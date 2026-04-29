75 Creator Economy Statistics for Growth, Income, & Platforms

The creator market moves fast, and keeping up with the latest creator economy statistics helps you understand where things are headed and what that means for you. From audience growth to new revenue streams, the numbers point to a clear story of opportunity.

For context, global revenue could grow from $250 billion in 2024 to $500 billion by 2027, showing just how quickly the space is scaling. On Uscreen, the top 10% of creators generated $171 million over the past year alone. That highlights how significant creator earnings can be at scale.

Beyond high earnings, creator economy trends also point to a shift toward more sustainable, recurring revenue models. The real opportunity is in understanding what is driving that shift and how you can use it to shape your own strategy.

Key creator economy trends: The Americas (70%) accounted for most watch time over the past year, compared to 22% from Europe and other regions. (Uscreen) Viewing habits split across devices: mobile (43%), web (31%), and TV (25%), showing strong multi-device consumption. (Uscreen) Close to 60% of creator revenue now comes from individual creators. (Grand View Research) The creator economy reached a $205B valuation in 2024, reflecting its established global scale. (Grand View Research) Between 2023 and 2024, the market expanded by roughly 60%. (Coherent Market Insights & Grand View Research)

Creator economy market size statistics

The creator economy market size is expanding rapidly worldwide, driven by growing monetization tools, rising global demand, and increased investment in creator platforms.

Staying aware of these trends helps creators adapt, scale, and maximize their earning potential amid substantial growth in the creator economy.

In 2024, the market size is valued at 205.25 billion USD. (Grandview Research) In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share at 34%. (Grandview Research) Between 2023 and 2024, the global creator economy grew by approximately 60.8%, showing rapid expansion. (Coherent Marketing Insights & Grandview Research) By 2033, the creator economy market is projected to hit 1,345.54 billion, with a CAGR of 23%. (Grandview Research) In 2024, individual creators generated nearly 6 in 10 dollars of the market’s revenue. (Grandview Research) In the past year, revenue from international subscribers grew by 60% for creators. (Uscreen) Over the past year, 70% of watch time came from the Americas, 22% from Europe, and the remainder from other regions, with these proportions remaining stable over time. (Uscreen) North America is the largest market for content creators, while the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing. (Grandview Research) Key companies in the creator economy market include Google LLC, ByteDance Ltd., Meta Platforms, Inc., and Patreon. (Grandview Research)

Number of content creators worldwide

The global creator landscape is vast and diverse, spanning casual hobbyists to full-time professionals across multiple platforms.

Knowing how many content creators there are helps highlight growth, engagement, and digital content monetization opportunities across this dynamic and evolving creator economy.

Influencer level Number of influencers Follower count Recreational 23 million 0-1K Semi-Pro 139 million 1K-10K Pro 41 million 10K-100K Expert 2 million 100K-1M Expert+ 2 million 1M+ Source: Linktree

Nearly 60% of creators spend 5 or more hours per week producing content. (Linktree) 1 in 40 people identify themselves as creators. (Statista) 10% of content creators classify themselves as hobbyists. (Converter Kit) There are over 207 million content creators worldwide. (Statista) YouTube hosts over 64 million creators worldwide. (Exploding Topics) TikTok has more than 1 million content creators globally. (Exploding Topics) Twitch features over 7.1 million active streaming channels. (TwitchTracker) Patreon supports over 279,000 active creators. (Backlinko) The top 10 Substack creators make $40 million per year. (Backlinko) In 2025, 745 creators launched channels on Uscreen, each with an average of 542 subscribers. (Uscreen)

Creator demographics and statistics

The global creator community is diverse, spanning genders, age groups, and education levels, from casual hobbyists to full-time professionals.

Some creators work full-time, but millions more actively produce content, reflecting the breadth and growth of the creator economy. Creator demographics reveal trends in engagement, audience reach, and opportunities for video monetization.

Media & Entertainment and Faith & Spirituality are fast-growing niches, with creator stores in these categories more than doubling on platforms like Uscreen in the past year. Fitness and Yoga remain the strongest performers. (Uscreen) Women make up 51% of creators, while male creators together account for the remaining 49%. (Zippia) Creators aged 39 and under make up 65% of the total, while those 40+ account for 35%. (Zippia) 74% of creators have a bachelor’s degree. (Zippia) Most creators attended college, with 85% having pursued higher education. (Neoreach) From the 207 million creators, over 45 million are full-time, and 162 million are amateurs. (Influencer Marketing Factory) 1 in 5 people consider themselves a creator. (HubSpot)

How do creators make money? Income and monetization statistics

Subscription and mixed revenue models drive the highest income for top-earning creators on Uscreen, who primarily focus on Fitness, Faith & Spirituality, and Yoga & Wellness. These successful creators capture a significant share of revenue, even though their content averages just under 30 minutes per video.

Across the broader creator economy, many are diversifying their income through digital product ideas and brand partnerships.

Subscription-based models generated an average of $103,787 in the last 12 months. (Uscreen) The average subscription costs $12 per month. (Uscreen) Subscribers using both web and apps stay subscribed up to 43% longer. (Uscreen) App-based subscriptions see 121% more annual plan purchases. (Uscreen) Mixed revenue models generated an average of $107,646 in the last year. (Uscreen) The top 10% of earners generated $14 million monthly and $171 million over the past 12 months, averaging $48,500 per month and $582,000 annually per creator. (Uscreen) Fitness creators on video platforms tend to yield the highest earnings. For example, on Uscreen, they average $14,498 per month, 70% higher than other industries. (Uscreen) Education and coaching creators follow with $8,707 per month, while Media & Entertainment creators average $8,355. (Uscreen) In their first year, most creators earn under $1,000, but by year 4, roughly 80% make $10,000 or more annually. (Neoreach) 76% of creators made more money in 2023 compared to the prior year. (Epidemic Sound) About 5 in 6 creators expect to grow their income via monetization options available through social media platforms. (Epidemic Sound) 63% of brands worked with the same influencers. (Influencer Marketing Hub) Roughly 6 in 10 US content creators reported affiliate commissions as an income source, second to sponsored content, which 82% of creators earn. (eMarketer) Two key pain points for revenue growth are consistent content production and fluctuating algorithm changes. (Linktree) 63% of creators say they wouldn’t accept a brand partnership if they didn’t believe in the company or product. (Linktree)

To earn stable revenue from your video content, you need one of 2 things: a constant flow of new customers, or a set of customers who pay you consistently. The second of those two is a lot easier, which is why so many creators are building recurring businesses. Whether they call it a club, a mastermind group, a subscription, etc. — they know that focusing on retention is a better route to sustainability. Kylie Julien Senior Video Production Specialist at Uscreen

Viewer behavior data

Overall, viewer behavior is shifting toward longer, more engaging content, with long-form video and interactive experiences driving higher watch time, engagement, and conversions.

Although some industries have seen fewer live streams, audiences remain deeply invested. Americans continue to spend significant time streaming digital media, showing the growth opportunities across live and on-demand video.

There was a 10% decrease in the amount of live streams in the Education industry. The same occurred in the fitness and yoga industries, which both saw a decrease since 2022. (Uscreen) The average live stream duration remained steady from 2022 to 2023, lasting around one hour. (Uscreen) App-based viewing grew from 40% to 59% of total consumption in 2024. (Uscreen) Mobile and TV app users log in 63% more often and spend 78% more time than web users. (Uscreen) App users are 141% more engaged with community features than web users. (Uscreen) Mobile accounts for 43% of views, followed by web at 31% and TV at 25%. (Uscreen) The average viewer spent 40 minutes per livestream session in 2023. A total of 722K hours of live streams were watched throughout the year. (Uscreen) For creators who regularly live stream, 20% of views come from live streams, while the remaining 80% come from on-demand content. (Uscreen) Users on the TV app attend significantly more live stream events than other platforms, 154% more than web users and 105% more than mobile users. Mobile app users also participate in 24% more events than website viewers. (Uscreen) Revenue in the OTT video market could reach $316.40 billion by 2024. (Statista) Gen Z viewers often start with short-form video apps to discover content, with 59% going on to watch longer-form versions. (Think With Google) Long-form video content over 30 minutes, such as webinars and live events, has grown by over 11,000% in the past decade, making it the fastest-growing video segment. (HubSpot) Longer content gets more social shares than short blog posts, but articles that exceed 2,000 words receive fewer shares. (Backlinko) Americans spend 21 hours a week streaming digital media in 2024. (Forbes) Interactive content gets 53% more engagement than static content. (Mediafly) The video streaming market size, including live and on-demand streaming, is set to reach $416.84 billion by 2030. (Grandview Research) There was a 50% rise in the average number of live streams by store for the Faith & Spirituality industry from 2022 to 2023. (Uscreen) Americans spend 21 hours a week streaming digital media in 2024. (Forbes)

Think of a couple of things that you can build year-round that adds value in different ways and pull people into your bubble of your community, network, and membership. Plan that in advance, build those experiences, and then evolve from there. Daniel Kosmala Sr. Marketing Manager & In-House Creator at Uscreen

Platform-specific creator stats

Creators today have a wide range of platforms to grow their audience, monetize content, and engage viewers. The following breakdown highlights key statistics, including user behavior and revenue opportunities across major platforms like Uscreen, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and Patreon.

Uscreen

Uscreen is one of the major creator economy platforms that helps creators host, monetize, and grow their video content while building diverse revenue streams. It’s built for creators who want full control over their content and earnings. For example, Collective Kula leveraged Uscreen to transition to a premium membership model, generating over $20K in monthly revenue.

The average content duration on the platform is 27 minutes per video. (Uscreen) In the last 90 days, 66% of users who watched content have watched at least one video more than once. (Uscreen) Free trial conversion rates are around 57%, while freebie bundles convert at about 3%, with some stores reaching ~10%, helping creators turn audiences into paying subscribers. (Uscreen) Mobile accounts for 48% of viewing, followed by desktop at 29% and TV at 23%, highlighting opportunities to reach audiences across multiple mediums. (Uscreen) The average subscriber lifetime is 15 months, and users who engage with the community are 63% more likely to stay active, supporting retention and recurring revenue. (Uscreen) Live streams account for around 20% of creators’ watch time, with an average of 179 total views per stream and a peak of 20,502 logged-in users, offering additional ways to monetize content without ads. (Uscreen) The average session duration is 18.5 minutes, with nearly 5% of users binge-watching (3+ videos over 15 minutes each in one day), showing strong audience engagement across on-demand content. (Uscreen)

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

YouTube

YouTube remains one of the biggest platforms for creators looking to grow their audience and maximize YouTube earnings. With powerful tools for YouTube monetization, creators can tap into ad revenue, subscriptions, and premium features while reaching massive global audiences.

But for some creators, the next step is moving beyond discovery into more predictable revenue and deeper audience relationships.

Fitness creator Katja transitioned her program, Pilates & Yoga with Katja, from YouTube to Uscreen in 2022 and saw a 216% increase in members, a 173.4% increase in paid subscribers, and a 223% boost in MRR.

Mobile devices account for 63% of YouTube watch time. (Uscreen) YouTube’s advertising revenue totaled $10.47 billion globally in Q4 2024. (Variety) MrBeast is the most subscribed YouTube channel, with 424 million subscribers. (Social Counts) In 2024, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music surpassed 100 million subscribers globally. (YouTube Blog) The average YouTube user spends 19 minutes per day watching content. (Broadband Search)

TikTok

TikTok is a leading platform for creators looking to grow their audience and generate TikTok earnings through videos, live streams, and sponsored content. It’s primarily used by creators who want to reach highly engaged audiences with short-form, interactive content.

Experts estimated that TikTok pays around 2 to 4 cents per 1,000 views on a video. That means that if a video had one million views, TikTok creators could make between $20 and $40. And if your video went viral and you had 10 million views, TikTok pays between $200 and $400 from the creator fund. (Uscreen) The average TikTok user spends 32 minutes per day watching content. (Broadband Search) 59% of Gen X TikTok users look for product or brand reviews after seeing a Dynamic Showcase Ad. (TikTok) After seeing a Lead Generation Ad, 75% of weekly TikTok users look for more information on the advertised product. (TikTok) 69% of Gen X internet users prefer short-form videos over long-form content. (TikTok)

Instagram

Instagram is a social platform designed for creators and brands to share visual content, engage audiences, and monetize Instagram users through Reels, affiliate links, and brand partnerships. It’s primarily used by creators looking to grow their following and generate revenue from highly engaged users.

The average cost for 1,000 video views on monetized Facebook content is $10.97. Creators receive 20% of the revenue generated for long-form content featuring licensed music. (Uscreen) The average Instagram user spends 29 minutes per day on the platform. (Broadband Search) In 2025, Instagram ranks as the third most popular social platform, with over 2 billion monthly users. (Statista)

Twitch

Twitch is a live-streaming platform where creators engage audiences in real time and generate Twitch earnings through subscriptions, ads, and donations.

The platform’s dynamic environment makes it a hub for creators, and the following Twitch statistics highlight its reach, engagement, and revenue potential.

Since 2019, the number of Twitch Partners has grown 44%, rising from 35,000 to 51,000. (Twitch Tracker) Twitch users watch over 58 million hours of content daily. (Twitch Tracker) Ibai is the top-earning Twitch streamer, bringing in an estimated $185K–$233K per month from 93,000+ subscribers. (Stream Charts)

Patreon

Patreon is a membership platform that enables creators to earn directly from their fans while fostering strong community connections. It’s especially popular among artists, podcasters, educators, and independent creators seeking consistent income beyond ads or brand deals.

For creators exploring other options, Patreon alternatives can help diversify revenue streams and identify platforms that best fit their audience and content strategy.

In 2024, Patreon creators surpassed 60 million free memberships while hosting live fan events. (Patreon) Monthly revenue from one-time purchases grew 4x, and the number of creators starting chats increased 5x. (Patreon) Patreon has paid out over $3.5 billion to creators to date. (Patreon)

The future of the creator economy

The creator economy continues to grow, and audience behavior is evolving along with it. More viewers are watching on mobile devices, streaming apps, and TVs rather than traditional web platforms, reflecting changing consumption habits.

International audiences are also contributing a larger share of creators’ revenue, expanding both the community and opportunities for creators worldwide. As the creator economy grows, both the industry and the way audiences engage with content will continue to evolve.

Creators are really moving towards more of a community-driven video experience…It’s not just about producing content, but creating something that is really engaging, ongoing, sort of interactive experiences that really deepens that audience connection. Rob Balasabas Head of Partnerships & Community at Uscreen

Mobile and TV viewership is increasing, gradually surpassing web viewership. (Uscreen) In the past year, revenue from international subscribers increased by 14% for creators. (Uscreen) Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for creators, with annual growth exceeding 20% due to rising internet use and platform adoption. (Coherent Market Insights) Over 80% of people believe influencer marketing is an effective marketing tactic, highlighting the growing impact of creators on consumer behavior globally. (Influencer Marketing Hub)

What is the creator economy?

The creator economy is a fast-growing global industry where people earn money by sharing their creative work and ideas online. To stand out in this space, it helps to own your audience by leveraging digital tools and platforms to grow your presence, build membership communities, and develop sustainable recurring revenue.

Creators are truly maturing into savvy business owners, in terms of their entrepreneurship and thinking beyond just their content. They’re realizing that there’s much more earning potential in having their own intellectual property, and not just licensing their name — which allows them to retain the authenticity they have built up. Rob Balasabas Head of Partnerships & Community at Uscreen

Successful creators also avoid relying on a single source of income. Instead, they build diversified revenue streams by combining models such as memberships, subscriptions, merchandise, affiliate marketing, and digital products.

Together, these priorities help reduce risk, strengthen resilience, and support a more stable, long-term business in a rapidly changing landscape.

Take control of your creator income

Statistics show that the creator economy is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, with massive potential for those ready to take part. To stay competitive, you need to carve out your niche, follow the data, and use it to shape a sustainable business model and thriving community.

Turning that strategy into something scalable often requires the right foundation. Instead of stitching together multiple tools, smart creators look to consolidate their tools into one system that supports growth.

Uscreen makes taking that next step simple. With tools for video hosting, branded apps, memberships, and analytics, you can bring your community together in one consistent experience across every touchpoint.

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