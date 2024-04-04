Book a Demo

An image of a Wayne Stiles' app splash screen on a mobile device, video membership catalog on a tv screen, and the date they migrated to uscreen.

What sets Uscreen apart?

With Uscreen, you can offer a world-class video catalog and viewing experience, a built-in community space, and native live streaming – all in one place, no tech skills required. Plus, Uscreen supports courses, too!

Uscreen

Kajabi

Key Features

High Quality Secure Player

Resume watching

Resume watching where you last left off.

Auto play next video

Collections, Series & Episodes

Picture-in-picture

Captions & subtitles

Setup trailers & previews

Video Quality Picker

Video speed adjustment

Optional offline viewing

Deliver an immersive experience with your own branded apps

While Kajabi requires you and your fans to juggle separate apps for content and community, Uscreen’s unified experience allows for easy navigation between catalog and community across devices, curbing user frustration and reducing churn.

Momma Strong

IG Creator Academy

Kabuki EDU+

Arius Yoga

Why Kajabi creators
switch to Uscreen

Native live streaming

Go live in 3 clicks. Or connect to third party tools like Streamyard. Uscreen creators who live stream weekly see 2.5x higher revenues.

Unlimited scalability

Don’t limit your earning potential to Kajabi’s 20,000-member cap. Scale without limits with Uscreen’s easy fee-per-subscriber plans.

Seamless connectivity

With Uscreen, users can easily toggle between your catalog, community, and calendar versus needing to use separate sites to access content and community.

A Kajabi alternative — with way more features

Launch, grow, and manage your membership more efficiently with our all-in-one solution. Uscreen anticipates and listens to your needs, developing new features fast to boost the value of your membership.

Built-In Community

Uscreen has been perfecting community for much longer than other platforms. In fact, Uscreen creators see 50% higher member retention with our intuitive community features, such as polls, challenges, and public and private channels.

Ojas with Sabrina's online platform interface displayed on a smartphone, featuring Ojas' community and a mobile live streaming class.

Netflix-style catalog and native video player

Uscreen’s native video player offers a crisp viewing experience on all devices. Impress members and increase your impact by organizing your videos into categories or course-style collections, allowing fans to easily watch and engage with your content.

An image of 'Kabuki Edu+' video experience, showcasing their catalog's content discover system, filters, and videos.

Full-featured, branded mobile & TV apps

Don’t compete for your members’ attention on Kajabi’s shared platform app, which shows your videos alongside other creators’. Become irreplaceable in your fans’ daily lives with Uscreen’s branded mobile and TV apps. Plus, stay top of mind with Uscreen’s simple, segmentable push notifications

Interface of the 'IC Creator Academy' entertainment app on a smartphone, featuring colorful lesson thumbnails and a calendar, designed to engaging and entertain users of within their video membership.

Native live streaming & chat

Live stream directly from your Uscreen Admin area in 3 clicks. Uscreen creators who live stream at least 1x a week have seen a 2.5x increase in revenue. Live streaming is included on all Uscreen plans, boosting earning potential even if you’re on a budget.

Smartphone screen displaying 'Momma Strong' education and entertainment app, along with user testimonials and reminders for upcoming live classes.

Hear From Thriving Creators Who Switched From Kajabi To Uscreen

Learn how these creators unlocked growth and streamlined the operation of their memberships by switching from Kajabi to Uscreen.

The features that we like the most include the app! In fact, more people consume the content through the app than through the website. This has been a wonderful addition to the business.

Wayne Stiles

Founder of Wayne Stiles

Uscreen is really designed for memberships. So lot of the processes I had set up manually on Kajabi with Zapier are native in Uscreen. For example, the abandoned cart sequence or try again sequence.

Saj Adibs

Founder of Skills Leap AI

