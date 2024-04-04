What sets Uscreen apart?
With Uscreen, you can offer a world-class video catalog and viewing experience, a built-in community space,
and native live streaming – all in one place, no tech skills required. Plus, Uscreen supports courses, too!
High Quality Secure Player
Resume watching
Resume watching where you last left off.
Auto play next video
Collections, Series & Episodes
Picture-in-picture
Captions & subtitles
Setup trailers & previews
Video Quality Picker
Video speed adjustment
Optional offline viewing
Deliver an immersive experience with your own branded apps
While Kajabi requires you and your fans to juggle separate apps for content and community, Uscreen’s unified experience allows for easy navigation between catalog and community across devices, curbing user frustration and reducing churn.
Why Kajabi creators
switch to Uscreen
Native live streaming
Go live in 3 clicks. Or connect to third party tools like Streamyard. Uscreen creators who live stream weekly see 2.5x higher revenues.
Unlimited scalability
Don’t limit your earning potential to Kajabi’s 20,000-member cap. Scale without limits with Uscreen’s easy fee-per-subscriber plans.
Seamless connectivity
With Uscreen, users can easily toggle between your catalog, community, and calendar versus needing to use separate sites to access content and community.
A Kajabi alternative — with way more features
Launch, grow, and manage your membership more efficiently with our all-in-one solution. Uscreen anticipates
and listens to your needs, developing new features fast to boost the value of your membership.
Built-In Community
Uscreen has been perfecting community for much longer than other platforms. In fact, Uscreen creators see 50% higher member retention with our intuitive community features, such as polls, challenges, and public and private channels.
Netflix-style catalog and native video player
Uscreen’s native video player offers a crisp viewing experience on all devices. Impress members and increase your impact by organizing your videos into categories or course-style collections, allowing fans to easily watch and engage with your content.
Full-featured, branded mobile & TV apps
Don’t compete for your members’ attention on Kajabi’s shared platform app, which shows your videos alongside other creators’. Become irreplaceable in your fans’ daily lives with Uscreen’s branded mobile and TV apps. Plus, stay top of mind with Uscreen’s simple, segmentable push notifications
Native live streaming & chat
Live stream directly from your Uscreen Admin area in 3 clicks. Uscreen creators who live stream at least 1x a week have seen a 2.5x increase in revenue. Live streaming is included on all Uscreen plans, boosting earning potential even if you’re on a budget.
Hear From Thriving Creators Who Switched From Kajabi To Uscreen
Learn how these creators unlocked growth and streamlined the operation of their memberships by switching from Kajabi to Uscreen.
The features that we like the most include the app! In fact, more people consume the content through the app than through the website. This has been a wonderful addition to the business.
Wayne Stiles
Founder of Wayne Stiles
Uscreen is really designed for memberships. So lot of the processes I had set up manually on Kajabi with Zapier are native in Uscreen. For example, the abandoned cart sequence or try again sequence.
Saj Adibs
Founder of Skills Leap AI
Discover what else you can do with Uscreen
See what other features have helped creators decide to make the switch from Kajabi to Uscreen.
Learn more about the possibilities of a Uscreen membership
Still on the fence? Our creator membership nerds at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling
the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Does Uscreen help with migrations from other platforms?
Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (such as Kajabi and Vimeo OTT) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business and with flawless results.
Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.
Does Uscreen support supplemental content (PDFs)?
Absolutely! Uscreen understands the power of enriching your video content with additional resources, allowing you to create a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience for your viewers. With Uscreen, you can seamlessly add various supplemental files alongside your main videos. These files can include PDFs, images, Word Docs, and more.
By adding supplemental content, you can significantly increase the value of your video catalog or courses. Viewers will appreciate the extra resources that help them learn more effectively and retain the information better.
How can I make my courses more engaging and interactive?
Go live! Engage with your audience where ever they are, with hassle-free, native live streaming, across all devices. Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat. And market your live stream content with calendar.