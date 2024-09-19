Book a Demo

Migration Success Stories

Real customers. Real stories. Real success.

Hear firsthand from customers, explore real-life examples, and see the impact businesses experience moving to Uscreen.

Migrate to Uscreen

Schedule a free migration consultation

An image of Studio Bloom's Video Membership Catalog with a quote about why they migrated to Uscreen.

Fittest Core shares their experience migrating to Uscreen

Learn about the challenges they faced, the benefits they gained, and how Uscreen helped them take their business to the next level.

Hear from other creators who made the move to Uscreen

From streaming platforms and services to membership communities and digital wellness studios, these customer stories showcase the versatility and effectiveness of our platform for a wide range of businesses.

A thumbnail image of the founder of In The Lab+, In the Lab+ IOS App Logo, and migration metrics showing a 100% increa in viewership post migration.
A thumbnail image of the founder of The Studio Membership, The Studio Membership IOS App Logo, and migration metrics showing a $75k generated in monthly recurring revenue post migration.
A thumbnail image of the founder of Abundance Plus, thier IOS App Logo, and migration metrics showing a 2x in annual revenue post migration.
A thumbnail image of the founder of Studio Bloom, thier IOS App Logo, and migration metrics showing a >76% increase in watch time post migration.
A thumbnail image of the founder of Filmmakers Academy, thier IOS App Logo, and migration metrics showing a 180% increase in membership growth post migration.
A thumbnail image of the founder of Fittest Core, thier IOS App Logo, and migration metrics showing a +15% increase in monthly revenue post migration.

Business that migrated to Uscreen and never looked back

Build a captivating video catalog, engage your audience with reliable live streaming and an embedded community, and scale with hassle-free mobile and tv apps. These are just a few reasons why these creators chose Uscreen and never looked back.

An image of Find What Feels Good, also known as Yoga with Adriene, Membership Experience
Find What Feels Good Mobile App Icon

Find What Feels Good

Explore App Visit Website
An image of the Art for Kids website along side a mobile phone displaying thier membership's video catalog.
The Art for Kids membership icon.

Art for Kids

Explore App Visit Website
image of abundance+ streaming apps
Abundance Plus Mobile App Icon

Abundance Plus

Explore App Visit Website
Fit with Coco Mobile and Desktop Membership Experience.
Fit with Coco Membership App Icon

Fit with Coco

Explore App Visit Website
See more Examples

Uscreen has helped over 4,000+ creators succeed

9.2 MILLION

USERS

3,500+

APPS LAUNCHED

$150M+

ANNUAL CREATOR EARNINGS

Learn why these businesses made the switch to Uscreen

Learn how these businesses unlocked growth and streamlined their memberships by migrating to Uscreen.

Man in professional attire with Adjuster TV Plus logo, conveying expertise in the insurance adjustment field, standing against a dark background for an educational video presentation

I had a couple of conversations with Vimeo, and Vimeo was obscenely expensive, plus they do revenue sharing and take a percentage of your income. I also found that their stuff was a little bit clunky and slow to load.

Matt Allen

Founder of Adjusters TV

$16k+

MONTHLY REVENUE

409%

REVENUE INCREASE (PAST YEAR)

480+

Paid Subscribers

View case study
An image of Navin Ramharak, cofounder of In The Lab +
In the Lab+ Membership Logo

Originally we were with Vimeo for our first app. I remember being so mad that I found Uscreen afterwards because you guys had so many of the basic features that I wanted. I was like, Vimeo’s so much bigger, why don’t they already have this basic feature?

Navin Ramharak

Co-Founder of In The Lab+

4.6*

Average App Store Rating

2x

Paid Subscribers (Past Year)

79%

App Viewership

View case study

Checkout features that inspire businesses to migrate

See what other features have helped creators decide to make the switch to Uscreen

Mobile + TV Apps

Launch your own Mobile + TV Apps, no coding skills required.

Live Streaming

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Video Experience

Upload, organize and distribute your videos all in one place.

Video Monetization

Earn recurring revenue from your content.

Membership Tools

Unlock the true potential of your videos.

Community

Forge a strong bond with your audience using community features.

Learn more about the possibilities of a Uscreen membership

Still on the fence? Our creator membership team at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about migrating your membership? Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

Is there an additional cost to migrate?

No, there is no additional cost associated with migration from a different platform.

Will I lose customers during a migration?

The short answer is no. We will be working on the technical side of the migration in parallel with you running your platform. Your customers won't feel a thing during the process. And most businesses that switch report an increase in customers after moving to Uscreen.

Once you’re ready to launch a new and better experience, your customers won’t need to sign up again. Your existing customers won’t need to sign up or input their payment information again. All they have to do is reset their passwords on your website. If your customers subscribed through your app, they’ll simply click “restore purchases” natively on the app instead of logging in or signing up again.

How long does a migration to Uscreen take?

A migration can take between 30-60 days. If you are migrating a website only, it will take ~30 days. If you are migrating with apps, it can take ~60 days.

What kind of support will I receive during the migration?

Our dedicated team of migration experts has helped ~1000 customers move from platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, Arketa, and more. We’ll handle all the technical stuff and support you in communicating this valuable change to your customers early to get them excited about your upcoming new look & feel.

We can also support bulk updating your video metadata, giving you the opportunity to organize your content and use our content library features like filters.

Come join the Uscreen family

Ready to move you membership to Uscreen? Request a free, no-obligation demo today. Discover how Uscreen transforms content businesses like yours into thriving, profitable communities.