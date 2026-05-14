Kajabi Migration Guide 2026: How to Switch Platforms Smoothly

A Kajabi migration can feel like a lot to take on, but with the right plan, it doesn’t have to be disruptive for you or your members. We’ve helped thousands of creators make the move, and this guide walks you through every step, from choosing your next platform and exporting your data to keeping your members happy through the transition.

For creators focused on video-first memberships and recurring revenue, we’ll also cover why Uscreen is a strong destination. For a broader look at how to approach the process, see our platform migration strategy guide.

Why creators outgrow Kajabi

Kajabi is a really comprehensive platform packed with great features for early-stage educational content businesses to

Kajabi works well for early-stage creators focused on selling online courses and digital products. But as your membership grows, the gaps in Kajabi’s features become harder to ignore. Some common friction points include:

Limited customization options that constrain your brand experience

that constrain your brand experience Poor customer support when you need strategic guidance, not just technical help

when you need strategic guidance, not just technical help Email deliverability and reliability issues at scale

Beyond those common complaints, the platform also misses some key elements a well-rounded membership platform should have, like:

Lack of community features : Kajabi community features are pretty basic, often requiring users to run separate communities on platforms like Facebook. This splits your community across platforms, hurting engagement.

Kajabi community features are pretty basic, often requiring users to run separate communities on platforms like Facebook. This splits your community across platforms, hurting engagement. Live streaming: No native live streaming means relying on third-party tools to host events, coaching, and Q&As

No native live streaming means relying on third-party tools to host events, coaching, and Q&As Mobile apps: Without a branded Kajabi app, you’re leaving engagement and retention on the table

For our team, we were looking for something that offered strong community spaces and could mimic social media platforms, but that ultimately didn’t prove workable for us. We also needed more storage and longer-term access to materials for our clients. In the end, we found a less expensive alternative that fit exactly what we needed. Verified G2 User

For many creators, the friction points above are compounded by Kajabi pricing that becomes harder to justify as the platform fails to keep pace with their growth. Especially as trends show live streaming and community are becoming more and more important.

Here is how to make the move without losing your content, members, or momentum.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

How to prepare for your Kajabi migration

Kajabi migrations have a few unique considerations that are worth understanding before you start.

Your video library lives on Wistia rather than Kajabi directly.

Member data and subscription billing need careful handling.

Course structures don’t always map cleanly to a new platform.

Before you start, it’s worth knowing what support is available:

Kajabi’s Help Center: A useful starting point for understanding what data you can export and how

A useful starting point for understanding what data you can export and how Professional migration services: Third-party services that handle the full export and import process for creators who want a fully managed approach

Uscreen’s migration team: If you’re migrating to Uscreen, our migration team handles the technical side end-to-end, from videos and courses to member data, subscriptions, and app setup

The bulk of a Kajabi migration comes down to moving your content and member data to your new platform. Getting each step right before launch is what keeps your members from feeling the friction.

Here is what that looks like in practice, starting with communication.

1. Proactively communicate with your customers

Your members are used to a specific experience with Kajabi, so it’s easy to underestimate how even a positive platform change affects them. Get ahead of it with clear, proactive communication to build confidence before changes occur.

Before you announce the migration, make sure you can answer what your members will want to know:

What is changing and what is staying the same?

What will the new experience look like, and how does it benefit them?

How long will the transition take?

What, if anything, do members need to do?

Communication is key. Use your migration as an opportunity to not only inform your community about upcoming changes, but to build excitement for the platform switch. It’s likely that you’ve decided to make this switch based on feedback that your members have provided. Call it out. Push your post-launch activities on your new platform. This is also a great way to win back former members. Lyndsey Balfour Head of Migrations at Uscreen

Use multiple channels to share updates and lead with what improves, not just what changes.

2. Conduct a detailed technical assessment

Before you move anything, get a clear picture of what you need to move from Kajabi. Auditing these four areas upfront sets you up for a smooth transfer:

Member data: contact details, purchase history, and engagement records

contact details, purchase history, and engagement records Course content: modules, lessons, and supplementary materials

modules, lessons, and supplementary materials Subscription billing: recurring payment setups, pricing tiers, and active subscriptions

recurring payment setups, pricing tiers, and active subscriptions Wistia-hosted video: your full video library, which lives on Wistia rather than Kajabi directly

Kajabi’s Help Center is a good starting point for understanding your export options. If you’re moving to Uscreen, the migrations team can walk you through the process on the receiving end before you start.

3. Back up your content and data

Since your video library lives on Wistia, start by downloading your files and backing them up to a secure external location. This gives you a clean copy of your content before the migration begins.

From there, export your member data, purchase history, and subscription records from Kajabi and back those up separately. Both are quick steps worth checking off early in the process.

4. Build a clear migration timeline

A clear timeline gives you visibility into what needs to happen, in what order, and by when. To make this easier, break it down into stages:

Planning Backup Data exporting Content exporting Data importing Content importing Testing Go live

You can work with Uscreen’s migrations team to assign realistic timeframes to each stage. They have handled migrations of all sizes and can give you accurate estimates based on your content volume and setup.

This is especially valuable if you have a large Kajabi library. Liz Kohler Brown had over 500 videos in her membership on Kajabi and was initially concerned about the length of time it would take and the potential impact on her users:



If I had done the migration myself, it would have been hundreds of hours. And I just wouldn’t have done it. So I definitely appreciate all the help that Uscreen provided. I think that was one of the main reasons I said yes to moving my membership finally. Liz Kohler Brown, Founder of The Studio Membership

5. Prepare to manage disruptions

Good preparation is what makes disruption manageable. Every migration is a little different, but the creators who come through it smoothly are the ones who plan for change rather than react to it.

Here is what that looks like in practice:

Schedule the migration during off-peak hours, like late nights or weekends, to minimize impact on your members.

Consider a phased approach, starting with less critical content before moving to your core library.

Use Uscreen’s churn-reduction tools before launch so any members who lapse during the transition can be automatically re-engaged.

Lyndsey Balfour, Head of Migrations at Uscreen, has seen this play out across hundreds of migrations:

Post-migration churn is inevitable. Our team works to help minimize the impact as much as we’re able to. This involves advising on strong communication plans, ensuring you have Uscreen’s reduce churn automation enabled before launch, as well as advising on win back/remarketing campaigns. We’ve found that the more engaged your audience, the less churn you encounter directly related to a migration. Lyndsey Balfour Head of Migrations at Uscreen

6. Prepare your content and platform

Content preparation is the part of the migration you have the most control over, and it’s a good opportunity to arrive on Uscreen with a stronger, better-organized library.

Start by building a comprehensive inventory of everything you have on Kajabi:

Modules

Videos

Documents and learning supplements

Digital products

It’s worth noting that Uscreen organizes content differently from Kajabi. Rather than a course-first structure, Uscreen uses a Netflix-style catalog with categories, playlists, and custom filters. Planning your inventory with that destination in mind makes the transition smoother.

As you go through your content, use it as a chance to audit what you have. Removing outdated material and refreshing what remains means you launch with a stronger library from day one.

7. Transfer existing subscriptions

A smooth subscription transfer keeps your members active and your recurring revenue intact through the transition. Kajabi processes billing through Stripe, so before you move anything, understand how billing works on your new platform.

To keep the transfer smooth:

Notify members of any changes to payment processing before they happen

Provide clear instructions for any actions members need to take

Coordinate with both platforms to make sure recurring payments carry over correctly

Uscreen’s migrations team handles subscription transfers with a clear, secure process so members move over without interruption. Not all platforms approach this the same way, and Lyndsey Balfour explains what to watch out for:

Beware of destination platforms promising migrations where the end-user won’t even know anything has changed. If they’re telling you they can spoof passwords, redirect users, etc. that’s a signal that perhaps their data security isn’t all that strong and/or reliable. If your current platform agrees to work with these practices, then the starting security isn’t that strong either! Lyndsey Balfour Head of Migrations at Uscreen

What to look for in your next platform

Switching from Kajabi is an opportunity to be deliberate about what you want from your next platform. The best online course platforms have features like:

Community features: Discussion spaces, chat, and events keep members engaged beyond the content itself and are one of the strongest levers for retention. Uscreen includes native community features built into the membership experience. Native video hosting: Built-in live streaming and video hosting reduce reliance on third-party tools and create a more seamless member experience. Uscreen has both built in. Roadmap and innovation: A platform that’s actively investing in new features matters more as you scale. Make sure their direction aligns with where you want to take your business. Ease of use: The platform should be easy to navigate for both you and your members, from uploading and organizing content on the backend to finding and watching it on the front end. Onboarding and customer support: Read reviews to get a real picture of what support looks like in practice. Current customers are rarely shy about sharing their experience. Migration support: A platform that handles the technical side end-to-end makes the transition significantly smoother. Uscreen’s migrations team manages content, member data, subscriptions, and app setup.

Why creators choose Uscreen after Kajabi

Uscreen is a video-first, all-in-one membership platform built for creators who want more than what Kajabi offers. Where Kajabi focuses on marketing and course delivery, Uscreen gives you everything you need to grow recurring revenue in one place, without stitching together third-party software.

As one of the top Kajabi alternatives with a 4.7 out of 5 on G2, here is what makes Uscreen a strong fit for creators making the switch:

Community features : Native discussion spaces, member profiles, and chat keep your audience engaged inside the platform

Native discussion spaces, member profiles, and chat keep your audience engaged inside the platform Live streaming : Built-in live streaming for events, coaching, and Q&As without relying on third-party tools

Built-in live streaming for events, coaching, and Q&As without relying on third-party tools Mobile and TV apps : Branded apps across mobile and TV give your members a premium, Netflix-style experience on every screen

Branded apps across mobile and TV give your members a premium, Netflix-style experience on every screen Marketing and retention : Email automations, abandoned cart sequences, and churn reduction tools drive conversions

Email automations, abandoned cart sequences, and churn reduction tools drive conversions Migration support: Uscreen’s migrations team handles the technical side end-to-end, so the switch is smooth for you and your members

See how Uscreen and Kajabi compare feature by feature in our YouTube breakdown:

See Uscreen in Action Watch our quick platform demo to see how Uscreen can help you monetize your videos and grow your audience. Watch the Demo

Pilates for Runners

Liz Patient built a Pilates membership for runners and tried Kajabi first, uploading all her content before realizing the platform couldn’t deliver the experience she envisioned.

I couldn’t get it to look and feel the way I wanted. If my members were going to engage, it had to be intuitive and easy to use. Liz Patient | Pilates for Runners Founder of Pilates for Runners

On Uscreen, Liz found a platform she could run solo without getting bogged down by tech. Community features and a branded app kept members consistent and engaged, while built-in marketing tools handled growth in the background.

Five years in, Pilates for Runners drives $6,600+ in monthly recurring revenue, has 540+ active members, and sees 14.2% average monthly member growth.

The Studio Membership

Liz Kohler Brown built a digital art membership on Kajabi, but as her content library grew, the platform couldn’t keep up. Automations failed 20% of the time, community features frustrated members, and she was advised to split her content into two products just to keep adding videos.

With 500+ videos to migrate, Liz was worried the switch would be overwhelming. The Uscreen migrations team handled the technical side end-to-end, making the decision a lot easier:

If I had done the migration myself, it would have been hundreds of hours. And I just wouldn’t have done it. So I definitely appreciate all the help that Uscreen provided. I think that was one of the main reasons I said yes to moving my membership finally. Liz Kohler Brown | The Studio Membership Founder of The Studio Membership

Since migrating, The Studio Membership drives $75k in monthly revenue with 1,800+ active members and 14% paid member growth over the past three months.

What to do after your Kajabi migration

Moving platforms gives you the chance to improve your members’ experience from day one. Here is how to make the most of it.

Pilot test your new platform

Running a pilot phase with a small group of members before full launch gives you real feedback and a chance to fine-tune the experience before everyone arrives. Share a simple form like Google Forms to collect their input, and use the data to make adjustments before you go wide.

Uscreen’s analytics make it easy to spot engagement patterns during this phase, so you can see what members are watching, where they drop off, and what’s working before you scale.

Macy Pruett, co-founder of Fittest Core, saw an immediate shift in how members navigated and engaged with the platform after migrating:

The changes in customer feedback and behavior since migrating to Uscreen have been night and day. Customers can now interact directly with me and other members, which is an awesome change. It’s also much easier for them to navigate the platform. When they open the app, they know exactly where to go and aren’t confused about how to start or what works for them. Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core

Create onboarding guides for existing users

A simple onboarding guide helps members find their feet quickly and reduces the support questions that come in during the first few weeks. Cover the key actions they need to take:

How to log in and access their account

How to browse the video library and find content

How to access and participate in the community

How to download the mobile app

How to manage their subscription and billing

A screen recording using Loom works well for this, but a written guide or a live walkthrough are equally effective, depending on your audience.

Keep communication and engagement strong

Staying visible and responsive in the weeks after migration builds member confidence, turning a successful technical move into long-term retention.

Macy Pruett, co-founder of Fittest Core, uses Uscreen’s community tools and push notifications to stay on top of member activity and personally answer questions every day:



With Uscreen, I love using the app. It’s easy to navigate, and I always see new notifications and interactions from members. I check the community several times a day and personally answer questions, making sure I’m not missing anything my members need. Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core

Ready to make the switch from Kajabi?

When you’re ready to make your Kajabi migration, Uscreen is a fully-featured video monetization platform built for what comes next.

With community tools, live streaming, and branded apps built in, Uscreen gives you the foundation to grow recurring revenue, backed by a migrations team that handles the technical side end-to-end.

FAQ