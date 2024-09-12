Creator Stories
How Liz Kohler Brown drives $75k monthly after migrating from Kajabi to Uscreen
BACKGROUND
Creating and scaling a digital art and design membership
More people than ever in history are creating digital art for products like stickers, coasters, and personalized posters to bring their creative visions to life. This growing trend is fueled by artists like Liz Kohler Brown, who leads the way for aspiring creators.
After three years of teaching on Skillshare, Liz launched The Studio Membership to better control her content and connect with her students. Focused on digital art, particularly iPad drawing, Liz’s membership offers a wide range of live sessions and tutorials.
Liz initially chose Kajabi to host her membership based on a recommendation from a fellow artist. But, as her membership grew, Kajabi's limitations became clear.
In 2023, Liz migrated The Studio Membership to Uscreen. This boosted her membership to $75k a month with over 1,800 active members. Over the past three months, she’s seen a 14% growth in paid members, a 10.5% revenue increase, and a 5.9% uptick in app views.
Like many creators facing the leap of migrating platforms, Liz was also worried about making the switch. But the Uscreen team was there to support Liz every step of the way, making the transition smooth and successful.
CHALLENGES
Challenges with Kajabi: Stunted growth, failing automation, and poor support
Despite initial optimism, Kajabi's limitations stunted Liz's growth. As her content library expanded, Kajabi's backend slowed down. She was advised to split her content into two products to continue adding videos, which wasn’t a sustainable solution. “That’s when I realized this wouldn’t work for the long term,” Liz said.
Liz’s community-building efforts also struggled due to Kajabi’s limited features. "My members complained about the community being too basic, especially the inability to add multiple pictures or videos," she said. Additionally, poor search functionality made it difficult for members to find specific videos, negatively impacting their experience.
When asked about third-party integrations and workflows she used in Kajabi, Liz shared,
"Automation on Kajabi often failed—20% of the time. I got unhelpful replies like 'Sorry, sometimes automations fail.' It was frustrating because in their marketing campaigns, “powerful automations” seemed like a huge selling point, but on the backend, I could see not enough money was being spent towards improving the product’s functionality”
Kajabi's analytics were very limited, especially when it came to tracking viewership on collections of videos and categories, making it difficult to tailor new content to member's behavior.
The lack of subtitles, crucial for her older and non-native English-speaking students, was the dealbreaker. "Not having subtitles is just not an option," Liz explained, underscoring the accessibility challenges she faced on the platform.
SOLUTION
Smooth migration to Uscreen; A dedicated membership platform
Liz chose Uscreen for its ability to support her growing content library and community. She had over 500+ videos in her membership at the time, which led her to two main concerns:
- “My content library is huge and migrating it will take time and effort. How much support will I get during the migration process?”
- “I’ve heard members churn during the migration process. Is it true and worth the risk?”
Liz had poured thousands of hours into building a community around her passion. It’s only fair she wanted a seamless transition for both herself and her members to Uscreen. Liz shared, "I thought migrating my membership was going to be a nightmare.”
To help her transition easier and faster, the Uscreen team did the heavy lifting to migrate Liz’s membership from Kajabi. She said,
"If I had done the migration myself, it would have been hundreds of hours. And I just wouldn't have done it. So I definitely appreciate all the help that Uscreen provided. I think that was one of the main reasons I said yes to moving my membership finally."
After migrating, Liz saw faster growth and launched streaming apps that let members easily switch between devices, boosting engagement. Whether watching on their phone or desktop while drawing on an iPad, their place is always saved.
The option to download videos and create playlists helped members stay organized, making it easier to track what they’ve watched.
Beyond the apps, Liz finally gained visibility into membership data—something she lacked on Kajabi. Uscreen’s analytics gave her the insights to tailor content more effectively. "Uscreen is very focused on analytics, which is super important to me. I can easily see what people are watching based on collections or individual videos."
Here’s a peek into what Uscreen’s analytics look like:
Uscreen's community features were another game-changer, with improved search and tagging that made content easy to find. "When members type in the search bar, they see a gallery of beautiful thumbnails, making it quick to find what they need," Liz shared.
She also started using membership tools to focus on her nurturing workflows with automation—and they never fail. Liz shared, "Uscreen's abandoned cart recovery and upgrade prompts have increased signups and engagement. The stats are awesome—setting up automation and trials can really drive monthly signups." Features like the “upgrade to a yearly plan” prompt worked perfectly as a gentle nudge and a retention tool.
THE IMPACT
Higher revenue, better membership experience, and growing sustainably
Migrating to Uscreen empowered Liz to manage her content, grow her community, and focus on her passion—creating art and teaching.
"Uscreen feels like there's a lot more going on behind the scenes," Liz shared, contrasting it with Kajabi, where the focus felt more on marketing than the platform itself.
"With Uscreen, everything’s integrated—analytics, subtitles, community tools—so I don't have to juggle multiple platforms or deal with technical issues anymore. It lets me focus on creating content, not the backend."
Uscreen handles her video content and community engagement seamlessly. The app allows members to download videos and create playlists, which Liz found "super helpful for them to stay organized with what they've watched."
The new community features have also boosted engagement. "The community is definitely more active," Liz said, noting that the app’s ease of access on phones encouraged members to join in more frequently.
If you found this story interesting, you can check out some of Liz’s free courses like Affinity Foundations and Procreate Foundations.
You can also connect with Liz on Instagram, YouTube, read her blog, or learn more about her membership.
Story Written By: Aarushi Singh
