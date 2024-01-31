What are cookies?

Cookies are small data files that ensure proper functionality of a website, app or any other online destination, but can also be used to improve user experience, analyse business data such as traffic to the website, or serve personalized marketing messages.

Cookies are widely used by online service providers, and are usually stored on your browser, computer or smart device when you visit a website. They are usually grouped as essencial (necessary) or optional, depending if they’re critical for the proper functioning of a website, platform or an app.

Examples of necessary cookies include spam protection cookies, or login information to the website or platform, and the absence of the above can drastically limit or even completely disrupt the functionality of the given destination. But not all cookies are critical, and an example of such is the Google Analytics cookie. This cookie helps us, as a business, to understand essential business information, such as the number of visits to our websites, their country of origin as well as some other anonymized data. Blocking or removing them won’t disrupt the service or critical functionalities, but can impact personalization and user experience.

How does Uscreen use cookies?

Uscreen (“we”, “our”, “us”) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform enabling thousands of video creators, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes to monetize their video content online. As such, our website (uscreen.tv), platform (uscreen.io) and all related destinations (e.g. help.uscreen.tv) are considered our main point of contact with our customers; our storefront; and our product; and, as such, require some cookies for technical reasons.

These cookies are considered essential (necessary) or critical and blocking them may cause a disruption to your services, disable the proper functioning of our website and platform, or severely reduce their performance.

Non-essential cookies include preference, statistics and marketing. Blocking these cookies is less likely to cause a major disruption to your experience, but may cause loss of set preferences, or greatly reduce loading speeds of our websites, impacting your experience.

For more information on how you can contact us, how we collect or process personal data, please read our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Information & Preferences

Your consent applies to the following domains: www.uscreen.tv