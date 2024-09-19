Fittest Core shares their experience migrating to Uscreen
Learn about the challenges they faced, the benefits they gained, and how Uscreen helped them take their business to the next level.
Business that migrated to Uscreen and never looked back
Build a captivating video catalog, engage your audience with reliable live streaming and an embedded community, and scale with hassle-free mobile and tv apps. These are just a few reasons why these creators chose Uscreen and never looked back.
Learn why these businesses made the switch to Uscreen
Learn how these businesses unlocked growth and streamlined their memberships by migrating to Uscreen.
I had a couple of conversations with Vimeo, and Vimeo was obscenely expensive, plus they do revenue sharing and take a percentage of your income. I also found that their stuff was a little bit clunky and slow to load.
Matt Allen
Founder of Adjusters TV
$16k+
MONTHLY REVENUE
409%
REVENUE INCREASE (PAST YEAR)
480+
Paid Subscribers
Originally we were with Vimeo for our first app. I remember being so mad that I found Uscreen afterwards because you guys had so many of the basic features that I wanted. I was like, Vimeo’s so much bigger, why don’t they already have this basic feature?
Navin Ramharak
Co-Founder of In The Lab+
4.6*
Average App Store Rating
2x
Paid Subscribers (Past Year)
79%
App Viewership
Checkout features that inspire businesses to migrate
See what other features have helped creators decide to make the switch to Uscreen
Learn more about the possibilities of a Uscreen membership
Still on the fence? Our creator membership team at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling
the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about migrating your membership? Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Is there an additional cost to migrate?
No, there is no additional cost associated with migration from a different platform.
Will I lose customers during a migration?
The short answer is no. We will be working on the technical side of the migration in parallel with you running your platform. Your customers won't feel a thing during the process. And most businesses that switch report an increase in customers after moving to Uscreen.
Once you’re ready to launch a new and better experience, your customers won’t need to sign up again. Your existing customers won’t need to sign up or input their payment information again. All they have to do is reset their passwords on your website. If your customers subscribed through your app, they’ll simply click “restore purchases” natively on the app instead of logging in or signing up again.
How long does a migration to Uscreen take?
A migration can take between 30-60 days. If you are migrating a website only, it will take ~30 days. If you are migrating with apps, it can take ~60 days.
What kind of support will I receive during the migration?
Our dedicated team of migration experts has helped ~1000 customers move from platforms like Vimeo, Kajabi, Arketa, and more. We’ll handle all the technical stuff and support you in communicating this valuable change to your customers early to get them excited about your upcoming new look & feel.
We can also support bulk updating your video metadata, giving you the opportunity to organize your content and use our content library features like filters.