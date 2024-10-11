When it comes to building an online community and selling digital products, Podia and Kajabi are two popular platforms that creators often consider.

Both offer a range of features designed to help you manage and sell memberships (opens in new tab) , courses, and communities, but they cater to different needs and budgets.

Podia is known for its affordability and simplicity, making it great for creators who are just getting started with their online business. Kajabi, on the other hand, offers more advanced tools and is better suited for those with larger budgets or more complex business goals.

In this article, we’ll break down their pricing and key features to help you decide between Kajabi and Podia.

Podia vs Kajabi: Key similarities and differences

Features shared between Kajabi and Podia

Digital product selling (opens in new tab) – Both platforms allow the sale of online courses, digital products, and subscriptions.

Both platforms allow the sale of online courses, digital products, and subscriptions. Webinars – These are available on both Podia and Kajabi, allowing users to manage and host webinars.

– These are available on both Podia and Kajabi, allowing users to manage and host webinars. Custom domain – Both platforms support the use of custom domains for websites.

– Both platforms support the use of custom domains for websites. Email marketing – Both provide email marketing tools to engage customers. Podia offers this as an add-on while Kajabi includes it in their plans.

– Both provide email marketing tools to engage customers. Podia offers this as an add-on while Kajabi includes it in their plans. Affiliate marketing – Both Kajabi and Podia offer affiliate marketing functionalities.

– Both Kajabi and Podia offer affiliate marketing functionalities. Community features – Each platform provides community-building tools for managing members and engagement.

– Each platform provides community-building tools for managing members and engagement. Integrations with third-party tools – Both Podia and Kajabi support integrations through tools like Zapier (opens in new tab) .

– Both Podia and Kajabi support integrations through tools like Zapier . Analytics – Each online platform provides analytics to track customer engagement and sales performance.

Where Podia wins

Podia G2 page

Podia (opens in new tab) is definitely the more affordable platform, and unlike Kajabi, it offers a free plan with some limited features that allow users to build websites, blogs, and create products without charge. They also have a lower entry-level plan at $39/month.

Other standout features include:

7-day-a-week support – Podia offers consistent customer support across all plans.

– Podia offers consistent customer support across all plans. Podia email add-on – Podia offers optional email marketing services that users can scale depending on their subscriber count.

– Podia offers optional email marketing services that users can scale depending on their subscriber count. Free migration – Podia offers free migration services for customers signing up for annual plans.

– Podia offers free migration services for customers signing up for annual plans. Turn off Podia branding – With higher-tier plans, users can remove Podia’s branding from their websites and products.

Generally, users praise Podia for its ease of use and great aesthetics for both users and customers.

It works like a charm. It’s easy to use, with good features. Documentation and support are good. Easy to use. To build a site, a landing page, a course can go really fast. It looks good, clean and it’s also user-friendly for clients. I moved from a WordPress site because it’s easier with Podia, no need for updates or solving problems and, in the end, it isn’t that much more expensive (if it actually is). Raquel D. (opens in new tab) – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Where Kajabi wins

Kajabi G2 page

Kajabi (opens in new tab) is widely considered the more advanced tool out of the two. The range of products it offers is definitely impressive, and it has many features that Podia doesn’t provide.

These include AI-powered features such as the Creator Studio and AI Creator Hub that let users automate actions in the online course platform and website builder, like auto-generate landing pages or even build a chatbot for their current and potential customers.

In addition to these creation tools, Kajabi offers a branded mobile app feature that you can include as part of your allocated products or an add-on for $89/month for any plan. This is a big advantage over Podia as a mobile app allows creators to reach more people and increase their engagement.

Other standout features include:

Advanced funnels and automations – Kajabi has more advanced tools for automating marketing funnels and customer journeys.

– Kajabi has more advanced tools for automating marketing funnels and customer journeys. Custom code editor – Kajabi offers more customization options with access to a custom code editor within the website builder.

– Kajabi offers more customization options with access to a custom code editor within the website builder. Group onboarding calls and Kajabi University – Kajabi provides group onboarding calls and a learning platform for its users, which helps them learn to use the tools available with the all-in-one platform.

– Kajabi provides group onboarding calls and a learning platform for its users, which helps them learn to use the tools available with the all-in-one platform. Dedicated customer success manager – For enterprise customers, Kajabi offers personalized assistance with a dedicated customer success manager.

Overall, Kajabi users praise the platform for its comprehensive features and the fact that they can combine products as needed.

Top notch all in one platform. Easy to implement all in one platform for courses, website, email, shopping cart, and way more. It has tagging, email sequences, quizzes, podcast, blog, video hosting, and incredible flexibility. The end result is beautiful and fast. Customer support is responsive. Anastasia C. (opens in new tab) – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

In summary, while both platforms offer comprehensive tools for digital product creation and marketing, Podia is more affordable and focused on simplicity and flexibility, while Kajabi offers more advanced all-in-one features, including AI tools, mobile app branding, and automation capabilities. Take a look at these Kajabi alternatives (opens in new tab) if you want more similar options.

Podia vs. Kajabi at-a-Glance

Before we dive into the features of each platform, it’s important to understand the structure of their pricing plans. For example, Podia has two paid plans with different features included in each one.

Kajabi pricing is based on tiers, which limit the amount of products creators can have. The most basic plan allows for only 1 product, so if you want to have an online course, that’s the only thing you can do – no memberships, community, or podcasts.

Each plan allows you to add additional products, and then you can combine them to create a more comprehensive offering. This is one of the main reasons why people often go looking for an alternative to Kajabi (opens in new tab) .

Podia Kajabi Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – 4.6/5 on G2 (opens in new tab) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ – 4.3/5 on G2 (opens in new tab) Price Free plan + 2 tiers for $33/month and $75/month 14-day free trial and plans start from $55/month for 1 product up to $319/month for 100 products Community features Included in all plans Separate product Online course tools Unlimited courses in paid plans Separate product Live learning tools Unlimited webinars in paid plans 1 group onboarding call included in all plans Customer support Included in all plans 24/7 support is included only in the highest tiers Monetization options Only in the paid tiers Separate products Best for Creators on a budget, looking for a user-friendly online course platform People with larger budgets, looking for an all-in-one solution for their website, course, and sales needs.

Podia vs Kajabi: A more in-depth look at their features

Community features

Podia community features

Podia community dashboard

With Podia’s community features, you can create a space that’s entirely yours, whether it’s free, paid, or a mix of both.

Members can log in using the same credentials they use to access your products, making it super convenient. You can offer multiple community plans, which is perfect if you want to set up tiers – maybe a free discussion area and a VIP group with added perks.

You can also deliver rewards easily, like exclusive online courses or webinars, straight to the community.

Want to keep things simple? Podia lets you set up forum-like topics where everyone can post, or you can create a private feed just for you to share updates.

Podia topics

It’s also flexible – build small, intimate groups or large, lively communities. Plus, members can interact with your products directly in the community space, so everything stays in one place.

Kajabi community options

Kajabi community dashboard

Kajabi’s community feature works by letting users create different access groups. For example, there might be a free general access group where members can participate in discussions, live video sessions, and even RSVP for events. Users can also create a paid access group that will have exclusive content, like challenges and special events, and choose different ways they can monetize this specific community – through one-time payments, subscriptions, or installments.

Keep in mind however, that each access group counts towards your product limit. So, if you’re on their Basic plan with 3 products included, you can’t have an online course, a mobile app, a membership, and three different groups in the community for the course.

This can make the platform quite expensive for creators with a focus on community because the minimum plan that would work for them is the Growth plan, which costs $199/month and includes 15 products.

If money’s not an issue, however, the community integrates with Kajabi’s other products like courses, podcasts, and coaching, which simplifies things by keeping everything in one place.

Verdict: It’s a Tie! 🤝

Podia’s community feature might be a bit more limited in terms of its features, but it’s a lot more affordable, and even their free plan allows you to create a thriving community with multiple topics and multimedia uploads.

If you’re looking for more advanced functionalities, however, Kajabi is definitely the better option. You’ll have more customization options at your disposal to create a flexible community with multiple monetization methods and interactive features.

In Podia, online courses are part of a group of products you can create to sell to your audience.

Creating a course with Podia

The layout is pretty standard. You can create different modules with lessons and then add various types of content to those lessons, including text, images, videos, audio files, MP3, links, PDFs, PSD, quizzes, and more, for flexible course delivery.

A great feature of Podia is that it allows you to draft your entire course so that you can have everything prepared before you even decide to upgrade. This allows you to see first-hand how the course is going to look and be experienced by future students.

For paid-plan users, there is also the option to add course completion certificates and reward successful students automatically.

You can vary your course structure to include self-paced, cohort-based (opens in new tab) , or drip courses, where content is released over time. There are also options to bundle your course with other offers like community access or coaching. Built-in marketing tools let you grow your audience with email campaigns and customizable landing pages.

Other handy features include instant payouts, no transaction fees on higher plans, and the ability to offer payment plans and upsells (opens in new tab) . You can also track student progress and limit course access if needed.

Kajabi’s online course platform offers a wide range of tools to help you create and manage courses from start to finish. For example, with their AI tool, you can create a rough outline draft for your course in seconds.

AI-created outline from Kajabi

You can then tweak it as needed and fill it with content like videos, PDFs, and quizzes. Similar to Podia’s course platform, you can organize it into self-paced or drip-style courses, where content is released over time.

Changing a lesson to a drip schedule with Kajabi

One of Kajabi’s strengths is its customization. You can set up pre-sell options, offer upsells, and even create waitlists for upcoming courses. The platform also lets you track student progress and issue course completion certificates. If you want to bundle your courses with community access or coaching, that’s easy to set up as well.

One of the best platforms for creating course content. I like the functionalities Kajabi offers for end-to-end course content creation. I have used Kajabi to develop my course pack, and the result has been exceptional and professional. The feedback I received from the users has been excellent. Adnan A. (opens in new tab)

Verdict: Kajabi wins 🏆

Both Kajabi and Podia offer solid tools for online course creation, dripped and locked lessons, interactive content, multiple choice quizzes, certificates and everything else you might need in a course. However, Kajabi’s AI tools and mobile app put it one step above Podia as a course platform.

With Podia, you have two options to offer live learning to your students: Through the webinar product or by selling one-on-one coaching sessions.

Podia products window

For the webinars, it doesn’t have a native live streaming feature, but it does offer an integration with YouTube Live and Zoom.

Podia webinar settings

You can set the timing for the webinar such as the start and end dates, give instructions, add a recorded video, and send reminders before the event and after it ends.

Podia webinar settings

Keep in mind, however, that there is no option to set up a recurring webinar for video lessons, such as a monthly or weekly live event (opens in new tab) – you’d have to set up each one individually.

Finally, just like with the online courses, Podia allows you to create separate landing pages for the product, decide whether you want to make it a free or a paid event and bundle it with other products for maximum profits.

Kajabi has its own live streaming software that you can use to create an always-available live room in your community or schedule 1:1 sessions with subscribers who pay for it.

If you want to create a live event for your community, the only thing you need to do is add a meetup and then choose live event once you’re in it.

Kajabi webinar name, link, and time

Choosing a live room for a community in Kajabi

The other option is to schedule private video meetings with your clients, which is a great addition to a high-tier subscription. This works by adding a video session as an offer that the customer can purchase and access when it’s time.

Private video meetups with Kajabi

Verdict: It’s a Tie! 🤝

For many people, Kajabi takes the edge here because of its native video live-streaming capabilities. You can use it for both community streams and private coaching sessions, making it a versatile option for any type of creator.

However, Podia is still a very good and straightforward option and lets you choose between Zoom and YouTube Live, which is often a more familiar interface for people. While customization options are a bit limited compared to Kajabi, many creators prefer Podia because of its simplicity, so the choice depends on your personal preference.

Customer support

Podia customer support

Podia offers chat support for its paid plans, free support documents, and a Podia Community (opens in new tab) where creators can follow updates, tool upgrades, connect with other creators and ask questions.

Generally, they have pretty good reviews in terms of their customer support and community, especially for non-tech people as this user points out:

Supportive site for non-techies. I am definitely no professional at figuring out how to navigate online platforms. I found the Podia site pretty easy to navigate, and not only is their help menu super helpful, but hands down, they have the most wonderful support staff who respond to any questions you have that you haven’t been able to figure out. Mary P. (opens in new tab)

However, there are some customers that note the unavailability of their customer staff during non-working times, especially for clients living in Europe:

Worst support ever! Imagine this, if you are living in Europe and that you need those guys on a saturday you will have to wait until monday evening !! as they start like if they were working in a bank doing their 9 to 5. This is not the way it works on the online business, are they aware of that? If you look at a company such as hostgator, for webhosting and stuff, you can contact them anytime via a chat, with a real human not their “Penny” A.I. scam! So people, if you are looking for a service that provides support, run away. Date of experience: June 08, 2024 Bernie (opens in new tab)

Kajabi customer support

Unlike Podia, Kajabi does offer 24/7 live chat support, but only in the two highest-tier plans – Growth and Pro. Reviews are very mixed there too. Some people are very impressed with the support team:

It does everything and the best customer support Gabriel C. (opens in new tab)

Others are quite disappointed, noticing a big decline in quality in the past 2 years:

The quality of kajabi support has just went down dramatically in the last 2 years, agents can’t even understand basic language stuff. It’s definitely a nightmare to get any small tech issue solved from them. And there is no way to communicate with a competent person. Every single time I reach out for chatting with an agent I just end up wasting a lot of time. It never happened that they were able to solve even 1 single issue I had. And I’m a techy guy, just so you know. Date of experience: September 12, 2024 Leonardo Caminati (opens in new tab)

Verdict: Kajabi wins 🏆

Kajabi takes the lead despite some unhappy customers purely because they are more available with live chat support and offer more options for support than Podia.

Monetization options

Podia monetization

In Podia, you can choose to get paid either through Stripe or PayPal and there are different amounts of transaction fees depending on your plan:

Free plan: 10% transaction fees

Mover plan: 5% transaction fees

Shaker plan: No transaction fees

As for the products, with each one you can control whether you want to have it as a free offer or a paid one with different payment options – one-time, installments, or a subscription.

There is also the option to add upsells on checkout pages but that’s available on the paid tiers only.

Podia upsells settings

Kajabi monetization

Similarly, Kajabi offers monetization on all of its products including the online courses, podcasts (something Podia doesn’t offer), coaching, memberships, communities, and it also lets you add affiliates.

Their user-friendly dashboard lets you monitor your earnings and track important metrics like MRR (Monthly recurring revenue), churn rate, and average revenue per user.

Kajabi analytics dashboard

Verdict: Kajabi wins 🏆

Kajabi takes the lead again with its sophisticated sales analytics tools and the fact that it offers more products that you can monetize to expand your online business.

Pricing

Podia pricing

Podia offers three pricing plans: Free, Mover ($39/month), and Shaker ($89/month), with discounts for annual payments.

The Free plan allows you to build a website, sell digital products, and create an online community (opens in new tab) with basic features.

with basic features. The Mover plan expands these options by letting you sell online courses, digital downloads, and memberships.

The Shaker plan includes advanced marketing tools like affiliate marketing, course certificates, and the ability to remove Podia’s branding.

Additionally, there’s an optional add-on for email marketing, making it ideal for creators wanting an affordable, all-in-one solution for their online business.

Kajabi pricing

Kajabi offers four plans:

Kickstarter ($55/month) – It includes 1 product, 1 funnel, and 1,250 marketing emails, making it a good entry-level option.

Basic ($119/month) – This provides 3 products, 3 funnels, and 10,000 contacts.

Growth ($199/month) – The Growth plan expands to 15 products and 25,000 contacts, along with advanced automations and affiliate marketing.

Pro ($399/month) – The Pro plan offers 100 products, 100 funnels, and 100,000 contacts, plus 3 websites.

Kajabi also offers enterprise-level plans for larger businesses that need personalized support, which start at $10,000/year. Each plan comes with Kajabi’s all-in-one platform, combining courses, community, and marketing tools into a seamless experience.

Verdict: Up to You!

The decision between Podia and Kajabi depends on your budget and business needs. Podia is more affordable, making it ideal for smaller creators, while Kajabi offers more advanced tools and higher limits, catering to businesses with larger budgets and more complex goals.

Uscreen: A powerful alternative for growing your community

Uscreen homepage

Uscreen is designed specifically for video creators of different niches looking to build or enhance their online communities (opens in new tab) . This includes:

One of Uscreen’s standout features is its community forum, where members can interact, share, and discuss content in a dedicated space. This is particularly helpful for creators who want a more focused and organized discussion environment, compared to Kajabi (opens in new tab) and Podia’s more general community options.

Uscreen community challenges

For video content, Uscreen’s video catalog stands out with its Netflix-style interface (opens in new tab) and the ability to add chapters to videos, allowing members to easily navigate long-form content, not just on the web, but also on a mobile and smart TV app (opens in new tab) . This makes it a great viable alternative to consider alongside Podia vs Kajabi.

You can also offer downloadable resources, which can be either free or sold to members – an added way to monetize content. Uscreen also offers live streaming capabilities (opens in new tab) , giving creators the option to host real-time events directly through the platform.

Uscreen live streaming feature example

In addition to community and video features, Uscreen includes a website builder (opens in new tab) and sales/marketing tools (opens in new tab) that help you grow your audience and increase conversions.

It also supports multiple video monetization (opens in new tab) options like subscriptions, one-time payments, and pay-per-view models and its powerful integrations make it easy to connect with third-party tools like email marketing services or payment processors, ensuring smooth business operations.

At the end of the day, however, your choice between Podia vs Kajabi should depend on your specific goals. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Podia: Ideal for creators looking for an affordable all-in-one solution with solid course, community, and email marketing features.

Ideal for creators looking for an affordable all-in-one solution with solid course, community, and email marketing features. Kajabi: Suited for creators with larger budgets who want a more extensive range of features, including advanced automations and the ability to scale with a high volume of products and funnels.

Suited for creators with larger budgets who want a more extensive range of features, including advanced automations and the ability to scale with a high volume of products and funnels. Uscreen: Best for video-first creators with a focus on delivering high-quality content through a video library, live streams, and structured community discussions.

If you’re a video creator with an existing community or planning to launch a membership site, Uscreen provides the video-first tools and community-focused features that can help you grow and monetize your content effectively.

So, if that sounds good to you, sign up for a free demo today!