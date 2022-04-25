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Turn your video content into a thriving business

Build a world-class streaming platform or the next big membership community. Uscreen makes it easy to turn your videos into a profitable subscription business.

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Try 14 days free, cancel anytime.

Abundance Plus built a seven figure membership business on Uscreen
Practice by Palmer on Uscreen
Theory Verse with 45M subs
Hammer Elite - Uscreen
Jazzercise membership on Uscreen.
Eckhart Tolle Now - powered by Uscreen
Jump Rope Dudes have over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and host their membership on Uscreen.
The Collective Kula has built a seven figure membership business on Uscreen.
Means TV is Powered by Uscreen.
Prodigies membership is powered by Uscreen.
Xuan Lan has over a million subscribers on YouTube and hosts their membership on Uscreen.

Take control of your audience & brand to earn recurring revenue easily.

The only platform that combines video, livestreaming and community features across all devices.

Pilates by Leah

Uscreen has helped over 4,000+ creators succeed

15 MILLION

USERS SERVED

3,500+

APPS LAUNCHED

$210M+

ANNUAL CREATOR EARNINGS

Uscreen is perfect for...

An image of Creative Fam Academy Mobile App Splash Screen and Mobile App Catalog page.

Fitness & Yoga Instructors

Launch a full-fledged digital studio your community will love and use every day, and become the next big brand out there.

Media Companies

Take full control of your content distribution and monetization. Deliver a seamless, Netflix-style experience across mobile and TV.

Coaches & Educators

Build memberships that are more engaging and accessible than online courses. Strengthen your income stream while fostering a tight-knit community.

Event Broadcasting

Manage and stream your events across all devices with our all-in-one platform. Unlock more revenue from one-off and recurring sales.

YouTubers & Influencers

End revenue roller coaster and own real customers. Create a consistent revenue stream and break free from social media platform constraints.

Uscreen users 2026

Boost retention and engagement with Mobile & TV apps

Your fans love their phones. Keep your brand within reach at all times with your own apps — no coding needed. Your full membership experience with push notifications to keep them engaged. You could have your own apps in 30 days.

Learn more about apps

Get Your Own App in 30 Days

Get started

The only membership platform where content and community seamlessly unite

Our platform is built around what is proven to engage, retain, and grow your audience. Imagine a Netflix-style video library, a safe community space, and direct livestreams, all on your own website and premium mobile & TV app experience.

Abundance Plus is a successful membership platform powered by Uscreen. They have generated over $100K in MRR and have grown by 2X. The membership website, app and community all hosted on Uscreen.

$100K+

Monthly revenue

2x

membership growth

4.5⭑

average app store rating

Engage with a video experience inspired by Netflix & YouTube

Showcase your content through our user-friendly interface designed for easy discovery and binge-watching. As members enjoy your videos, they can effortlessly comment, download, and curate their own playlists.

Build a supportive community and create a self-sustaining ecosystem

Draw in and keep members with a safe space, right next to your video library, always within their reach. Sustain your community as you enable members to engage, inspire, and connect with each other.

Connect with direct and easy live streaming

No other tools needed and no technical hurdles. Spark excitement and interaction by allowing members to join from any device and chat live. Boost attendance with our calendar tool which auto-reminds members to show up.

Make your community
a key part of your membership

Let your fans connect with each other with our Community feature built right into your membership. With public and private channels and interactive community features, a community will make your membership even more valuable for your fans.

We could be gigantic - we haven’t even touched the surface of it, and we’re not slowing down. And it's the personal touch and the community that's going to drive this thing.

Captain Dave Hansen, Founder

Your Saltwater Guide

Your Saltwater Guide's white-label community on web & mobile, powered by Uscreen.

How much do creators really earn with Uscreen?

Find out how much money you can expect to make from your Uscreen membership with our simple revenue calculator.

What is your existing audience size?

100K

Percentage of audience you expect will pay for your membership?

1%

How much will you charge per month for your membership?

$10
$0PER YEAR

Everything you need for an amazing membership

Manage your membership with ease. Uscreen gives you all the tools you need to manage and market your membership business.

1:1 support every step of the way

You won’t be alone on your membership journey - we will walk you through setting up your business model, content strategy, pricing and everything else you need to make your membership a huge success.

Flexible monetization tools

Design your subscription offering however you want, including free trials, one-off courses and a variety of payment options. Your membership will have all the best practices built right in.

Marketing tools & analytics

Marketing tools and automations pre-built to easily optimize the performance of your membership well, including insightful analytics on your payments, user engagement, video performance, and more.

We partner with you every step of the way

We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your membership and provide dedicated expert onboarding and account managers. We make your success our success.

An image of Kula Collective's membership mobile app along side a quote about Uscreen's incredible support.

Free, fast and easy migrations

Thousands of creators have had seamless transitions to Uscreen thanks to our expert Migrations team. We’ll take care of all the hard work, free of charge.

A team of memberships experts has your back

Work with your very own Success Manager for a worry-free journey. Launch and manage your membership effortlessly with Uscreen’s friendly, responsive team in your back pocket.

24/7 support for you and your members

Seamless issue resolution and instant answers to all your inquiries with our speedy customer support, for both you and your end users. Leave the boring, painful stuff to us so you can focus on what you do best—creating content.

The market’s first community for membership operators

Get strategies, tips, and case studies specifically for membership success. Connect with top creators and exchange best practices in our community.

Trusted by 4,000+ Video Creators

Unlike other platforms that support various content formats and monetization options, Uscreen is built around what is proven to work for video content memberships.

With Uscreen we can expand and scale the business without expanding our workload - plus, we can touch more people, be a part of more lives, and have a more profitable business.

Marnie Alton

Founder of M/Body

M/BODY Membership App Logo

$40K+

Monthly revenue

62%

App users

61%

Increase in viewer growth

View case study
mbody's white-label apps, powered by Uscreen.

If I want to grow the business every year, it comes down to getting my own platform and my own app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance Plus

Abundance Plus Logo

$100K+

Monthly revenue

2X

Membership Growth

4.5

Average App Store Rating

View case study
abundance plus app experience on Uscreen.

Apps gave us an air of legitimacy and got rid of any barriers to accessing the content. We’re available on all the same platforms as the big streaming services, and pose a real alternative option.

Nick Hayes

Founder of Means TV

Means TV App Logo

$40K+

Monthly revenue

>65%

Viewership on Apps

6

Total App Platforms

View case study
Means TV's membership app powered by Uscreen.

Don't just take our word for it

Explore authentic reviews from customers subscribed to membership platforms powered by Uscreen.

Abundance Plus Logo

A little something for everyone

This app is a great educator, laugh supplier, information feeder, worth every penny.

Art Hub Membership App Logo

Awesome App!

Art Hub is such an awesome app! Easy to search and the concept is genius. My 6-year-old son loves learning new ways to draw.

JRD membership app logo

Fun and organized

Great, easy to use app. Fun workouts. Can’t wait to see what JRD nation will release in the future.

Studio Bloom App Logo

So much more than a pregnancy workout!

I really don’t have words for how much I love Studio Bloom!

Prodigies membership app logo

Best program out there!

As a professional musician, music educator and as a parent, I am truly impressed with everything this company is creating.

Practice with Clara's membership app logo

Love so much!

This app makes yoga doable and accessible for everyone. Clara’s classes are dynamic, restorative, and delightful.

Unlock Recurring Membership Revenue—Starting Today

Earn recurring membership income you can count on starting today—no matter what niche you’re in. Click below to start your free trial or book a complimentary, no-obligation demo with one of our knowledgeable Creator Advocates.