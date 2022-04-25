Take control of your audience & brand
to earn recurring revenue easily.
The only platform that combines video, livestreaming
and community features across all devices.
Uscreen is perfect for...
Fitness & Yoga Instructors
Media Companies
Coaches & Educators
Event Broadcasting
Boost retention and engagement with Mobile & TV apps
Your fans love their phones. Keep your brand within reach at all times with your own apps — no coding needed. Your full membership experience with push notifications to keep them engaged. You could have your own apps in 30 days.
The only membership platform where
content and community seamlessly unite
Our platform is built around what is proven to engage, retain, and grow your audience.
Imagine a Netflix-style video library, a safe community space, and direct livestreams,
all on your own website and premium mobile & TV app experience.
$100K+
Monthly revenue
2x
membership growth
4.5⭑
average app store rating
Engage with a video experience inspired by Netflix & YouTube
Showcase your content through our user-friendly interface designed for easy discovery and binge-watching. As members enjoy your videos, they can effortlessly comment, download, and curate their own playlists.
Build a supportive community and create a self-sustaining ecosystem
Draw in and keep members with a safe space, right next to your video library, always within their reach. Sustain your community as you enable members to engage, inspire, and connect with each other.
Make your community
a key part of your membership
Let your fans connect with each other with our Community feature built right into your membership. With public and private channels and interactive community features, a community will make your membership even more valuable for your fans.
We could be gigantic - we haven’t even touched the surface of it, and we’re not slowing down. And it's the personal touch and the community that's going to drive this thing.
Captain Dave Hansen, Founder
Your Saltwater Guide
Everything you need for an amazing membership
1:1 support every step of the way
You won’t be alone on your membership journey - we will walk you through setting up your business model, content strategy, pricing and everything else you need to make your membership a huge success.
Flexible monetization tools
Design your subscription offering however you want, including free trials, one-off courses and a variety of payment options. Your membership will have all the best practices built right in.
We partner with you every step of the way
We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your membership
and provide dedicated expert onboarding and account managers.
We make your success our success.
Free, fast and easy migrations
Thousands of creators have had seamless transitions to Uscreen thanks to our expert Migrations team. We’ll take care of all the hard work, free of charge.
A team of memberships experts has your back
Work with your very own Success Manager for a worry-free journey. Launch and manage your membership effortlessly with Uscreen’s friendly, responsive team in your back pocket.
24/7 support for you and your members
Seamless issue resolution and instant answers to all your inquiries with our speedy customer support, for both you and your end users. Leave the boring, painful stuff to us so you can focus on what you do best—creating content.
The market’s first community for membership operators
Get strategies, tips, and case studies specifically for membership success. Connect with top creators and exchange best practices in our community.
Trusted by 4,000+ Video Creators
Unlike other platforms that support various content formats and monetization options,
Uscreen is built around what is proven to work for video content memberships.
Don't just take our word for it
Explore authentic reviews from customers subscribed to membership platforms powered by Uscreen.
A little something for everyone
This app is a great educator, laugh supplier, information feeder, worth every penny.
Awesome App!
Art Hub is such an awesome app! Easy to search and the concept is genius. My 6-year-old son loves learning new ways to draw.
Fun and organized
Great, easy to use app. Fun workouts. Can’t wait to see what JRD nation will release in the future.
So much more than a pregnancy workout!
I really don’t have words for how much I love Studio Bloom!
Best program out there!
As a professional musician, music educator and as a parent, I am truly impressed with everything this company is creating.
Love so much!
This app makes yoga doable and accessible for everyone. Clara’s classes are dynamic, restorative, and delightful.