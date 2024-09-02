Justin started his content creation journey through his passion for being outdoors and documenting it, initially inspired by his background in mountain boarding. He learned video editing skills early on while producing his own mountain boarding videos, which led him to start a YouTube channel in 2016.

He also started a blog along with his YouTube channel and built an email list to keep his audience engaged with regular updates, vlogs, and tips.

With thousands of hours worth of recording videos, homesteading, and sharing stories, Justin’s YouTube channel has 1.08M subscribers as of writing this story.

Like any other creator, Justin wanted to do more for his audience through his content and make a bigger impact. Justin’s passion for practical, educational, and inspirational content resonated deeply with the homesteading community, fueling his creator business.

So while his blog and YouTube channel had become a launchpad, he scaled beyond those two channels to start his own membership community with Uscreen.

With Uscreen's support, Justin Rhodes launched Abundance+, providing an exclusive membership community platform tailored to homesteaders. The Abundance+ app is on six different devices, including iOS, Android, and TV — so more people can enjoy and learn from his content in an easy and convenient way.

“When we launched this business, we were dumpster diving. We were living on food assistance. We were growing our own food so that we could eat. We were maxing out credit cards. We were $20,000 to $30,000 in credit card debt and thinking, 'If this doesn’t work, we’re going to have to sell portions of the farm and still not know how we’re going to make it. So, launching our first product, being successful, and then discovering YouTube as a venue to create content, we realized that we could monetize it. Those two videos going viral early on brought us that first income, and we couldn't even believe it.”

-Justin Rhodes, Founder of Abundance+