You’re a creator. And a damn good one at that. So shouldn’t you be able to earn the income you deserve?

Well, we’re here to show you how you can take control and start earning regular income directly from your audience with Uscreen.

We’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Uscreen monetization, the 5 ways you can package and sell your videos, plus 8 useful tools to help you increase sales and boost your business.

What is Uscreen?

Already up to speed? Skip ahead!

Uscreen is an all-in-one video monetization platform that has everything you need to launch your own video membership or streaming service. We’ve helped over 4,000 creators build and grow their businesses, launching over 3,500 mobile and TV apps (opens in new tab) in the process.

How does Uscreen monetization work?

Uscreen monetization lets you be paid directly by your audience by building your own video membership site and apps (no coding or technical skills needed). You have full ownership over your content, subscribers, and how much you charge for access to your content.

It’s different from monetizing on social media, since you…

Are not reliant on getting a certain number of views to generate income.

Are in control of how you monetize, rather than being at the mercy of ad revenue (opens in new tab) or brand sponsorships

or brand sponsorships Have unlimited earning potential

Are running a business with all the tools you need to be successful

Monetizing on Uscreen doesn’t mean you have to stop what you’re already doing. Many successful creators have multiple income streams and benefit from continuing to monetize on social media while their business on Uscreen is their primary revenue source.

Like Jade Beason, content creator and founder of the membership community, The Creator Project (opens in new tab) :

We know the importance of having different income streams, but it is worth saying that they’re not all equal. Different income streams require a different amount of work, and have different earning potentials. Jade Beason

Running your video membership or streaming service (opens in new tab) on Uscreen also means you’ll have access to new features as we continue to develop the platform in direct response to what our customers want.

First, let’s dive into the 5 ways you can sell your videos on Uscreen.

5 ways to package and monetize your videos on Uscreen

1. Subscriptions

The subscription model gives users unlimited, on-demand access to your video library in exchange for a recurring fee (often monthly but can also be annual or quarterly). This is known as Subscription-Video-On-Demand, or SVOD (opens in new tab) for short.

Especially loved by:

Educational video memberships

Fitness memberships

Steaming services

Entertainment-based media companies

The benefits:

Reliable, recurring revenue: You’ll have a regular, predictable stream of income coming in.

You’ll have a regular, predictable stream of income coming in. Easy to scale: As long as you have a valuable library of content that you’re regularly adding to, you don’t need to work harder as you gain more members.

As long as you have a valuable library of content that you’re regularly adding to, you don’t need to work harder as you gain more members. Meet consumer expectations: The subscription model works well for creators across different niches. It’s a format familiar to consumers thanks to the likes of Netflix (opens in new tab) , Hulu, and Disney+, and it means you can give your users the same type of experience with your own personal twist.

How Uscreen makes this better

Build a personal connection: A membership combines content with community. It gives users a dedicated space to connect, to ask questions, share their wins and struggles, and to reach out to you on a more personal level.

Community (opens in new tab) is what sets Uscreen apart from other platforms. You can reach out to your members directly to start conversations, motivate them by hosting challenges, and create channels for them to connect with each other. Our customers have seen 50% higher member retention when they offer community, which is often described as the most valuable aspect.

The community features are fantastic. Our members can connect with each other, ask questions, and really feel like they’re part of something special. It’s not just about the workouts; it’s about the connection. Uscreen has given us the tools to foster that sense of community, which is so important to us. Erika Nickless, Director of Education & Digital Media at Natural Pilates TV (opens in new tab)

How Uscreen customers found success with the subscription model

Pilates by Leah (opens in new tab) is a membership built on Uscreen, which has turned Leah’s passion and expertise into a full-time business thanks to the $28,000+ of monthly revenue generated by paying subscribers. Since moving to Uscreen, her membership has seen a 90% increase in revenue growth, with 85% more members than it had previously.

This is my job now. Two years ago, I was working 30 hours a week in person. Now, 98% of my income comes from this membership. It’s my dream job and I built it. Leah Maselli, Founder of Pilates by Leah (opens in new tab)

The subscription model is the foundation for building a successful business for many of our customers. It helps them to grow and scale, and achieve financial freedom from doing what they love. Here’s what it also helped MeansTV and ClayShare to achieve:

MeansTV (opens in new tab) grew its monthly revenue to $40k per month after launching its own video streaming site with a subscription model.

grew its monthly revenue to $40k per month after launching its own video streaming site with a subscription model. ClayShare (opens in new tab) turned over $26k of recurring monthly revenue after migrating to Uscreen from Vimeo OTT.

2. One-time purchases

This monetization model is known as Transactional-Video-On-Demand ( TVOD (opens in new tab) ), or pay-per-view. It’s where you charge a one-off fee for an event, film, series, or a collection of videos, and the customer gets lifetime access to watch it.

Especially loved by:

Educational creators

Niche fitness programs

Event broadcasters

This method is perfect for selling courses or digital products, or access to a one-off event.

The benefits:

Create once, sell forever: You don’t have to continuously create and release content to earn money, making it ideal if you have less time and resources to dedicate.

You don’t have to continuously create and release content to earn money, making it ideal if you have less time and resources to dedicate. Charge more: For valuable, high-ticket items, you can price them accordingly, earning you more per transaction.

For valuable, high-ticket items, you can price them accordingly, earning you more per transaction. Doesn’t require ongoing upkeep: While you’ll need to market your product, you don’t have ongoing work to create, update, or maintain a community.

How Uscreen makes this more lucrative

Combine with the subscription model to boost income: With Uscreen, you’re not tied to just one monetization model. You can offer one-time purchases in addition to an ongoing subscription, packaging content as a bundle that viewers can gain real value from on its own.

This is exactly what Matt, founder of Adjuster TV Plus (opens in new tab) does:

Slowly building that monthly recurring membership revenue has been the core of my business. Then, I use the launches and one-time purchases to fill in the gaps with big cash windfalls. Matt Allen, Founder of AdjusterTV Plus

How Uscreen customers make one-time purchases work for them

Many creators choose to offer one-time purchases as an option alongside their subscription. This lets them target a wider range of people and expands their earning potential.

Take Fittest Core (opens in new tab) , for example. As a thriving fitness membership for new and expecting mums, users can sign up for the monthly subscription plan for full access to the entire video library and the community. Or, they can purchase a specific collection for a one-off fee, like this one, which is perfect for busy moms:

After migrating to Uscreen from Vimeo OTT, Fittest Core (opens in new tab) has been able to:

Connect directly with their members in the community, which has increased their engagement rates by 58%

Grow their monthly revenue by 15%

Categorize their 600+ videos into easy-to-browse, user-friendly categories and collections.

Since migrating to Uscreen, day-to-day operations have become much easier. As the business owner and the face of the company, it’s now simpler for me to engage with members directly. Whether they have questions about their form, need modifications, or are pregnant and unsure if an exercise is safe, it’s easy for them to contact me. Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core

Another example is Filmmakers Academy (opens in new tab) . They sell masterclasses for $229.99 as one-time purchases, while also offering subscription access for $449.99 annually, generating extra revenue on top of their 180% member growth.

3. Donations

The donation model allows users to access your content for free on a donation basis. This means your audience can choose to pay by a one-off donation to support your cause if they wish, but there’s no obligation for them to pay.

Especially loved by:

This model works well for faith-based organizations (opens in new tab) . It gives you the flexibility to provide videos that are accessible to anyone while collecting donations to support you.

The benefits:

Reach a wider audience: If your content is built around helping people or spreading important information, it’s more accessible if it’s not hidden behind a paywall (opens in new tab) . Our data found that membership sites that offer free options actually receive 50% more traffic to their website.

If your content is built around helping people or spreading important information, it’s more accessible if it’s not hidden behind a paywall . Our data found that membership sites that offer free options actually receive 50% more traffic to their website. Test your idea: The donation model is a great way to test if people are willing to pay for your content (and how much).

The donation model is a great way to test if people are willing to pay for your content (and how much). Flexibility: You can offer free access to some of your content as a marketing tool to let people try it out before committing to a paid subscription.

How Uscreen makes this easier

Collect donations during a live stream to gain support in real-time: When you live stream with Uscreen, you can enable donations (opens in new tab) to collect contributions or tips in the chat, like a virtual collection tin.

How Uscreen customers make the donation model work for them

Wild Goose TV (opens in new tab) is a subset of 10th Hour Productions, a non-profit organization developed by The Ministry of the Wild Goose and 4 PM Media to create and support meaningful Catholic media.

They offer three options for accessing and monetizing their content: free, monthly donations, and one-off donations:

Here, the value of donating goes beyond just accessing the content; it’s about contributing to a cause the audience believes in to make a difference in the world.

💡Did you know? You can also offer content for free while requiring customers to create an account by creating a Freebie Bundle (opens in new tab) and sharing the direct link. This allows you to easily track the number of customers who gained free access and develop a ready-made email list to keep in touch with.

For example, Liz Kohler Brown offers a few free mini courses through The Studio Membership (opens in new tab) , like Procreate for beginners:

All it requires is your details to sign up. It works because it’s a way to dip your toe into the membership. It addresses the objection of being overwhelmed at the thought of joining, or for newbie digital artists who feel like they’re not skilled enough yet to sign up for a paid subscription.

I know that’s exactly how I feel, having only just downloaded Procreate for the first time. This mini-course is on my list as soon as my Apple Pencil arrives!

But back to Liz Kohler Brown (opens in new tab) …

Giving away free content doesn’t impact the success of her membership; far from it. She’s achieved:

$75K in monthly revenue

1,800+ active members

A 14% growth in members over 3 months

Insider insight: We found that Uscreen customers who offer freebie bundles had a higher conversion rate at checkout (2.6%) compared to stores without free options (1.15%) or with free trials only (2.0%).

4. Live events

Uscreen offers native live streaming (opens in new tab) to record an in-person event or class to reach your audience in real time. You can monetize live streams as part of your membership or subscription fee, or as one-off events or recordings. Or you can host a free live stream with the option to pay by donation.

Especially loved by:

Streaming services for live sports

Fitness instructors

Educational memberships

Media companies covering live events (opens in new tab)

The benefits:

Easier to create: People expect a live stream to be unpolished and unfiltered. There’s no rigorous editing process; you just hit record and go.

People expect a live stream to be unpolished and unfiltered. There’s no rigorous editing process; you just hit record and go. Intimate feel: Live streaming is a great way to complement on-demand content with a chance for members to connect with you in real time, which can often feel more authentic and like they’re really part of something.

Live streaming is a great way to complement on-demand content with a chance for members to connect with you in real time, which can often feel more authentic and like they’re really part of something. Reach a wider audience: Offer on-demand access to a live event to reach a wider audience online, beyond the limits of attending in person. Plus, you can have the recording available after the event to watch at any time.

Offer on-demand access to a live event to reach a wider audience online, beyond the limits of attending in person. Plus, you can have the recording available after the event to watch at any time. Increase revenue: Our data shows that Uscreen customers who live stream earn 2.5x more than those who don’t, and hosting regular live streaming events can result in a 2x increase in monthly recurring revenue over time.

How Uscreen makes this easier

Use the calendar feature so members can see what’s coming: If your membership is centred around something that would traditionally be a class format, you can recreate this feeling by scheduling a live session.

Telling your members ahead of time makes them more likely to engage with and build a routine around your membership because they won’t be waiting until they get around to it; it’s already scheduled in their calendar. Plus, it reduces overwhelm for new members as they find their way around your content library.

How Uscreen customers found success with live streaming

RaceOn (opens in new tab) has built a successful live streaming business with Uscreen, hosting access to live races across the US where viewers can tune in anywhere.

M/Body (opens in new tab) by Marnie Alton is an example of a fitness membership that uses live streaming to add additional value, recreating the vibe of an in-person class. Live streaming has become the heart of her online barre classes, with 95% of her video library having been filmed live.

This has resulted in:

Consistent sessions with 100+ viewers taking part

$40k in monthly recurring revenue

61% viewer growth in 3 months

From the feedback we get, people still prefer to watch the live class versus the polished, produced video. People feel closer to us because they’re seeing real things happening in real-time. Marnie Alton, Founder of M/Body

5. Rentals

Similar to renting a movie on Amazon Prime, Uscreen lets you offer temporary access to your video content on a rental basis. Users pay a one-off fee to access a single video or collection for a limited period of time.

Most loved by:

Fitness memberships looking for ways to increase their income

Media and entertainment businesses

Independent filmmakers

The benefits:

Low effort additional income: Offering rental access gives you an additional income stream without having to offer something new that isn’t already part of your membership.

Offering rental access gives you an additional income stream without having to offer something new that isn’t already part of your membership. Reach more people: A rental is typically a fraction of the cost of a one-off purchase or the full membership price. It allows you to reach users who might not be able to afford the recurring subscription, or who only want occasional access.

A rental is typically a fraction of the cost of a one-off purchase or the full membership price. It allows you to reach users who might not be able to afford the recurring subscription, or who only want occasional access. Increase engagement: Rentals create a sense of urgency because users have a limited time to consume your content. This makes them more likely to engage with it fully and watch the full thing. And if they enjoy it, they’re more likely to become a paying subscriber.

How Uscreen customers offer rentals

Collective Kula (opens in new tab) is a yoga membership hosted on Uscreen. In addition to the regular subscription model, they offer ‘drop-in’ rental classes, which users can enjoy without committing to an ongoing subscription.

Since joining Uscreen, Collective Kula has made over $20k in monthly revenue and gained 640 active paying members. Rentals are an easy way to bring in extra sales on top of that.

Uscreen checked the majority of the boxes of what I needed, especially around content management. For example, being able to upload and schedule videos ahead of time and not having to be at my screen when I want to hit the publish button is huge for me. I’ll schedule out a month in advance sometimes, and then go travel and Uscreen is running behind the scenes. Nicole Wilde, Founder of Collective Kula

Now that we’ve covered how to sell and package your content with Uscreen, let’s dig deeper into some specific features that help our creators to reach a wider audience, boost conversions & retention, and maximize their revenue.

1. Free trials

Uscreen customers can add a free trial to their subscription model, which lets new customers try out their membership for a limited time without paying. Free trials are typically 3, 7, or 14 days and give users full access to everything so they can try before they buy.

Especially loved by:

Everyone!

Free trials work well for any niche. We’d recommend a shorter trial period for high-value learning materials (3-5 days) and 14 days for fitness memberships to allow enough time for users to start seeing results.

The benefits

Directly address objections: Instead of trying to convince prospective members to sign up, a free trial lets them experience the benefits of your memberships first-hand.

Instead of trying to convince prospective members to sign up, a free trial lets them experience the benefits of your memberships first-hand. Give them a taste of what to expect: A free trial should be just enough time for users to gain real value, without being able to binge everything, leaving them eager for more.

A free trial should be just enough time for users to gain real value, without being able to binge everything, leaving them eager for more. Start building a connection: Encourage users to post and engage with the community during the free trial, giving them a unique experience they can’t get elsewhere.

Encourage users to post and engage with the community during the free trial, giving them a unique experience they can’t get elsewhere. Boost revenue: According to Uscreen data, memberships that offer free trials gain 20% more revenue, and 52% of people who sign up for a free trial convert into monthly subscribers after the trial ends.

How Uscreen customers use free trials to their advantage

Your Saltwater Guide (opens in new tab) is a membership about saltwater fishing in California. The 7-day free trial lets new users access all the videos and, most importantly, connect with the community. This has been central to converting free trial users into paying members and driving retention long-term.

It allows members to get advice from other experienced fishermen, and the app means they can do that in real-time while they’re out on the water.

I emphasize so much that the community is a great way for people to actually continue their success. Why would they want to cancel that trial when they’ve just joined this new community? Dave Hansen, Founder of Your Saltwater Guide

2. In-app purchases

In-app purchases let users purchase a subscription plan or a one-off video or collection directly from a Uscreen-powered app. It’s useful for people who discover you through their app store (opens in new tab) and want to start directly on the app, or for current members who want to manage or upgrade their subscription without having to log in on a web browser.

Especially loved by:

Creators with their own branded apps.

The benefits:

Better user experience: People prefer mobile, and if they’re engaging with your app already, being able to purchase directly takes away any friction from the signup process.

People prefer mobile, and if they’re engaging with your app already, being able to purchase directly takes away any friction from the signup process. Tap into spending habits: More and more people are spending on apps. Our customers see 16% of paid subscriptions coming directly from their apps.

More and more people are spending on apps. Our customers see 16% of paid subscriptions coming directly from their apps. Make upselling easy: This is a user-friendly, convenient way to upsell higher-tier subscriptions with just a tap, removing any friction from the checkout experience.

This is a user-friendly, convenient way to upsell higher-tier subscriptions with just a tap, removing any friction from the checkout experience. Increase engagement. People spend 25% more time watching content on mobile apps. Plus, 78% of community activity takes place on mobile, meaning users are more likely to stay connected with you and the community, anytime, anywhere, when you offer apps.

Check out Uscreen’s new report, ‘The State of Subscription Apps’ We analyzed over 3,500 video subscription businesses and their 9 million end-users. From fitness, to faith, to education – here’s what stands out. Check it out

How Uscreen customers have found success with apps

For In The Lab (opens in new tab) +, their apps have been central to the success of their basketball membership. Hoopers can take the basketball training programs with them to practice, or download any of the platform’s educational and entertainment content to watch on the go.

It drives home the fact that In the Lab+ provides exactly what athletes need to help them achieve their goals — easy access to lessons and the wider community.

The In the Lab+ (opens in new tab) mobile apps (Android and iOS) make up nearly 79% of the viewing hours and watch time, and they’ve nearly 2Xed their viewer count in the past year alone.

We weren’t sure what to expect, so we had a lower price point, and people were signing up like crazy. And that really allowed us to kind of get where we are today with you guys on Uscreen and actually building a consistent base of customers. Now, In the Lab has grown into an online empire that includes everything from educational and entertaining content to an extensive branded apparel line, with the In the Lab+ membership platform at the center of it all. Navin Ramharak, Co-founder, In the Lab

3. Reduce churn

The reduce churn tool (opens in new tab) automatically kicks in when a customer tries to cancel. It will offer them a couple of months at a reduced rate instead. Or, if they do choose to cancel, it will trigger a series of 3 emails to win them back.

The benefits

Understand why members are canceling: The reduce churn tool also prompts users to select their reason for canceling, which is essential data for you to analyze any common trends and areas to improve.

The reduce churn tool also prompts users to select their reason for canceling, which is essential data for you to analyze any common trends and areas to improve. Reduce costs: It costs 5x more to acquire a new customer than it does to keep an existing one, which means reducing churn will save you money in the long run.

It costs 5x more to acquire a new customer than it does to keep an existing one, which means reducing churn will save you money in the long run. Increase profits: According to Insightsquared (opens in new tab) , reducing your churn by just 5% can increase profit by 25-125%.

According to Insightsquared , reducing your churn by just 5% can increase profit by 25-125%. Reduce effort: This tool is automated, which means all you need to do is set it up once, and it will work for you in the background without any continued effort on your part.

I had the best intentions when I signed up for a Pilates for Runners (opens in new tab) membership. But, because I’m rubbish at keeping up a fitness routine, I fell off the wagon and ended up not using it. I’d planned to cancel my subscription to cut down on monthly outgoings that I didn’t need, but the offer of 3 months at nearly 50% off made me hesitate and scoop up the offer:

And this is coming from someone who knows exactly how this tool works!

After moving her membership to Uscreen, founder Liz Patient experienced:

A 154.9% increase in engagement

$6,600+ in monthly revenue

An average monthly member growth rate of 14.2%

I wish I’d done it sooner. “Retention improved instantly. It made my content even more accessible—people could just tap the app and go. Liz Patient, Founder of Pilates for Runners

4. Gift subscriptions

A gift subscription (opens in new tab) is exactly what it says on the tin: customers can buy a video bundle or subscription as a gift for a friend or family member. They pay for it and then share the login details with the recipient for them to use, just like a traditional gift card.

Especially loved by:

Birthday and Christmas shoppers. The holiday season is the perfect time to market gift subscriptions!

The benefits:

Additional source of income: Offering gift subscriptions opens up an extra revenue stream for your business without having to offer anything new or extra.

Offering gift subscriptions opens up an extra revenue stream for your business without having to offer anything new or extra. Expand your reach: Your gift recipients might be fans on social media, or you might be completely new to them. It’s a chance to get discovered by new people who fit into your target audience.

Your gift recipients might be fans on social media, or you might be completely new to them. It’s a chance to get discovered by new people who fit into your target audience. Build your customer base: At the end of the gift subscription period, users are prompted to enter payment details to continue their membership, making it a great way to gain paying subscribers.

How Uscreen customers use gift subscriptions

Big Picture Skiing is an example of a Uscreen-powered membership that offers gift subscriptions.

Tom Gellie channelled his passion and experience as a ski instructor to create Big Picture Skiing (opens in new tab) , a membership that combines expert content with coaching, helping fellow skiers on the slopes. After launching with Uscreen, Tom’s business reached:

1,102 active paying members

$30K+ in average monthly revenue

5.5% monthly growth

I think Uscreen is pretty handy. I must say that was a really big drawcard. It’s sort of like plug and play, which makes it easier for someone with my passion in ski teaching to get their membership business up and running quickly. Tom Gellie, Founder of Big Picture Skiing

5. Upsell annual subscriptions

The subscription upsell automation is a feature that applies a discount to the highest-priced subscription tier. It’s designed to entice customers to purchase an annual subscription instead of paying monthly.

Especially loved by:

Educational memberships (opens in new tab) . This is perfect for subscriptions that are built around learning and developing skills that take time and practice to master.

The benefits:

Reduce monthly churn: Customers who pay monthly are the most likely to churn. Over 50% of Uscreen’s top 100 earners use the subscription upsell feature to convert monthly members to annual plans.

Customers who pay monthly are the most likely to churn. Over 50% of Uscreen’s top 100 earners use the subscription upsell feature to convert monthly members to annual plans. Increase revenue: Annual members provide immediate cash flow benefits – you receive 12 months of revenue upfront instead of the typical 3-9 months from monthly subscribers.

Annual members provide immediate cash flow benefits – you receive 12 months of revenue upfront instead of the typical 3-9 months from monthly subscribers. Increase retention: Customers who pay annually are more likely to stick around because they’ve invested the time into making the most of your membership. We found that annual memberships have a 16% higher renewal rate than monthly ones.

Lower price tiers are always going to have higher rates of churn. When you pay more for something, you assign more value to it – and are more likely to use it. Daniel Kosmala, Sr. Marketing Manager & In-House Creator at Uscreen

How Uscreen customers upsell their annual subscriptions

Here’s how it looks in action in the sign-up process for AdjusterTV+ (opens in new tab) :

As you can see, the annual plan instantly looks more appealing because you can immediately see how much money you’d save, plus it comes with additional bonus content, which makes it feel more valuable.

And it works. After launching on Uscreen, Matt has grown AdjusterTV Plus (opens in new tab) to over $16k/month, with a 409% increase in the past year alone. His wife was even able to quit her job, and now they run the platform together full-time.

6. Localized pricing

Localized pricing automatically converts your subscription price into your users’ local currency. For example, if you have a larger audience based in Canada, the UK, or Australia, they’ll see your $20 product as CAD 27, £16 GBP, or AUD 30 – making it super clear what they’ll be paying.

Especially loved by:

Creators who sell to international audiences.

The benefits:

Reduce friction when purchasing: Save your audience from doing mental math or questioning exchange rates, helping you close the sale.

Save your audience from doing mental math or questioning exchange rates, helping you close the sale. Maximize international revenue: Make it easier to expand your worldwide customer base by catering to their currency and appearing professional and trustworthy.

Make it easier to expand your worldwide customer base by catering to their currency and appearing professional and trustworthy. Improve buying confidence: Familiar currencies increase trust and may help boost conversion rates.

Check out how it works here. (opens in new tab)

7. Buy now, pay later

Buy now, pay later (opens in new tab) lets users pay for a one-time purchase in installments through Affirm, Klarna, or Afterpay. For example, instead of asking someone to pay $399 upfront, you can offer 4 payments of $99.

Especially loved by:

Creators who offer high-ticket bundles or courses as a one-time purchase.

The benefits:

Increase conversions: Paying in installments can feel more doable for your audience and helps you increase conversions without lowering your price.

Paying in installments can feel more doable for your audience and helps you increase conversions without lowering your price. Improve cash flow: Increasing conversions also means more cash coming into your business, without reducing your prices. So you’re maintaining your value while increasing sales, which is a win-win!

Increasing conversions also means more cash coming into your business, without reducing your prices. So you’re maintaining your value while increasing sales, which is a win-win! Be competitive: Buy now, pay later services are popular and commonplace. In 2022, there were an estimated 360 million people (opens in new tab) using them, which is set to more than double by 2027. Offering this taps into that consumer expectation and the attractiveness of flexible payment options.

Important: Buy now, pay later can only be applied to one-off purchases or bundles. It can’t be used for subscriptions.

8. Group subscriptions

Group subscriptions (opens in new tab) enable you to sell subscription packages to schools, businesses, or organizations at scale. Instead of selling individual subscriptions for each person, you can create a team subscription as one simple purchase to invite and manage a group of users.

Especially loved by:

Educators who want to offer memberships to schools or organizations.

Professional skills-driven memberships that want an easy way to offer business subscription packages to teams and organizations.

The benefits:

Seamless and admin-free: It lets one buyer purchase a subscription and seamlessly invite and manage a group of users, without you having to manage individual access.

It lets one buyer purchase a subscription and seamlessly invite and manage a group of users, without you having to manage individual access. Scale your business: Removes barriers to let you confidently pursue high-volume clients that would benefit from your subscription.

Removes barriers to let you confidently pursue high-volume clients that would benefit from your subscription. Increase your revenue: Group subscriptions mean selling at a higher price, which brings in higher recurring revenue for your business.

Wrapping things up

And that’s a wrap on all things Uscreen monetization. The key thing to take away is that Uscreen offers multiple ways for you to monetize and package your video content. You can launch a subscription service and still make use of all the other features to help you target more customers and boost your revenue through one-off sales, donations, marketing, and retention tools.

These features all combine to help your business be as successful as possible. So the next time you find yourself admiring your favorite creator’s lifestyle on Instagram, picture you doing it too.

Demo Uscreen today to get your dream lifestyle in motion.