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1 Year with Uscreen: How ClayShare’s Holiday Season launch turned into a 5-figure membership

Key Success Metrics

4,000+ members with $26,000+ monthly recurring revenue

6 mobile and TV apps launched

Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT with 9 years of content

BACKGROUND

Jessica and Kevin run ClayShare, an online pottery school and creative community that has grown from a small local studio to a global membership with thousands of makers learning, sharing, and connecting every day.

When they joined Uscreen in early 2024, they weren’t just looking for a new platform. After years on Vimeo OTT, they wanted a place that could bring their members together and make connection as easy as creation.

“We had a very strong community, but our previous platform just didn’t support it,” Jessica said. “We needed something that brought the human aspect of ClayShare into one place. A community right in the app where members could share photos, short videos, and connect in groups. That’s what we found with Uscreen.”

The Decision to Migrate from VIMEO OTT

By early 2024, Jessica and Kevin began migrating nearly a decade’s worth of classes, workshops, and live content from Vimeo OTT to Uscreen. It was a big move, but one that came with strong support from the Uscreen team.

“The care we got from the migration team was second to none,” Kevin said. “Even when one of the team members was on vacation, they logged in to make sure the migration jobs were running. That kind of care was huge for us.”

The switch unlocked new possibilities for their members, many of whom are between 40 and 70 years old. Now, members could easily watch, post, and participate without switching between different websites or tools.

“We used to run three different websites: one for videos, one for community, and one for resources,” Kevin said. “Now it’s all in one place. Members can go from watching a class to sharing their work in the community within seconds. It makes their experience better, and that means they stay.”

The Golden Time: Launching During the Holiday Season

Every year, ClayShare runs a holiday campaign, and they’ve noticed a clear pattern. Engagement spikes through November and December when members reconnect with family, share creative projects, and reignite their hobbies.

“We see a spike in engagement close to Christmas,” Jessica said. “A lot of our members are grandparents and they’ll make ornaments or little projects with their grandkids. It’s become part of their holiday traditions. We’ve kind of become part of their family that time of year.”

Kevin and Jessica - ClayShare

For creators wondering when to launch, Jessica and Kevin agree that the holiday season is the best time to start.

“The fourth quarter is the golden time,” Jessica said. “Everyone’s thinking about giving, but it’s also the time to give yourself something. You’re doing everything for everyone else, so why not get something for you? It’s the perfect time to launch or promote a membership. People are ready to try something new.”

That holiday momentum often carries well into the new year, fueling long-term growth.

“We see a big uptick starting in October, really peaking in November and December,” Kevin said. “Those members stay. It’s a perfect time. Everybody wants to start something new, and for us, it’s always been one of the strongest seasons for business.”

BUILDING A COMMUNITY THAT STICKS

Live streaming has always been central to ClayShare’s success. With Uscreen, those live moments became more interactive and personal.

“The live streaming tools with real-time comments changed everything,” Jessica said. “Before, people had to refresh to see what others were saying. Now, it’s instant. They’re part of the conversation, part of the moment.”

That immediacy has helped ClayShare members form strong bonds, even across continents. When a member in Jamaica was hit by a hurricane, she was still able to join a Monday morning livestream to let everyone know she was safe.

“We have 4,000 members, but it feels small and personal,” Jessica said. “We know so many of them by name. That connection is everything.”

FEATURES THAT MADE IT WORK

  • Community Groups: Members connect by region, event, or workshop to build smaller, supportive spaces.
  • Branded Mobile & TV Apps: Members stream on any device, from studio TVs to phones on the go.
  • Live Streaming with Real-Time Chat: Keeps engagement high and conversations flowing naturally.
  • Bundles & Playlists: Makes learning structured and easy to follow.
  • Short-Form Content: “Quick sparks” that inspire members to create daily.

“I film little shorts every day,” Jessica said. “Sometimes members just need a spark, a one-minute clip to get them inspired. Before, there was no way to share those. Now we have an entire category for shorts.”

ClayShare - Unified Video Membership

RESULTS

  • 4,000+ members worldwide
  • 6 mobile and TV apps launched
  • Increased engagement during Q4 and holiday campaigns
  • Strong retention driven by active community and live events
  • 3x increase in interaction through branded apps and chat features

LOOKING AHEAD

Jessica and Kevin plan to keep expanding their creative ecosystem with more workshops, live classes, and in-person meetups.

Uscreen lets us manage everything ourselves,” Kevin said. “It’s simple, powerful, and built for connection. For any creator whose business depends on community, this is the way to go.”

“Our members aren’t just numbers or dollar signs,” Jessica said. “They’re family. And now, with everything in one place, we finally have a platform that feels like home.”

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