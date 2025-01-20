USCREEN PARTNERS
Tap into our
extended family
We’ve partnered with the best tools, apps and service providers on the market to help you grow your video membership business & maximize your use of the Uscreen platform.
Meet Uscreen Partners
Our partner network provides the most innovative niche solutions to supercharge your membership business:
Integrations
Uscreen offers over 2000+ zaps available through Zapier as well as a number of native integrations including popular email marketing tools, analytics services and affiliate platforms.
Third-party Solutions
We have some amazing deals for you. From video editing tools to music licencing, as a Uscreen customer, you’re eligible for special rates and other benefits with our third-party partners.
Service Providers
Uscreen is an all-in-one membership platform, but sometimes, you need a helping hand. We’re constantly working on vetting service providers to help you set up, launch and grow your service.
Music Licensing Platforms
Uscreen’s music licensing partners offer thousands of high-quality tracks for your videos:
EpidemicSound.com
Royalty-free music used by industry-leading creators.Elevate your videos with high-quality music from Epidemic Sound, cleared for use on all online platforms. Over 32,000 tracks by emerging artists in a wide variety of genres. Unlimited downloads, 30-day free trial and you can pay monthly or yearly.
HookSounds.com
HookSounds royalty free music service is focused on original production and exclusive music. Aside from their music and sound effects libraries, HookSounds offers custom track requests, which allows you to ask for a song composed just for your VOD. All HookSounds subscriptions are 25% off for Uscreen users - just use code USCREEN25 at checkout and make your content sound more special!
SoundStripe.com
Need royalty free, copyright safe music for your videos? Soundstripe has you covered. For a small monthly fee, gain access to a professionally produced stock music library built for video professionals and social media creators.
Use code: USCREEN10 to get 10% off first purchase (month or year) of subscription.
Live Streaming Tools
Uscreen integrates with the leading live streaming tools so entrepreneurs and video creators can run professional streams:
Camo
Camo enables high quality video and powerful effects to use in live streaming, recording applications, and virtual events. Use your iPhone or iPad as a pro-quality webcam to look amazing on video (Android in Beta). There’s an “always free” version of Camo as well as an even more functional “paid” pro version available.
Video Editing & Video Marketing Tools
Our partners offer a broad range of video editing and marketing services to help you edit videos, add stunning effects, and repurpose your content with ease:
Quicc.io
Quicc helps entrepreneurs repurpose videos like a global heavyweight, without needing a media empire: upload and transcribe up to 100 hours of video content each month; search your library by a keyword or phrase, clip any section of long-form content, and brand each clip. Plus, Quicc offers free burned in captions on all videos. Use the promo code USCREEN50 at checkout and get $50 off per month.
Tools & Services for Fitness Professionals
Uscreen’s partners provide solutions and services specific to the fitness industry needs, so yoga teachers and fitness professionals can offer the top-quality experience to their audience:
Mevvo.com
MEVVO is an awesome design solution for Health & Fitness professionals. A reliable on-demand service for receiving top-quality design for branding and everyday marketing materials.
Get advantage of an exclusive discount for the Uscreen community. 25% off on your first month on any plan when using the code USCREEN.
Marketing and Automation
Check out this rich collection of integrations and marketing and automation tools from our partners to help grow your video business with:
Flodesk.com
Flodesk is an email marketing platform focused on ease of use and beautiful design, aimed at small businesses and creative entrepreneurs. It offers customizable email templates, drag-and-drop editing, and features like opt-in forms and automation workflows to help build email lists, nurture subscribers, and drive sales.
Outgrow.co
Using Outgrow, you can easily create interactive content such as Contests, Giveaways, Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, Recommendations, and Chatbots, to interact with your viewers in an engaging way. You can embed these interactive content pieces easily on your Uscreen site. Claim a 20% discount on annual plans using the coupon code Uscreen20.
Senja.io
Senja.io helps businesses collect, manage, and share testimonials. It provides tools to create forms for gathering customer feedback, manage a centralized library of testimonials, and easily integrate them into websites, emails, and social media. Essentially, Senja.io streamlines the process of showcasing social proof to build trust and boost conversions.
Affiliate Marketing and Rewards
Uscreen partners with leading affiliate marketing platforms to offer you the ability to launch instant affiliate and referral programs for your video streaming service:
Other Tools and Services You’ll Love
Looking for more ways to scale your video business? Check out these powerful tools & services offered by our partners:
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions or queries about Uscreen Partnerships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Why is the promo code or offer link not working?
Offer activation issues are dependent on each individual partner and could be caused by: expired code, expired partnership, existing subscription with the selected partner.
Can I still benefit from Uscreen partner offers without a paid plan?
Many offers posted on our Partner Page are available to the whole Uscreen community and can be activated through the link in the offer description. Some of the offers posted on our Partner Page are available exclusively to paid Uscreen users and can be activated only through our customer support. Please check the offer description for more details.
Something on the Partner page is working. What should I do?
We have documented the setup process for some of the tools in our Help Center. However, if you have questions about a tool or an app listed on the Partner Page, their features, pricing plans, and terms of use, please contact the vendor directly.