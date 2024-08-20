Do you find yourself scrolling through social media, watching one video after another without thinking? We all do. Video content is everywhere, and its reach is only growing.

How can you make sure your video stands out? Knowing what’s popular helps you create content. It is all about staying one step ahead and using trends to catch attention exactly.

In this collaboration between Uscreen and Movavi, we outline popular video trends (opens in new tab) for 2025 and tips on how one could create videos people would actually watch.

Let’s go!

12 Video Trends for 2025

The video industry trends are evolving rapidly, and 2025 is a year with exciting new video trends. Let’s take a look at 12 popular video trends today.

1. Livestreaming & Live Shopping

Live streaming platforms (opens in new tab) aren’t exclusively about gaming streams and events. The global live streaming market is expected to go over $3 billion in 2027 (opens in new tab) , compared to $1.5 billion in 2023.

This growth is fueled in part by the increasing use of live video by individuals, enterprises, and brands to connect with audiences in real-time, showcasing or reviewing products and engaging with viewers through Q&A sessions. One such example is Bricksie (opens in new tab) , an AFOL (Adult Fan of Lego) who frequently livestreams his building process and interacts with his audience in real-time.

This way, brands can arrange a more direct and personal touch with the audience to showcase products and create strong relationships.

Product launches & demos: Sneak peeks, exclusive deals, and live demos.

Sneak peeks, exclusive deals, and live demos. Q&A sessions & community engagement: One-on-one interactions, audience polls, and a sense of exclusivity.

One-on-one interactions, audience polls, and a sense of exclusivity. Virtual events & workshops: Immersive learning gives participants a rich experience from home.

2. Vertical Videos

Creating vertical videos is leading the way in capturing the mobile audience and, therefore, is among the major trends for the future. It’s tailor-made for mobile viewing, fitting neatly in most social media feeds. And with video editors for YouTube (opens in new tab) and other platforms, creating vertical content has become easier than ever.

See for yourself how Nike (opens in new tab) does it on TikTok.

Storytelling & personal vlogs : Mobile-first experiences leverage personal charisma to build relationships with audiences.

: Mobile-first experiences leverage personal charisma to build relationships with audiences. Product reviews & marketing ads : Close-up views are useful for highlighting features and details.

: Close-up views are useful for highlighting features and details. Music & performance videos: A visually powerful experience for mobile media.

3. Short-Form Video Content

Humorous, educational, and musical clips are short, quick, and easy to view. The trend is getting a lot of attention. In today’s fast-evolving virtual content scenario, viewers have short attention spans. They tend to divert easily. In order to keep your audience glued to your reels, clips, posts and short videos, try making them engaging and immersive. For example, with an AI-driven YouTube shorts maker (opens in new tab) , you can create compelling YouTube shorts, Tik Tok reels, Fb reels and Instagram clips with just one click. You heard it right!

LISA’s rockstar dance challenge (opens in new tab) on TikTok is a fine example of content that instantly connects with the audience.

Comedy & entertainment: Funny skits, relatable scenarios, and memes.

Funny skits, relatable scenarios, and memes. Information/education: Quick tips, DIY tutorials, and learning demos.

Quick tips, DIY tutorials, and learning demos. Music & dance: Trending dances, song covers, and creative choreography.

4. AR/VR Immersive Experience

Augmented reality and virtual reality are the emerging ways to experience videos. AR drives virtual try-ons, while VR offers a fully immersive experience. This is how AR and VR make videos more interactive, engaging viewers in new ways.

Check out this one video from InVRsion (opens in new tab) , showcasing a VR shopping experience.

Interactive shopping & try-on experiences: Virtual try-ons for clothes, makeup, and furniture.

Virtual try-ons for clothes, makeup, and furniture. Travel & exploration: Guided virtual tours and immersive exploration.

Guided virtual tours and immersive exploration. Virtual events and performances: Concerts, conferences, or any other gatherings like online meetings, exhibitions, or webinars.

5. Interactive Videos

Viewers may engage more actively with what’s happening in interactive videos, and also make decisions and change the story. The more choices viewers make, the more personalized the content can be.

People will more likely remember Interactive content if it keeps them interested. That’s how Wirewax (opens in new tab) pulls it off in a bedroom video made for IKEA.

Viewer’s choice: Choice-based interactive storytelling, quizzes, and puzzles.

Choice-based interactive storytelling, quizzes, and puzzles. Learning experience: language lessons, recommendations, and adaptive learning paths help to create tailored learning experiences.

language lessons, recommendations, and adaptive learning paths help to create tailored learning experiences. Product demos & tutorials: Click-to-reveal features, product ideas (opens in new tab) , step-by-step guides.

6. AI-Generated Video Content

AI is getting smarter by the second and is ready for many different tasks. Therefore, AI video generators (opens in new tab) can help you create video content from script to animation efficiently.

And here we have a fully AI-made Pepperoni Hug Spot (opens in new tab) pizza commercial video.

AI can also streamline digital tasks like video editing, transcribing, and generating subtitles, saving time and effort.

Animated explainer videos: Engaging animations for product demos, brand storytelling, and education.

Engaging animations for product demos, brand storytelling, and education. Custom video content: AI helps adapt videos to users’ preferences and past behavior.

AI helps adapt videos to users’ preferences and past behavior. Design & personalization: Various design tools (opens in new tab) can automatically set the video layout according to your brand style and personalize it to match the target audience.

7. Micro-Influencers & Smaller Creators

While big-name influencers still hold sway, smaller creators are on the rise. Many micro-influencers have more engaged audiences and are considered niche experts in their topic areas. For example, the Ortega Twins (opens in new tab) are known for their fashion and lifestyle content, with a following of over 30k subscribers.

Micro-influencers provide a truly authentic piece of content and get much better engagement with the audience.

Niche communities & interests: Content about specific passions/hobbies for the target audience.

Content about specific passions/hobbies for the target audience. Community-driven content: Collaborations, shout-outs, engaging on community platforms (opens in new tab) .

Collaborations, shout-outs, engaging on community platforms . Genuine recommendations: Honest reviews and advice from trusted sources.

8. Sustainability & Ethical Focus

Consumers are increasingly requiring transparency and sustainability from brands. According to the survey, 66% of consumers are willing to pay for socially responsible products (opens in new tab) . Videos can really help demonstrate how a company operates its business ethically and responsibly.

Fortunately, (opens in new tab) even some free video editing software (opens in new tab) comes with useful tools like branching points, clickable hotspots, and calls to action to make interactive elements easy to implement.

Videos expressing sustainability efforts can establish trust and loyalty among viewers.

Here’s an old but good interview with Jessica Alba (opens in new tab) on her brand, The Honest Company’s sustainability mission.

Behind-the-scenes: Videos on how something is produced, focusing on sustainable methods.

Videos on how something is produced, focusing on sustainable methods. Impact stories & advocacy: Stories about positive change, environmental efforts, and social justice.

Stories about positive change, environmental efforts, and social justice. Sustainable product advertising: Highlight eco-friendly features and raise awareness on how to make sustainable choices.

9. User-Generated Content

User-generated content is everywhere, from encouraging users to create and share content to turning viewers into brand ambassadors.

UGC is authentic, and people even collaborate to make videos; hence, it’s so powerful for brand engagement. 90% of businesses trust UGC (opens in new tab) to be more authentic for product and service marketing.

Take a look at this UGC content (opens in new tab) for a skincare brand.

Contests & challenges : Engaging users with creative contests and challenges to promote brand awareness.

: Engaging users with creative contests and challenges to promote brand awareness. Unboxing & product reviews : Authentic customer feedback, reviews, and insights into product use.

: Authentic customer feedback, reviews, and insights into product use. Community-driven storytelling: User stories, experiences, and testimonials fleshed out.

10. Video Storytelling

Storytelling has been an integral part of human communication since the beginning of time, and it continues to be a powerful tool in video content. Videos that tell a story are more likely to captivate and engage audiences than those that simply present information or sales pitches.

Brands can use storytelling in their videos to connect with their audience on an emotional level, create a memorable experience, and build brand loyalty. A great example is a Shopify’s video (opens in new tab) on how a small business owner used their platform to grow their business.

Immersion in video storytelling helps increase viewer’s engagement (opens in new tab) .

Brand story & values: Share the history, mission, and values of the brand in an engaging way.

Share the history, mission, and values of the brand in an engaging way. Customer success stories: Showcase satisfied customers and their experiences with the product or service.

Showcase satisfied customers and their experiences with the product or service. Influencer collaborations: Leverage influencers to tell a story that aligns with your brand’s message.

11. Video Customization

Personalized content is a more relevant and engaging experience for the viewer. When you think of how to start a YouTube channel, you want to offer customized content based on the audience’s interests and tastes.

As an example, Netflix has a feature to suggest movies based on a user’s viewing history.

Source: Netflix

Personalized recommendations: Custom content based on user history and preference.

Custom content based on user history and preference. Dynamic content based on user behavior: Content transforms from the actions and engagement done by a user.

Content transforms from the actions and engagement done by a user. Targeted ads & promotions: Ads & promotions are in line with the user’s interests.

12. Social Commerce & Shoppable Videos

Nowadays, entertainment and commerce often merge together. Social commerce weaves shopping into video content for viewers to click and buy more. 84% of consumers (opens in new tab) say they’ve been persuaded to buy after watching one.

This is how Charlee Atkins (opens in new tab) , a fitness trainer, looks like during her livestreams on Instagram:

Product demos & reviews with buy links: Demos and reviews with direct links to buy.

Demos and reviews with direct links to buy. Live shopping events: In-event shopping where creators go live in front of viewers.

In-event shopping where creators go live in front of viewers. Shoppable video ads: Ads with integrated shopping capabilities.

10 Tips on How to Post Using New Video Trends

Ready to take your video content to the next level? We put together 10 practical tips on using video industry trends, covering everything from short-form video to immersive storytelling.

1. Mind the Quality

1. Mind the Quality

Shift your focus into creating top-quality video content to clearly communicate your message. While video editing software is essential for smooth cutting, natural color correction, and seamless transitions, leveraging professional video editing services can take your content even further. These services offer advanced tools and expertise, helping you refine every aspect of your video.

Whether it’s creating a consistent visual style, perfecting the finer details, or enhancing overall production quality, ensure your message is delivered in the most polished and engaging way possible. You can also integrate AI tools to streamline the process and maintain visual consistency across your content.

2. Make Your Content Shorter

Fast, entertaining, and engaging clips are the main video types to create viral content. This is one obvious reason why TikTok and Instagram Reels have focused on short-form videos as the mainstays of online content.

If you’re looking for shorter, more engaging content, you might want to skip the long, drawn-out videos. Instead of a 10-minute-long cooking tutorial, post a minute-long clip of just one yummy recipe.

3. Explore the Trend Feature on Social Media

Most social media platforms have dedicated places for trending topics. TikTok and Instagram have tools like trending sounds, challenges, and hashtags to help you find the most popular content.

This is a goldmine for finding out what’s hot right now and, eventually, one of the ways to make money on TikTok (opens in new tab) and similar platforms. You can achieve the video’s reach and engagement soar exponentially, jumping onto actual trend stock.

4. Experiment with New Video Formats

Video content doesn’t need to be in traditional forms anymore. Experiment with new video formats and observe how things go.

It could include stop-motion animation, time-lapse, or 360-degree videos — anything to create a clear distinction.

5. Use Trending Music and Sounds

Music and sound effects can capture attention and make moments memorable.

For instance, TikTok and Instagram Reels allow users to add trendy music to their videos. These bangers draw more attention and add a familiar, exciting, or even humorous effect.

Using popular TikTok sounds is a great way to make funny videos. You can take a trending sound and use it in a skit about something everyone can relate to. It’s a good way to be part of what’s popular and make people laugh.

6. Join Popular Challenges

The challenge is a great way to increase your reach because it capitalizes on humans’ natural desire to be part of trends.

Creating or participating in challenges lets you ride on the popularity of a trend to engage with a larger audience sharing your interests. This helps you attract new audience, gain visibility, and boost your content.

Choose a challenge for your first dance video to enjoy and put your unique spin on it.

7. Keep an Eye on the Latest Technology

Video production and playback methods change day by day. Keep updating yourself with innovations like vertical video formats, AR filters, and 3D animation.

Experimenting with these technologies will help you stand out and come up with unique and engaging content, but don’t jump on the bandwagon if it’s not a good fit for your audience.

8. Collaborate with Other Creators

Collaborate with other creators to reach their audiences. Working with those who share similar interests will help you draft conditions. It both benefits scales your reach, boosts engagement, and grants you new followers in some cases.

You could create a video centered on viewers’ preferences, publish a sponsored post on your social media accounts, give shoutouts to one another, or even host a live session together.

9. Monitor and Refine Strategy

Take due time to track your performance and analyze the results. Some very crucial metrics involve engagement, reach, and views.

This information will help you identify what’s working and what isn’t, so you can refine your video strategies and see better results. Adjust the strategy accordingly, refine the approach, and tailor it to target audiences.

10. Be Real and Be Consistent

The most crucial thing in making successful video content is ultimately being authentic: just be yourself, show what you like to do, and let your personality come through.

Moreover, consistency is critical. Posting consistently on a set schedule helps build anticipation and keeps viewers engaged.

Video Trends Wrapped Up

From best-in-class short-form video to AI-powered editing, there’s no shortage of ways to level up for content.

But here is the thing: knowing trends is just half of the battle. The other half comes from experience and learning from your mistakes. Don’t be afraid to try new video trends and enjoy the process of creating videos. The farther out you push, the more likely you’re going to stand out within this dynamic video landscape.

Video Trend FAQs