Features proven to make your membership grow

Uscreen was built with memberships in mind. You will have all the powerful features needed to grow and manage your membership at your fingertips.

Marketing tools that actually work

Our data shows that users who embrace Uscreen marketing tools can see a remarkable 2.5x increase in monthly earnings -- our tools are designed to drive revenue

Build stunning landing page effortlessly

Need a website? No problem. Build an effective website tailored to your brand or high-converting landing pages with zero technical stress.

Powerful marketing tools that convert and retain

We’ve designed and tested tools that make a different at every stage, from lead gen to nurturing and reducing churn. Set up automation once and sit back as they go to work for you.

Recurring revenue made easy

Craft varied subscription plans, offer single courses, or start with free trials. Enjoy optimized, high-conversion checkouts and payments, web and app-ready.

Smarter decisions made with analytics

Gain insights into revenue trends, subscriber growth and video performance. All member data and billing information are securely stored, for easy export anytime.

Integrations with your favorite tools

Connect with Zapier, Stripe, Mailchimp and many more. We make workflows more smooth with any tech stack.

Hear From Thriving Creators Building with Membership Tools

Explore success stories of Uscreen customers who built thriving six and seven-figure businesses by utilizing Uscreen Membership Tools.

Having a lot of help with the marketing was great. It’s very intuitive, easy to use and I could get it up and running quickly. I’m definitely someone who prefers that minimum viable product, always have been.

Tom Gellie

Founder of Big Picture Skiiing

$33K+

Monthly Revenue

950+

Paid Subscribers

66%

Increase in Revenue

We can expand and scale the business without expanding our workload - plus, we can touch more people, be a part of more lives, and have a more profitable business.

Marnie Alton

Founder of M/Body

$40K+

Monthly Revenue

62%

App Users

61%

3 Month Viewer Growth

Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features

Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.

Get more out of Uscreen

Power features and resources to elevate your brand and membership to the next level. Let us help you on your way.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about stating your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

How will Marketing Tools help me grow my business?

Uscreen's marketing tools help you conquer every stage of the customer journey, from attracting new leads to nurturing loyal fans and winning back lapsed customers.

Generate leads with captivating giveaways, landing pages, and referral programs. Cultivate relationships through personalized emails, upsells, and abandoned cart reminders. Re-engage lapsed customers with win-back offers and free trials. It's all here, waiting to transform your business. Dive into the Marketing tab and watch your sales soar!

What are Giveaway funnels and why should I use them?

Giveaway funnels help you build your email list and capture lead information for potential customers. Through a landing page and a series of automated emails, you can give free access to a piece of your premium content in exchange for leads giving you their email.

When you use Giveaway funnels, you'll be able to drive more users to your site and once these leads have enjoyed your content, they'll be much more likely to become paying subscribers—especially with a discounted offer! When creating an offer, the discount given will only be applied to the first month of the subscription.

Where can I find detailed insights about my viewers and their activity

Dive into the Analytics tab! It offers a comprehensive overview, including total watch time across web and mobile, unique video views, and performance breakdowns for individual videos, live events, collections, authors, countries, and devices.

