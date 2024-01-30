Chapter 04:

The 4 membership pricing models are:

Flat-rate, Fixed Price Tiered Pricing Pay-Per-View (PPV) One-time Fee, or Donation Based

Let’s take a deep dive into the four predominant membership pricing models, unraveling their structures, benefits, and best practices for implementation.

1. Flat-Rate, Fixed Price Model

The flat-rate model is the simplest and most straightforward pricing strategy. It involves charging a single, fixed fee for access to all membership content and benefits. This model is similar to SVOD and is ideal for creators who offer a consistent stream of content or services and wish to maintain simplicity in their pricing structure.

Advantages

Easy for both creators and members to understand.

Ensures a steady, predictable income stream.

Attracts a wide range of audiences due to its straightforward nature.

Best Practices

Set a price that reflects the value of your content while remaining affordable for your target audience. Regularly update and add value to your content to justify the ongoing cost to members, or even promote upsells and one-off purchases. Communicate the benefits clearly to potential members to justify the price point.

2. Tiered Pricing

The tiered model segments membership into different levels, each with its own price and set of benefits. This approach is highly effective for creators who offer a diverse range of content and services and wish to cater to different audience segments.

Advantages

Offers options to suit various budget and interest levels.

Encourages members to upgrade for more benefits.

Allows creators to tailor their offerings to different member needs.

Best Practices

Clearly define the benefits and differences between each tier to ensure potential members aren’t disappointed to find their choice doesn’t include the perks they expected. It’s also important to ensure that higher-priced tiers offer substantial value to justify the cost. We recommend regularly reviewing and adjust tiers based on member feedback and engagement.

3. Pay-Per-View Model

In the pay-per-view model, members pay for individual pieces of content rather than a blanket subscription. This model suits creators who produce high-value, specialized content or occasional premium content that is not part of the regular offerings. While typical memberships are based on recurring fees, you can always upsell exclusive content on a PPV or donation basis.

Advantages

Members only pay for what they want to consume.

Can generate higher revenue per piece of content.

Allows for focused marketing efforts on specific high-value content.

Best Practices

Ensure the content offered is of exceptional quality and justifies the individual pricing. Use this model in conjunction with other models for a balanced revenue stream. Promote high-value content strategically to maximize sales.

4. One-Time Fee, or Donation-Based Model

The donation-based model, also known as participatory pricing, is a flexible approach where members are encouraged to pay what they can or want. This model is often employed by creators who have a strong community connection and rely on the goodwill and support of their audience.

Advantages

Strengthens the bond between creators and members.

Allows wider access to content, regardless of financial status.

Members feel directly involved in supporting the creator.

Best Practices

Communicate the importance of donations in sustaining the content or service and offer suggested donation amounts to guide members. Be sure to acknowledge and appreciate contributors to encourage continued support.

Bonus Option: Memberships & Once-Off Purchases

The fixed price and tiered membership models are great for reliable, recurring revenue. But, as we mentioned above, you can up-sell or side-sell individual videos, bundles, or collections.

This model could be a no-brainer if you want to offer your audience access to pieces of your content without the upfront commitment of a membership. It’s also a great way to let non-members test drive your content, allowing you to then upsell them to a membership plan if they enjoy it.

How You Can Do It

You’ll have to use the calculator on the top of this page to figure out the pricing for your recurring membership fee, and then decide how to price your individual videos, bundles, or collections. We’ve put together the following example to help you visualize how this would work.

Tiered Membership

Basic ($20 per month): gives limited access to content & perks.

Pro ($35 per month): gives full access to content & perks.

Once-Off Purchases

Individual Video ($49 once-off)

Collection of Videos ($199 once-off)

Here’s an example of what this looks like, from FaderPro.

In addition to a recurring membership, FaderPro also offers content that’s available as a one-time purchase.

For some niches, this is the pricing sweet spot, where new customers can choose the pricing and commitment level that works for them, and your membership site avoids missing out on any potential revenue.