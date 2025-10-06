Top 10 Circle.so Alternatives for Community Building

The Circle community platform is used by many creators looking to kickstart exclusive communities. But, like any tool, the Circle platform isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Some creators find features like monetization, customization, and membership scaling limited, leading them to explore Circle.so alternatives.

With subscription-based models generating nearly $95,000 on average (opens in new tab) over the past year, finding the right community platform is more important than ever.

Whether you’re a newer creator looking to build your online community (opens in new tab) and monetize it, or you need the right partner to scale your existing membership community, it’s important to explore your options.

This guide covers the top 10 Circle.so alternatives to help you find the best fit for your business and your community members.

Top 10 Circle.so alternatives overview

If you’re exploring options beyond Circle.so, there are various platforms designed to meet the needs of different creators, depending on the focus, features, and pricing that best suit your goals.

1. Uscreen

Best for: Experienced video content creators monetizing communities.

G2 rating: 4.8 out of 5 (opens in new tab)

Uscreen is an all-in-one video membership platform (opens in new tab) that enables creatives and businesses to launch and scale their video-based membership alongside their exclusive built-in community.

Unlike other community platforms, Uscreen is a video-first platform built to monetize your content, grow your community, and provide a premium experience for your members.

Uscreen’s website builder makes setup simple, allowing you to create your own website with custom branding without any coding knowledge or experience. With the option to add branded membership apps (opens in new tab) to your online platform, you can boost user engagement by making your community available across all devices. Again, all with no coding (opens in new tab) involved.

You also get the most out of every piece of content you create since Uscreen simplifies recurring payments while also supporting one-time payments and in-stream donations.

From dedicated community spaces to interactive live stream features and video comments, Uscreen’s comprehensive community features (opens in new tab) can help turn your online community platform into a thriving hub for your vibrant community.

You’ll also have access to all the features and all the tools you need to stay on top of your membership marketing (opens in new tab) and business strategies. Built-in marketing tools help you reduce member churn and increase sign-ups, while integrations allow you to connect to your existing tech stack of third-party tools.

Unlike Circle, Uscreen is a robust platform with an all-in-one feature set designed for video-first members who need more than just a basic community function to build the platform of their dreams.

From private community spaces and extensive community tools (opens in new tab) , to comprehensive monetization options, to best-in-class video hosting and live streaming — Uscreen has all the features you need to take your community to the next level.

Other key features

Video carousel & discovery tools: Uscreen’s Netflix-style browsing makes it easy for members to watch your content in an engaging, on-demand format.

Uscreen’s Netflix-style browsing makes it easy for members to watch your content in an engaging, on-demand format. White label mobile apps: With branded apps for iOS, Android, Roku, and more, members can access your community and content seamlessly across devices.

With branded apps for iOS, Android, Roku, and more, members can access your community and content seamlessly across devices. Interactive live-streaming: Stream in HD, engage with real-time chat, and even monetize your live events through ticket sales or donations.

Reasons to try Uscreen

Community-building features: Supports community engagement through live streaming, live chatting, and community pages, enhancing member interaction and commitment.

Supports community engagement through live streaming, live chatting, and community pages, enhancing member interaction and commitment. Monetization tools: Robust monetization options, allowing creators to design subscription models, pay-per-view, and create other revenue streams.

Robust monetization options, allowing creators to design subscription models, pay-per-view, and create other revenue streams. User-friendly interface: Uscreen offers an intuitive and easy-to-use interface that simplifies content management and organization.

Uscreen offers an intuitive and easy-to-use interface that simplifies content management and organization. Website and apps: Launch a website alongside your branded mobile and TV apps so members can engage with your community anytime, anywhere.

Launch a website alongside your branded mobile and TV apps so members can engage with your community anytime, anywhere. Video-First platform: Designed specifically for video creators, Uscreen excels in hosting and delivering on-demand videos and live streams, making it ideal for video-centric communities who want to build a content library, host virtual events, and interact with their members in real time.

Designed specifically for video creators, Uscreen excels in hosting and delivering on-demand videos and live streams, making it ideal for video-centric communities who want to build a content library, host virtual events, and interact with their members in real time. Integrated marketing features: Includes email marketing and analytics tools to help promote video content and track performance.

Reasons to avoid Uscreen

Limited LMS functionality: While Uscreen offers many features, it lacks LMS functionality for course-based communities.

While Uscreen offers many features, it lacks LMS functionality for course-based communities. Cost: Uscreen can be expensive for some creators, especially those just starting out, due to its subscription pricing model.

Uscreen can be expensive for some creators, especially those just starting out, due to its subscription pricing model. Additional member fees: $1.99 for Growth and $0.99 for Essentials.

What users are saying

What I like best about Uscreen is the Netflix-like format of delivering their videos. Since my users don’t follow a linear path to what they’re learning, I like that I can organize everything in a way that is best for them while still allowing them to search things on their own. I also like that their team is very proactive in fixing any issues and making improvements on a monthly basis. They take the time to learn about your business and also learn how you are using their product. Ryan R (opens in new tab)

Uscreen pricing

Starter: $49 per month with no additional subscriber fees. It’s ideal for creators just getting started, capped at 100 subscribers.

$49 per month with no additional subscriber fees. It’s ideal for creators just getting started, capped at 100 subscribers. Growth: Priced at $149 per month plus $1.99 per paid member per month, it’s designed for creators growing a small video membership online. Create your own Netflix-style video catalog (opens in new tab) , deliver live-streaming events, and get access to built-in marketing features.

Priced at $149 per month plus $1.99 per paid member per month, it’s designed for creators growing a small video membership online. Create your own Netflix-style video catalog , deliver live-streaming events, and get access to built-in marketing features. App Essentials: Costs $449 per month with an additional $0.99 per paid member per month. This plan is perfect for serious creators expanding their communities and businesses.

Costs $449 per month with an additional $0.99 per paid member per month. This plan is perfect for serious creators expanding their communities and businesses. Custom: Custom pricing and suited to established creators who need full brand control on all devices.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

2. Mighty Networks

Best for: Entrepreneurs and creators building interactive, revenue-generating communities.

G2 rating: 4.6 out of 5 (opens in new tab) .

If you’re after a course platform with a well-integrated community solution, Mighty Networks is one of the best Circle.so competitors. It’s robust enough to do both without batting an eye and, most importantly, help you create a welcoming home for your community.

Mighty Networks (opens in new tab) has bundled together some of the most important essential features for a creator-led community business. You can offer paid memberships, build a community, run challenges and events, and features like chat and an activity feed give it a strong social feel.

For carousel-style video content, Uscreen over Mighty Networks (opens in new tab) is the better fit. Both offer community features, but Uscreen shines at hosting and monetizing video content, making it ideal for creators focused on engaging, premium content.

Key features

Personalized activity feeds for members

Public, private, or paid communities

Integrations for workflow automation

Create online courses

Course or resource library

Analytics dashboard

Custom domain

Reasons to try Mighty Networks

All-in-one platform: Manage content, courses, and memberships in one place.

Manage content, courses, and memberships in one place. Flexible and scalable: Supports small groups and large communities as you grow.

Supports small groups and large communities as you grow. Ease of use: Launch courses and memberships quickly without technical skills.

Launch courses and memberships quickly without technical skills. Cross-device functionality: Members can engage anytime via web or mobile apps.

Members can engage anytime via web or mobile apps. Monetization tools: Earn from memberships, courses, or events while growing your community.

Reasons to avoid Mighty Networks

Cost: Mighty Networks is competitively priced but may still be a significant investment for creators on a tight budget.

Mighty Networks is competitively priced but may still be a significant investment for creators on a tight budget. Learning curve: Could present a steep learning curve when configuring advanced features.

Could present a steep learning curve when configuring advanced features. Limited customization: While flexible, some users have noted that there could be more options for customization to fully tailor the community experience.

What users are saying

Might Networks, while remaining user-friendly with sensible defaults and templates, is so wonderfully configurable with tons of advanced features under-the-hood. For us, this means that as we grow, we can sophisticate and optimize—all without slowing down the initial implementation. And, with full white-labeling and the ability to upgrade to having our own stand-alone app, the level of sophistication available long term is unmatched. Curtis A. (opens in new tab)

Mighty Network pricing

Community plan: $49/mo — Simple plan to host group chats with activity feeds and run events, good for converting a small social media group into a community.

$49/mo — Simple plan to host group chats with activity feeds and run events, good for converting a small social media group into a community. The courses plan: $129/mo — Course-focused with LMS functionality, email tool integration, landing pages, native live streaming, analytics, group chat, and messaging functionality.

$129/mo — Course-focused with LMS functionality, email tool integration, landing pages, native live streaming, analytics, group chat, and messaging functionality. The business plan: $229/mo — More customization options, 2TB storage, sell feature events, and offer automated questions and polls.

$229/mo — More customization options, 2TB storage, sell feature events, and offer automated questions and polls. Path-to-pro: $430/mo — Dedicated Path-to-Pro, account management and strategy support.

$430/mo — Dedicated Path-to-Pro, account management and strategy support. Mighty pro: Contact for pricing — Launch a branded app with notifications, and receive account management and strategy support.

3. Kajabi

Best for: Creators and small businesses seeking an all-in-one platform for courses and marketing.

G2 rating: 4.3 out of 5 (opens in new tab) .

Kajabi is an all-in-one platform for creators, coaches, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and sell online courses, memberships, and digital products.

If your focus is on video content or other advanced LMS features, Kajabi may not be worth it (opens in new tab) . Its main strengths are marketing automation, email campaigns, sales funnels, and payment processing, making it simple to manage your business from a single platform.

Key features

Course options for video, audio, PDFs, and downloads

Memberships, drip content, and community engagement tools

Custom sites, landing pages, and emails

Sales, marketing, and course analytics dashboards and reporting

Reasons to try Kajabi

Diverse revenue streams: Offer courses, memberships, coaching, podcasts, and community access.

Offer courses, memberships, coaching, podcasts, and community access. Subscription and membership tools: Create recurring income with flexible payment plans.

Create recurring income with flexible payment plans. Comprehensive platform features: Includes site builder, landing pages, sales funnels, email campaigns, live streaming, and mobile apps.

Includes site builder, landing pages, sales funnels, email campaigns, live streaming, and mobile apps. Built-in affiliate system: Automatically generate links and track performance.

Automatically generate links and track performance. Round-the-clock support: Get help via live chat, tutorials, and a detailed knowledge base.

Reasons to avoid Kajabi

Not a full-fledged LMS: Video hosting and interactive features are less advanced than specialized course platforms.

Video hosting and interactive features are less advanced than specialized course platforms. Steep learning curve: The wide range of tools and products can be overwhelming for new creators.

The wide range of tools and products can be overwhelming for new creators. Limited customization: Templates for landing pages, checkout pages, and websites offer restricted flexibility; advanced tweaks may require experts.

Templates for landing pages, checkout pages, and websites offer restricted flexibility; advanced tweaks may require experts. Content organization challenges: Searching, sorting, and managing large video libraries can be cumbersome.

Searching, sorting, and managing large video libraries can be cumbersome. Inconsistent automation & reporting: Funnels, email sequences, and analytics can sometimes be unreliable.

What users are saying

It is a very comprehensive platform, with access to metrics, funnel creation, email marketing, and easy landing page creation. However, the price is high compared to its main competitors. If you want to add more products, you will have to move to a much higher plan with a price that is out of the market. Felipe V. (opens in new tab)

Kajabi pricing

Kickstarter: $71/mo — Perfect for small creators looking to develop a newer audience.

$71/mo — Perfect for small creators looking to develop a newer audience. Basic: $119/mo — Designed for creators with small to mid-sized communities, supporting up to 1,000 members.

$119/mo — Designed for creators with small to mid-sized communities, supporting up to 1,000 members. Growth: $159/mo — Great for creators ready to grow their community and scale their offerings.

$159/mo — Great for creators ready to grow their community and scale their offerings. Pro: $319/mo — Designed for established creators who need advanced features, custom branding, and more.

$319/mo — Designed for established creators who need advanced features, custom branding, and more. Enterprise: Custom pricing — Made for large organizations aiming to scale and grow rapidly.

4. Disciple

Best for: Brands or creators wanting a fully branded, mobile-first community with built-in monetization options.

G2 rating: 4.7 out of 5 (opens in new tab) .

Disciple is a community-driven platform designed for creators, educators, and organizations who want to build branded mobile apps and engage members with community tools like messaging, discussion forums, and events.

It is ideal for community-focused creators whose focus is on video-based learning, with monetizable courses, live-streaming, and customizable apps. If your priority is a fully-featured LMS with advanced quizzes, progress tracking, and non-video course options, you may want to consider another platform.

Key features

Branded mobile apps and web access to manage your community anywhere

Community tools including groups, messaging, discussion forums, and events

Courses with monetization options and video support

Analytics and reporting to track engagement, content performance, and revenue

Custom branding, integrations, and admin control to tailor the platform to your needs

Reasons to try Disciple

0% transaction fees: No platform fees on any plan.

No platform fees on any plan. Scalable and flexible: Works for small creators to large organizations, with unlimited members on most plans.

Works for small creators to large organizations, with unlimited members on most plans. Video-first learning: Supports video libraries, streaming, and monetizable courses.

Supports video libraries, streaming, and monetizable courses. White-labeling options: Most plans remove any Disciple branding from the app.

Reasons to avoid Disciple

No free trial: Must commit to a paid plan to use the platform.

Must commit to a paid plan to use the platform. High price points: Entry-level plans start at $399/mo, which is higher than many competitors.

Entry-level plans start at $399/mo, which is higher than many competitors. Limited LMS functions: Core LMS tools like quizzes, assessments, and progress tracking are basic, especially on lower-tier plans.

Core LMS tools like quizzes, assessments, and progress tracking are basic, especially on lower-tier plans. Advanced features only on higher plans: Multi-host livestreams, unlimited courses, and API access require Pro or Enterprise plans.

What users are saying

Disciple is built to counter all the things people hate about FB groups, forum sites and traditional social media feeds. By giving control back to the community (and away from advertisers and spammers), it makes for a better experience. The UX is simple and the support team are fantastic. However, some of the best features are for the mobile app only. Brandon B. (opens in new tab)

Disciple pricing

Branded app: $399/mo (annually) — Ideal for creators who want their own app in the stores and a safe space for their community.

$399/mo (annually) — Ideal for creators who want their own app in the stores and a safe space for their community. Branded app plus: $599/mo (annually) — Designed for growing communities that want a white-labeled app that lets them schedule posts and access advanced analytics.

$599/mo (annually) — Designed for growing communities that want a white-labeled app that lets them schedule posts and access advanced analytics. Branded app pro: $999/mo (annually) — Perfect for established creators who want to scale with unlimited courses, groups, and admin seats, plus multi-host livestreams, multi-tier pricing, API access, and 20,000 video minutes.

$999/mo (annually) — Perfect for established creators who want to scale with unlimited courses, groups, and admin seats, plus multi-host livestreams, multi-tier pricing, API access, and 20,000 video minutes. Organisation: Custom pricing — Built for large organizations needing a fully custom solution, including custom features, strategy support, migration assistance, and advanced security and compliance options.

5. Bettermode

Best for: Non-technical creators and solo entrepreneurs building an online community around their business.

G2 rating: 4.6 out of 5 (opens in new tab) .

Bettermode is an online platform designed for businesses to create a fully customized community space. It’s great for those seeking something community-focused or flexible, with customizable templates, analytics, and integrations. Their custom community spaces allow you to create ‘containers’ that help better structure content in your community.

It also serves up strong access controls and moderation capabilities, includes leaderboards, reactions, notifications, and more.

As a community-only platform with community-building features, Bettermode is a perfect fit. But if you’re looking to center your community around a learning experience with LMS requirements, Bettermode’s not designed for that.

Key features

Multiple authentication options, including social login and SSO

Customization and page templates

Reactions and notifications

Feeds

Leaderboards and badges

Private messaging

Content embeds

Search functionality

Moderation controls

Reasons to try Bettermode

Complete customization: Flexible branding and customization options.

Flexible branding and customization options. Community focus: Good fit for community-only businesses.

Good fit for community-only businesses. Integrations: Connect supporting apps for greater marketing capabilities.

Reasons to avoid Bettermode

Lacks LMS functionality: No course creation capabilities.

No course creation capabilities. No video content library: No support for carousel or video library layouts and no integrations to support video libraries.

No support for carousel or video library layouts and no integrations to support video libraries. Setup complexity: Could prove complex for non-technical creators.

What users are saying

It’s so simple to use, you get what are essentially building blocks to make your community platform with, and then you can add more functionality and custom features if you’d like to.I really like the design and layout of the platform and features; everything looks modern and clean. I love how you can make your own social media platform with Bettermode thanks to features like user profiles, messaging, and posts. I also love the team and community around Bettermode — Both are incredible. Mathew B. (opens in new tab)

Bettermode pricing

Free: $0 — Best suited for hobbyists and individuals exploring web app creation.

$0 — Best suited for hobbyists and individuals exploring web app creation. Lite: $24/mo — Ideal for small creators and freelancers needing more flexibility and growth.

$24/mo — Ideal for small creators and freelancers needing more flexibility and growth. Pro: $59/mo — Made for creators and startups scaling their digital products.

$59/mo — Made for creators and startups scaling their digital products. Business: $119 — Designed for brands, businesses, or emerging enterprises.

6. Podia

Best for: Creators looking to sell courses, digital products, webinars, and foster community in one platform.

G2 rating: 4.4 out of 5 (opens in new tab) .

Podia is an all-in-one platform for selling courses, coaching, downloadable resources, and other digital products. It makes it easy to build a professional website using customizable templates and includes email marketing tools to reach new audiences, engage existing customers, and grow your sales.

If your priority is advanced video features or more control over site design, you may want to explore other Podia alternatives.

Key features

Sell digital products

Build a website with customizable templates

Email marketing campaigns

Offer online courses

Reasons to try Podia

Flexible product offers: You can sell content as one-time purchases or recurring subscriptions.

You can sell content as one-time purchases or recurring subscriptions. Built-in marketing tools: Easily run discounts, upsells, and pre-sale campaigns to maximize conversions.

Easily run discounts, upsells, and pre-sale campaigns to maximize conversions. Simple pricing: Plans start at $33/month with a 30-day free trial, and the flat monthly rate makes budgeting simple compared to platforms that charge a percentage of revenue.

Reasons to avoid Podia

Limited video functionality: The platform does not offer on-demand streaming or memberships for video content.

The platform does not offer on-demand streaming or memberships for video content. Basic feature set: While simple to use, it lacks features like mobile apps, in-depth analytics, and advanced audience segmentation.

While simple to use, it lacks features like mobile apps, in-depth analytics, and advanced audience segmentation. Tier restrictions: Affiliate marketing is only available on the $75/month Shaker plan.

Affiliate marketing is only available on the $75/month Shaker plan. Additional costs on lower tiers: The Mover plan charges a 5% transaction fee, which can add up as your business scales.

What users are saying

As a creator, having a simplified backend to work with is important. Features are great, but when they get in the way, it’s not a feature, it’s a bug! Podia is simple and to the point, but they know what creators and course/membership sites are looking for and ultimately what they need. With the simplicity comes limited functionality when it comes to tailoring it to your specific needs. Curtis P. (opens in new tab)

Podia pricing

Mover: $33/month with 5% transaction fees — Best for smaller creators just getting started with selling courses.

$33/month with 5% transaction fees — Best for smaller creators just getting started with selling courses. Shaker: $75/month and no transaction fees — Great for growing creators looking to expand their community using advanced marketing like affiliate or email campaigns.

Each plan has a 30-day free trial

7. Discord

Best for: Community managers and creators who need real-time interaction through voice, video, and chat.

G2 rating: Not listed | Capterra rating: 4.7 (opens in new tab)

Discord is a community-focused platform designed for building real-time chat communities with text, voice, and video channels. It allows you to engage members instantly, host live discussions, and create a space where your audience can develop into a community.

If your focus is on monetizing content, running structured courses, or having a fully branded app experience, Discord may not be the best fit. Its main strengths are community engagement, live interaction, and real-time communication rather than course management or revenue tools.

Key features

Real-time chat with text, voice, and video channels

Highly interactive communities with roles, permissions, and moderation tools

Easy-to-create servers tailored to different groups or topics

Integrations with bots, apps, and streaming tools to enhance functionality

Screen sharing and live voice/video sessions for interactive engagement

Accessible across desktop, web, and mobile app

Reasons to try Discord

Strong community features: Members can interact instantly via text, voice, or video, fostering stronger connections.

Members can interact instantly via text, voice, or video, fostering stronger connections. Low cost barrier: Free to set up and easy to grow, making it accessible for creators and communities of any size.

Free to set up and easy to grow, making it accessible for creators and communities of any size. Collaboration tools: Host live sessions, screen shares, and interactive streams to enhance participation and learning.

Reasons to avoid Discord

Lacks monetization options: Servers aren’t built for selling products or lessons, so you’ll need integrations to generate revenue.

Servers aren’t built for selling products or lessons, so you’ll need integrations to generate revenue. Minimal branding control : Customization is limited, so it’s hard to create a fully branded experience.

: Customization is limited, so it’s hard to create a fully branded experience. Limited LMS features: The platform prioritizes community, not structured learning with classes, quizzes, or assignments.

The platform prioritizes community, not structured learning with classes, quizzes, or assignments. Hard to manage at scale: Large communities can become overwhelming without strong moderation.

What users are saying

My overall experience with Discord has been very positive. It’s easy to use and creates a space where people can come together for casual conversations, gaming, or even work-related discussions. I love how it improves collaboration with seamless text, voice, and video communication — it keeps everyone connected and organized. The flexibility and real-time interaction really help create a productive environment. The only downside is that large servers can get overwhelming with notifications, and the interface can feel a bit confusing at first for new users. Kunal L. (opens in new tab)

Discord pricing

Free: $0/month — Best for individuals or small groups who want to build and join communities without any cost.

$0/month — Best for individuals or small groups who want to build and join communities without any cost. Nitro Basic: $2.99/month per user — Great for casual users who want extra perks like larger file uploads and custom emojis.

$2.99/month per user — Great for casual users who want extra perks like larger file uploads and custom emojis. Nitro: $9.99/month per user — Ideal for active users or community leaders who need higher upload limits, HD streaming, and more customization.

While Nitro pricing applies to individuals, Discord also offers features that let community owners set up paid, exclusive subscription tiers for their members.

8. Slack

Best for: Entrepreneurs and businesses that need a productivity tool for teams or online communities.

G2 rating: 4.5 out of 5 (opens in new tab) .

Slack’s no stranger to the conversation about community management. As a popular team communication platform, it’s more of a business productivity tool designed for professional communities. The platform has made our list of Circle.so alternatives as a community platform for its basic functionality and free plan.

It has certain community capabilities that make it effective for engaging with members. Direct messaging, audio and video calls for both group and individual engagements, and on higher-tiered plans, you can collaborate with members on documents and lists.

While it doesn’t have a particular stand-out community feature to brag about, it’s a great starting point for new creators on a tight budget. The Free Plan is limited, but Slack communities offer more value than launching a group on Facebook groups or any other social network where community members are flooded with distractions controlled by algorithms.

Key features

Create dedicated channels

Slack connect — for working with internal partners

Messaging

Huddles

Clips

Workflow builder

Document and knowledge sharing

Lists

Reasons to try Slack

Free plan: Anyone can launch a community. User monthly pricing is affordable, too.

Anyone can launch a community. User monthly pricing is affordable, too. Many Integrations: Connect supporting apps to run your business.

Connect supporting apps to run your business. Real-time communication: Huddles and messaging allow for more community engagement.

Reasons to avoid Slack

Limited customization: Beyond creating channels, there are limited branding options.

Beyond creating channels, there are limited branding options. Scalability: Larger communities are harder to manage due to the discussion forum and feed structure. Plus, large volumes of messages can be overwhelming to keep on top of.

Larger communities are harder to manage due to the discussion forum and feed structure. Plus, large volumes of messages can be overwhelming to keep on top of. Designed for work teams: Slack is a business productivity tool, and while it can be used to run communities, it can prove challenging for creators in need of a more flexible solution.

What users are saying

Enjoying the collaboration features of this platform, being able to quickly reach out to team members, organize discussions, and share fun moments like GIFs and memes can definitely enhance teamwork and make the work environment more enjoyable. Bhavesh M. (opens in new tab)

Slack pricing

Free plan: $0 — Limited message history, some app integrations, video and audio meetings, and a workspace.

$0 — Limited message history, some app integrations, video and audio meetings, and a workspace. Pro: $8.75/user per month — Complete message history, all apps, group audio and video meetings, and collaborate on lists and documents.

$8.75/user per month — Complete message history, all apps, group audio and video meetings, and collaborate on lists and documents. Business+: $18/user per month — 99% uptime guarantee, SAML-based single sign-on, data exports for all messages.

$18/user per month — 99% uptime guarantee, SAML-based single sign-on, data exports for all messages. Enterprise grid: Contact for pricing — Data loss prevention, e-discovery and offline backups, HIPAA-compliant message and file collaboration, and a built-in employee directory.

9. Skool

Best for: Coaches and educators who want gamified communities paired with course content.

G2 rating: Not listed | Trustpilot rating: 2.7 (opens in new tab)

Skool is a platform built for creators, coaches, and those running membership communities who want courses and community in one space. It combines course modules, discussion threads, a calendar for live events, and a gamified experience to keep members engaged.

If you’re looking for simplicity in running both learning and community without juggling too many tools, Skool might be a great fit. But if video hosting, deep branding, or advanced marketing funnels are critical to your business, there are trade-offs to keep in mind.

Key features

Unlimited members and courses

Gamification features

Clear UI

Third-party integrations

Reasons to try Skool

Simple UI: A clean, distraction-free interface that lets members easily engage with content, discussions, and live events.

A clean, distraction-free interface that lets members easily engage with content, discussions, and live events. Built-in gamification: Members earn points and levels for participating, which helps increase engagement.

Members earn points and levels for participating, which helps increase engagement. Easy scalability: Unlimited members and courses, even on the basic plans, making scaling easier without having to upgrade Tier just because you add more users.

Reasons to avoid Skool

No video hosting: You’ll need to embed videos via third-party platforms like Vimeo, YouTube, or Loom.

You’ll need to embed videos via third-party platforms like Vimeo, YouTube, or Loom. Limited branding and customization: You get a logo and cover image, but deeper custom design (fonts, layout, domain) remains restrictive.

You get a logo and cover image, but deeper custom design (fonts, layout, domain) remains restrictive. Lacking marketing features: Platform doesn’t offer advanced funnels, order bumps, or native upsell tools, meaning you’ll need other tools or integrations.

Platform doesn’t offer advanced funnels, order bumps, or native upsell tools, meaning you’ll need other tools or integrations. High cost: May feel high for some, especially smaller creators: The price of the Pro plan and transaction fees can add up if you’re still growing.

What users are saying

We host a Skool community and love the platform so far. It’s unique, and even after just 2 weeks, it already feels like it’s making a difference — not just for us, but for our members as well. I have no doubt Skool will continue to grow into a household name platform. Verified User (opens in new tab)

Skool pricing

Hobby plan: $9/month — Best for new creators or small groups who want to test the platform. Includes unlimited members and courses, with a 10% transaction fee. Perfect for getting started with a small but growing community.

$9/month — Best for new creators or small groups who want to test the platform. Includes unlimited members and courses, with a 10% transaction fee. Perfect for getting started with a small but growing community. Pro plan: $99/month — Ideal for established creators and communities that need to scale. Includes everything in Hobby, plus unlimited admin seats, lower transaction fees (~2.9%), and full access to all advanced features. Designed for serious businesses running active communities or paid memberships.

10. Facebook groups

Best for: Creators or small communities seeking a free, widely accessible social platform to engage members.

G2 rating: 4.2 out of 5 (opens in new tab) .

Facebook Groups are a popular way for creators, small businesses, and communities to connect with members, share content, and host discussions. While the platform offers a free and accessible way to engage a large audience, some creators find its branding limitations, cluttered interface, and algorithm-driven feed challenging.

For those seeking more control, customization, or advanced features, other Facebook group alternatives (opens in new tab) may be worth considering. These platforms often combine community engagement with course hosting, membership monetization, or gamified experiences, giving creators more flexibility and a professional, distraction-free environment.

Key features

Large existing user base

Easily share posts, photos, videos, and events

Privacy setting controls with public, private, or secret groups

Community admin tools

Organize and promote events directly within the group.

Reasons to try Facebook groups

Accessible: Most users are already on Facebook, reducing the barrier to entry for new members.

Most users are already on Facebook, reducing the barrier to entry for new members. Integrated with Facebook ecosystem: Seamlessly connect with other Facebook features like Pages, Events, and Ads.

Seamlessly connect with other Facebook features like Pages, Events, and Ads. Cost-effective: Free to use, with optional paid promotions for greater reach.

Free to use, with optional paid promotions for greater reach. Community building: Foster a sense of belonging and direct communication with members.

Reasons to avoid Facebook groups

Limited customization: Platform doesn’t include many branding options, making it difficult to set yourself apart.

Platform doesn’t include many branding options, making it difficult to set yourself apart. No LMS features: As a social platform, it doesn’t support learning content such as quizzes or assignments.

As a social platform, it doesn’t support learning content such as quizzes or assignments. Algorithm limitations: Organic reach can be limited due to Facebook’s algorithm prioritizing certain content.

Organic reach can be limited due to Facebook’s algorithm prioritizing certain content. Privacy concerns: Some users may hesitate to join due to Facebook’s data policies.

Some users may hesitate to join due to Facebook’s data policies. Monetization challenges: While possible, monetizing through Facebook Groups requires additional tools or strategies.

What users are saying

Facebook is great for staying connected with friends and family, discovering local events, and joining interest-based groups or communities. It makes sharing memories and keeping up with what’s happening in your social circle easy. The downside is that the platform can feel cluttered with ads, and the algorithm doesn’t always prioritize relevant content. Privacy concerns and data handling over the years have also made it harder to fully trust the platform. Verified User (opens in new tab)

Facebook pricing

Free plan: $0/month — Ideal for creators or small communities just starting out. Includes all basic group features with no cost.

$0/month — Ideal for creators or small communities just starting out. Includes all basic group features with no cost. Paid promotions: Optional — Use Facebook Ads to promote your group or posts to a broader audience. Pricing varies based on targeting and ad spend.

What to look for in a Circle.so alternative

When comparing Circle with other platforms, focus on the features that matter most for your business. These can include:

Flexible content formats allow you to structure learning in the way that works best for your audience, with flexible options like video, audio, text, and downloads.

allow you to structure learning in the way that works best for your audience, with flexible options like video, audio, text, and downloads. Video-first learning tools are essential for video-focused courses and should include built-in transcripts, closed captions, and easy-to-browse video libraries for a seamless learning experience.

are essential for video-focused courses and should include built-in transcripts, closed captions, and easy-to-browse video libraries for a seamless learning experience. Progress tracking & assessments help you monitor and motivate learners through quizzes, certificates, and learner dashboards.

help you monitor and motivate learners through quizzes, certificates, and learner dashboards. Community engagement tools, including discussion forums, comments, and member-to-member messaging to connect learners.

tools, including discussion forums, comments, and member-to-member messaging to connect learners. Event management allows you to host live sessions with features such as RSVPs, reminders, and calendar integrations for scheduled experiences.

allows you to host live sessions with features such as RSVPs, reminders, and calendar integrations for scheduled experiences. Monetization options give you the ability to diversify revenue through subscriptions, one-time purchases, bundles, and upsells.

give you the ability to diversify revenue through subscriptions, one-time purchases, bundles, and upsells. Built-in mobile app lets learners watch and engage from anywhere using native iOS and Android apps.

lets learners watch and engage from anywhere using native iOS and Android apps. White-label branding ensures your apps and platform design can reflect your brand and provide a seamless user experience.

ensures your apps and platform design can reflect your brand and provide a seamless user experience. Analytics and reporting to track member activity and content performance, along with financial performance.

to track member activity and content performance, along with financial performance. Reliable scalability with secure infrastructure that grows with you and your community.

Grow your community with Uscreen

Circle’s a powerful platform, but may not be the right fit for your thriving community. As you look for Circle.so alternatives, consider what goals you have for your community.

For those focusing on building an online community (opens in new tab) fuelled by a thriving group of like-minded people, there are platforms with more comprehensive features for competitive price points.

One option is Uscreen, an intuitive membership-based platform with a strong community toolset and video course capabilities—and you can still sell courses.

With the option of branded no-code mobile apps for iOS, Android, and OTT apps for Apple TV (opens in new tab) , Roku (opens in new tab) , Android TV (opens in new tab) , Fire TV (opens in new tab) , and Apple Watch (opens in new tab) , you’ll be able to engage with and serve members no matter where they are.

FAQs