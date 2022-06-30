10 Hotmart Alternatives and Competitors

Looking for a new platform to sell digital content (opens in new tab) like online courses or create a membership website?

Many people will go for Hotmart, since they help you create online products and sell them with affiliate marketing (opens in new tab) and other tools.

But is Hotmart right for you?

With so many different digital product platforms, you have to find the one that fits your needs the most.

Here are the Hotmart alternatives we’ll be going over:

Uscreen Teachable Kartra Mighty Networks Kajabi Thinkific Shopify MemberPress Podia Udemy

Let’s take a look at those alternatives.

What Is Hotmart?

Hotmart is an online platform that lets you build and monetize digital products (opens in new tab) such as online courses, membership sites, and communities.

Already know what Hotmart is? Let’s get straight into the alternatives.

So, how does Hotmart work? They let you pick a format, such as online courses (opens in new tab) or a community, that you can use to design your own mobile app and website (opens in new tab) .

They also let you pick how to price your products and make them look like your own brand.

Features

If you’re wondering how to make money with Hotmart, here are some useful features:

Customize the app and membership space to look like your brand.

Integrate with different tools.

Create unique offers, including subscriptions (opens in new tab) and free trials.

and free trials. Increase conversions with a one-click purchasing option.

Create content together with partners

Host live streams and webinars.

Offer paid modules to increase sales.

However, if you choose to go with Hotmart, beware you will have to find another tool for email marketing since they lack one.

Let’s take a look at how they charge you.

Pricing

With Hotmart, instead of paying a monthly subscription, the platform will take a cut of your profits.

Hotmart will take 9.9% of the price of your product, plus a $0.50 fee for each sale.

So if you’re looking to keep all of your revenue and pay a monthly fee instead, it’s time to look for some Hotmart alternatives.

Let’s go over those right now.

1. Uscreen

If you’re into the video business (opens in new tab) , then Uscreen is for you.

We let you make money with your videos online by creating your own video-on-demand (opens in new tab) platform.

We also offer membership sites (opens in new tab) , online courses, and community features to keep your members engaged and sell your digital products.

Let’s take a look at the features.

Features

Uscreen lets you monetize your videos (opens in new tab) and sell digital products all in one place.

Here’s what we offer:

Marketing and analytics features to unlock the true potential of your videos.

Best-in-class video player with media controls.

Ability to sell digital products within your platform.

Membership pricing options so you can have predictable income.

Your own website and apps to distribute your content everywhere.

Customizable template and website to look like your brand.

Community so you can get closer with your members.

Free trial: 14 days

Pricing: $ (opens in new tab)

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Start Free Trial

Ready for the next Hotmart alternative?

2. Teachable

When comparing Teachable vs. Hotmart, you’ll see that they are very similar.

In fact, they are now partners.

Teachable (opens in new tab) is also an online education platform (opens in new tab) where course instructors can get paid for their work.

With Teachable (opens in new tab) , you can also create your own coaching business within a platform that lets you build, grow, and manage it.

Let’s take a look at their features.

Features

As a content creator using Teachable, you can:

Build and launch online courses and coaching services.

Connect the platform with tools you already use.

Let students take quizzes, leave comments, and get certifications.

Create subscriptions, bundles, and coupons.

Use advanced data reporting tools.

So how much does that cost?

Pricing

Teachable also has a couple of pricing options, and they offer a free one as well.

Free: get unlimited students, instant payouts, one course, and course design templates. There’s a $1 and 10% charge per transaction.

get unlimited students, instant payouts, one course, and course design templates. There’s a $1 and 10% charge per transaction. Basic: get a members-only community, unlimited courses, creator training, and a lower transaction fee of 5% per transaction. Price: $29 per month.

get a members-only community, unlimited courses, creator training, and a lower transaction fee of 5% per transaction. Price: $29 per month. Pro: get priority product support, graded quizzes, an unbranded website, and zero transaction fees. Price: $99 per month.

get priority product support, graded quizzes, an unbranded website, and zero transaction fees. Price: $99 per month. Business: get bulk student enrollments, custom user roles, advanced theme customization, and group coaching calls. Price: $249 per month.

Onto the next one.

3. Kartra

Another Hotmart alternative is Kartra (opens in new tab) , which is a platform for creating and marketing your digital products. However, you can also make it into an online course builder.

Kartra website builder gives you a lot of tools and control over your content.

Let’s take a look.

Features

If you decide to go with Kartra, you’ll be able to:

Use drag-and-drop tools to create your website.

Launch email marketing campaigns.

Create sales funnels (opens in new tab) .

. Drip your content to learners.

Offer discounts, coupons, and free trials.

Manage affiliate programs (opens in new tab) .

Ready to go over pricing?

Pricing

Kartra lets you choose between 4 pricing options.

Starter: get up to 2,500 leads, one custom domain, 50GB of bandwidth and 15,000 emails per month. Price: $99 per month.

get up to 2,500 leads, one custom domain, 50GB of bandwidth and 15,000 emails per month. Price: $99 per month. Silver: get up to 12,500 leads, 3 custom domains, and unlimited emails and bandwidth. Price: $199 per month.

get up to 12,500 leads, 3 custom domains, and unlimited emails and bandwidth. Price: $199 per month. Gold: get up to 25,000 leads, 5 custom domains, and everything from the Silver plan. Price: $299 per month.

get up to 25,000 leads, 5 custom domains, and everything from the Silver plan. Price: $299 per month. Platinum: get up to 50,000 leads, 10 custom domains, and everything from the Gold plan. Price: $499 per month.

You might want to get ready for the next one.

4. Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks (opens in new tab) also helps you build a website, but it’s more focused on online communities (opens in new tab) .

You can still start an online course (opens in new tab) , membership site, and build your own website with Mighty Networks.

Mighty Networks (opens in new tab) is considered fairly simple to use, but what do they offer you?

Features

You’ll be able to do a lot of things with Mighty Networks, including:

Create private, public, and paid communities.

Build workflow automation with integrations.

Design landing pages to help you make sales.

Get marketing reports and member analytics.

Engage with members with a personalized feed.

But is it still a better alternative to Hotmart in terms of pricing?

Pricing

With Mighty Networks, you can find a plan that fits your needs whether you’re just starting out or ready to level up. They offer 3 pricing packages:

The Community Plan: get a website and a community, as well as live streaming, chat, and paid memberships. Price: $33 per month.

get a website and a community, as well as live streaming, chat, and paid memberships. Price: $33 per month. The Business Plan: get online courses and events, as well as analytics and member data. $99 per month.

get online courses and events, as well as analytics and member data. $99 per month. Mighty Pro: get branded apps, notification tools, and account management. Price: Contact Mighty Networks for pricing.

Another Hotmart alternative? We have it.

5. Kajabi

Kajabi (opens in new tab) is another popular platform focused on online courses.

Aside from teaching online, you can also create your own community to stay connected with your students (opens in new tab) .

If you’re looking at Kajabi vs. Hotmart, you’ll see that they both offer sales and marketing tools to boost sales. But what other features does Kajabi offer?

Features

Here are some reasons why Kajabi can be a good alternative (opens in new tab) to Hotmart:

They have a brandable website builder.

You can improve learning with quizzes, audio files, and PDFs.

They let you create paid and free online communities.

You can host Q&As and discussion topics.

You can create sales pipelines and email campaigns.

Sounds good? Let’s see what that costs.

Pricing

Kajabi has 3 pricing options for all kinds of online course creators.

Basic: get 3 pipelines and products, unlimited marketing emails and landing pages, as well as 10,000 contacts and 1,000 active members. Price: $119 per month.

get 3 pipelines and products, unlimited marketing emails and landing pages, as well as 10,000 contacts and 1,000 active members. Price: $119 per month. Growth: get 15 pipelines and products, 25,000 contacts, and 10,000 active members, plus 10 admin users. Price: $159 per month.

get 15 pipelines and products, 25,000 contacts, and 10,000 active members, plus 10 admin users. Price: $159 per month. Pro: get 100 pipelines and products, 100,000 contacts, and 20,000 active members, as well as 3 websites and 25 admin users. Price: $319 per month.

Thinking about the next one? Here we go.

6. Thinkific

Thinkific (opens in new tab) also lets you build your own website, with a focus on creating and managing your own community.

Thinkific gets a lot of attention because of their course-building tools, which are simple to use.

Ready to see some of their features?

Features

If you’re looking to create an online course (opens in new tab) with Thinkific, here’s what you’ll get:

Page builder with drag-and-drop tools.

Content dripping on a schedule.

Over 100 currencies as payment options.

Brandable course player.

Detailed analytics reports.

Upsells, free trials, and custom payment features.

Next up? Pricing.

Pricing

With Thinkific, you get 4 pricing options including a free one.

Free: get limited courses but unlimited students, drag-and-drop course builder, website templates, and ecommerce tools.

get limited courses but unlimited students, drag-and-drop course builder, website templates, and ecommerce tools. Start: get unlimited courses and students, live chat support, coupons, and promotions, as well as a custom domain. Price: $99 per month.

get unlimited courses and students, live chat support, coupons, and promotions, as well as a custom domain. Price: $99 per month. Grow: get everything from the Start plan, plus phone support, 2 admins, private courses, and subscription pricing. Price: $199 per month.

get everything from the Start plan, plus phone support, 2 admins, private courses, and subscription pricing. Price: $199 per month. Expand: get everything from the Grow plan as well as priority support, custom SSL certificates, 5 admins, and 10 communities. $499 per month.

Shopping for the next Hotmart alternative?

7. Shopify

Shopify (opens in new tab) is an ecommerce platform that lets you sell online products to people across the world.

They let you create your own website with an online storefront where you can manage your products.

Let’s take a look at their features.

Features

If you’re ready to create your own online store with Shopify, here’s what you’ll get:

Over 70 Website templates to pick from.

Easily customizable website builder.

Built-in shopping cart on your website.

Access to the HTML and CSS of your store.

Blogs and discussions.

But is it a better alternative to Hotmart in terms of cost?

Pricing

With Shopify, you get to pick between 3 pricing options:

Basic: get your own ecommerce website and blog, unlimited products, 2 staff accounts, sales channels, and up to 4 inventory locations. Price: $29 per month.

get your own ecommerce website and blog, unlimited products, 2 staff accounts, sales channels, and up to 4 inventory locations. Price: $29 per month. Shopify: get everything from the Basic plan, but you’ll get 5 staff accounts and up to 5 inventory locations. Price: $79 per month.

get everything from the Basic plan, but you’ll get 5 staff accounts and up to 5 inventory locations. Price: $79 per month. Advanced: get everything from the Shopify plan, plus 15 staff accounts, up to 8 inventory locations, and ecommerce automation. Price: $299 per month.

Pressed to know what the next one is?

8. MemberPress

If you already have a WordPress website thriving, you could look into MemberPress (opens in new tab) as a Hotmart alternative.

MemberPress is a WordPress plugin that helps you make money from your content by creating membership packages and selling digital products straight from your website.

Wondering how they do it? Let’s take a look at the features.

Features

Once you install MemberPress into your website, you’ll get:

Full control over your website customization.

Content dripping so members can access it at the right time.

The ability to turn your website into a learning management system.

Protection for your content behind paywalls (opens in new tab) .

. Analytics reports understanding your conversions.

Access to payment processors, like PayPal and Stripe.

But the plugin comes with a cost.

Pricing

Shopify lets you pick between 3 pricing plans to sell your digital content.

Basic: get unlimited members and courses to use on one site, as well as coupon codes and powerful content protection. Price: $179 per year.

get unlimited members and courses to use on one site, as well as coupon codes and powerful content protection. Price: $179 per year. Plus: get everything from the Basic plan and use it on up to 2 sites. You also get unlimited quizzes, podcast memberships, and a community feature. $299 per year.

get everything from the Basic plan and use it on up to 2 sites. You also get unlimited quizzes, podcast memberships, and a community feature. $299 per year. Pro: get everything from the Plus plan and use it on up to 5 sites. You also get premium support and the ability to sell corporate accounts. Price: $399 per year.

OK, what’s the next one?

9. Podia

If you want to build an online community platform (opens in new tab) and sell online courses, another great platform to try is Podia (opens in new tab) .

With Podia, you can also sell digital products, run webinars, and grow your business with their powerful marketing tools.

Want to know more about their features?

Features

Podia has many different features, with their platform you’ll be able to:

Build your own custom website.

Create topics to engage your community.

Use affiliate marketing to increase revenue.

Take advantage of their email marketing tools.

Manage your website on the go with your phone.

Drip content to your members.

And how much will all that cost?

Pricing

You can pick between 3 pricing options, and they all have cool names.

Mover: get a custom website, email marketing, a community, and unlimited courses and downloads. Price: $33 per month.

get a custom website, email marketing, a community, and unlimited courses and downloads. Price: $33 per month. Shaker: get everything from the Mover plan, plus unlimited affiliates and coaching products. Price: $75 per month.

get everything from the Mover plan, plus unlimited affiliates and coaching products. Price: $75 per month. Earthquaker: get everything from the Shaker plan, plus priority support, onboarding calls, and a monthly creator call. Price: $166 per month.

Now onto the last Hotmart alternative.

10. Udemy

When looking at Udemy (opens in new tab) vs. Hotmart, you’ll see Udemy is an online course marketplace, and Hotmart is focused on selling your own course.

Udemy lets you upload your teaching materials to the platform so users can browse through courses and choose one they like.

Let’s check out the features.

Features

If you opt for a course marketplace such as Udemy, here’s what you’ll be able to do:

Host your videos directly on their platform in high quality.

Upload as many online courses as you’d like.

Let members pay for your course with a one-time payment.

Offer the option of accessing it with a subscription to Udemy.

Market your course to your learners directly.

Upload PDFs and issue certificates.

Want to know the cost for hosting your courses on Udemy?

Pricing

Udemy uses a revenue share model. Once you sign up for a premium instructor fee, you’ll be able to get paid, but you’ll get charged a set fee.

You get 97% of the revenue when you sell a course, but if the learner finds you through Udemy’s promotional efforts or through their storefront, you’ll only get 37% of it.

If you choose to feature your content on Udemy for Business, you’ll also get a cut of their program’s revenue based on how many minutes of your content the users watched.

Wrapping It Up

There you go! 10 of the best Hotmart alternatives. Have you picked one yet?

If you’re still deciding, take some time to test out a few of these platforms that fit your content creation goals the most.

Take a look at each membership site platform (opens in new tab) and course builder, and check out if the platform is easy to use.

Here at Uscreen, we offer a free trial that lets you play around and see if the platform is right for you. Want to try it out?