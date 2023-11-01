The global OTT video market is set to grow to US$443.29bn by 2029 (opens in new tab) . That’s a massive opportunity for video creators and subscription platforms in the years ahead. And we’re already seeing creators capitalize on this market boom.

For example, Abundance+, a niche homesteading platform, launched 6 mobile and TV apps and scaled to over 7,700 paying subscribers (opens in new tab) . Today, with more than $1m in annual revenue and 76% of viewership coming through apps, it’s a prime example of how mobile-first strategies drive meaningful business results.

If you’re a little cautious about starting your subscription or membership site, this collection of 134 statistics should help ease your decision-making process.

You’ll find insightful supporting data for building your business, gathered from Uscreen’s customer base and reputable external sources.

Subscription statistics on OTT industry growth & engagement

Consumer appetite for on-demand video has exploded, with streaming now a daily habit for most Americans. Mobile and TV apps (opens in new tab) are dramatically changing how and where people consume content. Expect to see how accessibility influences commitment and platform success.

Source: Insider Intelligence

Takeaway: The OTT space is undergoing a mobile-first transformation, and creators who prioritize app accessibility are winning more loyal and active audiences.

The global VOD subscription market at a glance

The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) (opens in new tab) market stands out as the most lucrative part of the OTT industry. Global smartphone adoption is accelerating mobile streaming habits, making SVOD a high-ARPU opportunity. The global market indicators point toward rapid, sustained growth.

Source: Global Logic

Takeaway: SVOD is driving the global OTT economy forward, with mobile access pushing adoption and revenue potential to new heights.

Subscriber growth is heavily influenced by the platform’s ability to meet consumers where they are—on every device. From Netflix to niche platforms (opens in new tab) , those investing in mobile and TV apps are seeing major gains. This data showcases the link between device strategy and market leadership.

Netflix continues to dominate the SVOD landscape in North America, with 81.44m users and a 21% share of the U.S. market. ( DemandSage (opens in new tab) )

) Netflix also captures 31% of all subscription revenues across the U.S. and Canada, showing its unmatched ability to monetize subscribers. ( Forbes (opens in new tab) )

) Creator platforms with apps saw a 17% year-over-year growth in 2024—over four times the 3.6% growth of those without apps. That’s a 121% performance advantage, highlighting how mobile access significantly boosts platform momentum (Uscreen).

Creator Spotlight: How In the Lab+ doubles in viewership after migrating to Uscreen

In the Lab+, a basketball-focused brand, doubled its total viewership after launching two mobile apps, with 79% of their total views now coming through OTT apps (opens in new tab) . See how Lab+ turned a viral moment into a global business.

Read case study (opens in new tab)

Creator Spotlight: Studio Bloom scaled to $1M+ annual revenue by transforming its tech stack

Studio Bloom, focused on prenatal fitness, grew to over 5,000 paying members and earned over $1M in annual revenue, with 76% of viewing coming through mobile and TV apps (Source: Uscreen).

Learn how Studio Bloom made a switch to their tech stack and transformed its business.

Read case study (opens in new tab)

Creator Spotlight: How Abundance+ created a Netflix-style membership community and 2X’ed their revenue

Abundance+, a homesteading education platform, now serves 7,700+ subscribers and earns over $1M annually, with 76% of viewing on apps. Discover how Abundance+ 2Xe’d revenue by introducing apps.

Read case study (opens in new tab)

Roku dominates TV app usage, accounting for 80% of total TV app watch time across Uscreen creators. (Uscreen, DEA)

In the Media & Entertainment category, Roku (opens in new tab) accounts for 23% of all app viewership, showing strong consumer preference for large-screen content. (Uscreen)

accounts for 23% of all app viewership, showing strong consumer preference for large-screen content. (Uscreen) In Faith & Spirituality, more than 50% of all TV app watch time happens via Roku, proving its strength among faith-based creators (Uscreen)

Takeaway: App-enabled platforms are capturing more market share, proving that accessibility and cross-device experiences are essential for growth.

Device usage & app engagement statistics

Viewers expect seamless transitions between devices, and their behavior shows a preference for content that fits their mobile-first lives. App usage has surged, dramatically outpacing web consumption. This section uncovers how devices influence engagement depth and frequency.

Apps made up just 40% of content consumption in early 2023. By late 2024, that number jumped to 59%, as users consumed 1.5bn minutes through mobile and TV apps—nearly twice as much as the 871m minutes on the web. (Uscreen)

App watch time in the fitness industry rose by 12.96%, while web watch time dropped by 14.09%. (Uscreen)

App watch time surged by a massive 89.15% in Yoga & Wellness, while web watch time declined by 11.41%. (Uscreen)

Roku is our most commonly used TV app, representing 80% of all watch time from TV apps. (Uscreen)

Users are also more willing to pay on mobile, and our customers see 16% of paid subscriptions purchased directly through apps. (Uscreen)

Viewers log into apps 63% more frequently than those on the web. (Uscreen)

Source: Uscreen

Creator Spotlight: How Big Picture Skiing earns $30,000 per month with Uscreen

Big Picture Skiing, a niche creator in the ski coaching space, earns $30,000 per month from 1,100 paying members, with 40% of whom consume content through the mobile app. Their success highlights how mobile access can power niche growth and consistent user engagement. Find out how they grew to $30,000 in monthly revenue.

Read the case study (opens in new tab)

Takeaway: Convenience drives consumption—apps create stickier, more engaging viewer experiences that outperform web-only models.

Consumer spending & subscription behavior

Rising subscription costs haven’t dampened consumer demand; instead, users are looking for flexible, device-friendly experiences. As habits evolve, so do expectations around pricing and value. These stats highlight the changing dynamics of subscription loyalty and behavior.

66% of Americans are open to ad-supported content if it means accessing platforms for free, reinforcing the viability of hybrid revenue models. ( Statista (opens in new tab) )

) 44% of Disney+ subscribers reported they would cancel if prices increased further—demonstrating price sensitivity even among premium brand loyalists. ( Forbes (opens in new tab) )

) 65% of video streaming now happens through mobile and TV apps rather than browsers, reflecting a clear user shift to more immersive, on-the-go experiences. ( Uscreen (opens in new tab) )

) Smartphone ownership now exceeds 60% globally, making mobile access not just a perk but a necessity for scaling video businesses. ( Bank My Cell (opens in new tab) )

) The average monthly spend on streaming services jumped from $48 in early 2023 to $61 in 2024. (Uscreen)

The average person now maintains three active subscriptions—up from 2.4 the previous year. (Uscreen)

Flexibility is critical: consumers gravitate toward platforms that allow them to watch across devices, with cross-platform users staying subscribed 43% longer than single-platform users. (Uscreen)

Smart TVs’ highest penetration in the UK is among respondents aged 45-54 years old. ( Statista (opens in new tab) )

Takeaway: User flexibility and cross-device compatibility are now critical to retaining subscribers and justifying increased monthly spend.

Subscription app vs web performance statistics: Engagement, retention & revenue

Performance data shows that apps outshine websites across key metrics like user engagement, retention (opens in new tab) , and spending. Audiences stay longer and watch more when apps are part of the equation. The statistics here deliver a compelling business case for app development.

People spend 25% more time watching content on mobile apps. (Uscreen)

78% of community activity takes place on mobile. ( Uscreen (opens in new tab) )

) Mobile apps contribute 15% less churn and 1.6x more annual subscriptions for our customers. (Uscreen)

Consumer spending on subscription-based apps has surged, with a 35% rise on iOS and a 25% increase on Android. (Uscreen)

Customers that offer apps sell 1.6x more annual subscriptions than customers who don’t

Uscreen customers who offer mobile & TV apps have 15% more retention. (Uscreen)

Average watch time for stores without apps is 14 minutes per view, this can increase to 17 minutes per view when offering apps. (Uscreen)

Members spend an average of 102 minutes watching content on apps vs 82 minutes for stores without apps. (Uscreen)

Customers who offer apps see 17% more logins. (Uscreen)

Community engagement and mobile apps go hand-in-hand, with 78% of community activity coming from mobile apps. (Uscreen)

Subscribers who use apps watch up to 25% more content than those who don’t download your app. (Uscreen)

Uscreen data shows that users log into mobile and TV apps 63% more often than websites, and spend 78% more total time on the platform. (Uscreen)

App users are 141% more engaged with community features than those using websites. (Uscreen)

Members with multi-device access engage 25% longer and are 15% more likely to renew their subscriptions. (Uscreen)

Users log in to mobile and TV apps 63% more often than they do on web, and they spend 78% more time on the platform overall. (Uscreen)

Subscriptions with apps retain 23% more users after 12 months than those without. (Uscreen)

Membership businesses that have their own branded OTT apps have generated 10x more subscription MRR than those without. (Uscreen)

Takeaway: Apps significantly amplify subscription business metrics, making them a foundational element of long-term growth.

Subscription retention, churn, and reactivation benchmarks

Retention is the engine of subscription success, and it hinges on platform accessibility and community engagement. The right tools, like mobile apps and member interaction features, reduce churn dramatically. The stats that follow demonstrate the mechanics of building loyalty.

Mobile apps contribute 15% less churn and 1.6x more annual subscriptions for our customers, meaning members stay longer and engage more deeply. (Uscreen)

Uscreen customers who offer mobile & TV apps have 15% more retention. (Uscreen)

Uscreen customers with apps experience 15% less churn on a monthly basis, this can be attributed to having more members on annual subscriptions and increased accessibility to your platform allows members to more easily discover the value of your membership. (Uscreen)

We also see that customers with an active community see 2x less churn than those who don’t. (Uscreen)

Members with multi-device access engage 25% longer and are 15% more likely to renew their subscriptions. (Uscreen)

Subscriptions with apps retain 23% more users after 12 months than those without. (Uscreen)

Over 12 months, fitness membership (opens in new tab) with apps retain 94% more users than those without. (Uscreen)

with apps retain 94% more users than those without. (Uscreen) Having apps improves 12-month retention by 30% in the Yoga & Wellness (opens in new tab) space. (Uscreen)

space. (Uscreen) Apps drive a dramatic 285% increase in year-long retention for Media & Entertainment (opens in new tab) subscribers. (Uscreen)

subscribers. (Uscreen) Offering apps boosts 12-month retention by 13% for faith-based content (opens in new tab) . (Uscreen)

. (Uscreen) Subscriptions with apps see a 33% lift in retention over those without. (Uscreen)

Cross-platform viewers maintain their subscriptions substantially longer, across all niches. (Uscreen)

99% of memberships report customers staying for longer than 3 months at a time.

The average member stays subscribed for 12.3 months. ( Membership Geeks (opens in new tab) )

Takeaway: Retention rates soar when subscribers can engage through apps and communities, showing that user experience fuels long-term value.

Subscription pricing & revenue insights

Monetization isn’t just about higher prices—it’s about giving users confidence in long-term value. Annual plans and higher ARPU correlate strongly with app-enabled experiences. Here, you’ll see how pricing models and user behavior intersect.

Takeaway: Platforms that offer apps see better monetization and user commitment, underscoring the strategic value of app investment.

OTT advertising & AVOD trends

Ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) is rapidly gaining ground, especially as consumers look for low-cost streaming options. Hybrid models are proving an effective way to expand reach without sacrificing revenue. The stats shed light on how advertising is reshaping OTT monetization (opens in new tab) .

Takeaway: AVOD and hybrid models are unlocking new revenue streams, making OTT more accessible while preserving profitability.

Uscreen creator revenue & member behavior data

Real-world performance data from Uscreen creators highlights how apps and community tools drive revenue. This creator ecosystem shows what happens when engagement, accessibility, and platform strategy align. Expect clear proof that thoughtful tech investments pay off.

Uscreen memberships (opens in new tab) with apps see 17% more logins, with more app usage, than customers who don’t offer apps. (Uscreen)

with apps see 17% more logins, with more app usage, than customers who don’t offer apps. (Uscreen) Uscreen customers see 78% of community activity coming from mobile apps. (Uscreen)

Uscreen customers with active communities see 2x less churn. (Uscreen)

Average watch time for Uscreen memberships without apps is 14 minutes per individual viewer session, and can increase to 17 minutes when offering apps. (Uscreen)

Uscreen memberships see their members spend an average of 102 minutes each week watching content on apps compared to 82 minutes for brands without apps. (Uscreen)

Uscreen serves over 15m users, has launched 3,500 apps, and helped creators generate US$210m in annual earnings across various niches. ( Uscreen (opens in new tab) )

Takeaway: Top-performing creators maximize revenue by pairing apps with community features, proving that platform strategy defines success.

General membership subscription site statistics

Membership models are growing in popularity across industries, driven by their recurring revenue and community potential. The majority of these businesses are relatively new but already showing strong results. These numbers reveal how creators are structuring for growth and retention.

Takeaway: Recurring models are thriving, and success is tightly linked to member engagement and content strategy.

Subscription membership site growth statistics

The difference in growth between app-enabled and web-only platforms is staggering. Apps clearly fuel higher engagement and more frequent usage. These growth benchmarks make a powerful case for investing in a multi-device experience.

Subscriptions with apps grew 17% YoY in 2024, compared to only 3.6% for platforms without apps. ( Uscreen (opens in new tab) )

) Memberships with apps have 8x more paying members than those without apps. (Uscreen)

Uscreen customers with apps have more 10x more daily and monthly active users compared to memberships without apps. (Uscreen)

Memberships see 2x more watch time on their branded membership apps compared to their branded membership website. (Uscreen)

Memberships that offer a dedicated community area see a much lower churn rate (6.06%) than those without (10.46%). ( Membership Geeks (opens in new tab) )

) Members who are engaged in a membership’s community are 2x less likely to churn compared to non-engaged members. (Uscreen)

Takeaway: Apps are the catalyst for scale, driving exponential membership growth and deeper user engagement.

Subscription membership site financial statistics

The financial upside of subscription businesses increases dramatically with app adoption and strategic upselling. From average member value to long-term plan upgrades, revenue scales with accessibility. These stats outline the monetary advantages of a hybrid platform approach.

Within the first 6 months of having an app, Uscreen customers see a 10% increase in user purchases, this can include purchasing a subscription plan, one-time payments, free trials, or joining a free plan. (Uscreen)

In fact, Uscreen’s Upsell feature is used by our most successful stores, over 50% of our top 100 GMV earners use the upsell feature. (Uscreen)

90% of subscription upsells are created to move members from monthly plans to longer-term plans. (Uscreen)

When creators launch an OTT TV app, their earnings increase on average by 30%. ( Uscreen (opens in new tab) )

) OTT video subscription (opens in new tab) revenues will hit US$50.56bn this year, an increase of 12.5% YoY. Revenues will climb to US$64.12bn by the end of 2026. ( Insider Intelligence (opens in new tab) )

revenues will hit US$50.56bn this year, an increase of 12.5% YoY. Revenues will climb to US$64.12bn by the end of 2026. ( Insider Intelligence ) Fitness subscriptions with apps see 23% more annual plan purchases than those without. (Uscreen)

Annual subscriptions are nearly 6x more common when Yoga & Wellness businesses offer apps — a 582% increase. (Uscreen)

Entertainment platforms with apps see a 329% spike in annual subscriptions compared to those without. (Uscreen)

Takeaway: Apps unlock higher revenue per user, more upsells, and increased user lifetime value—clear markers of a high-performing model.

Subscription membership site business model statistics

The structure of your subscription business—how users join, what options they have, and how content is delivered—can make or break success. Data shows that onboarding, flexibility, and community all influence key performance indicators. Expect insights into what operational features drive results.

Takeaway: Operational choices like tiering, onboarding, and trial options significantly impact retention and revenue, especially when integrated with app-based access.

The future of video subscriptions & monetization

As technology evolves, so do the strategies creators need to stay competitive. We asked membership and subscription experts for insights on trends shaping the future of video. Here’s what they had to say about everything from AI personalization to community-first content.

On AI and creator business reach:

We’re seeing AI localization drastically improve global reach for creators, breaking down language barriers and expanding access to new audiences. Nick Savrov CTO at Uscreen

How community will influence creator-led businesses:

The next wave of creators isn’t just about content—it’s about connection. Community-first models are the new standard. Daniel Kosmala Sr. Marketing Manager & In-House Creator at Uscreen

How personalization, mobile-first business models, and AI will work:

The future of OTT is mobile-first, interactive, and powered by owned communities. AI will personalize viewer experiences and streamline content delivery. Amir Shahzeidi Director of Demand Generation at Uscreen

Takeaway: It’s clear that emerging trends point to hybrid monetization, global distribution, and smarter automation as key pillars for future-ready subscription businesses. The subscription landscape is evolving fast, and creators who lean into mobile, AI, and community will be the ones who thrive.

There’s a bright future for subscription services

In 2025, those with the right tools and strategies are seeing stronger engagement, lower churn, and higher revenue. Whether you’re running a fitness brand, a media channel, or an education platform, features like mobile apps, onboarding flows, and community tools are now essential.

Hybrid web and app models are outperforming web-only setups. The data shows that creators who focus on flexibility, access, and member experience are growing faster and earning more. Use the insights in this report to plan your next move.