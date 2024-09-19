The short answer is no. We will be working on the technical side of the migration in parallel with you running your platform. Your customers won't feel a thing during the process. And most businesses that switch report an increase in customers after moving to Uscreen.



Once you’re ready to launch a new and better experience, your customers won’t need to sign up again. Your existing customers won’t need to sign up or input their payment information again. All they have to do is reset their passwords on your website. If your customers subscribed through your app, they’ll simply click “restore purchases” natively on the app instead of logging in or signing up again.