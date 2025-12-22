Creator Stories
1 Year with Uscreen: How ClayShare’s Holiday Season launch turned into a 5-figure membership
Key Success Metrics
4,000+ members with $26,000+ monthly recurring revenue
6 mobile and TV apps launched
Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT with 9 years of content
Trusted by 4000+ Video Membership Creators
Uscreen helps video creators like you grow your membership business, build a relationship with your audience, and give them the best member experience. Want to know the best ways to use Uscreen for your membership business? Read how other creators have been using Uscreen to drive growth and increase revenue.
I had a very sweet and lovely onboarding process. My migration specialist was amazing. She’s really knowledgeable and knew exactly how to support my transition from VidApp to Uscreen. I told her, ‘Look, I know what I want, I know what I need, I just need you to tell me where to click.’ And she helped me get it all set up. It was so easy.
Anabel Otero
Founder of Plenamente TV
41.6%
Monthly recurring revenue grew
48.1%
Paid memberships increased
7
OTT apps launched across mobile and TV platforms
The app has been game-changing. We’d always wanted one, but building it ourselves would have taken months or years and cost a lot of money. With Uscreen, we had it straight away. For our audience of 20- to 30-year-olds, always on their phones and busy, being able to watch and learn on the go was huge.
Victoria Harris
Co-founder and Co-CEO of The Curve
116.2%
Paid member growth
89.6%
Active community members
176.7%
MRR growth