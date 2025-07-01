Katja designed her membership with care, intention, and smart strategy. From how she structures her content to how she prices and promotes it, every decision reflects a deep understanding of her audience and a workflow that actually works. And with Uscreen supporting the backend, she’s been able to focus on what matters most: creating an experience that keeps members coming back.

1. Batch-creating videos and categorizing them in a viewer-friendly way

Like many creators who can't be spread too thin, Katja embraces the classic batch-recording trick to streamline her production process. First, she and her son batch-record new classes, tackle camera angles, and refine edits side by side.

“It’s a family business. Me and my 15-year-old son do almost everything. He handles the filming and editing, and we do the editing together. We just do it all ourselves!” she said, laughing.

Katja loves how straightforward it is to manage her content on Uscreen. "Very, very easy," she says about uploading and organizing her 250+ videos. With just a few clicks, she organizes her content into viewer-friendly categories and schedules each release—ensuring that every new class reaches the right audience at the right time.

2. Offering a free trial and designing flexible pricing plans

On social media platforms, you’re at the mercy of algorithms, ad revenue, and ever-changing rules. Katja knew this, so when she launched her membership, she knew it was something that could help her increase revenue immensely.

She offered two membership plans:

A €19.99 monthly option

A discounted annual plan at €16.59 per month



Katja also offered a 7-day free trial to let new members explore the platform before committing.

“It’s the same effort in terms of content production, whether 50 or 300 people subscribe But now, I actually earn from it.”

She scaled Pilates & Yoga with Katja from scratch to a successful membership that drives an average of $8,200 every month. That’s a 223.1% growth if you look at Katja’s membership trajectory from the beginning.

What made this all easier was Uscreen’s flexible monetization system. Like many creators, Katja wanted to offer multiple pricing tiers, but without the tech headaches.

With Uscreen, she could easily set up different subscription plans (monthly, annual, quarterly, etc.), each with its own price point, trial period, and content access, no coding or complicated setup required.

3. Launching a community that increases membership engagement

Katja knew that real growth wasn’t just about acquiring new members, it was about keeping them engaged, supported, and coming back week after week. So she made community a core part of the experience.

With Uscreen’s built-in community tools, Katja gave her members a dedicated space to ask questions, share wins, and connect, right inside the membership.

“Being able to talk with everyone in one place keeps them motivated—way more than YouTube comments ever did.”

It’s one of the reasons her retention remains strong. Members don’t just show up for the workouts, they stay for the connection.

And with features like comments, direct messaging, and a private forum built right into the platform, Katja doesn’t need extra tools to nurture her audience.

4. Running surveys to identify opportunities to enhance member experience

Katja recently ran her first big member survey, asking both platform-specific and content-related questions.

Why?

Because many of her members are over 40 or 50, and not always tech-savvy. Katja doesn’t let that stop her from delivering them the best member experience they deserve.

I’m hoping from this survey I’ll understand where I need to guide them more… like how to find a video, how to use the search function, how to use filters, and more. Not everyone’s a tech wiz and I understand that.”

She’s already picked up on small but impactful suggestions like members wanting to organize their favorites into custom folders. And she plans to personally reach out to members who seem stuck.

It’s a smart retention tactic: instead of guessing what her audience needs, she asks. And then she acts on it.





Katja has created a business she fully owns, a workflow that supports her lifestyle, and a community that keeps growing with her. With Uscreen as her foundation, she’s turned passion into profit, free content into a membership, and viewers into loyal members. And she’s just getting started.

“Now I can teach fewer in-person classes if I want,” she said. “And I know my membership’s there—growing and evolving along with me.”





Story written by: Aarushi Singh