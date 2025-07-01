Liz didn’t start out in the fitness world — she was a lawyer. “But after having kids, long hours at a desk just didn’t fit my life anymore,” she says. Having practiced Pilates for years, she decided to become an instructor and soon found her niche: Pilates for runners. What began as live workouts quickly grew into a thriving digital fitness membership, helping runners improve mobility, prevent injuries, and build strength in ways traditional Pilates wasn’t designed for.

After a while of launching Pilates for Runners, a friend recommended Uscreen to Liz. She checked it out and knew instantly that it was the right fit for her. “I loved how easy it was to use, both for me and my members.

I’ve never looked back.” Liz has been running Pilates for Runners on Uscreen since 2020 — 5 years in and she’s still scaling her membership with us without outgrowing the platform. As of writing this story, Pilates for Runners drives $6,600 monthly recurring revenue, has 540+ active members, and 2 mobile & TV apps.

But taking her business online wasn’t as simple as pressing “go live.” Liz explored a few different platforms including Kajabi, before finally settling in on Uscreen.