all the same platforms as the big streaming services, and pose a real alternative option.

Nick Hayes

Founder of Means TV

$40K+

Monthly revenue

>65%

Viewership from apps

6

Total app platforms

A joyful family with four children being playfully carried by their father in a field, with the 'Abundance+' logo in the top left corner
Abundance Plus Logo

When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance+

$100K+

Monthly revenue

2x

Membership growth

4.5

Average App Store ratings

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about stating your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

How do I turn my catalog into an App?

Uscreen offers native Mobile and TV apps as a part of both the Pro and Plus plan packages. When you have amazing content that your customers want to watch, native apps make it easiest for them to consume that content, on-the-go, or on the big screen!

To get started, request a demo, visit our plans and pricing page and select the Pro or Plus plan, or visit the Mobile & TV Apps page in your admin area.

What's the difference: Web Platform vs. Native Apps?

With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.

The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).

Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.

Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.

What types of Apps does Uscreen offer?

We currently offer native apps for: IOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, and Apple Watch.

Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement, which is why we recommend apps!

