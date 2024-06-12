Your audience craves convenient and flexible access to your fitness content. You want to grow a stable stream of revenue, boost your brand, and strengthen your online community.

Creating a fitness membership site offers the best of both worlds.

But, what does it take to get a fitness membership off the ground?

This guide will take you through the process of building and launching a fitness membership site, helping you to create the ultimate membership experience (opens in new tab) for your audience.

Let’s get started…

4 Reasons Why Fitness Creators Are Turning to Membership Sites

For many, a fitness membership website (opens in new tab) is the perfect way to take their fitness business online.

From in-person personal trainers and studios, to online coaches and creators, there is a range of benefits that attract these experts to the membership model. Namely…

Generate stable and scalable revenue: a fitness membership site empowers you to generate both recurring revenue from subscription fees, and one-off payments from single transactions (opens in new tab) .

Provide a studio-like digital experience: fitness membership sites offer a premium, immersive experience akin to a physical studio. On-demand content, interactive live sessions, and community features (opens in new tab) allow you to provide the in-person training experience online.

Meet your members anywhere: branded membership apps (opens in new tab) gives you the ability to reach your members on their preferred devices, be it smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs. This pairs convenience with a premium experience, leveling up your brand and outshining your competitors.

Give your community an exclusive space: your membership site can provide a dedicated space for your community alongside your content, fostering a supportive environment where members can connect and motivate each other.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Start Free Trial

How to Build and Launch Your Fitness Membership Site: 6 Steps to Success

A fitness membership website offers a powerful range of benefits for you and your members. With such a big payoff, you’d think that it must take a lot of work and expertise to build and manage.

But thanks to specialized tools, all-in-one platforms, and step-by-step guides (like this one!) it’s easier than ever to launch your own fitness membership website and start growing your business online.

Let’s dive in!

Before diving into the creation of your site, it’s important to know how in-demand your potential membership is, if your audience is willing to pay for it, and what kind of value they’re seeking in return.

While successful online fitness memberships seem to be everywhere, understanding the state of the industry is only one piece of the puzzle. At this stage, it’s important to understand your audience, and your niche.

How to Do It:

Identify your target audience: are they yoga enthusiasts, HIIT buffs, or perhaps seniors looking for low-impact workouts? What do they struggle with, and what are their fitness goals? Understanding who you are catering to will help shape your content and marketing strategies.

are they yoga enthusiasts, HIIT buffs, or perhaps seniors looking for low-impact workouts? What do they struggle with, and what are their fitness goals? Understanding who you are catering to will help shape your content and marketing strategies. Create simple surveys to gather insights from your existing audience: ask these potential members what type of content they prefer, how much they are willing to pay, and what additional features they would find valuable.

ask these potential members what type of content they prefer, how much they are willing to pay, and what additional features they would find valuable. Round-off your research with competitor and industry insights: engage with public fitness communities on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit to understand what members are looking for. Then check out what other fitness memberships are offering and charging.

All of these insights will set you up for success when you take on the next steps. Speaking of, the next thing you’ll do is plan out your membership offering.

Step 2: Craft a Compelling Membership Offering

Now that you have insights from your research, you’ll use them to shape and plan the content, perks, and community that will make up your membership.

When planning out your exclusive content and perks, you’ll need to identify the format and frequency you plan to offer. You should also create a simple community engagement plan that highlights the type of community posts and challenges you’ll publish, and how often.

How to Do It:

Plan out your premium content: you don’t need an extensive content library (opens in new tab) to launch your membership – in fact, you can repurpose high-quality content you’ve created for other channels. When planning new content to create, aim to build up a high-variety catalog, including different on-demand video collections and regular live streams (opens in new tab) . Members will appreciate a mix of workout types, difficulty levels, and lengths.

you don’t need an extensive content library to launch your membership – in fact, you can repurpose high-quality content you’ve created for other channels. When planning new content to create, aim to build up a high-variety catalog, including different on-demand video collections and regular live streams . Members will appreciate a mix of workout types, difficulty levels, and lengths. Determine your perks and benefits: your perks and benefits provide additional value for your members. These might include materials that complement your content, such as meal plans, workout schedules, and so on. They could be exclusive live interactions like limited-space coaching sessions and Q&As.

your perks and benefits provide additional value for your members. These might include materials that complement your content, such as meal plans, workout schedules, and so on. They could be exclusive live interactions like limited-space coaching sessions and Q&As. Prepare a community engagement plan: your community space will be where your members interact with you and build relationships with fellow members. If you want an active community, you’ll need to lead by example with regular posts and incentives to engage – such as challenges and prompts.

your community space will be where your members interact with you and build relationships with fellow members. If you want an active community, you’ll need to lead by example with regular posts and incentives to engage – such as challenges and prompts. Figure out your frequency: consistency is key across your content, perks, and community. Determine how often you will release new content, host perks, and engage in your community – aim for a schedule that keeps your members engaged without overwhelming them.

Once you have your content, perks, and community all planned out, you can structure these into your membership tiers.

We recommend creating just 2-3 membership tiers (opens in new tab) with varying levels of access and perks. This allows you to cater to different segments of your audience without complicating your offerings.

For instance, you might offer a basic tier with access to a limited number of workouts, a standard tier with full access to all videos and live streams, and a premium tier with additional perks like personalized coaching, exclusive workshops, and early access to new content.

This tiered approach caters to different budgets and commitment levels, making your membership site more inclusive.

And, speaking of budgets, it’s time to move on to pricing your membership…

Step 3: Price Your Membership Correctly

Setting your membership pricing involves selecting a pricing strategy, picking a pricing model, determining your billing periods, and working out your membership fees. It’s a key step to get right, after all, you don’t want to be missing out on revenue by pricing your membership too low (opens in new tab) . You also don’t want to be putting folks off by pricing too high.

It sounds like a lot, but it doesn’t have to be!

How to Do It:

Our membership pricing tool is designed to help you figure out the perfect price for your membership. Plus, you can find all the information you need on pricing strategies and pricing models.

Find Your Perfect Membership Price Use our free tool to pinpoint your ideal membership price in just 3 steps, leveraging a decade of data. Price My Membership

Once you’ve worked out the numbers, you’ll be ready to move on to the really exciting phase of this process: building your fitness membership site. First, you’ll need to pick a platform where you’ll host your membership (opens in new tab) .

Step 4: Choose the Perfect Platform for Your Site

Picking the right membership site platform for your business is critical. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of membership platforms to choose from.

To narrow down your list of top contenders and make a final decision, you’ll need to ensure that the platform has everything you need to build, manage, and scale your membership as it grows.

How to Do It:

As a video-first membership, you’ll want to look for a comprehensive solution with features like:

Dynamic community building: offers a dedicated space and community tools for members to interact with you, your content, and each other.

offers a dedicated space and community tools for members to interact with you, your content, and each other. Enhanced live streaming (opens in new tab) : amplifies live streams with real-time chats and interactive features to enrich viewer experience.

: amplifies live streams with real-time chats and interactive features to enrich viewer experience. Multiple monetization options: supports flexible revenue models that include recurring and one-time payments, ensuring you get the most out of every piece of content.

supports flexible revenue models that include recurring and one-time payments, ensuring you get the most out of every piece of content. Optimized video streaming: delivers a seamless viewing and community experience across all devices.

delivers a seamless viewing and community experience across all devices. Branded OTT apps (opens in new tab) : allows you to reach your members everywhere, delivering your membership experience across mobile and TV devices through your own fitness app (opens in new tab) .

: allows you to reach your members everywhere, delivering your membership experience across mobile and TV devices through your own fitness app . Powerful analytics and marketing: detailed analytics and built-in marketing tools can save you time and simplify your workflow.

Uscreen is a standout choice for fitness creators aiming to scale their video membership and provide their members with a premium, community-driven experience.

More than just a video hosting platform, Uscreen is a full-blown ecosystem designed to boost engagement and maximize revenue.

It supports a variety of monetization strategies including membership subscriptions, pay-per-view (opens in new tab) , pvod (opens in new tab) , donations, and one-time purchases to make sure every piece of content you produce pays off big time.

Uscreen offers no-code branded membership apps (opens in new tab) which seamlessly connect a premium streaming experience with convenient community access, allowing your members to engage with your content across their favorite devices.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Start Free Trial

Step 5: Prep Your Site for a Successful Launch

Now, it’s time to build your fitness membership site (opens in new tab) and prepare for launch day. For a strong start, you’ll need to upload your content, prepare your community space, and polish a few final details for the appearance of your membership website.

How to Do It:

Organize and optimize your content library: start by uploading your premium content and organizing it into categories that are easy for members to navigate. High-quality, well-organized content enhances user experience.

start by uploading your premium content and organizing it into categories that are easy for members to navigate. High-quality, well-organized content enhances user experience. Cultivate a vibrant community space: set up your dedicated community space where members can interact on your membership site. You can create different channels or spaces for different topics, but keep it to a maximum of 3 spaces to avoid overwhelming members and diluting engagement.

set up your dedicated community space where members can interact on your membership site. You can create different channels or spaces for different topics, but keep it to a maximum of 3 spaces to avoid overwhelming members and diluting engagement. Design an irresistible landing page: opt for user-friendly tools to help create a sleek landing page without much effort or know-how from you. Just remember to use high-quality images, compelling headlines, and clear calls-to-action to draw visitors in. You can opt to do some simple search engine optimization (opens in new tab) to improve your visibility, but most of your traffic will come from promoting your membership to your existing audience.

Speaking of promoting your membership, this takes us to the final step in launching your membership (opens in new tab) website: marketing!

Step 6: Mastering Your Marketing & Launch Strategy

Not sure where to start marketing your membership? The good news is that a launch and marketing strategy doesn’t have to be complicated. To set yourself up for a successful launch, you can narrow your focus, keep things simple, and still see success.

How to Do It:

Build anticipation among your existing audience: the people who already trust and follow you are a valuable audience to target when promoting your new membership. Start by teasing the launch on your social media channels and in your email newsletters. Share sneak peeks of what’s to come, behind-the-scenes content, and countdowns to create a sense of excitement. A live Q&A session can also help to generate buzz (opens in new tab) , and provides an opportunity to address any questions your audience may have.

the people who already trust and follow you are a valuable audience to target when promoting your new membership. Start by teasing the launch on your social media channels and in your email newsletters. Share sneak peeks of what’s to come, behind-the-scenes content, and countdowns to create a sense of excitement. A live Q&A session can also help to generate buzz , and provides an opportunity to address any questions your audience may have. Run exclusive launch specials and discounts: a limited-time discount for early members creates urgency and incentivizes quick sign-ups. This strategy helps build momentum and boost your post-launch revenue. Promote this offer through all your marketing channels and emphasize the limited availability to create a sense of urgency. Highlight the value of joining early, like locking in a lower rate or gaining access to exclusive content or events.

a limited-time discount for early members creates urgency and incentivizes quick sign-ups. This strategy helps build momentum and boost your post-launch revenue. Promote this offer through all your marketing channels and emphasize the limited availability to create a sense of urgency. Highlight the value of joining early, like locking in a lower rate or gaining access to exclusive content or events. Use a free video as a sneak-peek & lead magnet: offer an exclusive video or a sample of your workout plans as a lead magnet to capture email addresses. This strategy helps build an email list (opens in new tab) of potential members who are already interested in your content, making it easier to target and convert these leads. Promote your lead magnet where your audience is most engaged. Once you have captured email addresses, use email marketing to keep potential members engaged and informed about your upcoming launch.

Once you’ve launched, you can take a look at tweaking your strategy over time.

The best way to improve your marketing – and your membership – is to ask your audience directly about what they love, and what they want to see more of. Leverage these insights across your business, and you can’t go wrong.

Wrapping Up: Building a Successful Fitness Membership Site

Building a fitness membership site is a powerful way to expand your reach, increase your revenue, and create a loyal community. By following these steps and leveraging the right tools, you can launch a successful membership site that stands out in the competitive fitness industry.

With this comprehensive guide, you’re well on your way to creating a fitness membership site that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of your community. Ready to get started? Let’s go!

FAQs