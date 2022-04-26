Launch your video membership
Uscreen helps creators like you build and grow your online video business with…
- Membership sites for your subscribers
- Fully-branded apps for mobile and TV
- Tools to host live streaming events
- Community and course features
- More ways to sell your video content
Over 25,000 creators and
entrepreneurs trust Uscreen
One platform, infinite potential
We know what really matters to you and your audience. That’s why we built a best-in-class platform to help you present your content in the best light possible.
Built for your brand
Build your dream video streaming website in one day! Choose your favorite theme and use our intuitive website and landing page builder to match it to your brand aesthetic. It’s that simple.Check out examples
Netflix-style catalog
Show off your content in a stellar video library that was carefully designed to captivate new audiences while making your current members engaged.See how it works
Engage subscribers in real-time
Impress your audience with professional-looking live streams, every single time. Build anticipation with live countdowns and engage them via interactive live chat throughout the stream.Learn more about live streaming
Grow with your community
Create an exclusive and safe space for your online community to thrive. Allow members to connect with you and each other around the things they’re most passionate about.Learn more about community
Get your videos on every screen
From smartphones to big screen TVs, reach your viewers where you know they like to be. Launch 5-star video streaming apps without any of the hassle.Launch your own apps
Your entire business — all in one place
Reach your audience where they want to consume your content
More ways to sell your video
Monetize your content through subscriptions, donations, tips, online courses, one-time-video sales, video rentals, and live streaming events.
Market your business
Grow your paid audience with easy-to-set-up marketing automations, built to make you more money while you sleep.
Manage everything
Our all-in-one platform allows you to manage every part of your business right from your admin area.
Grow and scale your business
Build your “pillar revenue stream” – the main stream every content creator can rely on. You control it and know what to expect month over month with recurring subscriptions.
Who’s Uscreen for?
We know what really matters to you and your audience. That’s why we built a best-in-class platform to help you present your content in the best light possible.
Roger Gracie
RogerGracie.tv
Sarah Beth
Sarah Beth Yoga
Peter Crone
Peter Crone’s Programs
Justin Rhodes
Abundance Plus
Justin Agustin
Beginner Workouts
Rob Hubs
Art For Kids Hub
Max Maxwell
The Real Maxwell
Danita Young
Booty Bands & Barbells
- Fitness influencers
- Yoga & meditation
- Online coaches & educators
- YouTubers
- Tiktokers
- Kids content creators
- Online community leaders
- eCommerce stores & brands
Loved by creators & entrepreneurs
Uscreen is trusted by some of the most amazing video creators and entrepreneurs out there. Here’s what they have to say about us…
I 10X’ed my business when I launched my membership business. YouTube helps my membership site because it’s the top of my funnel… it builds my audience, and then I have an email funnel that collects my audience that sells my membership site.
What I love is it only gets easier to sell.. Someone who signed up with me a year ago could go through all my content in a month, but now, I have a year’s worth of content, and a year from now it will only be more valuable, and as my team grows, we’ll be able to create even more videos.. Now I can live a life where I wake up and I’m excited to go to work!
We love Uscreen! We have a video on demand yoga streaming service and we’ve been pleased with how easy it is to get everything up on our site. We always get help with our questions and love how we can customize our site to make it truly feel like us
I made $13k in my first 4 months! I’ve never made more than $380 a month in YouTube Ad Revenue. Uscreen changed my business and my life forever. These people are really here to help me.
We’ve used Uscreen for our Taichi school’s online video instruction for 4 years. The platform is easy to use, the tech support is superb, and the company continues to improve its functionality and our marketing options. It’s the only VOD and streaming video service that met our needs after comparing them with several others.
I’m happy to report I have had solely positive experiences with Uscreen. I am genuinely impressed by both the product and its continuous evolution. Each new feature gets me inspired to try something new and grow my online business. I’ve always been super happy with my customer success experience.
Uscreen was the only platform we found that includes a billing system, subscription engine, video hosting, and delivery all in one platform.