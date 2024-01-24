Our customers can count on us
Uscreen gave us the best deal, gave us the best options, gave our customers tons of variety and really cool options that didn’t exist on some of the bigger platforms!
Tony Horton
Founder of Power Nation Fitness
If you’re considering launching your own streaming service, Uscreen is easily the best platform out to do that for you, it’s not even close.
Alex Ferrari
Founder of Indie Film Hustle
I think the Uscreen site itself is pretty handy. There's a lot of help on there. I must say, that was a really big drawcard.
Tom Gellie
Founder of Big Picture Skiing
Tailored guidance from your dedicated support team
Recognizing that every creator's journey is unique, we provide personalized support at every step. Whether it's strategy, onboarding, or continuous growth, our team – your consultant, confidant, and cheerleader – is always there for you.
Free, seamless migrations handled
with expert care
Don’t let your current platform be an obstacle our expert Migration team will craft your migration plan and ensure a smooth and easy transfer of your content and subscribers to Uscreen.
24/7 tech support for you and your users.
Enjoy quick, efficient resolution and responsive support with Uscreen. Trust us to handle the complex technical and billing aspects, so you can focus on your content and community.
The market’s first community for Uscreen membership operators
We created Membership+ app to support your journey: on-demand educational content, exclusive conversations with industry leaders, and a supportive community of peers.
I was already a consumer of other Uscreen platforms, and they were great to use. When I looked through those other sites, [...] and saw what the experience was like, I realized subscribing is super simple and the content’s right there - that was the answer.
Matt Allen
Founder of Adjusters TV
$16+
Monthly Revenue
409%
Revenue Increase (Past Year)
480+
Paid Subscribers
Does Uscreen outsource its Support?
The answer is no. Uscreen's Support team is all in house, which means you're getting guidance from team members who have been apart of Uscreen's development and can offer deeper, more immediate insights to any of your questions or potential concerns.
My Membership's on another platform. Now what?
Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (such as Vimeo OTT and Kajabi) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business and with flawless results.
Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.
How do I know I'm maximizing my Membership?
With a Uscreen membership you get both a dedicated support representative along with access to Membership Plus, a community and online media platform for creators & business owners to connect, get new ideas, and have their questions answered with actionable advice.
We want you to succeed and will do everything in our power to make that a reality.
Is my Uscreen storefront secure?
Your default storefront URL is secured by SSL, and customers checking out on your store are subject to the same securities they would have when logging into their bank.
In the digital age, where data security is paramount, SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates play a crucial role in safeguarding information online. At Uscreen, we understand the importance of security, especially when it comes to hosting content and engaging with your audience. That’s why we provide a complimentary SSL certificate for every domain added to Uscreen, ensuring your online presence is not just powerful, but also protected.