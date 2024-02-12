Introduction

These items are a binding extension of section 4. Uploaded Publisher Content, subsection 4.2 on the article relating to Content Restrictions, as a part of the Publisher Terms of Service and the Company’s Terms of Service found at https://www.uscreen.tv/publisher-terms/ are incorporated by reference herein, are applicable to all for video Publishers and/or Distributors (individually and collectively the “Publisher”) providing video streaming through the platform located at www.uscreen.tv and related domains, subdomains, and mobile and desktop applications as well as OTT TV applications (individually and collectively the “Services”). These Terms govern the Publisher’s use of the Services, including but not limited to all functionalities, features, streaming capabilities, user interfaces, and all content and software associated with the Services as provided by Uscreen.tv LLC (the “Company”).

Content Restrictions:

You may not upload any content that:

Is sexually explicit (e.g. pornography).

We do not allow sexually explicit content, i.e. pornography on the Uscreen platform. This includes content that depicts sexual acts in an explicit manner. Exceptions to this policy may be accepted, at the sole discretion of Uscreen, if the content serves a purpose that is medical, educational, naturalistic and documentary depictions of human bodies, or artistic representations. If you think your content might be falling into the restricted content pool, please contact contentreview@uscreen.tv.

If you fail to comply with this term, all your content and your channel can and will be removed from the Uscreen platform and servers.

Exploits or endangers minors.

We do not allow any form of content that was created through the exploitation of, or that is in any way harmful to children and minors. This includes, but is not limited to:

Content that sexualizes minors, or child sexual abuse material (CSAM)

Content that invites or encourages minors to engage in any form of harmful or dangerous activities

Content featuring child nudity is not permitted under any circumstances, and will be removed from the Uscreen platform without prior notice.

If the content in question is suspected of containing CSAM, we will immediately block the account and report the incident to the authorities.

Is discriminatory, or defamatory, or incites hatred against any individual or group.

Although Uscreen advocates the freedom of speech, we do not allow, condone or host discriminatory speech directed at groups or individuals on the Uscreen platform. This includes, but is not limited to: expressions focused upon personal characteristics of that individual or group; messages of inferiority or contempt towards an individual or a group, based on any of the following: ethnicity, race, national origin, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, mental or physical disability, or age.

Following content may be considered categorical hate speech.

Content that calls for segregation, exclusion, or insults groups (i.e. minorities) using recognized slurs or similar terms or jargon

Content showcasing or promoting a symbol of hate for no valid purpose

Content advocating, celebrating, or justifying genocides, or other crimes against humanity

Content advocating, celebrating, or justifying any form of violence against an individual or group based upon personal characteristics, self-identity, religious beliefs, race, ethnicity, etc.

Content spreading racial superiority theories or views of any kind

Content promoting or spreading conspiracy theories about specific groups or individuals, including but not limited to claims of fraud or other illegal activity without proof. This type of content can have real-life ramifications on the individuals and groups involved, and we will not allow it on our platform

Defamatory content that contains provably false statements of fact about a person or a group, with the intent to harm the inflicted parties’ reputation

Uscreen reserves the right to remove any content described in this section without prior warning.

Promotes or supports terror or hate groups.

We do not allow content that aims to spread propaganda in the effort to radicalise individuals or groups. We also do not allow content created by, or directly in support of any domestic or foreign hate or terror groups. Calls for violence will not be tolerated, and this form of content and related channels can be removed immediately upon discovery, without prior notice.

Is harassing or abusive toward any individual or group.

We do not allow any form of content that seeks to harass, is or encourages abusive behavior to any individual or group. This includes but is not limited to: shaming, bullying, cyber bullying, threatening, intimidating, insulting, or calling for violence against any group or individual, regardless of their private or public status.

Depending on the context and the intent of content, we may allow some forms of critical commentary of public figures, as long as the content does not constitute harassment, or calls for violence against that individual.

Violates any applicable law.

Uscreen is a Washington, D.C. company, and as such abides by the U.S. local and federal Laws and Regulations. As such, Uscreen also abides by the international copyright regulations, and any law applicable by international treaties.

Any content in violation of these laws will be removed without prior notice.

Contains information or instruction assembling explosives.

Content that provides instructions on how to create homemade bombs or any form of firearms is not allowed on the Uscreen platform and will be removed without prior notice. This includes, but is not limited to homemade firearm recipes, instructions on how to modify manufactured firearms in order to increase their lethality, capacity or effectiveness, through non-standard or prohibited means.

Promotes fraudulent or dubious business schemes or proposes unlawful transactions.

We do not allow content that is based on any form of illegal activity, or that promotes or encourages viewers participation in any form of unlawful or fraudulent behaviors. These include, but are not limited to: illegal services or products, illegal schemes (like Pyramid schemes), unregistered securities offerings.

Depicts unlawful acts of extreme violence.

We do not allow content that depicts any form of real-life unlawful acts, or extreme violence against humans or animals. This includes but is not limited to:

Content showing humans or animals being tortured, physically or sexually abused, killed or murdered in real-life situations

Content depicting or encouraging any form of self-harm or self-mutilation in real-life situations

Content showing gruesome real-life images

Content reporting on real-world situations, i.e. journalistic showcase of an aftermath of violent events may be allowed on the Uscreen platform, in certain situations, as long as they’re shown for pure informative purposes, and are not exploitative or sensationalistic in nature.

Depicts or encourages self-harm.

We take the question of safety and, both mental and physical, health very seriously. As such, we do not allow content that depicts or encourages self-harm or death by suicide. This includes, but is not limited to content that encourages, or glorifies, or gives instruction on eating disorders, self-harm, or death by suicide.

Content created in an effort to educate the public, raise awareness and help others will be allowed, even if it features dramatization, or open conversation about depression, self-harm, death by suicide or other mental health issues.

Depicts animal cruelty or extreme violence towards animals.

Content depicting real-life cruelty to animals, extreme violence or purposeful endangerment of animals for the sake of entertainment will be removed from the platform without prior notice.

Infringes any third party’s copyrights or other rights (e.g., trademark, privacy rights, etc.)

You must ensure that you have all the necessary rights in order to upload, publish, or monetize the content prior to uploading it to the Uscreen platform. Your content may not infringe any other third party rights, including trademark rights and privacy rights.

If you include any music, stock footage, images or any other form of copyrighted material in your content, you must have all the appropriate rights, as well as proof of those rights.

If your content is flagged for any form of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, or is in violation of privacy laws, you will be contacted and given the opportunity to prove your rights to usage. If you fail to comply with the request made by the Uscreen team, or legal teams acting on behalf of the Uscreen team, or fail to prove your rights of usage, your content will be removed from the Uscreen platform.