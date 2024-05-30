Uscreen vs. Mighty Networks
Why creators choose
Uscreen over Mighty Networks
What sets Uscreen apart from Mighty Networks?
Unlike Mighty Networks, Uscreen focuses entirely on digital memberships. Leading creators like Ombe Surfing and Freelance Friday Club, choose Uscreen to pair their online communities with premium video content, mobile and tv apps, and engaging live streaming and chat.
Uscreen
Mighty Networks
Key Features
Netflix-style video catalog
Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)
High Quality Secure Player
Resume watching
Resume watching where you last left off.
Auto play next video
Collections, Series & Episodes
Picture-in-picture
Built-in Community feed with channels
Community video challenges
Built-in live streaming & chat
Lead gen, acquisition, and retention marketing tools
Integrations with Email Marketing
You may connect to many 3rd party email tools, Both Drip & Mailchimp are built in. All system emails are sent via Uscreen natively.
All-in-one platform
Forge deeper connections and higher engagement. Uscreen combines video content with an interactive community to build you a true membership experience.
Native live streaming
Go live in 3 clicks. Or connect to third party tools like Streamyard. Uscreen creators who live stream weekly see 2.5x higher revenues.
Built to scale
Uscreen seamlessly scales to support a thriving membership. Our tech ensures instant and reliable syncing across all platforms.
Grow beyond just a Community with Uscreen
Build a complete membership experience. Pair your Community with premium video content, mobile & TV apps, and engaging live streaming & chat, and create something truly special.
Netflix-style catalog and native video player
Uscreen’s native video player offers a crisp viewing experience on all devices. Impress members and increase your impact by organizing your videos into categories or course-style collections, allowing fans to easily watch and engage with your content.
Community & catalog, all in one place
Uscreen has been perfecting Community for much longer than other platforms. Our robust Community features integrate seamlessly with your video content allowing you to engage with members and have focused discussions all in one place in real time.
Hassle-free, native live streaming & chat
Level up your live streams! Reach your audience directly and create a dynamic experience in real-time. Uscreen's integrated live chat lets you engage with your viewers in the moment, fostering stronger connections and addressing their needs instantly
Powerful marketing tools to convert & retain
Uscreen has designed and tested tools that make a difference at every stage, from lead generation to nurturing and reducing churn. Set up automation once and sit back as they go to work for you
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Does Uscreen help with migrations from other platforms?
Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (including Kajabi, Vimeo OTT, and Arketa) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business.
Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.
Does Uscreen support supplemental content (PDFs)?
Absolutely! Uscreen understands the power of enriching your video content with additional resources, allowing you to create a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience for your viewers. With Uscreen, you can seamlessly add various supplemental files alongside your main videos. These files can include PDFs, images, Word Docs, and more.
By adding supplemental content, you can significantly increase the value of your video catalog or courses. Viewers will appreciate the extra resources that help them learn more effectively and retain the information better.
How can I make my courses more engaging and interactive?
Go live! Engage with your audience where ever they are, with hassle-free, native live streaming, across all devices. Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat. And market your live stream content with calendar.