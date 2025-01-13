Creator Stories
Find What Feels Good's Uscreen Journey: 201% member growth and simplified operations
BACKGROUND
Making wellness accessible through Find What Feels Good
If you’ve watched Yoga with Adriene on YouTube, you're familiar with the calm, approachable energy that Adriene Mishler brings to wellness. Her channel has become a go-to resource for over 13 million+ subscribers, making yoga accessible to all.
Building on this foundational success, Adriene and her business partner Chris Sharpe envisioned something bigger: Find What Feels Good (FWFG), a premium Netflix-style streaming service offering advanced yoga classes, meditation, and wellness.
By 2019, FWFG had outgrown their patchwork of systems for community, content, and video hosting. The juggling act was holding them back. So, they made a move to Uscreen’s all-in-one platform. The result? No more tech headaches. Just a streamlined system that let their team focus on what they do best—creating content and growing their community like never before.
“Hitting the 46,000 monthly member mark was a huge milestone for us, and Uscreen was an important part of getting us there. Uscreen has changed how we allocate our team resources because we no longer need a lot of the tech things that we needed before. We've always wanted to just be a creative team that's focused on content creation—not building apps or figuring out how to sync up databases to do basic stuff. So Uscreen has allowed us to just not worry about any of that anymore"
— Chris Sharpe, Co-Founder & COO, Find What Feels Good
CHALLENGES
The platform puzzle: Balancing content, community, and member engagement
Before Uscreen, FWFG struggled with a fragmented tech stack. Starting with Vimeo OTT and WordPress embeds, they found themselves managing an increasingly complex web of platforms that strained their four-person team.
"We were stitching together a ton of different platforms, and we're not a technical team—we're a creative organization, so that wasn't our skill set. Consolidating everything on Uscreen was night and day for us, operationally and creatively."
These challenges created several pain points:
- Disconnected systems for community, video hosting, and memberships
- Limited ability to engage directly with members
- Complex navigation hurdles affecting member experience
- Risk of technical failures due to multiple integrations
"We were just in a situation where, as a very small company of four people, we didn't have confidence that the core integration between the apps and the web platform was going to work anymore."
Their goal quickly became finding an all-in-one platform to integrate community features, enhance content organization, and provide better end-to-end management.
SOLUTION
Choosing Uscreen: A one-stop platform for seamless content & community integration
In 2019, FWFG migrated to Uscreen's all-in-one platform, consolidating their entire operation. The transition completely exceeded their expectations. Chris shares,
"My expectations about the migration were low—I expected it to be terrible, honestly—but it was actually pretty great, and it was all over in about 48 hours. We didn't lose anything, and nothing broke. It was smooth sailing. When we need help, we reach out, and it’s super fast. They really go above and beyond what we need."
Their transition brought on immediate benefits:
Native Apps
Uscreen's native mobile and TV apps have become essential for FWFG, with 65% of content now consumed through the apps, making the mobile experience central to their success. Chris shared,
"Since we updated to the native Uscreen apps, we've seen our churn dramatically decrease. It's a cohesive experience now, and it inspires confidence in our community to stay with us. Plus, having our own app feels personal and intimate because it's something our members can take with them.
Streamlined content management
With Uscreen's video-centric CMS, FWFG also gained an easy way to organize and deliver content.
"The ease of use of the video CMS is the most basic and most critical feature. We can rely on it and don't have to worry about it, which allows us to get more experimental in our marketing and content creation."
Higher member satisfaction & engagement
Member feedback has been overwhelmingly positive since the migration. FWFG noticed a stronger sense of loyalty and excitement as members got comfortable with the streamlined, all-in-one platform.
“Members are excited, and they have a sense of confidence that we’re working behind the scenes to bring them the best experience. Members have a sense of ownership now. It’s this ecosystem they spend a lot of time in, and we want to make it feel like its own little world. So it’s actually increased their engagement and interaction.”
Integrated Community
The built-in community feature transformed member engagement, bringing discussions and content sharing into one cohesive platform.
"We had our community on another platform, and it had kind of taken on a life of its own. The fact that Uscreen had a built-in community was just like a dream come true... So now it’s much easier to manage, and we’re starting to see that as a great way to reduce churn."
IMPACT
A platform that empowers long-term growth and deeper connections
Like many creators, FWFG started small—focusing on one step at a time. It wasn’t about having it all figured out upfront; it was about scaling thoughtfully. They began with their video content, migrated other apps later, and eventually brought their thriving community under one roof.
That’s the beauty of Uscreen: it grows with you. Whether you’re just starting out or expanding a thriving business, you don’t need FWFG’s numbers to see success. You just need the vision to take the first step—and the tools to help you build as you go.
Since migrating to Uscreen, FWFG has seen impressive growth, with a 201% increase in members and improved engagement metrics. Members spend an average of 6.72% more time watching content each month since FWFG migrated to Uscreen, not only accessing content but also engaging within the community.
“Having everything on one platform is critical for us because we’ve seen what happens when you go the other way... The consolidation of everything onto one platform has made it easier for the end user to just log in. It’s a nice, clean, consistent experience.”
FWFG's small team can now focus more on content creation rather than backend management, significantly improving their workflow.
"Uscreen has allowed us to just not worry about any of that anymore. We can continue to make content and explore what the next phase of content creation looks like and also build the relationship with our community in a much more organic way."
