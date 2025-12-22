1 Year with Uscreen: How ClayShare’s Holiday Season launch turned into a 5-figure membership

Every year, ClayShare runs a holiday campaign, and they’ve noticed a clear pattern. Engagement spikes through November and December when members reconnect with family, share creative projects, and reignite their hobbies.

“We see a spike in engagement close to Christmas,” Jessica said. “A lot of our members are grandparents and they’ll make ornaments or little projects with their grandkids. It’s become part of their holiday traditions. We’ve kind of become part of their family that time of year.”

For creators wondering when to launch, Jessica and Kevin agree that the holiday season is the best time to start.

“The fourth quarter is the golden time,” Jessica said. “Everyone’s thinking about giving, but it’s also the time to give yourself something. You’re doing everything for everyone else, so why not get something for you? It’s the perfect time to launch or promote a membership. People are ready to try something new.”

That holiday momentum often carries well into the new year, fueling long-term growth.

“We see a big uptick starting in October, really peaking in November and December,” Kevin said. “Those members stay. It’s a perfect time. Everybody wants to start something new, and for us, it’s always been one of the strongest seasons for business.”

BUILDING A COMMUNITY THAT STICKS

Live streaming has always been central to ClayShare’s success. With Uscreen, those live moments became more interactive and personal.

“The live streaming tools with real-time comments changed everything,” Jessica said. “Before, people had to refresh to see what others were saying. Now, it’s instant. They’re part of the conversation, part of the moment.”

That immediacy has helped ClayShare members form strong bonds, even across continents. When a member in Jamaica was hit by a hurricane, she was still able to join a Monday morning livestream to let everyone know she was safe.

“We have 4,000 members, but it feels small and personal,” Jessica said. “We know so many of them by name. That connection is everything.”

FEATURES THAT MADE IT WORK

“I film little shorts every day,” Jessica said. “Sometimes members just need a spark, a one-minute clip to get them inspired. Before, there was no way to share those. Now we have an entire category for shorts.”