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Sign Up
Pick one of our straightforward pricing plans and complete the registration process.
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Upload & Organize
Upload your content individually or in bulk, and organize your videos.
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Set your price
Choose your video monetization strategy and pick a pricing model.
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Set up website
Customize key elements of your website like your branding, top navigation, and catalog page. See changes in real time with our side-by-side website editor.
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Promote & Market
Take your videos to market and grow your audience using the built-in marketing & community tools.
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Collect Payments
Cash in on your talent and stay up-to-date with your sales numbers right in your dashboard.
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Native Apps
Launch your own branded membership website and apps for mobile & TV devices.
Feature Overview
Do it all in one platform
Uscreen is the #1 membership platform for video creators because we brought everything you need to launch, manage, and grow a vibrant membership community in one single place.
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Branded membership apps
Distribute to mobile devices and TVs. No coding skills required.
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Livestreaming
Smooth & Secure Livestreaming.
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Monetization
Seamless payments, globally.
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Marketing & Retention
Tools created to help you grow.
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Video CMS
Upload, organize & distribute.
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Video Player
Fastest video playback in Full HD.
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Customizable website
Quick and easy website set up.
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Community
Grow a strong community around your brand.
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Security
Keep your videos & user data safe.
Ranked #1
by thousands of customers
25,000+ video creators and entrepreneurs trust Uscreen.Get Started
Let’s Talk!
Launching your own branded membership community has never been easier. It’s time to start.