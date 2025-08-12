Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels: Which One Powers Scalable Digital Learning?

Building an online business opens the door to real growth, but finding the best digital marketing platform for your needs isn’t always easy.

If you’re looking to build sales funnels or create online courses, you may be comparing two major contenders: Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels. This guide is here to help you decide which platform is the best fit for your business.

We tested both leading solutions to save you time and make your next steps easier. From core features, monetization options, marketing capabilities, automation, and more, we cover everything you need to know to choose the best platform for your needs.

Both platforms promise to help you scale, but in very different ways. With the average American paying for 3 streaming subscriptions each month, there’s never been a better time to invest in recurring revenue models like subscription-based sales funnels.

Whether your focus is on creating digital products or enhancing sales funnels, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in and find your perfect fit!

Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels: At a glance

Feature Kajabi ClickFunnels Course Creation & Structure Advanced tools with video hosting, quizzes, and assessments Basic features, mainly for funnel integration Content Management Detailed organization with categories and subcategories Simple, linear structure Design and Page Builder Customizable templates and complete website solutions Focused on landing pages and funnels with limited website creation tools Funnel Builder and Automation Basic funnel tools with opt-in pages, forms, and webinars Advanced drag-and-drop funnel builder, extensive templates Marketing Tools & Capabilities Built-in email marketing, AI tools for course outline and email broadcast creation Third-party integrations required for email and marketing automation Customer Service 24/7 live chat, comprehensive knowledge base, regular webinars Live chat and email support, active user community User Information & Analytics In-depth course performance, user engagement metrics, integration with Google Analytics Detailed funnel analytics, conversion tracking, split testing Pricing Plans & Scalability Starts at $71/month Starts at $81/month Integration with other tools Integrates with essential tools like Zapier, Mailchimp, Stripe, and Google Analytics Compatible with major marketing tools like ActiveCampaign, Shopify, WordPress, and Zapier; needs third-party tools for integration with Squarespace Domains Memberships & Community Forums, memberships, and interactive content Basic membership site features, primarily sales and marketing interactions

Kajabi

Best for: Educators, coaches, creators

G2 rating: 4.3

Kajabi is an all-in-one platform designed to help creators and educators build, market, and sell digital products, including online courses, coaching programs, and memberships. It brings together essential tools like website hosting, product delivery, email marketing, payment processing, and analytics into one easy-to-use system.

Kajabi stands out for its focus on scalable digital learning experiences. Unlike platforms that only handle content or sales, Kajabi is built for recurring revenue models like subscriptions and paywalled content. It includes features like video paywalls, membership tiers, drip content, and automated customer journeys.

For creators who want full control over their brand and customer experience, Kajabi offers a no-code, streamlined solution that can grow alongside their business.

Features we love

Course creation: Kajabi offers an all-in-one platform for creating and selling online courses. Its intuitive course builder, combined with community features, sets it apart. This platform shines for those focused on course creation and selling online courses.

Kajabi offers an all-in-one platform for creating and selling online courses. Its intuitive course builder, combined with community features, sets it apart. This platform shines for those focused on course creation and selling online courses. Community building: The platform includes community-building features, allowing you to engage and interact with your audience effectively. Discover more about how Kajabi compares to other platforms like Teachable.

The platform includes community-building features, allowing you to engage and interact with your audience effectively. Discover more about how Kajabi compares to other platforms like Teachable. User experience: With a user-friendly interface and solid customer support, Kajabi helps provide a smooth user experience.

With a user-friendly interface and solid customer support, Kajabi helps provide a smooth user experience. Content access control: Easily manage the content your customers see and when through options like paywalls, drip schedules, and membership tiers to support recurring revenue.

Easily manage the content your customers see and when through options like paywalls, drip schedules, and membership tiers to support recurring revenue. Marketing automation: Built-in automation tools help you create personalized email campaigns and automated customer journeys without extra software.

What users are saying

What people like: Users appreciate Kajabi’s all-in-one platform, ease of use, powerful course and membership features, and responsive customer support.

Easy to implement all in one platform for courses, website, email, shopping cart, and way more. It has tagging, email sequences, quizzes, podcast, blog, video hosting, and incredible flexibility. The end result is beautiful and fast. Customer support is responsive. Maria S., Validated G2 Reviewer

What people dislike: Some users find Kajabi’s pricing high relative to the features, want more customization options, and occasionally report generic or slow customer support responses.

It is easy to use, but if you are an advanced user and want to customize the blocks in the landing page or add some plugins, there are not many possibilities. Anastasia C., Validated G2 Reviewer

Kajabi pricing

Kajabi offers flexible pricing plans tailored to the needs of businesses at different growth stages.

Looking at Kajabi’s plans, billed annually:

Kickstarter plan: $71/month; best for those who are just getting started

$71/month; best for those who are just getting started Basic plan: $119/month; best for newer businesses who need to serve more customers

$119/month; best for newer businesses who need to serve more customers Growth plan: $159/month; best for scaling businesses experiencing rapid growth

$159/month; best for scaling businesses experiencing rapid growth Pr plan: $319/month; best for established businesses aiming for substantial growth

Kajabi can be pretty pricey if you need to unlock core features and plan to offer multiple products. The Kickstarter plan is very limited, but it gets the job done if you’re just getting started.

If you have a higher budget to access the other plans, Kajabi can be a good choice for businesses focused on creating and selling online courses, managing sales funnels, and leveraging advanced marketing tools.

Before we go further, see how Kajabi compares to Uscreen → Uscreen vs Kajabi.

ClickFunnels

Best for: Marketers, funnel hackers, high-ticket pros

G2 rating: 4.6

ClickFunnels is a sales funnel builder designed to help entrepreneurs turn visitors into customers through structured, conversion-focused funnels. It brings together tools like a drag-and-drop page builder, upsell and downsell flows, checkout systems, and email automation within a streamlined platform built for driving conversions.

Users can quickly launch funnels for lead generation, webinars, product launches, or high-ticket offers without any coding experience. Built-in features like A/B testing, customizable templates, and one-click upsells make it easy to optimize each stage of the customer journey.

While it offers basic functionality for digital product delivery and membership access, ClickFunnels truly shines when used to craft seamless, scalable sales flows that drive results from start to finish.

Features we love

Sales funnel optimization: ClickFunnels provides a highly specialized and effective sales funnel builder, ideal for optimizing sales processes and generating leads. Its drag-and-drop editor makes building sales funnels easy and efficient.

ClickFunnels provides a highly specialized and effective sales funnel builder, ideal for optimizing sales processes and generating leads. Its drag-and-drop editor makes building sales funnels easy and efficient. Conversion focus: Its tools are designed to maximize conversions, with features like A/B testing, upsells, and downsells. This focus on creating high-converting sales funnels is a significant advantage.

Its tools are designed to maximize conversions, with features like A/B testing, upsells, and downsells. This focus on creating high-converting sales funnels is a significant advantage. Integration and automation: ClickFunnels offers extensive integrations and automation rules, making it a powerhouse for digital marketing campaigns. The platform is a top choice for those who need advanced features in sales funnel software.

ClickFunnels offers extensive integrations and automation rules, making it a powerhouse for digital marketing campaigns. The platform is a top choice for those who need advanced features in sales funnel software. Pre-built funnel templates: ClickFunnels offers a wide range of goal-specific templates, from lead magnets and webinars to product launches. These proven frameworks help you launch quickly without starting from scratch.

ClickFunnels offers a wide range of goal-specific templates, from lead magnets and webinars to product launches. These proven frameworks help you launch quickly without starting from scratch. Simple membership capabilities: Creators can build gated content areas with tools for managing access levels and dripping content over time. Everything is integrated directly into your membership funnel for a seamless user experience.

What users are saying

What people like: Many users appreciate ClickFunnels’ comprehensive funnel-building tools, the wide range of customizable templates, and the supportive community and training resources that help beginners get started and grow their business.

It’s a one-stop center for anyone who wants to build an online business or anyone [who] wants to build their digital marketing for their business. They have all the tools for me to run my online business without me [looking] for other SaaS software to patch up with my funnel.

They have a superb community vibe and the superb thing is their support. Support is really class by themselves, never had this experience before. Lastly, they keep on adding more features for the same cost, that’s why I am saying it is a one-stop center. Kiruban S., Validated G2 Reviewer

What people dislike: Some users mention that ClickFunnels’ interface can feel overwhelming at first, pricing is on the higher side for small businesses, and customer support can sometimes be difficult to reach or slow to respond.

While ClickFunnels is a fantastic tool, it can be a bit overwhelming for newcomers due to the sheer number of features and options available. It might take some time to explore and master everything it offers. Additionally, the cost can add up, especially for small businesses. However, the return on investment is worth it. Tony Y., Validated G2 Reviewer

ClickFunnels pricing

ClickFunnels pricing includes four flexible plans, with even its most basic plan offering limited use of all its core features. Unlimited use and advanced capabilities require one of the higher-tier plans.

Looking at the plans offered by ClickFunnels, billed annually:

Launch plan: $81/month; best for small teams

$81/month; best for small teams Scale plan: $164/month; best for growing teams

$164/month; best for growing teams Optimize plan: $248/month; best for large teams

$248/month; best for large teams Dominate plan: $5,997/year; best for large-scale corporations

Where they overlap

ClickFunnels and Kajabi are both sales funnel platforms built to help users attract, engage, and convert customers. While their focus and approach differ, they share core features that support online business growth. Here’s where they align:

Sales funnel builder: Both platforms offer tools for building and managing sales funnels.

Both platforms offer tools for building and managing sales funnels. Email marketing: They provide comprehensive email marketing tools, including automation and pre-written email sequences.

They provide comprehensive email marketing tools, including automation and pre-written email sequences. Customizable templates: Both ClickFunnels and Kajabi come with a variety of customizable templates for landing pages that generate leads, sales pages, and more.

Both ClickFunnels and Kajabi come with a variety of customizable templates for landing pages that generate leads, sales pages, and more. Analytics and reporting: Each platform includes in-depth analytics to track performance and optimize your marketing efforts.

Each platform includes in-depth analytics to track performance and optimize your marketing efforts. Third-party integrations: Both support integrations with various third-party tools to extend their functionality.

Where they differ

ClickFunnels centers on building customizable sales funnels designed to drive conversions through targeted landing pages and optimized checkout flows.

Kajabi offers a more unified platform that combines sales funnels with tools for hosting digital content, managing memberships, and automating marketing, all in one system.

While ClickFunnels excels in funnel-focused selling, Kajabi provides a broader ecosystem for delivering and monetizing educational content alongside sales.

Course creation

Kajabi’s interface is user-friendly, allowing creators to upload and organize content seamlessly. The platform supports various multimedia types, making it ideal for diverse content needs. It was originally designed as an online course platform in 2010.

The features include:

Course hosting

Coaching platforms

Podcast hosting

Membership sites

Private communities

Payment processing

Sales analytics

CRM

Website hosting

Landing pages

Email marketing

Pipelines (funnels)

Creating a course on Kajabi is simple. You start by setting up your course, which is referred to as “product” here. Then you can build its structure and add your content. The course builder is very user-friendly.

Creators can upload course content in a variety of multimedia formats, including:

Video files

Audio clips

PDF documents

Interactive quizzes

Downloadable resources

The platform’s user-friendly drag-and-drop editor makes it easier for entrepreneurs to develop and tailor their courses without hassle.

Plus, Kajabi offers unlimited storage, meaning you don’t have to worry about external storage solutions. Kajabi uses artificial intelligence to help creators build course outlines, landing pages, and email broadcasts from their inputs, making content creation much easier.

Got a lot of content? Kajabi supports bulk uploads. It even categorizes your content into separate lessons automatically (but you can rearrange if needed). Kajabi also supports cloud imports from Google Drive or Dropbox, making it easy to upload files directly from the cloud.

But wait, there’s more! Kajabi offers 12 layout options to make your site look professional and polished. These layouts give your course or membership site a professional look that’s sure to impress.

If you’re worried about overwhelming your students, Kajabi’s drip content feature allows you to release lessons over time, keeping your students engaged without flooding them with information all at once.

Creating a course on Clickfunnels is pretty direct and clear.

Just like Kajabi, in ClickFunnels, you can easily organize your course with modules and lessons, creating a clear, step-by-step structure.

You can add “Lessons” and “Submodules” under an empty module.

You can also use AI (Napoleon) to add the titles and descriptions with just the click of a button.

💡 The winner: Kajabi

Kajabi offers more comprehensive course creation tools with greater customization, multimedia support, and features like drip scheduling, quizzes, and bulk content management.

Its interface is built for creators who want to deliver polished, content-rich learning experiences.

ClickFunnels provides a simpler setup with a clearly organized module and lesson structure, and its built-in AI assistant helps generate titles and descriptions quickly. While it doesn’t offer the same depth as Kajabi, it’s well-suited for straightforward, funnel-integrated courses.

Content management

After creating content comes the task of managing and delivering content.

With Kajabi, you can categorize and subcategorize your content, creating a detailed and intuitive navigation menu that enhances the user experience. It’s like a well-organized library, making it easy for students to find what they need and stay engaged.

Kajabi also allows you to break down your content into manageable sections.

Kajabi supports various multimedia types, including:

Videos

PDFs

Quizzes

Plus, with Kajabi’s drip content feature, you can schedule your content to be released over time.

You can choose the exact time and day for new modules to become available to control the pacing of your online course. Maintain a steady flow of information and keep students on track without overwhelming them with all the content at once.

Kajabi lets you add assessments, quizzes, and certificates to your online course, making the learning process more interactive and rewarding.

ClickFunnels, primarily a sales funnel builder, simplifies content delivery with a clear, step-by-step structure. It is easy to follow and navigate.

ClickFunnels organizes your content linearly, perfect for straightforward sales funnels. Students can stay focused without getting lost in complex menus.

Manage your content efficiently by integrating ClickFunnels with third-party tools like:

Slack

Mailchimp

Constant Contact

Similar to Kajabi, ClickFunnels has drip content settings. This helps you release content over time, maintaining student engagement.

Course creators love the flexibility and simplicity ClickFunnels offers, allowing them to create detailed and engaging courses without feeling limited by the platform. It’s praised for being user-friendly and effective in creating straightforward sales funnels.

💡 The winner: Kajabi

With Kajabi’s drip settings, you can schedule content to release on specific dates and times. For example, you can schedule Module 1 to go live on January 1st at 10 AM, Module 2 on January 8th at 10 AM, and so on.

ClickFunnels offers a simpler, day-based drip schedule that releases content at regular intervals. Its setup is perfect for new course creators or self-paced courses.

For example, you can configure Module 1 to be available immediately upon enrollment, Module 2 to be available 7 days later, and Module 3 to be available 14 days after enrollment.

Design and page builder

Kajabi offers a wealth of customizable templates and complete website building solutions. These are tailored to provide an integrated experience for courses and memberships.

Kajabi offers

Pre-designed templates

Video hosting

Quizzes and assessments

Drip content features

Kajabi enables you to build an entire website that integrates seamlessly with your courses and make money through membership sites. Your main website, course pages, membership areas, and even your blog can all share the same design lanuage, reinforcing your brand identity.

All of Kajabi’s templates are mobile-responsive. With more users accessing content on smartphones and tablets, having a mobile-friendly site is an absolute necessity.

Kajabi’s templates automatically adjust to different screen sizes, providing an optimal viewing experience for all users.

Kajabi’s ability to create detailed navigation menus is a significant advantage, particularly for complex online courses or membership sites.

You can organize your content into categories and subcategories, making it easy for students to navigate and find the resources they need. This organizational structure enhances the user experience, keeping students engaged by providing a clear path through your material.

ClickFunnels focuses primarily on creating effective sales funnels with its design and page builder.

It offers tools that are centered around creating landing pages, sales pages, and funnels that drive conversions.

The primary focus here is on simplicity and effectiveness, making it easy to set up sales pages and funnel pages that lead your customers through the sales process efficiently.

ClickFunnels offers a variety of templates specifically designed for building beautiful sales pages and funnels. These templates are straightforward and easy to customize. You can create professional-looking sales funnels without needing extensive design skills.

Like Kajabi, ClickFunnels also features a drag-and-drop editor. While building sales pages, you can quickly add and rearrange elements to create the perfect funnel layout. You can include text, images, videos, buttons, and more, customizing each element to optimize your funnel’s performance.

While ClickFunnels excels at creating sales funnels, it has limited tools for building full-fledged websites.

💡 The winner: Kajabi

Kajabi offers all-in-one solution such as customization options and complete website building solutions. Its advanced features, like detailed navigation menus and responsive design, help create stellar e-commerce businesses.

ClickFunnels is perfect for those focused on creating high-converting sales funnels quickly.

While it may lack some of the advanced website creation tools of Kajabi, its simplicity and integration with third-party tools make it an excellent choice for new course creators or those looking for a focused approach to funnel creation.

Funnel builder and automation

Kajabi offers a variety of customizable templates for creating sales funnels. They offer 7 types of funnel templates to accommodate user needs:

Free Book Funnel

Freebie Funnel

Sales Page Funnel

Simple Sales Page

Coaching Campaign Funnel

Product Launch Funnel

Zoom Webinar Funnel

You can easily create a funnel by choosing from predefined templates or starting from scratch. Each step is guided, ensuring that even beginners can set up effective funnels. You can offer your product for free or set a specific price.

Kajabi’s automation capabilities allow you to create complex sequences that trigger based on user actions. You can automate email campaigns, course enrollments, and other marketing tasks.

Kajabi also has a pipeline builder that lets you create complete marketing and manage sales funnels with ease. You can map out your entire sales process, from lead generation to course delivery using that.

Kajabi offers advanced features like in-depth analytics, A/B testing, and detailed reporting to help you optimize your sales funnels. These features allow you to track performance and make data-driven decisions to improve your marketing efforts.

You can create a digital or physical course, also referred to as “product” here.

ClickFunnels’ AI tool comes into play while creating funnels. It crafts a compelling copy for your funnel, considering your target audience and business goals.

You can tweak the tone and voice to match your brand to make sure that the messaging resonates with your audience. This is particularly helpful for optimizing sales funnels efficiently.

While ClickFunnels is primarily known as a sales funnel builder, it doesn’t skimp on course creation features. The drag and drop editor that makes it easy to build high-converting sales funnels.

You can quickly add elements like videos, images, and text blocks, customizing your sales funnel to fit your unique style and needs. You can create content quickly without needing a tech guru by your side.

Just like Kajabi, Clickfunnels offers a variety of customizable templates for landing pages, sales pages, and opt-in pages. Users say these templates help them streamline the sales process and focus on what matters most: growing their online business.

💡 The winner: ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels provides a straightforward, user-friendly approach to funnel creation, ideal for beginners. Its AI-driven features help streamline the process, making it an excellent choice for quickly building effective sales funnels.

Kajabi offers in-depth and versatile funnel-building and automation tools, perfect for those who want to create complex, multi-step membership marketing funnels with integrated course delivery and multiple offers.

Kajabi offers a potent suite of built-in marketing tools that streamline your promotional efforts, making it an excellent choice for users who prefer an all-in-one platform.

Kajabi’s email marketing tool allows you to create and send email broadcasts directly from the platform, eliminating the need for third-party integrations.

Kajabi’s marketing automation allows you to set up detailed workflows to nurture, generate leads, and engage your audience automatically.

In the same time, Kajabi’s AI tools help you create engaging course outlines and email content, polishing your communications to make them professional and effective.

Kajabi provides a checklist to ensure you don’t miss any steps while creating your funnels. Kajabi also enables you to attach multiple offers to a single funnel, enhancing your membership upsell opportunities.

ClickFunnels relies primarily on third-party integrations for email marketing.

It lets you connect with various email marketing platforms, providing flexibility in your marketing strategies

ClickFunnels’ AI tools help you craft compelling sales pages and optimize your sales funnels for higher conversion rates. It also helps you save precious time.

ClickFunnels’ drag-and-drop builder makes it easy to create high-converting sales funnels without needing advanced technical skills.

💡 The winner: Kajabi

Kajabi excels with its comprehensive, built-in marketing tools and seamless automation, making it ideal for those who prefer an all-in-one platform for their online business.

ClickFunnels offers powerful sales optimization tools but requires third-party integrations for email marketing, providing flexibility for those who need more tailored solutions.

Membership and community

All content creators need a community to rely on. They cannot thrive in isolation; without an audience, their purpose and impact are diminished. That’s why it’s crucial to have tools with a well-integrated community and membership features.

These tools provide much-needed membership support, especially during challenging times, empowering content creators in their digital journey.

Kajabi’s memberships and community support

Kajabi excels in creating interactive communities, perfect for course creators looking to engage their audience deeply. Kajabi’s community feature allows you to set up discussion spaces, enhancing the learning experience through peer engagement.

Kajabi supports content monetization options for exclusive content, allowing creators to offer memberships that include special access to courses, coaching sessions, and podcasts. Enhanced interaction tools facilitate communication between creators and their audience, such as live video sessions, Q&A forums, and feedback mechanisms.

Set up and manage multiple membership tiers to offer different levels of access and benefits to your members. Control who sees what content by setting access levels for different membership tiers.

Kajabi goes beyond typical community features by integrating coaching and podcasting into its platform. Users can manage coaching programs directly, including scheduling and tracking client progress. The podcasting feature allows creators to host and distribute podcasts, adding another layer of content delivery and community engagement.

ClickFunnels’ community and memberships

ClickFunnels provides fundamental membership site functionalities, primarily designed for marketing and sales purposes. While it lacks advanced community features, it allows you to create profitable membership sites to restrict content access.

Build membership sites with its funnel templates specifically designed for memberships. Set up content dripping to release it gradually over time to keep members engaged and returning for more.

Manage your members and their access levels seamlessly. This includes adding new members, upgrading membership levels, and tracking user activity. The drag-and-drop editor in ClickFunnels allows you to quickly create the best membership sites without any coding knowledge.

Easily integrate with payment gateways like Stripe and PayPal to handle subscriptions and other methods, like monetizing live streaming smoothly. Use automated follow-up funnels to keep in touch with your members, send updates, and encourage engagement.

However, the platform lacks dedicated tools for coaching and podcasting, which means users would need to rely on third-party integrations to add these functionalities.

💡 The winner: Tie

Both platforms have their strengths: Kajabi excels in fostering community interaction and engagement, while ClickFunnels is ideal for straightforward membership management within the context of sales funnels.

Integrations

Kajabi integrations

Kajabi excels in providing seamless integration with a ton of essential marketing tools. With Kajabi, you can connect to platforms like:

Zapier

Mailchimp

Stripe

Google Analytics

These tools, in turn, can help automate various business processes such as email marketing, payment processing, and detailed analytics tracking.

For example, integrating Kajabi with Google Analytics enables you to monitor website traffic, user behavior, and conversion rates with precision.

ClickFunnels’ integrations

ClickFunnels is renowned for its extensive integration options. You can connect with a wide range of major marketing tools, such as:

ActiveCampaign

Shopify

PayPal

WordPress

Zapier



These integrations facilitate various aspects of your business operations, like email marketing and e-commerce to content management and payment processing.

For example, integrating ClickFunnels with ActiveCampaign can automate your email marketing campaigns, while connecting with Shopify allows you to manage your online store seamlessly.

💡 The winner: ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels offers a wider range of third-party integrations, making it a better fit for users who need flexibility across tools or want to connect with advanced e-commerce and marketing platforms.

Kajabi integrates smoothly with essential platforms and works best as part of its all-in-one ecosystem, streamlining core functions like payments, email, and analytics.

Our pick

Kajabi and ClickFunnels are both powerful platforms but serve different purposes. If your focus is on scaling membership marketing around educational content, Kajabi is the clear winner.

Its all-in-one system lets you easily create, deliver, and monetize content through courses, communities, coaching, and memberships. This makes it perfect for building a sustainable, recurring revenue model that grows with your audience.

If you’re looking to build high-converting sales funnels with the flexibility to customize every stage of the customer journey, ClickFunnels is your best bet.

It’s ideal for marketers and entrepreneurs who want to launch quickly, optimize for conversions, and use a wide range of integrations. Whether you’re selling digital products, services, or coaching programs, ClickFunnels helps you streamline your path to sales.

Uscreen: A better alternative to Kajabi and ClickFunnels

Uscreen, designed specifically for video content creators, has helped numerous creators achieve significant success by empowering them to monetize their content effectively and build engaged communities.

It offers a unique blend of features that makes it a compelling alternative to Kajabi and ClickFunnels. With built-in automations, email, and member management, you can onboard members, drive engagement, and reduce churn without spending more on extra tools.

Uscreen excels in community-driven content delivery, particularly for video creators. It offers customizable community spaces that allow creators to build and engage a loyal audience. These spaces are equipped with enhanced membership interaction tools such as:

Live streaming

Chat functions

Discussion forums

Monetization options are another strong point of Uscreen. Creators can offer exclusive video content through:

Subscription models

Pay-per-view

Rentals



Uscreen also supports integrations with major payment gateways like Stripe and PayPal, making it easy to manage subscriptions and transactions.

Additionally, Uscreen integrates seamlessly with marketing tools like:

Mailchimp

Google Analytics

Zapier

Uscreen provides each customer with a dedicated customer success manager (CSM) to ensure personalized support. Your CSM will guide you through the platform, helping you every step of the way to grow your online business and create successful membership experiences.

Uscreen’s dedicated customer success managers, comprehensive onboarding process, and vibrant community engagement make it an excellent choice for creators who value personalized support and community interaction.

Whether you’re new to online courses or a seasoned creator, Uscreen provides the tools and support you need to succeed.

Uscreen emerges as a solution especially for video-based businesses wanting to monetize their content. The platform combines customizable community spaces, robust monetization options, and enhanced interaction and automation tools to build and engage a loyal audience.

Uscreen’s focus on video content delivery and community-driven features makes it a standout choice for businesses looking to delight their audience and scale their revenue.

Choosing the right platform for your business

Kajabi provides an extensive suite of tools, including advanced course creation, content delivery, and community-building options. It has unique offerings like podcasts and coaching programs built into the platform, fostering a strong community. While it may seem expensive, its extensive features justify the cost.

ClickFunnels’ offerings are simple. It offers advanced marketing automation and split testing to refine your strategies. Although it lacks the community and content depth of Kajabi, it’s unrivaled in funnel creation and sales process optimization.

Choosing between Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels will depend on your specific business needs.

If your priority is building a video-centric learning experience with strong community engagement while effectively funneling people into your membership, Uscreen may be a better fit. It offers a seamless, branded platform where your audience can move easily between your video catalog, community, and live streams on web and mobile.

With features like customizable subscriptions, native live streaming, and built-in community spaces, Uscreen is a strong choice for creators focused on delivering value through recurring memberships and interactive content.

Whether you’re prioritizing advanced course creation, high-converting sales funnels, or engaging video content, selecting the appropriate tool will significantly enhance your online business success. Once you have the right information, select the platform that best fits your needs and watch your business thrive!

Start a free trial with Uscreen to get started.

Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels FAQ

Is Kajabi or ClickFunnels better?

It depends on your business goals. Kajabi is better for educators, coaches, and content creators looking to build and scale online courses, memberships, and digital communities in one place. It’s built for delivering educational content and long-term engagement.

ClickFunnels is more useful for marketers and entrepreneurs focused on creating high-converting sales funnels and launching offers quickly.

If your priority is content delivery, go with Kajabi; if it’s conversions and sales, ClickFunnels is the stronger fit.

Why is everyone leaving ClickFunnels?

Many users have been leaving ClickFunnels following the release of ClickFunnels 2.0, which introduced a major update that was widely seen as rushed. The platform suffered from bugs, instability, and missing features, frustrating longtime users.

As a result, creators and business owners are turning to ClickFunnels alternatives like Kajabi that offer more stable, cost-effective solutions with built-in tools for course creation, marketing automation, and membership management without needing workarounds or third-party integrations.

Does Kajabi have a sales funnel?

Yes, Kajabi does offer sales funnel features, though they aren’t as advanced as ClickFunnels. Kajabi is ideal for those focusing on course creation and membership sites, providing essential tools to build and sell courses and manage effective sales funnels.

These funnel features are called Pipelines and include pre-built templates for lead magnets, product launches, webinars, and email campaigns. While simpler than ClickFunnels, they integrate with Kajabi’s built-in email marketing, checkout, and course delivery tools, making them highly effective for content-driven businesses.

Do ClickFunnels and Kajabi integrate?

Yes, you can connect ClickFunnels and Kajabi using third-party tools like Zapier or Make. These tools let you automatically send customer info from ClickFunnels (like new leads or purchases) to Kajabi so they can be enrolled in courses or memberships.

While this connection helps combine ClickFunnels’ strong funnel-building with Kajabi’s content delivery, setting it up takes some extra steps and isn’t as simple as using each platform on its own.

Can I build a community on ClickFunnels?

Yes, but its community-building features are less advanced than Kajabi’s. ClickFunnels supports basic membership sites compared to Kajabi, which offers a wide range of tools for interactive community engagement, including discussion forums, live video sessions, and tiered membership management.

Does ClickFunnels support course creation?

ClickFunnels can host courses but is primarily designed for high-converting sales funnels. For comprehensive course creation, additional specialized tools might be necessary to meet educational content needs.

Kajabi offers better course creation features with support for multimedia, quizzes, drip schedules, and community tools. For video-specific courses, Uscreen is an even better option, providing advanced video hosting and monetization capabilities.

Which platform offers better customer support?

Both provide strong support, but Kajabi’s 24/7 live chat offers an advantage. Kajabi also features a comprehensive knowledge base and regular webinars, ensuring users have continuous access to helpful resources.