Uscreen memberships are perfect for those with something to teach - no niche is too small! Explore some successful educational business for inspiration.

Desktop and mobile view of what the Filmmakers Academy membership platform looks like
Filmmakers Academy App Logo

Filmmakers Academy

Desktop and mobile view of what the Trial Lawyers University (TLU On Demand) membership platform looks like
Trial Lawyers University App Logo

Trial Lawyers University

Desktop and mobile view of what the FlyWithGreg membership platform looks like
FlyWithGreg App Logo

FlyWithGreg

Desktop and mobile view of what the MK9 Plus membership platform looks like
MK9 Plus App Logo

MK9 Plus

Desktop and mobile view of what the OMBE Surf Training Programs membership platform looks like
OMBE Surf Training Programs App Logo

OMBE Surf Training Programs

Desktop and mobile view of what the Coffee Break TV membership platform looks like
Coffee Break TV App Logo

Coffee Break TV

Uscreen for
Education Creators

Your own
MasterClass

Create on-demand, evergreen learning for recurring students.

Say goodbye to launch stress

Keep your curriculum current. Sell easily with built-in pay-per view & marketing tools.

Interactive experience

Connect in real-time & host classes with live chat, and create a supportive learning community.

Don’t just take our word for it. See how our customers have built six & seven figure businesses by building their memberships with Uscreen.

Brooke Coates, founder of Studio Bloom
Studio Bloom App Logo

With Uscreen we can expand and scale the business without expanding our workload and we can reach more people.

Brooke Cates

Founder of Studio Bloom

$40K+

Monthly revenue

62%

app users

61%

Increase in viewer growth

Justin Rhodes, founder of Abundance+
Abundance Plus Logo

If I want to grow the business every year, it comes down to getting my own platform and my own app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance+

$100K+

Monthly revenue

2X

Membership growth

4.5

Average App Store ratings

Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features

Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.

Mobile + TV Apps

Launch your own Mobile + TV Apps, no coding skills required.

Live Streaming

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Video CMS

Upload, organize and distribute your videos all in one place.

Video Monetization

Earn recurring revenue from your content.

Marketing + Analytics

Unlock the true potential of your videos.

Community

Forge a strong bond with your audience using community features.

Get more out of Uscreen

Power features and resources to elevate your brand and membership to the next level. Let us help you on your way.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Join the Uscreen family and start building your online membership business today.