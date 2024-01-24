Your default storefront URL is secured by SSL, and customers checking out on your store are subject to the same securities they would have when logging into their bank.



In the digital age, where data security is paramount, SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates play a crucial role in safeguarding information online. At Uscreen, we understand the importance of security, especially when it comes to hosting content and engaging with your audience. That’s why we provide a complimentary SSL certificate for every domain added to Uscreen, ensuring your online presence is not just powerful, but also protected.