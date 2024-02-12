1. Description of Service

This privacy policy is intended to inform you about the information and data gathered by Uscreen (“us”, “we”) when you use this service, how we store your information, information we collect and to the degree your information may be used.

We take your privacy seriously. We do not rent, sell or share your personal information with 3rd parties, except as listed below.

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. If you are a registered Uscreen user, we will attempt to inform you of any material changes by email. Otherwise, please check back frequently on the Uscreen website (uscreen.tv) for the latest and most updated privacy policy..

We provide you with the opportunity to review, remove and modify any personal information that you provided previously under the Data Protection Act of 1998. Please contact us directly by email to make changes to your personal information. You may also update your personal information by logging into your Uscreen account and updating your details by clicking your username at the top right of the page, and then clicking Settings.

2. Data Collection & Use

We only collect the personal data you choose to provide us during your registration process. As part of the registration process, in order to use our services, you need to provide us with your Full Name, Email Address, Phone, Country, and Billing information, including credit card data, and/or PayPal & Google Checkout information.

You may elect to not provide any of the above information, but if you do not provide that information, you will then not be able to use Uscreen’s services or certain features.

We will keep your data for up to 30 days after your account is deleted. After those 30 days, all of your data will be fully removed from our system.

As a Uscreen client, it is your responsibility to post a privacy policy on your video web site that complies with the laws applicable to your business.

In order to provide our services, we store information about your customers so that you can offer and manage your content. We collect the name and email address of each paying and/or registered customer. The name and email are needed to allow individuals access to our services for processing payments, authentication, or otherwise administering access to your content. If you request additional information during the checkout process, using the non-required (voluntary) custom fields, we will also collect and store this information. It is your responsibility to ensure that information you are requesting in the custom user fields in the checkout process is being collected lawfully. We recommend that you consult with legal counsel to ensure you are appropriately protecting the privacy of your customers.

As a Uscreen client, you have the ability to access and remove your customer data via the delete function, should one of your customers wish to no longer access your content and want all of their data deleted.

Some transactions between your customers and your site on the Uscreen platform may involve payment by credit card, debit card, and/or third party online payment services. In such transactions, we will collect information related to the transaction as it relates to verifying and providing access to your content, including only the following when relevant: Card type, last 4 digits of the card, card expiration date, e-mail address (in the event of payment via PayPal), date of transaction, amount of transaction, and origin of the transaction (ie. via the web platform or in-app purchase). Other information collected during the transaction will remain with and secured by the payment processing company (ie. Stripe, Authorize.net, PayPal, Apple Pay, etc..).

3. Analytics

We may collect and store certain information about your interaction with Uscreen’s website and services, including cookies, IP Addresses, browser type, device type, location, Internet service provider (ISP), entry and exit pages, operating systems, time/date stamps, and other related data. We use this information for the sole purpose of improving the quality of our services and products. If you choose to decline cookies via your browser, you will have some limitations in using our services. Web analytics service provided by the Yandex Oy Limited Company – Moreenikatu 6, 04600 Mantsala, Finland. Please note that data collected by Yandex is stored in servers in the EU for non-Russian customers.



4. Email Notices

When you register to use our services or purchase products from a vendor using our services, your email will automatically be listed in the Uscreen mailing list. You will receive welcome information, account information, and other marketing related information related to our services, as well as the products you viewed and purchased. You may also receive periodic emails from us notifying you of new features, products, titles and other related information pertaining to our services.

You may choose to opt out of receiving emails from us, but if you choose to do so, you will not receive technical support requests, account updates and notifications, product updates, security updates or updates to Uscreen’s Terms of Services and Privacy Policy.

If you forget your account information, you may log back onto Uscreen’s website and click “forgot login” on the login area screen. A password reset link will then be emailed to you with further steps to reset your account information.

5. Security

We employ and protect all data with SSL encryption and other security measures to ensure that your data is protected and safe. Please be advised that while we take extra measures to protect your data and the integrity of your information, we cannot guarantee that our security measures will prevent unauthorized access from occurring. Please take the proper steps to maintain the security of your account information. We highly recommend that you set a strong password for your registered account with Uscreen to ensure others from easily guessing your password.

Passwords are encrypted before being written to the database. This means that there are never plaintext passwords stored in the database. Passwords cannot be retrieved, only reset, to protect privacy at the highest level.

Our database has several layers of encryption security. Complex logic has been developed and deployed to detect malicious activity with swift banning implementation to prevent any hacking attempts. Beyond this, we do not disclose our private security measures.

6. Your Rights

You have the right to ask us to not process your personal data for marketing purposes. You can exercise that right by contacting us at support@uscreen.tv.

7. Contact Information

If you have any questions or concerns about this policy or any Uscreen services products, services, or features, please don’t hesitate to contact us at support@uscreen.tv.