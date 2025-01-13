If you’ve watched Yoga with Adriene on YouTube, you're familiar with the calm, approachable energy that Adriene Mishler brings to wellness. Her channel has become a go-to resource for over 13 million+ subscribers, making yoga accessible to all.

Building on this foundational success, Adriene and her business partner Chris Sharpe envisioned something bigger: Find What Feels Good (FWFG), a premium Netflix-style streaming service offering advanced yoga classes, meditation, and wellness.

By 2019, FWFG had outgrown their patchwork of systems for community, content, and video hosting. The juggling act was holding them back. So, they made a move to Uscreen’s all-in-one platform. The result? No more tech headaches. Just a streamlined system that let their team focus on what they do best—creating content and growing their community like never before.

“Hitting the 46,000 monthly member mark was a huge milestone for us, and Uscreen was an important part of getting us there. Uscreen has changed how we allocate our team resources because we no longer need a lot of the tech things that we needed before. We've always wanted to just be a creative team that's focused on content creation—not building apps or figuring out how to sync up databases to do basic stuff. So Uscreen has allowed us to just not worry about any of that anymore"

— Chris Sharpe, Co-Founder & COO, Find What Feels Good