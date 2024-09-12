How Liz Kohler Brown drives $75k monthly after migrating from Kajabi to Uscreen

Liz chose Uscreen for its ability to support her growing content library and community. She had over 500+ videos in her membership at the time, which led her to two main concerns:

“My content library is huge and migrating it will take time and effort. How much support will I get during the migration process?” “I’ve heard members churn during the migration process. Is it true and worth the risk?”

Liz had poured thousands of hours into building a community around her passion. It’s only fair she wanted a seamless transition for both herself and her members to Uscreen. Liz shared, "I thought migrating my membership was going to be a nightmare.”

To help her transition easier and faster, the Uscreen team did the heavy lifting to migrate Liz’s membership from Kajabi. She said,

"If I had done the migration myself, it would have been hundreds of hours. And I just wouldn't have done it. So I definitely appreciate all the help that Uscreen provided. I think that was one of the main reasons I said yes to moving my membership finally."

After migrating, Liz saw faster growth and launched streaming apps that let members easily switch between devices, boosting engagement. Whether watching on their phone or desktop while drawing on an iPad, their place is always saved.

The option to download videos and create playlists helped members stay organized, making it easier to track what they’ve watched.

Beyond the apps, Liz finally gained visibility into membership data—something she lacked on Kajabi. Uscreen’s analytics gave her the insights to tailor content more effectively. "Uscreen is very focused on analytics, which is super important to me. I can easily see what people are watching based on collections or individual videos."

Here’s a peek into what Uscreen’s analytics look like:

Uscreen's community features were another game-changer, with improved search and tagging that made content easy to find. "When members type in the search bar, they see a gallery of beautiful thumbnails, making it quick to find what they need," Liz shared.

She also started using membership tools to focus on her nurturing workflows with automation—and they never fail. Liz shared, "Uscreen's abandoned cart recovery and upgrade prompts have increased signups and engagement. The stats are awesome—setting up automation and trials can really drive monthly signups." Features like the “upgrade to a yearly plan” prompt worked perfectly as a gentle nudge and a retention tool.