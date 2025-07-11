You’ll earn a one-time reward based on the referred customer's first monthly platform fee:

Plan Tier Your Reward Growth $250 App Essentials, Membership, Live Streaming $500 All Access $1,000

Rewards are paid as a one-time cash payment or credit on your account, not recurring commissions.

How to Make a Referral

To ensure you get credit for your referral, the introduction must be made via email:

Email Introduction Required

If you would like to refer a prospective customer to Uscreen, please follow these steps:

a.) Email referrals@uscreen.tv with the prospective customer’s name

b.) Wait for a reply from the email with a confirmation that we would like the introduction – we will include a member of our sales team on that email

c.) Send an introductory email between the prospective customer and the Uscreen team member No Link Tracking

This program is based on personal introductions only. Affiliate links are not applicable.

Eligibility & Payouts

Who Can Refer: Only active Uscreen customers.

Only active Uscreen customers. Qualified Referral: Must be a net-new customer who signs up and pays for a plan within 90 days of introduction.

Must be a net-new customer who signs up and pays for a plan within 90 days of introduction. When You Get Paid: Once the referred customer has remained active for 60 days.

Once the referred customer has remained active for 60 days. Disqualification: You may not refer your own business or make self-referrals. Uscreen reserves the right to deny or withhold payouts if fraud or abuse is suspected.

Program Terms

This is a limited-time program and subject to change or cancellation at any time.

Referrals must be submitted before the new customer signs up or submits any kind of form on our website or other marketing channels. You’ll receive confirmation from our team when your referral qualifies.

The account must be in good standing to receive payouts.

There is no limit to the number of customers you can refer.

Rewards are processed quarterly within 30 days of the beginning of a new quarter via PayPal.

Questions or Ready to Refer?

Reach out to our team at referrals@uscreen.tv with your referral introduction, or contact your Customer Success Manager with questions.

Thank you for helping grow the Uscreen community!