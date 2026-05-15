Mighty Networks vs Kajabi: Choosing the Right Platform for Your Membership

If you’re ready to launch or grow a membership business, the Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi comparison is probably one you keep coming back to. Both are excellent options, but they’re built around different priorities. One focuses on marketing and sales, the other on community and engagement.

Knowing which matters more to your business is the fastest way to choose between them. This guide breaks down both platforms so you can make a confident, informed decision and find the right fit for how you want to grow. We’ll also cover the best membership site platforms that don’t make you choose between key features.

Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi overview

Kajabi and Mighty Networks are both solid membership platforms, but they’re optimized for different goals. Here’s a quick look at how they compare before we dive deeper into details.

Platform G2 Rating Best For Key Features Starting Price (annual) Kajabi 4.1/5 Course creators who need a full marketing stack Courses, email marketing, funnels, website builder $143/mo Mighty Networks 4.6/5 Community-first membership businesses Community, live events, courses, mobile app $79/mo

What is Kajabi?

Best for: Course creators who need a full marketing stack

G2 Rating: 4.1/5

Kajabi is an all-in-one platform built for creators who want to sell and scale digital products. Since launching in 2010, over 50,000 knowledge entrepreneurs, coaches, and educators have used it to sell online courses and monetize their content.

It’s known for a strong marketing and sales infrastructure that works together, including websites, email funnels, landing pages, automations, and checkouts.

If your priority is community engagement or a more video-focused experience, you may find better options in alternatives to Kajabi, such as Uscreen.

Key features

Built-in email marketing and automations

Sales funnels and landing pages

Website builder with customizable templates

Check out with split payments and an affiliate program

Online courses, coaching, and digital products

Membership and community tools

Podcasting support

Analytics and reporting

Pros and cons

Kajabi is a strong choice for creators who want an all-in-one marketing and sales platform, but it has some limitations worth knowing before you commit.

Pros Cons Strong onboarding process

Comprehensive toolset: CMS, bulk emails, landing pages, and lead magnets

Easy to get started with limited technical know-how Limited third-party integrations

Community features are basic compared to dedicated platforms

Member limit of 20,000 caps how far you can scale your community

Review

I think Kajabi is pretty easy to use overall, which is great. I like the templates we can use for emails, as they are easy to set up, and others can use them too. It’s nice to have the downloads and freebies that Kajabi offers. Also, even though we can’t afford a big CRM, Kajabi works well for us in handling contacts. The initial setup was pretty easy with not much to do, which I appreciated. Andrea M., G2 Review

For our team, we were looking for something that offered strong community spaces and could mimic social media platforms, but that ultimately didn’t prove workable for us. We also needed more storage and longer-term access to materials for our clients. In the end, we found a less expensive alternative that fit exactly what we needed. Verified G2 Review

Kajabi pricing

Basic: $143/month, billed annually

$143/month, billed annually Growth: $199/month, billed annually

$199/month, billed annually Pro: $399/month, billed annually

What is Mighty Networks?

Best for: Community-first membership businesses

G2 Rating: 4.6/5

Mighty Networks is a community-focused platform built for creators who want to grow their membership through engagement and connection. Launched in 2017, it has grown to over 10,000 teachers, coaches, and community leaders using it to monetize their online community. Member profiles, discussion spaces, live events, and courses all sit inside a single branded community experience.

If your priority is building an engaged audience that grows through member connection rather than marketing funnels, Mighty Networks is built for that. Creators who need stronger marketing and sales tools or a more video-focused experience tend to explore Mighty Networks alternatives.

Key features

Branded community spaces and member profiles

Native live streaming and live events

Cohort and pre-recorded courses

Chat and direct messaging

Mobile app included on all plans

Member activity feed and discussion spaces

Subgroups and private spaces

Basic analytics and member insights

Pros and cons

Mighty Networks is a strong choice for community-focused creators, but it has some limitations worth considering.

Pros Cons Member profiles create a social, connected experience

Regular webinars and resources to help you build your community

Networking features similar to social media platforms No affiliate marketing tools

Limited customization with no custom code or API access

Limited third-party integrations

Review

What I like best about Mighty is its versatility and ability to bring many important functions into one platform. We’re able to host courses, organize collections, run events, manage community discussions, and handle member management in one place. The integrations with Zoom and Stripe help simplify live sessions and payments, which saves time and reduces the need for multiple outside tools.

I also appreciate the clean member experience, mobile accessibility, and professional look and feel it offers our community. While some backend features can take time to learn, overall, it helps reduce tech overwhelm by giving us a central hub to grow, serve, and manage everything more efficiently. Adelle A., G2 Review

What I dislike most is that the platform can feel inconsistent on the admin side. Tools and settings are sometimes moved, renamed, or changed without enough clarity, which creates unnecessary friction when trying to manage the community or update pages. Features that were once easy to find can suddenly take extra time to locate.



I’ve also experienced issues with email deliverability when using Proton Mail, particularly with signup confirmations and password reset emails not arriving. That creates a frustrating experience for both admins and members. In those situations, support has not always been as helpful or solution-focused as I would hope.



Overall, the platform is powerful, but greater consistency, clearer change communication, and stronger technical support would make a big difference. Adelle A., G2 Review

Mighty Networks pricing

Mighty Pro: Custom pricing

Custom pricing Launch Plan: $79/month, billed annually

$79/month, billed annually Scale Plan: $179/month, billed annually

$179/month, billed annually Growth Plan: $354/month, billed annually

How Kajabi vs. Mighty Networks compare for membership growth

Choosing the right platform goes beyond features. How you plan to acquire members, keep them engaged, and retain them long term is what should drive your decision.

Here’s how Kajabi and Mighty Networks stack up across the areas that matter most for growing a membership business.

Monetization and revenue growth

Both platforms let you charge through subscriptions and pay-per-view, but how far you can take your monetization depends on which platform you choose.

Kajabi connects with PayPal and Stripe to offer split payments and free trials, giving you a built-in affiliate program to drive new member acquisition. Mighty Networks only has Stripe and doesn’t offer split payments or real affiliate tracking.

If you want to diversify your digital content monetization as you grow, Kajabi gives you more to work with. Mighty Networks keeps it simple, but that simplicity becomes a ceiling when you’re ready to scale.

Community and retention

Community is one of the most effective levers for reducing churn, and the two platforms approach it very differently. Kajabi limits community to video comments, blog comments, and email.

Mighty Networks gives your members profiles, direct messaging, and social spaces to connect with you. If community is at the center of your membership, Mighty Networks is the stronger choice.

For more on managing member relationships at scale, see our guide on membership CRM.

Converting leads and retaining paying members gets a lot easier when your marketing tools are in the same platform as your content.

Kajabi gives you that out of the box:

Email marketing and automations

Discounts and coupons

Abandoned cart sequences

Affiliate program

Mighty Networks has no native marketing tools. You can export your member list and connect third-party tools through Zapier, but that adds friction and cost as you grow.

Scalability and apps

Branded apps and native integrations keep members engaged and your business on track as you scale. Kajabi includes a mobile app on all plans, but it’s a shared Kajabi-branded experience rather than your own. Mighty Networks only unlocks branded mobile apps on the Mighty Pro plan.

Both platforms rely on Zapier for third-party integrations, which adds complexity and cost as your tech stack grows. If you’re planning to scale, those limitations are worth keeping in mind.

Apps drive annual subscriptions: Subscriptions with apps see Subscriptions with apps see 121% more annual plan purchases than those without.

Customization and branding

Kajabi gives you a drag-and-drop website builder with ready-made templates, your own logo and brand colors, and the option to go further with custom code. Mighty Networks is more constrained. You can add your logo and colors, but forums and groups stay in a standard format with no custom coding option.

For creators building a premium membership experience, that difference in control makes Mighty Networks the more appealing option.

Uscreen: A More Powerful Alternative

Best for: Video-first membership businesses

G2 Rating: 4.7/5

Uscreen is a video membership platform that gives creators everything they need to monetize their community and grow recurring revenue. We’ve helped over 25,000 creators across several industries scale their membership businesses with marketing automation, community engagement, and video monetization.

Grow your membership with features like:

Built-in email automations, abandoned cart sequences, and affiliate tools to drive conversions

Member profiles, discussion spaces, and live events to keep your audience connected

Branded apps across mobile, tablet, and TV for a premium member experience

Subscriptions, one-off payments, free trials, and gift cards

If you’re wondering whether Kajabi is worth it, comparing it against Uscreen is a good place to start.

Key features

Branded apps across mobile, tablet, and TV, including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV

Netflix-style video experience with custom categories, playlists, and filters

Community tools, including member profiles, discussion spaces, and live events

Marketing automation with email, abandoned cart sequences, and an affiliate program

Flexible monetization across subscriptions, pay-per-view, free trials, and gift cards

Detailed analytics and member insights

Pros and cons

Uscreen is a strong fit for video-first creators ready to scale. Here’s what to know before you get started.

Pros Cons Marketing and community tools in one platform

Branded apps across mobile, tablet, and TV

Built-in retention and churn reduction tools

Full migration support and dedicated onboarding Best suited for creators with an existing audience

Some customization limitations on lower plans

Learning curve for new membership creators

Review



What I like best about Uscreen is that it provides a complete, all-in-one platform that allows us to deliver a truly premium learning experience. Instead of managing multiple tools, everything from video hosting and memberships to payments and community is seamlessly integrated. Verified G2 Review

Uscreen pricing

Starter plan: $49/month (only available as a monthly plan)

$49/month (only available as a monthly plan) Growth plan: $149/month (plus $1.99 subscriber fee), billed annually

$149/month (plus $1.99 subscriber fee), billed annually App Essentials plan: $449/month (plus $0.99 subscriber fee), billed annually

$449/month (plus $0.99 subscriber fee), billed annually Custom plan: Custom pricing; contact sales

See Uscreen In Action: MTNTOUGH+

MTNTOUGH+ is a seven-figure fitness membership that migrated to Uscreen after outgrowing Vimeo OTT. Without native marketing tools or an in-platform community, the team had no way to automate member growth or keep engagement inside the product.

After migrating to Uscreen, the team gained full control over their marketing and member experience:

Automated onboarding drives trial conversion

Win-back and churn campaigns run without third-party tools

Their community moved from Facebook to the platform, where engagement is easier to track and act on.

Less than three months in, MTNTOUGH+ is seeing 14% average monthly member growth and 7.1% MRR growth.

Community and churn: Uscreen customers with an active community see Uscreen customers with an active community see 2x less churn than those without one.

Which platform is right for your membership

Kajabi works best if marketing and sales are your priority, while Mighty Networks is better for those focused on community and engagement. If you want both in a single platform built around video, Uscreen is the clear choice.

If you’re considering switching platforms, our platform migration guide walks you through how to make the move without losing members or momentum.

Kajabi vs. Mighty Networks FAQ