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How Uscreen Works

Uscreen is the leading all-in-one membership platform for video creators and entrepreneurs. Unlike other membership platforms, Uscreen unifies video and community into one branded experience for your fans.

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  1. Sign Up

    Pick one of our straightforward pricing plans and complete the registration process.

  2. Upload & Organize

    Upload your content individually or in bulk, and organize your videos.

  3. Set your price

    Choose your video monetization strategy and pick a pricing model.

  4. Set up website

    Customize key elements of your website like your branding, top navigation, and catalog page. See changes in real time with our side-by-side website editor.

  5. Promote & Market

    Take your videos to market and grow your audience using the built-in marketing & community tools.

  6. Collect Payments

    Cash in on your talent and stay up-to-date with your sales numbers right in your dashboard.

  7. Native Apps

    Launch your own branded membership website and apps for mobile & TV devices.

Feature Overview

Do it all in one platform

Uscreen is the #1 membership platform for video creators because we brought everything you need to launch, manage, and grow a vibrant membership community in one single place.

Ranked #1
by thousands of customers

25,000+ video creators and entrepreneurs trust Uscreen.

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“I never thought in a million years, that I, as a smaller business, could create a full streaming service, with such ease of use, and with so much power. And to be on all the platforms, on iPhone, AppleTV, Roku, and Google, at such an affordable price.”

Alex Ferrari
CEO & Founder IndieFilmHustleTV

Let’s Talk!

Launching your own branded membership community has never been easier. It’s time to start.

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+1-877-790-9757 Start Free Trial