“In order to have success in any field, 10,000 hours of practice and training must be achieved.” - Malcolm Gladwell, “Outliers: Story of Success”

Born out of the idea of mastering your craft and literally being “in the lab” for 10,000 hours to reach mastery in your chosen field, Navin Ramharak and Devin Williams built their company called In the Lab. It’s a global basketball brand dedicated to providing athletes with everything they need; from professional training programs and coaching, to an extensive line of branded apparel.

As of May 2024, In the Lab has 661,000 subscribers on YouTube, 157,000 followers on Instagram, and 1,000+ active subscribers in their membership. The “In the Lab+” mobile apps (Android and iOS) account for nearly 79% of their membership’s total viewing hours and watch time, and they have almost doubled their viewer count in the past year alone.

In The Lab’s story may seem like an overnight success, but it's the behind-the-scenes dedication, countless hours of hard work, and relentless pursuit of excellence that both Devin and Navin put into the brand.

“I was a basketball trainer for a long time out here in Canada. That's where I was born and raised. In the lab is based in L.A. and at the time, that's really when YouTube and Instagram...were really taking off in the sense of like people are making money.”

Two years into building In the Lab, Navin and Devin, his co-founder, recognized a growing trend in the creator economy: memberships. Despite being new to the concept, they saw the potential and launched their own online membership platform, In the Lab+. They started with a lower price point to attract early adopters and were pleasantly surprised by the results:

"We weren't sure what to expect, so we had a lower price point and people were signing up like crazy. And that really allowed us to kind of get where we are today with you guys on Uscreen and actually building a consistent base of customers. Now, In the Lab has grown into an online empire that includes everything from educational and entertaining content to an extensive branded apparel line, with the In the Lab+ membership platform at the center of it all."

-Navin Ramharak, Co-founder, In the Lab