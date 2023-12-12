The dedicated partner for video creators
Whether you’ve been on Vimeo OTT for a while or you’re launching your first membership, here are
3 ways Uscreen helps you scale your grow your business — without making you feel like just another number.
Unmatched customer support
From migration to onboarding to scaling your business, we care about your success. Uscreen provides countless free resources, a dedicated account manager, an onboarding specialist, a technical migration expert, and fast 24/7 support, to get you up and running quickly.
Grow you business how you want
Monetize on your terms and cater to members’ needs with flexible options like pay-per-view, multi-tiered subscriptions, bundles, and free trials. Get paid in minutes (vs monthly on Vimeo) with Uscreen’s quick payout system.
Own your content, own your data
If you don’t own your customer data, you don’t own your business. Retain ownership of your customer relationships with our People Tab. Track how members engage with your videos to enrich your content strategy.
Creators Triumph: Migrating from Vimeo to Uscreen
Heightened community engagement. Up to 409% more revenue. Lower monthly fees. Those are just a few of the reasons why these thriving membership owners switched from Vimeo OTT to Uscreen — and haven’t looked back.
I had a couple of conversations with Vimeo, and Vimeo was obscenely expensive, plus they do revenue sharing and take a percentage of your income. I also found that their stuff was a little bit clunky and slow to load.
Matt Allen
Founder of Adjusters TV
$16k+
MONTHLY REVENUE
409%
REVENUE INCREASE (PAST YEAR)
480+
Paid Subscribers
Originally we were with Vimeo for our first app. I remember being so mad that I found Uscreen afterwards because you guys had so many of the basic features that I wanted. I was like, Vimeo’s so much bigger, why don’t they already have this basic feature?
Navin Ramharak
Co-Founder of In The Lab +
4.6*
Average App Store Rating
2x
Paid Subscribers (Past Year)
79%
App Viewership
What sets Uscreen apart from Vimeo OTT?
Picking the right membership platform can be daunting. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve compiled 10 key differences between Uscreen and Vimeo OTT so you don’t have to.
01. Built-in community
While Vimeo OTT allows you to create a siloed forum alongside your catalog, Uscreen’s robust community features integrate seamlessly with your content. Engage with members and have focused discussions all in one place with Uscreen.
02. Membership specialists
While Vimeo has multiple areas of focus besides OTT, Uscreen is entirely dedicated to helping video creators launch and grow their membership businesses.
03. Instant payouts
While Vimeo OTT pays out monthly, Uscreen offers instant payouts. Not only does this allow you to track daily sales trends, it also frees up cash flow to reinvest in your business.
04. Live Streaming & Chat
Uscreen offers live chat functionality during streaming while Vimeo OTT does not. Build stronger bonds with members by addressing their needs in real-time, not hours later.
05. Multi-tiered Payments
While Vimeo OTT supports basic pricing, Uscreen enables multi-tiered subscriptions for different access levels. For example, on Uscreen you could expand your base by offering a limited version for a lower price.
06. Superior event calendar
While Vimeo OTT has a basic calendar, Uscreen’s sophisticated calendar features built-in countdown timers, event tagging, and more, boosting community engagement on an ongoing basis.
07. Customer-first culture
Uscreen is a nimble, customer-obsessed team of about 200 employees. Vimeo is a publicly traded corporation with 1,000+ employees. What Uscreen lacks in brand recognition, we make up for in customer service.
08. Accept donations
Uscreen allows you to accept donations, while Vimeo OTT does not. If you want to host by-donation events or raise funds for a charity, then Uscreen is your best bet.
09. Customer analytics
While Vimeo OTT lets you access limited details on your members, Uscreen empowers you to dig deep into their activity, including watch history stats. Uscreen allows you to gain clarity on how your content performs in a way that Vimeo OTT cannot.
Hear from creators using Uscreen to grow their membership
Unlike other platforms that support various content formats and monetization options, Uscreen is built around what is proven to work for video content memberships.
When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch.
Justin Rhodes
Founder of Abundance+
$100k+
MONTHLY REVENUE
2x'ed
Membership Growth
4.5
Average App Store Ratings
Why creators choose Uscreen over Vimeo OTT
Vimeo OTT might be a big name in the industry, but its features and service standards are surprisingly limited. See where Uscreen overdelivers vs. Vimeo OTT — especially for creators keen on building a passionate community around their videos.
Creators make more money
Brands that apply personalization earn 40% more revenue than their average competitor. While Vimeo OTT has average plans, Uscreen supports tailored bonus perks, exclusive content, and early access, allowing you to stand out and gain an unfair advantage.
Memberships are prioritized
While Vimeo OTT dabbles in memberships, Uscreen specializes in them. Uscreen’s laser-focus on your particular business model inevitably puts your income on center stage in a way that Vimeo OTT’s fractured focus could never.
Creators get the support they deserve
You deserve a platform that not only listens to your needs, but anticipates them. Most creators who switch from Vimeo OTT to Uscreen cite Vimeo’s inadequate support as a reason for their migration. At Uscreen, we’re in the trenches with you 24/7.
We partner with you every step of the way
We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your membership and provide dedicated expert onboarding and account managers. We make your success our success.
Having a lot of help with the marketing was great. It’s very intuitive, easy to use and I could get it up and running quickly.
Tom Gellie
Big Picture Skiiing
$33K+
Monthly revenue
950+
paid subscribers
66%
increase in revenue
Free, fast and easy migrations
Thousands of creators have had seamless transitions to Uscreen thanks to our expert Migrations team. We’ll take care of all the hard work, free of charge.
A team of memberships experts has your back
Work with your very own Success Manager for a worry-free journey. Launch and manage your membership effortlessly with Uscreen’s friendly, responsive team in your back pocket.
24/7 support for you and your members
Seamless issue resolution and instant answers to all your inquiries with our speedy customer support, for both you and your end users. Leave the boring, painful stuff to us so you can focus on what you do best—creating content.
The market’s first community for membership operators
Get strategies, tips, and case studies specifically for membership success. Connect with top creators and exchange best practices in our community.
Frequently Asked Questions
Find out more about how Uscreen outperforms Vimeo OTT in supporting your membership goals. Still have questions? Book a complimentary demo with our team today!
Will I need a developer to build my apps and website?
No, you can launch your apps and website with Uscreen without writing a single line of code!
Our team takes care of building, launching, and maintaining your apps. You can build and manage your website from the Uscreen admin area using our code-free page builder.
How long does it take to set up my website and apps with Uscreen?
As soon as you start your trial with Uscreen, you can begin creating your membership site and launch it when you’re ready. Our user-friendly website builder offers professional, customizable themes to suit your brand.
On average, it takes 30-60 days to launch a membership app, and our expert team will guide you through the process, handling technical aspects, marketplace submissions, and any concerns you may have.
Both your website and app share a single backend, streamlining content management for your convenience.
What types of apps can I build with Uscreen?
Uscreen supports 7 popular native apps: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Apple Watch.
By offering these diverse platforms, you can effectively reach your audience wherever they are, providing a seamless and engaging experience.
Plus, our internal data shows that Uscreen creators with their own apps can see 50% more engagement, and 30% more revenue.
How do I turn my video catalog into an app?
Uscreen offers native mobile and TV apps with its Pro and Plus plans. These apps make it delightful for your members to consume your amazing content on-the-go or on the big screen!
To get started, request a demo with our team.